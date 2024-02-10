Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

Color-treating your hair can be a costly investment, and the last thing you want is for your hair-care products to wash the color down the drain literally. Picking quality shampoos and conditioners specifically made for dyed hair is essential for maintaining your hair color between salon visits and keeping your hair and scalp healthy. For anyone looking to protect and enhance their colored hair, we’ve researched the many products on the market and compiled a list of the best shampoos and conditioners for colored hair.

Why Colored Hair Needs Specific Shampoos and Conditioners

Shampoos and conditioners made for colored hair help you extend the life of your dye job by effectively cleansing the hair and scalp without lifting color molecules – but the benefits don’t stop there. They also work to ensure your hair stays as healthy and strong as possible. Dyes can weaken the strands and cause damage, making it look and feel unhealthy in the long run (if not properly taken care of). This means your hair may be more prone to breakage, split ends and dryness. Color-friendly shampoos and conditioners are made to give your mane the support it needs to stay soft, smooth, nourished and resilient.

What to Look For in a Shampoo and Conditioner for Colored Hair

The best shampoos and conditioners for colored hair will contain ingredients that defend against color fade. Using formulas that repair damage and strengthen the strands is also important. Ingredients like biotin, proteins (such as hydrolyzed jojoba, barley and wheat proteins) and keratin are all great for fortifying color-treated strands, ensuring they are more resilient and less prone to future damage.

Last but not least, replenishing moisture levels is essential to fight against the drying effects of dyes. Hyaluronic acid, glycerin, squalane, avocado oil, shea butter, argan oil and coconut oil are some of our favorite ingredients for moisturizing dry hair.

There are also certain ingredients you should avoid in your shampoos and conditioners. We recommend avoiding formulas with harsh sulfates, as they can strip dye, making your hair color look dull. They can also be aggressive on the strands and scalp, making them dry and irritated. Since color-treated hair is already prone to dryness, you’ll want to avoid any ingredients that may remove natural moisture.

Additionally, you should avoid using formulas (particularly shampoos) to clarify the hair to deep clean and remove buildup. These types of formulas – which are generally supposed to be used once a week or less – often have sulfates, and can be harsh on the strands, stripping away color and moisture.

How to Maintain Your Hair Color

Besides using the right products when you wash and condition your hair, there are some things you can do to make your color treatment last as long as possible.

Wait Before Showering After Coloring : Right after you color your hair, the best thing you can do is wait at least 72 hours before washing it with shampoo. After dyeing, it takes this amount of time for the hair cuticles to close and seal in the color molecule, and for the color to set completely. Waiting before you shampoo will give your hair the best chance of holding on to that color for the longest possible time.

: Right after you color your hair, the best thing you can do is wait at least 72 hours before washing it with shampoo. After dyeing, it takes this amount of time for the hair cuticles to close and seal in the color molecule, and for the color to set completely. Waiting before you shampoo will give your hair the best chance of holding on to that color for the longest possible time. Limit How Often You Wash : You may be using color-safe products, but that doesn’t mean you should be washing your hair every day, as doing so can cause dryness and damage. Give yourself some time between washes to allow your natural oils to condition the hair. Washing your hair two to three times a week is ideal. If you need a refresh between washes, reach for a dry shampoo.

: You may be using color-safe products, but that doesn’t mean you should be washing your hair every day, as doing so can cause dryness and damage. Give yourself some time between washes to allow your natural oils to condition the hair. Washing your hair two to three times a week is ideal. If you need a refresh between washes, reach for a dry shampoo. Avoid Hot Showers : As comforting as they may be (especially when the weather is cold), super-hot showers can have a major impact on your hair color. Stick to lukewarm showers to maintain your color as long as possible.

: As comforting as they may be (especially when the weather is cold), super-hot showers can have a major impact on your hair color. Stick to lukewarm showers to maintain your color as long as possible. Protect Your Hair Against Heat : If possible, avoid using hot tools as much as possible, as they can dull your color and cause damage to hair that color treatments have already weakened. However, if you need hot tools, be sure to use as low a temperature setting as possible, and always use a heat protectant to defend your hair.

: If possible, avoid using hot tools as much as possible, as they can dull your color and cause damage to hair that color treatments have already weakened. However, if you need hot tools, be sure to use as low a temperature setting as possible, and always use a heat protectant to defend your hair. Block Your Hair From Direct Sun Exposure : Do your best to avoid exposing your hair to direct sunlight, which can fade color. If you’ll spend lots of time in the sun, wear a hat to protect your hair from harmful UV rays.

