More Americans than ever are concerned about living eco-friendly lifestyles. According to McKinsey and Company, 78% of Americans consider sustainability when making purchases.

The growing demand for eco-friendly products extends to detergents, so more detergents are listed as non-toxic. One study projects that the global market for eco-friendly detergents will be worth $61 billion by 2031. Since non-toxic detergents are healthier and better for the planet, more people are buying them as they become more concerned about sustainability.

6 Best Non-Toxic Laundry Detergents

However, choosing the perfect eco-friendly dishwasher detergent can be difficult if you don’t know what to look for. One of the best ways to be eco-friendly is to buy non-toxic laundry detergents. These detergents are both better for our health and the environment.

The best non-toxic laundry detergents are listed below.

Loni Bio Laundry Detergent is a non-toxic laundry detergent with powerful bio enzymes. This detergent is free of harmful chemicals and toxins, including chlorine, ammonia, and parabens.

While Loni uses entirely natural ingredients, it is also formulated to clean even the toughest messes from clothes. This 8.6 fl oz bottle can clean up to 45 loads of laundry.

Dropps Stain & Odor Laundry Detergent is a non-toxic, plant-based laundry detergent free of phosphates, dyes, phthalates, and sulfates. Dropps is listed as a Certified B Corporation, meaning it has met the highest standards of transparency and environmental and social responsibility. Dropps even uses recyclable cardboard packaging for all its products.

This detergent uses easily dissolvable pods, which prevent unwanted spills and splatters. They also thoroughly clean even the dingiest clothes, so Dropps is as appealing to customers who prioritize high quality in addition to sustainability.

Tide Purclean Liquid Laundry Detergent is a non-toxic, unscented detergent made with 75% plant-based ingredients. The formula is free of phosphates, dyes, chlorine, perfumes, and other toxic ingredients. Due to its eco-friendly, non-toxic formula, Purclean has received the EPA Safer Choice certification.

This detergent can be used in high-efficiency washing machines, which helps make it eco-friendly. In addition, the product is produced with entirely renewable energy. Tide reports that around 50% of the energy used to create this product is derived from steam power.

Tru Earth Eco-Strips Laundry Detergent is a line of eco-friendly strips that are great for consumers looking for non-toxic options. These detergent strips come in the lilac breeze, fresh linen, fragrance-free, and baby-scented options.

Tru Earth states that it is highly committed to protecting the planet. The company cited an EPA report showing only 29% of plastics are recycled, so they use plastic-free packaging.

This product has received an average rating of 4.84 out of 5 stars. Many customers report that they are delighted with how thoroughly the tiny strips clean clothes. They also say that the scents are not overpowering, so they are the perfect option for people tired of strong fragrances.

This line of non-toxic, sustainable laundry detergent from Blueland is a fantastic choice for consumers concerned about their health and the environment. It is made with entirely clean ingredients and is free of harsh chemicals such as parabens, dyes, ammonia, and bleach. The detergent comes in the form of a naked tablet instead of a traditional pod. This is important for consumers who care about sustainability because standard pods use plastics that are rich in toxins. Blueland Laundry Refill Packs are Cradle to Cradle Certified, which means they are designed with social equity, environmental sustainability, and consumer health in mind.

The product is also reasonably priced, costing just $21. Customers can save an additional 10% by subscribing to bulk purchases.

Sheets Laundry Club has an exceptional line of non-toxic laundry detergent sheets that come in both unscented and fresh linen-scented options. They are Leaping Bunny Certified and come with eco-friendly, recyclable packaging.

In addition to being non-toxic, these detergent sheets are designed to minimize messes. They are formulated to dissolve quickly while still offering the cleaning power of traditional detergents. A box with 50 sheets can clean up to 100 loads of laundry.

All customers receive free shipping on their purchases. Customers can save 35% by subscribing to regular shipments. Subscriptions can be canceled at any time.

How we ranked the best non-toxic laundry detergents

We looked at several factors when ranking these non-toxic laundry detergents, including:

Lack of ammonia, chlorine, parabens, phosphates and other toxins

Other eco-friendly attributes, such as recyclable packaging

Cleaning strength

Cost-effectiveness

We diligently researched all of our options to ensure they met these standards.

FAQs

How dangerous are traditional detergents?

There are many reasons to use non-toxic detergents. In addition to being worse for the planet, traditional detergents are more dangerous. One study published in the journal Pediatrics showed that in one year, 62,254 calls were made to poison control centers after children under six years old were exposed to regular detergent packs. An estimated 45% of these calls had to be referred to a healthcare facility.

Are non-toxic detergents capable of cleaning as effectively as traditional detergents?

All non-toxic detergents are different. The truth is that traditional detergents are highly capable of cleaning chemicals. However, many non-toxic detergents (like those on this list) can clean as well as traditional detergents. It is essential to do your research.

What are some of the most common toxins to look out for when buying detergent?

Many traditional cleaning products use a lot of harsh chemicals that most people are not even aware of. These include parabens, bleach, phytates, phosphorates, ammonia and bleach.