The Best Shampoos and Conditioners for Fine Hair

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you tired of your fine hair constantly looking flat, dull, and lifeless? How many times have you tried to style it, and it never holds, no matter how much hairspray you use? If this sounds like you, you’re not alone; plenty of people have fine hair and experience the same haircare woes.

It may take a little more time, but you can do anything with fine hair. Sometimes, using the proper shampoo and conditioner is the easiest way to bring life to your locks. Not all products are created equally, and you may be shocked to learn you’ve been using the wrong shampoo or conditioner all this time.

It’s okay—we’ve all been there. But now it’s time to step it up and give your hair exactly what it needs and deserves. Here are the best shampoos and conditions for fine hair.

So, your hair is brittle and breaking. Even though you avoid heat and dyes, your hair still never seems to heal. Blu Atlas is here to help with that. Blu Atlas Shampoo, available in Classic and Coconut Apricot fragrances, is the shampoo of your dreams.

This rich and clean blend of Jojoba Oil, Aloe Leaf, and Saw Palmetto transforms your fine hair into strong locks. Jojoba Oil uses its vitamins, antioxidants, and fatty acids to nourish the hair—mimicking the skin’s natural sebum.

Aloe leaf distributes vitamins and antioxidants throughout the hair and nourishes your tresses. Saw Palmetto—known for its anti-inflammatory properties that can counter DHT, a hormone that can contribute to hair loss—adds volume where needed. Combined, these enriching ingredients will keep your hair strong, sleek, and sexy.

The obvious pairing to Blu Atlas Shampoo is Blu Atlas Conditioner. Available in Classic and Coconut Apricot fragrances, there is an aroma for everyone. Just like Blu Atlas Shampoo—and all of their products—this conditioner is derived from plants and is formulated with clean ingredients that keep your body and hair healthy.

Unlike most conditioners, this product isn’t greasy or heavy. It doesn’t add extra weight to your hair. Instead, it infuses your locks with moisture, shine, and fortification. This protects your hair long after you initially wash it.

Argan Oil—packed with vitamin E, fatty acids, and antioxidants—helps calm frizz, tangles, and damaged hair. White Tea Extract is an anti-inflammatory agent and humectant that distributes its antimicrobial properties throughout the hair to keep it shiny and rejuvenated.

Rounding out one of the best conditioners for fine hair is barley protein. As a member of the grass family, it’s filled with thiamin and niacin, which help to detangle and make your hair manageable.

No one likes Mondays. It’s the start of the work week, and it always seems to come around way too fast. Luckily, Monday Volume Shampoo can take the stress out of your Mondays and add rejuvenation and excitement.

Monday Volume Shampoo is one of the best shampoos for fine hair because it uses proven ingredients. With ginger extract, vitamin E, shea butter, rice protein, and coconut oil—your lifeless hair will get a full blast of invigoration and rejuvenation.

These ingredients add strength, fortification, and vibrancy to your locks. As a winner of 11 major beauty awards, you can’t find a better cruelty-free brand that will give your hair exactly what it needs.

Some people are born with naturally thin hair. Other people—whether through using heat tools or frequently dying their hair—have caused their hair to become brittle. No matter the scenario, Ouai Fine Hair Conditioner will bring life back into your locks.

Ouai is an upcoming brand that is being raved about on social media. Often seen as a less expensive alternative to Olaplex, this brand is one to write home about. We love how the conditioner gives natural volume to your hair—not making it look frizzy or damp.

Blended with nourishing keratin, biotin, and chia seed oil, this conditioner hydrates your hair’s follicles and protects it from damage. Ouai means yes in French, and it’s time to say yes to this coveted holy grail of conditioners.

There is nothing that screams clean and natural quite like good, old-fashioned greens. Plant-based and from the earth, few things in life are quite as organic as Aveeno Fresh Greens Blend Shampoo.

Not only does this shampoo add volume to your hair, but it will also invigorate your scalp and add much-needed hydration. Plus, it smells heavenly. Made with rosemary, peppermint, cucumber, and oats—this farm-fresh shampoo cleanses the hair by removing build-up that weighs the hair down.