: Do your best to avoid exposing your hair to direct sunlight, which can fade color. If you’ll spend lots of time in the sun, wear a hat to protect your hair from harmful UV rays. Avoid the Pool: Chlorine can cause hair color to fade, so it’s best to stay out of the pool if possible. Of course, we’re not saying you should skip out on the fun on your next vacation. If you do plan on spending some time in the pool, bring along a leave-in conditioner to apply before and after diving in. This can help moisturize and protect your hair to reduce the risk of fading.

The Best Shampoos and Conditioners for Colored Hair

Without further ado, let’s turn to our guide to the best shampoos and conditioners for colored hair. We’ve included products at all price points, as well as formulas that target different concerns and needs.

Anyone with colored hair will benefit from adding the Blu Atlas Shampoo and Conditioner to their hair-care routine. These products are made with the finest ingredients for hydrating, repairing and strengthening color-treated hair, and will ensure your color stays brilliant between salon visits. These products earned the top spot on our list because of their high-quality, clean formulas. They’re vegan and cruelty-free, and are made without sulfates, parabens, phthalates or synthetic fragrances.

The Blu Atlas Shampoo is made with vegan biotin, which is incredibly beneficial for hair weakened by color treatments. This ingredient protects and fortifies the strands while boosting hydration levels. It works alongside jojoba protein, an ingredient packed with nutrients that work to repair damaged strands so that they are healthier and less prone to damage. The formula also features Aloe barbadensis leaf juice, a natural ingredient full of antioxidants and vitamins that helps moisturize and nourish the strands, as well as saw palmetto, an anti-inflammatory ingredient that soothes and hydrates the scalp while defending against hair thinning.

In order to properly cleanse the hair, this sulfate-free shampoo is made with coconut-derived surfactants. These gentle cleansers get rid of buildup and debris, but do so without stripping away color or natural moisture.

The Blu Atlas Conditioner is as impressive as the shampoo, and is just as effective for color-treated hair. It is made with barley protein, which strengthens while conditioning and promoting healthy growth, as well as white tea extract, which has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. The formula also features argan and avocado oils, both of which contain hair-supporting nutrients. These oils lock moisture into dry strands while reversing damage and smoothing down frizz.

Oribe is the go-to brand for anyone looking to add a touch of luxury to their hair-care routine. For those with dyed hair, we recommend the Shampoo and Conditioner for Beautiful Color. The bottles don’t just look pretty – they contain incredibly effective formulas that do an excellent job of caring for color-treated hair and preserving the brilliance of the color pigments. They also fight frizz, repair damage and improve manageability while drenching the hair in moisture.

The sulfate-free Oribe Shampoo for Beautiful Color is made with super-gentle surfactants that refresh the strands and scalp without stripping color. The formula features flavonoids that protect hair color, ensuring it doesn’t fade or get discolored, as well as baobab tree extract to provide moisture to the hair. It also contains Oribe’s Signature Complex, which defends the hair against photoaging, oxidative stress and environmental aggressors. This not only helps with color preservation prevents damage and ensures the hair’s natural keratin doesn’t deteriorate.

The Conditioner for Beautiful Color has a rich formula featuring a UV protection system that provides long-lasting protection against the damaging and color-fading effects of the sun’s rays. It also contains plant-derived glycerin to pull moisture into the strands and boost shine.

Both the shampoo and conditioner feature the company’s signature scent, called Côte d’Azur. This scent has enticing notes of Calabrian bergamot, sandalwood and white butterfly jasmine. In addition to being sulfate-free, these formulas are vegan and cruelty-free, and made without parabens or phthalates.

The Colorful Anti-Fade Shampoo and Conditioner offer everything color-treated hair needs. These formulas ensure color stays beautiful and brilliant, while working to replenish moisture levels and strengthen the hair. When used in tandem, these products fortify the hair to provide three times more resistance against breakage, and offer up to eight weeks of color vibrancy.

The sulfate-free shampoo features camellia oil, which is packed with antioxidants and omega 9 fatty acids. This oil nourishes and defends against free radical damage while sealing moisture into the hair and boosting shine. It is joined by antioxidant-rich pomegranate fruit extract, which helps preserve the longevity of hair color.

The formula is also infused with keratin, rosehip oil and arginine, which work in tandem to repair damage and strengthen the hair while defending against styling damage. These ingredients are delivered to the hair through a liposome delivery technology, which continuously releases them to the strands for optimal results.

The conditioner is made with many of the same ingredients, including keratin, rosehip oil and camellia seed oil. The formula also features shea butter, which seals in moisture and smooths frizz, as well as sunflower seed and olive oils, which further nourish and boost moisture levels. The formula ensures that color is protected, and that the hair is left looking and feeling soft and manageable.

