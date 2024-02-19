The Best Natural Skincare Products in 2024

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Natural skin care products are all the rage at the moment, and for good reason. No one wants to put unnecessary toxins like parabens and sulfates in their bodies. But because of the vast array of products on the market, it can be difficult to figure out which ones are right for you. We did the heavy lifting, and have rounded up the best natural skin care products in 2024.

You can always trust that you’re getting clean, science-backed skin care with premium brand Blu Atlas. Blu Atlas makes vegan, cruelty-free, plant-derived products that are sure to become staples in your skin care arsenal.

The Blu Atlas Exfoliating Scrub is one of the best natural skin care products in 2024. It’s the kind of product you’re going to want to use after a long day, when your skin is begging for nourishment. Because it’s a scrub, it’s an effective exfoliator, washing away dead skin cells and the grime trapped in your pores.

This scrub is formulated with some of the richest, most soothing ingredients available. Hibiscus flower extract, which is naturally filled with antioxidants, fights free radicals and pollutants. Jojoba oil contains vitamins A, D and E, as well as antioxidants and fatty acids, and works to balance sebum and add nourishment. Bamboo stem extract acts as an antibiotic, visibly reducing acne, dark spots, redness and inflammation.

This face scrub cleanses your skin of the bad and add only the good. After trying Blu Atlas Exfoliating Scrub just once, we think you’ll be hooked for life.

Era Organics Revive + Microdermabrasion Manuka Honey Walnut Scrub & Mask is designed to address multiple skin care concerns, like stubborn blackheads, clogged pores and lackluster skin.

Unlike harsh scrubs, which can damage delicate skin, this microdermabrasion sugar scrub is gentle and nourishing. By loosening dirt, grime and dead skin cells, it unveils a healthier, more beautiful appearance while providing nutrition to your epidermis. That means you get a rejuvenated look in just minutes.

Crafted from the highest-quality botanical ingredients, including organic aloe vera, manuka honey, walnut and vitamin C, the scrub shields your skin from damaging free radicals and premature aging.

With microdermabrasion, this powerful treatment diminishes blackheads and stretch marks, and even acts as an acne scar treatment. And you won’t have to spend the big bucks that most spas charge.

This scrub also doubles as a face mask. Leave it on for two or three minutes and witness the magic as it balances your skin tone and reduces fine lines, wrinkles and age spots. Packed with nourishing vitamins and minerals, it replenishes and protects your skin, delivering anti-aging benefits that will leave your skin radiant.

If you’re seeking a natural and effective way to revitalize your skin and bring back your natural glow, look no further than the Aspen Kay Naturals Manuka Honey & Turmeric Bar Soap. This organic turmeric soap is a game changer, offering a cleansing experience that caters to even the most sensitive skin.

What sets this soap apart is its premium organic and natural ingredients. Packed with organic turmeric root, certified manuka honey and organic aloe vera, this bar soap is a chemical-free treasure. Best of all, it contains no harsh additives, making this one of the best natural skin care products in 2024.

This soap sweeps away dirt, oil, makeup, sunscreen and other impurities that are trapped in your pores and can cause imbalances in your skin. No matter your skin type, this soap is designed to be gentle and soothing. Its versatility makes it the perfect alternative to abrasive turmeric face scrubs, face washes and body scrubs. It is especially effective if you have a skin condition like eczema.

If you’re after a soft, cushioned and deeply hydrated glow, try Thayers Milky Hydrating Toner. This facial toner provides an astonishing 48 hours of moisture, leaving your skin feeling nourished, revitalized and radiant.

Crafted with the finest natural ingredients, Thayers Milky Hydrating Toner combines the power of snow mushroom, hyaluronic acid and elderflower water to create a blend that works wonders for your complexion. This pH-balanced formula tones your skin without compromising its essential moisture barrier, making it one of the best natural skin care products in 2024.

Thayers takes pride in its commitment to cruelty-free and sustainable practices, which is why this toner is 100% free from animal ingredients and cruelty. It contains no parabens, phthalates, oils or gluten, making this toner a true blessing for all skin types, even the most sensitive. You can rest easy knowing it’s non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog your pores.

Want a more even skin tone? Look no further than Beauty by Earth Bakuchiol Face Moisturizer, a nature-inspired retinol alternative. Beauty by Earth harnesses the power of bakuchiol and combines it with skin-loving hyaluronic acid and niacinamide in a luxurious face cream that is suitable for all skin types.

Packed with organic and active ingredients, this face moisturizer is a powerhouse. Hyaluronic acid brings intense hydration, plumping the skin for a youthful appearance. Niacinamide works its magic by firming the skin, reducing redness and ensuring the complexion is smooth and even. Powerhouse ingredient bakuchiol targets dark spots and helps you achieve a radiant, more even skin tone.

