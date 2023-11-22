21 Best North Face Black Friday Deals We’re Adding to Cart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now is your moment to save on winter gear, footwear, camping equipment and more. The North Face is a trusted name when it comes to quality, with an emphasis on shaping the future of “human/nature.” They are sustainably conscious and promise to recycle 100% of their materials by 2025, because they’re in the business of exploring Mother Nature and nourishing her in the process.

Most importantly, The North Face wants to give you the equipment you need to trail blaze under any weather condition, so they’re offering Black Friday deals for a limited time. Don’t miss out, because you can smag all the tools you need to explore places you’ve only dreamed about and use the same bundle of clothing to walk the dog in water-resistant comfort. Check out the sale before it’s gone!

21 Best Black Friday Deals at The North Face

Women’s Canyonlands 1/2 Zip Jacket — was $80, now $56

Versatile and great for layering, this slim-fit half-zip top comes in five colors and is soft to the touch with a lightweight feel. It features a smooth 200-weight fleece that’s stretchy, and a layer that works all year long.

Women’s Glacier Basin Vest — was $270, now $189

This puffer vest has a seriously cool funnel collar neckline which keeps any windchill at bay — made with 100% recycled, water-repellent body fabric that functions flawlessly in the snow or rain. Plus, this product is part of their lifetime guarantee program (as long as you are the original buyer), and can be returned for free online or in-store.

Wawona 4 Tent — was $400, now $280

Not only is this a steal, it’s an amazing gift for the adventurer in your life. This portable tent packs up into a hand-held duffle bag and sleeps four people! That’s a family experience around the campfire, making memories and roasting marshmallows. It’s also cost-effective if you decide to camp instead of renting a B&B or hotel room, and basically pays for itself in the long run — especially at this sale price.

Women’s Everyday Fleece Crew — was $100, now $70

Made from a breathable, poly-cotton blend, this sweatshirt is an excellent choice for a base layer — available in black, brown and red. It’s highly rated with 96% of reviewers giving it their stamp of approval, stating, “This is the best fitting top I’ve ever had on” and, “I love this shirt, the inside is really warm.” It’s slightly cropped above the waist and can be a gift to yourself or family and friends!

Women’s Clothing

Surge Backpack — was $129, now $64

Women’s Evolution Fit Sweatpants — was $60, now $42

Women’s Roxborough Hooded Jacket — was $250, now $175

Women’s Freedom Insulated Bibs — was $275, now $192

Women’s Aphrodite 2.0 Capris — was $60, now $42

Women’s Evolution Shorts — was $50, now $35

Women’s Back-To-Berkeley IV Regen Leather Boots — was $199, now $139

Men’s Clothing

Men’s Roxborough Luxe Hooded Jacket — was $250, now $175

Men’s Cabin Fleece Pullover Hoodie — was $160, now $112

Men’s Freedom Insulated Pants — was $220, now $154

Men’s TNF™ Bear Pullover Hoodie — was $65, now $45

Men’s Valley Twill Flannel Shirt — was $110, now $77

Men’s Sprag 5-Pocket Pants — was $80, now $56

Men’s Lone Peak Triclimate 2 Jacket — was $260, now $182

Men’s Circaloft ¼-Zip Pullover — was $220, now $132

Men’s Back-To-Berkeley IV Regen Leather Boots — were $199, now $139

Men’s VECTIV Fastpack FUTURELIGHT™ Shoes — were $149, now $104