Nexxus is one of the best brands for anyone looking for high-quality yet affordable hair-care products, and this shampoo and conditioner duo doesn’t disappoint. The shampoo and conditioner in the company’s Color Assure line are made to protect and maintain the color’s vividness while replenishing nutrients for healthy, vibrant hair. The brand promises long-lasting color for up to 40 washes when used together.

The Nexxus Color Assure Shampoo is made without sulfates, and instead uses gentle surfactants to effectively clean without stripping away color or moisture or irritating the scalp. It’s formulated with the company’s Proteinfusion Blend, which features hydrolyzed elastin and quinoa seed extract. This blend is packed with amino acids that are lost during the hair-dyeing process (including cysteine, glutamic acid and serine), helping to restore the hair to a healthy state. The shampoo is infused with hydrolyzed wheat protein and keratin to strengthen further and repair the hair. Sweet almond, argan and coconut oils also douse the hair with moisture to improve manageability and softness while nourishing the strands.

Like the shampoo, the Color Assure Conditioner contains moisturizing oils, keratin, wheat protein and the Proteinfusion Blend to ensure the hair gets the optimal replenishment of strengthening amino acids. It is formulated with additional conditioners that ensure the hair is left feeling super-soft, smooth and easy to manage after washing.

Briogeo has quickly become one of the most-loved hair-care brands on the market, and we’re seriously impressed by the company’s Color Me Brilliant line. These products maintain hair color and repair damage, and prolong the time between salon visits. Both formulas are made with natural and clean ingredients, and are free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens and artificial dyes. They’re also vegan and cruelty-free.

The Color Me Brilliant Color Protect Shampoo is made with a color-protection complex powered by turkey tail mushroom, bamboo leaf extract and radish root ferment. These ingredients defend against color fading that can be caused by hot tools, environmental damage and overwashing the hair. The formula also contains sunflower, apricot and flaxseed oils to nourish and boost softness, shine and color vibrancy, as well as vitamin B5 to smooth the hair and improve moisture retention. Hydrolyzed proteins further strengthen, while additional vitamins replenish the strands.

The Color Me Brilliant Color Protect Conditioner also contains the color protection complex and many of the same fortifying oils and proteins. It includes a healthy dose of sweet almond and avocado oils, which restore nutrients to color-treated hair while boosting moisture levels.

​​Shu Uemura always produces high-performance, top-quality products, and the Color Lustre products live up to the company’s reputation. The shampoo and conditioner work together to strengthen and balance the scalp’s natural oil levels while imparting serious shine to the hair. They also ensure the hair is protected against fading.

The sulfate-free Color Lustre Shampoo works into a rich foam that thoroughly yet gently cleanses the hair and scalp without negatively impacting color pigments. It’s infused with musk rose oil, which is packed with fatty acids that enhance color radiance while strengthening and nourishing the strands. It works alongside the extract of goji berry, a fruit packed with antioxidants. This ingredient protects the hair against damage from free radicals, and also defends against color fade.

The accompanying conditioner is also made with musk rose oil and goji berry. Additional ingredients work to detangle and condition the hair while boosting shine and further defending against fading.

If you appreciate hair-care products with great scents, you’ll love these Shu Uemura formulas. Both the shampoo and conditioner have a subtle floral and fruity scent, which is accented by notes of goji berry and rose.

This duo of Verb products – both of which are safe to use on color-treated hair – give dyed strands exactly what they need between salon visits. They strengthen, repair and moisturize, all without weighing the hair down. These products are specifically made for the unique needs of fine hair, but can benefit anyone. The formulas are vegan and cruelty-free, and don’t contain sulfates or parabens.

The Ghost Weightless Shampoo is made with mild surfactants that refresh without altering color or stripping away moisture. It was designed to be gentle enough even for those who wash their hair daily. A key ingredient is sunflower seed extract, which provides nutrients to damaged, weak strands while protecting against UV exposure to reduce the risk of fading. Green tea extract (a rich source of antioxidants) also works to prevent damage from free radicals. The formula is infused with moringa oil to hydrate and smooth down frizz, as well as aloe vera to improve scalp health while boosting hair elasticity and minimizing the risk of breakage.

After washing with the shampoo, you can follow up with the Ghost Weightless Conditioner. This formula is powered by peach oil, which is loaded with fatty acids that hydrate and enhance shine. Squalane replenishes color-treated hair with much-needed moisture, while rosehip oil nourishes with hair-strengthening vitamins and antioxidants.

These formulas also have light scents that are perfect for anyone who prefers more subdued fragrances. The refreshing fragrance profile blends notes of oatmeal and grapefruit for a soft, natural scent.