This anti-aging face moisturizer is a game changer for women who struggle with dark spots and signs of aging. It works wonders as a wrinkle cream for both your face and neck, making it the perfect addition to your skin care routine. Whether you use it during the day or at night, your skin is sure to soak up its nourishing goodness.

No matter your skin’s unique needs, this moisturizer provides deep hydration, firmness and a noticeable improvement in skin texture. It’s a true multitasker that caters to your skin’s individual requirements.

Looking for firmer, more youthful skin? It’s Skin Hydrate + Firm Peptide Collagen Serum is packed with peptides that stimulate collagen production, improving skin elasticity and providing you with a rejuvenated appearance. Experience the power of vegan collagen and oat peptides as they enhance collagen synthesis, revealing a firmer and more radiant complexion.

This Korean serum should be your go-to solution for achieving a youthful glow. The blend of premium ingredients works to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while boosting overall skin elasticity. Its thin, fluid consistency feels lightweight on your skin, effortlessly penetrating the skin’s surface without leaving any heavy or greasy residue. This vegan serum is free of harsh ingredients, reducing irritability and making it suitable for all skin types.

Is your skin in desperate need of a facelift? The Lumiara Lifted Face & Neck Cream is here to save the day – and possibly the rest of your life! This treasure is one of the best natural skin care products in 2024.

Lumiara’s extraordinary wrinkle cream turns back the clock, helping restore and smooth your skin. Discover a tighter, brighter, more youthful look with every use.

This nourishing facial moisturizer is expertly designed to enhance your skin’s hydrating support matrix. The unique formulation works to lessen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while brightening and softening your complexion.

Lifted is 99% natural, organic, pH-balanced and rigorously tested by a third party, ensuring you’re getting high-quality, ultra-safe skin care. Apply this cream as the final step in your skin care regimen, twice per day. Let the cream penetrate your skin, leaving it nourished, revitalized and youthful.

Blithe Pressed Serum is the epitome of Korean face moisturizers. This gem combines the power of a hydrating serum and a face moisturizer in a single innovative product.

Infused with beta carotene and niacinamide, this cream works wonders on damaged skin. It acts as a dark-spot-correcting glow serum, reducing the appearance of blemishes and dark spots while providing intense hydration. Watch as your skin transforms, becoming bright and vibrant.

This serum boasts an impressive blend of ingredients, including apricot oil extract, turmeric, neem, strawberry, blueberry, sunflower seed oil and other natural antioxidants. These ingredients boost skin radiance, offering the benefits of a face-firming serum.

This product is cruelty-free and formulated without parabens, formaldehyde, mineral oil, gluten or phthalates. Let it become your simplified self-care in a jar, transforming your skin care routine from a chore into an effortless indulgence.

Immerse yourself in a world of deep hydration with Kinbai Moisturizing Cream, a lightweight, non-greasy, non-sticky formula that will provide you with the softest, smoothest, most radiant skin you’ve ever experienced.

Crafted with care in Japan, this cream is a fusion of natural and nutrient-packed ingredients, filled with antioxidants. The intense blend works to replenish and protect your skin. With the help of a potent peptide complex, the cream delivers intense hydration while activating collagen synthesis. Witness the magic as your skin tightens and fine lines diminish, revealing a more youthful and vibrant complexion.

This subtle yet captivating scent of wildflowers elevates your skin care routine, adding a touch of luxury. This cream is cruelty-free, and crafted without harmful substances such as parabens, phosphates and sulfates.

Burt’s Bees Moisturizing cream is the gentle, nourishing skin care of your dreams, crafted to nurture sensitive skin and unlock a new level of hydration.

This cream is a testament to all-day hydration. Clinically shown to provide moisture without triggering redness or irritation, this cream leaves your skin feeling refreshed and revitalized.

The cream is 98.8% of natural origins and fragrance-free, offering pure hydration without unnecessary additives. Plus, you can rest easy knowing that it is dermatologist-tested, ensuring its safety and effectiveness. Recognized by the National Eczema Association, this cream has been awarded their Seal of Acceptance.

Clean skin care doesn’t have to be complicated. The Organic Skin Co. Clean Slate Cleanser is formulated with five AHAs that work to remove dead skin cells and minimize pores, and leave your skin fresh and invigorated.

This cleanser is formulated with natural antioxidants, acting as a shield against environmental stressors. Enriched with high-grade vitamin C, it helps protect your skin and maintain its balance, ensuring a calm and harmonious complexion. This acne-treatment face wash will be an ally in your quest for clear and radiant skin.

The Organic Skin Co. vegan skin care products are crafted with certified organic ingredients, ensuring a commitment to sustainability. For every product sold, the company plants a tree – meaning you’re helping planet earth while helping your skin.

