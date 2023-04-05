14 Best Nourishing Night Eye Creams to Use in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As we get older, it’s normal for eyes to have dark circles, wrinkles, and even look puffy. And while this might freak you out, it’s okay! You’re not alone. Lots of people deal with these issues, which is why so many companies create eye creams to apply in the morning and evening.

While there are solely night creams on the market, most brands recommend using an eye cream twice a day because the skin below the eyes is sensitive and needs extra moisture.

When shopping, look for products full of antioxidants to decrease puffiness and help cut down swelling. Vitamin A like retinol works great at night to encourage collagen production and reduce lines’ appearance.

You can purchase a separate eye cream from your face moisturizer, but many face creams are so great nowadays that you may not need to. Take a look at our recommendations of the 14 best night eye creams in 2023 to find the one that fits your needs.

The restorative eye stick from Blu Atlas is a perfect solution when it comes to reducing the appearance of undereye circles, puffiness, and fine lines. It tops our list of the best eye creams to use at night.

Its formulation, which contains 96% ingredients derived from natural sources, makes it so effective. This includes ascorbic acid, or Vitamin C, essential in supporting collagen formation and restoring your skin.

This is paired with other effective ingredients such as rose water and coffea canephora, which help relieve, heal, and protect damaged skin. It’s a nutrient-rich formulation that will leave your skin looking healthier and younger.

Another upside to Blu Atlas’ eye stick is its convenient roller form. Rather than scooping out the cream from a jar, you only need to remove the cap and apply it directly to your undereye area. Its roller-ball applicator smoothly glides over your skin and applies just the right amount of its formula with just a few swipes.

This eye stick is used daily, normally in the morning and at night for the best results. Its powerful combination of ingredients and quick and easy applicator make it a favorite among many of its users.

CeraVe is a trusted brand for people of all skin types, including people with sensitive skin. It’s the number one dermatologist-recommended brand, and was developed alongside dermatologists for the best skin solutions. CeraVe uses MultiVescular Emulsion Technology (MVE ) to create ceramides exactly like the ones found in your body.

So if you’re looking for a tried and true best night eye cream in 2023, the CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream is a great option. Three scientifically-founded ingredients include biomimetic peptides, hyaluronic acid, CeraVe’s 3 essential ceramides, and niacinamide.

Biomimetic peptides in skincare have anti-aging properties, help your skin regenerate, and clear up any pigmentation. Hyaluronic acid attracts water and helps skin stay hydrated so that skin can stay flexible, lessening the appearance of dark bags under the eyes.

CeraVe’s three essential ceramides strengthen the skin barrier overnight to ensure that it’s protected against environmental issues and that it locks in moisture. And last, niacinamide relieves stress in the skin and soothes it for maximum health.

This night cream works under the eyes, but if you want a more eye-specific solution, check out the CeraVe Renewing Eye Cream. However, with that formula, you need to use it twice a day so it’s not just a night eye cream.

Olay has been around for 65 years, and they are leaders in diversity and STEM initiatives. Olay has committed to doubling the number of women and tripling people of color who work in STEM by 2030. So not only do they have excellent skincare products, but they also care deeply about the people who make them.

Try Olay Eyes’ Retinol 24 Night Eye Cream for a fragrance and dye-free night eye cream. This solution was made specifically for the softer, sensitive skin around your eyes. Even though you apply this formula in the evening, you’ll feel the hydrating effects until you need to apply it again the following evening.

The main active ingredient in this option is Olay’s proprietary Retinoid Complex. While it doesn’t specify what’s in this complex, it does promise to show improvements within four weeks, including less viewable fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots.

Other potent ingredients include vitamin B3 (niacinamide) to keep the skin moisturized and help shed old skin, and vitamin E to protect the skin from free radicals.

This lightweight eye cream absorbs quickly so that your face won’t feel greasy, and it won’t get into your eyes easily. However, rinse this formula with water if it gets into your eyes. If you spend time outside the next morning, use sunscreen because this product can make you sunburn a little bit faster.

Vanicream is a fantastic budget option for people with sensitive skin. It costs around $15/bottle (depending on where you live) and it’s free of chemicals that can cause skin issues, including lanolin, fragrances, dyes, parabens, or formaldehyde releasers. But many users complain that it’s too thick and bloats the skin as a face moisturizer, so instead, they use it as an eye cream.