If your hair looks and feels weak and damaged after dyeing it, these products from Pureology can help restore and rejuvenate it. The Strength Cure Shampoo and Conditioner are specifically formulated to repair color-treated hair while strengthening, softening and boosting resilience to prevent future damage. In fact, these formulas are made to repair damage to the strands by up to 97%.

The sulfate-free Strength Cure Shampoo works into a rich lather that gently removes buildup and debris from the scalp and strands. It’s infused with a plant-based protein that fortifies the strands and helps prevent future damage. This protein is joined by astaxanthin, an antioxidant that protects the hair while repairing damage, as well as glycerin, which seals moisture into the strands. Vitamin E provides extra antioxidant benefits, while ingredients like olive oil, camelina sativa seed oil and sunflower seed extract further nourish and moisturize.

The Strength Cure Conditioner works to repair split ends and breakage as it conditions the hair. It is powered by many of the same ingredients as the shampoo, including olive oil, camelina sativa seed oil and astaxanthin. However, it also contains additional ingredients that ensure the hair is optimally replenished with moisture and left feeling soft and manageable.

Both the shampoo and conditioner are vegan and cruelty-free. They have a scent inspired by a California fruit farm, with notes of raspberry and peach partnered with water flowers.

Another one of our favorite budget-friendly hair-care brands that has great options for color-treated hair is DpHue. The company’s Color Fresh Shampoo and Conditioner do exactly what the name claims. These formulas are infused with botanical extracts and other ingredients that defend against dulling and fading caused by external aggressors while promoting healthy, soft hair. They’re vegan and cruelty-free, and made without parabens or sulfates.

The DpHUE Color Fresh Shampoo is made with mild cleansers that clear away residue and buildup to refresh without disturbing color. It’s made with kumquat extract, which boosts shine and enhances color, as well as sunflower seed extract, which nourishes the strands while protecting against fading caused by UV rays. The formula also contains glycerin to draw moisture into the strands and counteract dryness, leading to touchably soft and easy-to-manage hair.

The DpHue Color Fresh Conditioner is also made with these ingredients, bolstering the duo’s power to maintain hair color and strengthen the hair. In addition, it contains ingredients that detangle, soften and boost moisture content without weighing the hair down or leaving a greasy residue.

These salon-level products from hair-care company Fekkai provide all hues of color-treated hair with the support they need to extend the life and boost the vibrancy of color. The formulas also enhance scalp health and promote soft, shiny, frizz-free hair.

The Technician Color Shampoo is made without sulfates to minimize friction between the strands, helping to reduce the risk of color fading and maintain moisture levels in the hair and scalp. It’s made with fatty-acid-rich plant-derived extracts and solar protection polymers to effectively defend against brassiness and fading. Mirabelle plum seed oil ensures the strands stay moisturized and soft while maintaining hair color. A blend of sunflower sprout extract and tara tree fruit extract offers photo-protection benefits to preserve color pigments. Finally, glycerin and argan oil help improve moisture levels, smoothing frizz and boosting shine.

Fekkai’s Technician Color Conditioner is made with many of the same ingredients to ensure hair color stays luminous for as long as possible. It’s infused with conditioners that improve manageability and further nourish the hair.

If you love tropically inspired scents, you’ll be a huge fan of the fragrance of these formulas, which feature peach and red fruit notes. Both of these formulas are vegan and cruelty-free, and made without sulfates, parabens, phthalates or silicones.

If your hair has been feeling particularly weak after your last salon visit, we recommend checking out the Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner from Virtue Labs. These formulas – which are specifically made for dry, damaged and color-treated hair – immediately get to work to restore and repair weak hair, bringing it back to life and making it more resilient against future damage. They are also vegan, cruelty-free, and made without sulfates, parabens or phthalates.

The shampoo and conditioner are made with hydrolyzed quinoa, enhancing hair color while boosting shine and improving moisture retention. The quinoa is joined by antioxidant-packed grapefruit extract, which rejuvenates the scalp and defends against free radical damage. This extract also improves color vibrance and imparts shine to the strands.

In addition, these formulas feature baobab seed oil, a deeply moisturizing ingredient that works as an emollient to restore dried-out strands. The final key ingredient is the company’s Alpha Keratin 60ku. This protein is identical to natural keratin, which makes up 90% of the hair. It refills areas of the hair cuticles where keratin is lost or damaged, helping to restore weak hair to become stronger and more resilient.

We can’t get enough of the fragrance of these formulas. Both the shampoo and conditioner have decadent scent profiles, with notes of warm woods, bright citrus, coconut and yuzu.