Pacifica is like royalty in the skin care world, offering clean, vegan beauty. The Pacifica Vegan Ceramide Extra Gentle Face Wash is a carefully formulated, dermatologist-tested and allergy-tested face wash.

This fragrance-free cleanser is a gentle powerhouse, harnessing the benefits of vegan ceramides to support and nourish your skin’s barrier while effectively removing makeup, oil and impurities.

Crafted with a blend of plants and phytonutrients, this face wash cleanses without stripping away vital moisture. Pacifica uses collagen derived from plants. This lipid concentrate aids in the restoration of your skin’s protective barrier function.

Because it’s Pacifica, you won’t find parabens, phthalates, SLS or mineral oil in this face wash. Instead, you get a vegan and cruelty-free face wash that is safe for you and the environment.

Experience a deep cleanse like no other with the EmerginC Scientific Organics Kombucha Cleanser. This hydrating formula effortlessly removes environmental pollutants, excess oil and makeup, leaving your skin refreshed and revitalized without stripping away its natural moisture.

Kombucha, nature’s nutrient powerhouse, is the key ingredient in this product. Enriched with probiotics, organic acids and vitamins, this cleanser harnesses the power of fermented green tea to address the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, revealing a more youthful and radiant complexion.

The cleanser is also infused with grape stem cells, which are known for their ability to combat the signs of photo-aging and provide protection against visible UV stress, keeping your skin plump and firm.

Purify and detoxify your skin with the Lily Sado Matcha Made in Heaven Green Tea Detox Mask. This powerful formula liberates your face from pollutants and toxins, leaving it reinvigorated and refreshed within minutes.

Infused with the goodness of green tea, matcha and avocado, it delivers a ton of antioxidant-rich nutrients, vitamins and healthy fatty acids, providing the ultimate defense against acne, blackheads, blemishes and dark under-eye circles.

Powered by vitamins B2 and E, this face mask boosts collagen levels for youthful skin and firmness. The vegan-friendly formula promotes new skin cell growth and acts as an intense hydrator, leaving you with supple, luscious and nourished skin.

When your skin is feeling dull and dehydrated, you need a nourishing face mask like the Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals Moroccan Red Clay Mud Mask.

This face mask blends botanical ingredients to deeply nourish your skin, leaving it supple and youthful in appearance. Moroccan red clay, renowned for its high mineral content, vitamins and other nutrients, works to nourish your skin while gently reducing impurities. British rose eases redness and adds a subtle fragrance.

For the best results, this face mask two to three times a week. You’ll be amazed by how soft, smooth and radiant your skin looks.

If you want to avoid synthetic retinol but still want to combat signs of aging, True Botanicals Phyto-Retinol Vitamin A Booster will deliver remarkable results.

This product is packed with provitamin A carotenoids. Your skin will transform these into its own potent retinoic acid, working to fight wrinkles, dark spots and uneven skin tone, and revealing your most youthful-looking glow.

By leveraging your skin’s natural processes, this formula delivers anti-aging benefits without the typical side effects associated with retinol, such as redness, irritation or peeling.

This product is vegan, hypoallergenic, non-irritating and non-photosensitizing. It’s safe for use during the day and alongside other products that are typically avoided while using synthetic retinol, such as vitamin C and exfoliators.

Want to know the professionals’ secret to soft, luscious skin? It’s the Organic Skincare Rose Hip Aloe Skin Conditioner & Hydrator from premium brand Natural Tone.

Experience the power of pure plant-derived ingredients with this natural body lotion. Made with a rich blend of botanicals and essential oils, this lotion pampers your skin with the finest ingredients.

This moisturizer is infused with deeply hydrating rosehip oil and pure aloe vera extract, forming a protective moisture barrier that locks in hydration. Enriched with shea butter, vitamin E and a selection of skin-soothing essential oils, this lotion provides natural antioxidants that shield your skin from sun damage and free radicals, helping you maintain a healthy, youthful glow.

One of the best natural skin care products in 2024, this product is vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, reef-safe and toxin-free. Experience clean, plant-derived ingredients and enjoy the radiance that comes from caring for your skin the right way.

You can never go wrong with drugstore stalwart Aveeno, which is why we love the Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Face Cream. This clinically proven daily moisturizer is designed to provide 24 hours of hydration, making it the perfect solution for dry skin.

It’s formulated with prebiotic oat, a powerful ingredient that moisturizes and nurtures your skin, leaving it soft, smooth and radiantly healthy. The soothing formula contains non-GMO oats that have been carefully sourced to maintain their purity, ensuring the highest quality for your skin care routine.

This dermatologist-recommended moisturizer is specifically crafted to be gentle and effective, providing long-lasting moisture without feeling heavy or greasy. It’s free of parabens, fragrances and dyes, making it suitable even for sensitive skin.