Even though it’s a daily facial moisturizer, Vanicream works very well as a night eye cream.

Hyaluronic acid is a favorite for night eye cream products, because of its ability to gently lock in moisture and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

The other great ingredients are ceramides, which help protect your skin from free radicals that cause damage. They also use hyaluronic acid to moisturize so that dry skin and wrinkles stay far away.

When used as an eye cream, reviewers have said that this product clears up eye darkness within a couple of days And after two months of regular use, eye darkness still had not returned. Most people use this as an eye cream twice a day, but it can also be used at night.

Alypn Beauty was founded by Kendra Kolb Butler, who moved from New York City to Wyoming to open her own apothecary for skin care. But she didn’t realize that the clinical solutions she started her career using simply wouldn’t do for the concerns of her clients in high altitudes. So, she turned to the wild plant in Wyoming for solutions and created potent skincare formulas.

One of the best night eye creams this year is Alpyn Beauty’s Line-Filling Eye Balm. This product focuses on minimizing the darkness of circles under your eyes and blocking free radicals so that fine lines and crow’s feet develop more slowly.

Alpyn Beauty uses a mix of natural and clinical ingredients. Bearberry and vitamin C brighten the skin through powerful antioxidants and work against environmental aggressors like free radicals. Bakuchiol is a natural alternative to retinol, making the skin more elastic so lines are less visible. Caffeine and algae tighten the skin so that it’s firm and puff-free.

This solution requires an application under the eyes twice daily, so it’s a day and night cream. Follow up with Alpyn Beauty’s Melt Moisturizer and Willow and Sweet Agave Lip Mask to see the best benefits.

While this is a pricier option, their clinical trial shows its effectiveness. A group independently tested 30 subjects over a two week period, and the results showed that 100% of the participants said their eyes looked smoother and the texture was improved. And 92% said their eyes weren’t as puffy and couldn’t detect as many fine lines.

SkinCeuticals was founded in 1997 on the research of Dr. Sheldon Pinnell. It continues to pave the way for fantastic skincare solutions, equality in the workplace, and efforts to aid the environment. They’ve recently paired with ReSurge International to create an initiative educating women who are reconstructive surgeons in developing nations.

They also focus on lowering their environmental footprint by reducing the number of carbons emitted through the shipping process, and implementing wind turbines in production to get closer to becoming carbon neutral.

Brands with holistic initiatives like these tend to make great products, especially with SkinCeuticals Eye Balm. This night eye cream is made for people with dry, normal, and/or sensitive skin. It’s a rich cream that targets issues men and women have with aging under the eyes, including moisture loss, skin elasticity, and lines due to free radical damage.

Active ingredients include soy isoflavones to firm up skin and provide antioxidants, vitamin E to stop free radical damage and soften skin through critical lipids, and Silymarin (a derivative of milk thistle seeds) to reduce the signs of aging through antioxidants necessary for skin health.

Use this product in the evening or the morning if you need more hydration. Cover it all over the eye region and brow, but don’t put any on your eyelids.

It’s great for anyone who travels, because you don’t have to use it too much in order to see results. It’s a small bottle, so it’s also TSA-approved for flights.

Obagi has created skincare solutions for people of every color and gender since 1988. Their products are science-backed, and they’re constantly looking for new ways to do skincare better than before. There are a ton of different options on their website, so if you feel inclined, take their skincare quiz to find the perfect regimen for your needs.

But if you know that you just want a night eye cream that will reduce fine lines, make skin firmer, and reduce the overall appearance of aging, you can’t go wrong with Obagi’s Elasti-Derm Eye Cream.

This rich formula shines as a skincare solution because of Obagi’s Bi-Mineral Contour Complex™. It’s a proprietary technology that implements zinc, copper, and malonate (a three-carbon dicarboxylic acid), all of which aid the three critical stages of developing elastin. This night cream works great for people with combination, normal, or oily skin.

Use this product once or twice a day after you wash your face. Gently rub the cream underneath the eyes until it’s fully absorbed. Store it out of direct sunlight to maintain its potency, and if you get any cream in your eyes, immediately flush it out with water.

It’s a more expensive option at $110 a bottle, but clinical results back it. 97% of participants said the texture of the skin under their eyes improved, 88% said they no longer noticed loose skin under their eyes, and 78% said they now consider the appearance around their eyes to be good after using Obagi’s Elasti-Derm Eye Cream.

MyChelle Dermaceuticals has been around for 20 years, and they’re a frontrunner for eco-friendly products and practices. They partner with TerraCycle, so you can recycle all of the packaging for free. They’re also EWG-verified, so they have fully transparent manufacturing processes and don’t use harmful chemicals.

If that’s not enough, they also give to great organizations, including The Gentle Barn, Women’s Bean Project, and Breast Cancer Prevention Partners.

MyChelle’s Renew Remarkable Retinal Eye Cream made our list of the best night creams due to its fantastic formula that contains no parabens, petroleum, phthalates, silicones, sulfates, ureas, artificial fragrances, or artificial colors. It’s also been allergy-tested and no animal cruelty occurs in production.

The main ingredient is vitamin A in the form of patented-process retinal, which delivers anti-aging results up to 11 times faster than the traditional retinol used in skincare. Plant stem cells and ceramide 3 work with retinal to help the area around your eyes renew new skin faster, so it always looks young and vibrant.

Plus, all these ingredients help reduce the typical signs of aging, including wrinkles, fine lines, and crow’s feet. Couple this with the Remarkable Retinal Night Cream for a great nighttime regimen. You can also use this product above your lips to reduce the appearance of lip wrinkles.

To use this product, shake the container and gently apply a thin layer under your eyes in the morning and the evening. Don’t apply any other moisturizers or products for maximum potency for 30 minutes after application.

Some people aren’t willing to wait 30-60 days to see results with their skincare solutions. And that’s fair—why do you want to spend tons of money on a product and wait two months for it to not work how it promises to?

Anyone who wants a quick night eye cream solution that promises fast results should check out No7 Beauty’s Lift and Luminate Triple Action Eye Cream. The company promises that you’ll see younger-looking eyes in just two weeks.

This eye cream contains six critical ingredients to work its magic. Shea butter and hyaluronic acid work together to deeply hydrate skin so it’s supple and soft. Ginseng extract sloughs away old skin and brightens dullness. The antioxidant complex feeds your skin the nutrients it needs to look younger.

A blend of vitamin C and gooseberry extract brightens skin and removes pesky dark circles. And last, the MATRIXYL 3000 PLUS™ (collagen peptide-based technology) helps remove wrinkles under and around your eyes that simply won’t go away on their own.

People who used this solution for two weeks said that their skin looked younger, their wrinkles weren’t as visible to the naked eye, and they developed a lush, even skin tone.

For the best skin improvement, use the eye cream twice daily after the cleanser and facial serum, and before the corresponding day or night cream.

La-Roche Posay makes gentle, yet powerful products that work for anyone, even with allergy-prone or highly sensitive skin. The La Roche-Posay claim-to-fame is their thermal water, with a history that dates back to the 1400s. It’s sourced in one town, La Roche-Posay, France, and contains high levels of selenium, minerals, and trace elements that improve most skin conditions.

If you want a solution you can’t find anywhere else, try La Roche-Poasy’s Toleriane Dermallergo Eye Cream. The cream focuses on healing the skin’s barrier around the eyes so that it stays moisturized and elastic. A natural formula, this eye cream is free of harmful chemicals that cause the skin to react negatively, including preservatives, parabens, fragrances, and drying alcohol.

Six ingredients (including the thermal water), work together to save the skin under your eyes. Neurosensine soothes the skin and calms visible and undetectable reactions of sensitive skin. Niacinamide, a type of vitamin B3, deeply moisturizes to aid your skin’s natural barrier, removing the color of skin spots.

Sustainably-sourced shea butter restores the film that covers your skin so it remains protected and feels calm. Vegetable glycerin sucks in water from the environment to moisten your skin. Dimethicone is a polymer that helps hold in the water the glycerin took from the environment so your skin stays supple.

While this solution works well, it comes with specific instructions. Wash your face first, then apply a tiny bit of formula with the tip of your ring finger (be sure to trim your nails first). Gently apply on a dry, clean eye area. You can apply either in the evening, or twice a day if you want better results.