The secret to beautiful, radiant skin begins with Honeyskin Ultimate Face and Body Cream. This versatile facial moisturizer provides deep hydration and nourishment for your skin. Not only is it ideal for dry skin, but it also works wonders in soothing and relieving eczema, rosacea, psoriasis and other skin conditions.

The powerful combination of manuka honey and coconut oil leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth and healthy. Aloe vera gel deeply moisturizes your skin without leaving a greasy feel. Shea butter – a potent humectant that soothes cracked, dry and irritated skin – softens and nourishes your skin while providing it with a healthy glow.

This product features a pH-balanced formula crafted to preserve your skin’s natural oils while quenching its thirst. Made with a nutrient-rich moisture base, this moisturizer doesn’t clog pores, promoting a more youthful appearance.

Goop Beauty Goop Glow 20% Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid Glow Serum will ensure your skin is refreshed, dewy and, of course, glowing. This exceptional serum is designed to brighten and revitalize your skin, delivering remarkable improvements in firmness, tone, texture and hydration.

Formulated with L-ascorbic acid, which has been scientifically supported to be the purest and most effective form of antioxidant vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid, a natural hydrator found in the body, this serum is a powerhouse that nourishes and revitalizes your skin.

The serum glides smoothly onto your skin with its liquid consistency, leaving behind a youthful radiance. You’ll notice a visible improvement in skin hydration after just one use.

Natural Skin Care 101

Clean and toxin-free skin care and beauty products have become more important than ever. It’s 2024, and no one wants harmful toxins in their face washes, creams and shampoos. To keep your beauty and skin care routine clean and natural, we’re going to give you the lowdown on ingredients to look out for the next time you’re shopping.

Parabens are synthetic preservatives that are commonly found in cosmetics and personal-care products. They are added to extend the shelf life of products and prevent the growth of bacteria and fungi. However, research has raised questions about their potential health risks.

Parabens have been found to mimic estrogen in the body, leading to hormone disruption. This disruption has been associated with various health issues, including reproductive problems, endocrine disruption and even certain types of cancer.

Sulfates are cleansing agents that create lather and foam in many soaps, shampoos and facial cleansers. They are effective at removing dirt and oil from the skin and hair. But sulfates such as sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and sodium laureth sulfate (SLES) can be harsh and irritating to the skin and scalp. They can strip the natural oils, leading to dryness, redness and inflammation.

Plus, sulfates can penetrate the skin barrier and disrupt its function, potentially causing long-term damage. For individuals with sensitive skin or conditions like eczema or dermatitis, avoiding sulfates is crucial to maintaining a healthy and balanced complexion.

The skin is the largest organ, and it serves as a protective barrier against external elements, which is why it’s important to choose clean products that are safe for your skin and body.

Choosing clean, toxin-free products means opting for formulations that are free from harmful chemicals, synthetic fragrances and artificial colors. Instead, look for products that are crafted with natural and organic ingredients that have been carefully selected for their efficacy and safety. These ingredients are usually rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that nourish the skin, promote balance and support its natural functions.

The Best Natural Ingredients

Aloe vera gel, extracted from the succulent plant leaves, is rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that nourish and rejuvenate the skin. Its hydrating properties make it an excellent choice for dry and sensitive skin.

Aloe vera gel helps to replenish moisture, soothe irritation and reduce redness. It also supports the skin’s natural healing process, making it ideal for treating sunburns, minor cuts and inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. Incorporating aloe vera into your skin care routine will leave your skin feeling calm, hydrated and revitalized.

Tea tree oil, derived from the leaves of the Australian tea tree, possesses potent antibacterial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties. Tea tree oil is particularly effective in combating acne and blemishes. Its antimicrobial action helps to eliminate acne-causing bacteria, reduce inflammation and promote a clearer complexion.

Tea tree oil can help balance oil production, making it beneficial for oily and combination skin types. Its natural astringent properties can minimize the appearance of pores, leaving the skin looking smoother and more refined. Tea tree oil can be an exceptional addition to your skin care routine when used in moderation, leading to clearer, healthier-looking skin.

Rosemary oil is derived from the leaves of the rosemary herb and has been used for centuries in traditional medicine and skin care. Its antioxidant-rich composition helps protect the skin from free radicals, which can contribute to premature aging and damage.

Rosemary oil also possesses anti-inflammatory properties, making it beneficial for calming irritated skin and reducing redness. Its stimulating properties can promote circulation, leading to a healthier, more vibrant complexion. Rosemary oil is also known to have astringent properties, helping to tone and tighten the skin. Incorporating rosemary oil into your skin care routine can leave your skin looking radiant, revitalized and youthful.