The biomedical scientist of the same name founded Augustinus Bader. His focus area is stem cells and regenerative medicine, and he spent 30 years developing healing technologies in response to trauma. He created a Wound Gel in 2008, and the skin care products continued to grow from there.

This high-end vegan blend is one of the best night eye creams in 2023 because of its excellent capabilities in smoothing skin. This is by far one of the most expensive options at $220/bottle, so it may be out of most people’s price range.

However, it does an excellent job of curbing fine lines and wrinkles, making dark circles and puffiness disappear, and helping the skin around your eye look younger and more vagrant than ever before.

It can also protect your skin from developing more issues, which is excellent for people of all ages. The cream is lightweight and your skin will soak it up, feeling the effects quickly.

The main miracle worker in this ingredient is the proprietary Augustinus Bader TFC8® technology. This is a unique combination of extracts, including seaweed, pennywort, and arjun tree, along with 37 other powerful ingredients. These all hydrate and refresh your eyes without causing irritation. Plus, they help train your skin to work better for the long haul, making it firmer.

Other critical ingredients include centella asiatica extract, vitamin C, niacinamide, vitamin B5, and jojoba oil. For best results, apply on freshly washed and dried skin in the am and pm, or as often as you need it.

Brickell’s goal is to help men take better care of their skin. Many men are new to skincare when they approach Brickell’s products, so the company wants to make skincare solutions that are easy to use and work for everyone.

Brickell’s Restoring Eye Cream is a great option for men looking to remove fine lines, puffiness, dark circles, and other beauty issues around the eyes. This formula absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue on your face or your fingers. It’s meant to tackle the most common eye issues using three scientifically-proven natural ingredients.

Matrixyl 3000 is a blend of protein peptides that encourage collagen production in your skin to erase wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid helps your skin hold on to water better and can even retain 1,000 times its weight in water. Caffeine moves the blood faster around your eyes, eliminating eye bloating and dark circles.

To apply the eye cream, use the tip of your index or ring finger and gently massage it into the under-eye area to your cheekbones. This product must be used twice daily to see the best results. This option only comes in unscented, so it won’t interfere with the smell of your favorite day or night face creams.

L’Oréal Paris has led the skincare and beauty industry with the phrase, “Because you’re worth it.” While that slogan made them famous in the 70s, now you can support them by purchasing their products because of their commitment to fantastic causes.

The L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal, Midnight Night Cream, is a drug store favorite and made this list of best night creams because of its powerful anti-aging properties. It includes patented antioxidants and vitamin E to heal your skin barrier while you sleep. This allows your skin to protect you against damage so you have fewer lines in the future.

Dermatologists tested this product and found that it repairs your skin’s natural barrier 1.5 times faster than if you didn’t use the cream at all. It’s formulated with sensitive skin in mind, and absorbs quickly so your face isn’t left feeling sweaty or greasy. It’s safe and works to use on all areas of your face, including under your eyes.

For the best results, use the Midnight Cream with the rest of the products in L’Oréal’s Age Perfect skin line.

Exuviance is a great skincare company that’s committed to creating the best products for both people, and planet Earth. They prioritize cutting down waste in their packaging, making every product as recyclable as possible, and ensuring that all their packaging comes from earth-safe sources. Like other skincare companies, they partner with Terra-cycle so that consumers can recycle containers that aren’t accepted at municipal landfills.

For a great night eye cream in 2023, try Exuvaince’s daily eye smoother. This was created to make the area around the eye even and smooth with added brightening, so you always look refreshed. It’s even safe to use for people who wear a lot of makeup or have to insert contact lenses.

This formula uses acids and natural ingredients to bring life to under-eye skin. Gluconolactone Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA) and Lactobionic Acid (PHA) gently exfoliate and remove dead skin so that new skin can shine through. Hyaluronic acid holds in water to keep skin hydrated.

Vitamin A helps encourage cell turnover, vitamin C brightens the skin, and vitamin E strengthens your skin’s natural barrier to protect against environmental contaminants that cause damage.

For the best results, gently apply the eye cream twice a day. After four weeks, people in a study saw they had smoother skin texture, the skin under their eyes felt more hydrated, and their crow’s feet weren’t as visible.