Farm-fresh and full of rejuvenation, this shampoo is free from sulfates, dyes, and parabens. Aveeno has been making products since 1945, so you can trust that they will deliver on their promises.

The obvious pairing to an Aveeno Shampoo is an Aveeno Conditioner, and we have the perfect conditioner for you. As one of the best conditioners for fine hair, Aveeno Rose Water & Chamomile Blend Conditioner pampers your hair, and restores it to its radiant self.

Blended with farm-fresh ingredients—like rose water, chamomile, and other clean ingredients—this conditioner coats the hair with intense and rich moisture that locks into the follicle. Even after you wash your hair, it will still feel soft, silky, and full of life.

We love the way this conditioner gives your hair a subtle, salon blowout. For the best results, add a leave-in conditioner after washing your hair and watch as your hair transforms into voluminous, bold tresses.

Your hair deserves to be bold, and Boldify Hair Thickening Shampoo can get it there. Powerful, invigorating, and full of volume—this shampoo is infused with aloe vera and rosemary extract that clarifies and cleanses the hair.

By removing excess oil and grime, your hair gets a healthy boost of volume that gives it a professional, salon-quality look. With each washing, your hair shafts absorb oil that adds boldness and vibrancy.

Because this shampoo is safe for colored hair, even if you’ve dyed your hair, you can still have luxurious, voluminous locks. From here on out, every day will be your best hair day. Go forth and embrace those gorgeous locks.

OGX is the brand you can always count on. No matter what you choose from the brand, you’re getting high-quality products without paying the high-dollar price tag. OGX Biotin & Collagen Conditioner is made with vitamin B7, biotin, collagen, and hydrolyzed wheat protein that coats the hair with a thickening volume.

This conditioner can bring even the flattest, most lifeless locks back to life with its plump-it-up formula that gives your hair a healthy blown-out look. With aromas of bergamot, jasmine, and vanilla—your shower will turn into a sweet escape every time you wash your hair with this enriching sulfate and paraben-free conditioner.

When looking for shampoo and conditioner for fine hair, it’s important to use products that are free of sulfates. Because sulfates dry and strip the hair of natural moisture, they can make fine hair look even thinner and brittle.

Love Beauty and Planet Sulfate Free Shampoo is one of our favorite sulfate-free shampoos. It’s a rich blend of clean ingredients that gently cleanse the hair without stripping away vital nourishment. This shampoo is formulated with coconut and mimosa flowers that clarify, strengthen, and detangle the hair.

Each wash gets your locks closer to thick, voluminous hair that looks radiant and healthy. Because Love Beauty and Planet cares about your well-being and the environment, there are no harmful chemicals like parabens, silicones, and dyes.

Your hair needs rest and recovery, just like the rest of your body. It is exposed to pollutants, irritants, UV rays, blue light, and countless other irritants each day that slowly damage your hair follicles. Luckily, re:line Biotin Thickening Conditioner will get your hair back in shape.

This rich blend of sulfate-free conditioner coats your hair with thickening biotin, coconut oil, castor oil, keratin, aloe vera, saw palmetto, and B-complex. These are some of the best ingredients on the market for over-the-counter hair growth and volume. It also works to block DHT, a hormone that is known to contribute to hair loss.

We love this conditioner because it’s great for any hair type—bleached, dyed, curly, straight, or wavy. The formula is hypoallergenic, so it won’t irritate your skin.

One of the best shampoos for fine hair is one you’ve probably never heard of before. Maple Holistics Biotin Shampoo is for the people who are tired of trying a slew of products that always fail them in the end.

This shampoo relies on biotin to get your hair thick and voluminous. Plus, vitamin B, coconut oil, and keratin add shine and silkiness to the hair, taming strays and flyaways. And Maple Holistics Biotin Shampoo is made without parabens, artificial colors, artificial fragrances, and other harmful ingredients.

Stop wasting your time and money trying haircare products that don’t work. Instead, give yourself the luxury of using Maple Holistics Biotin Shampoo.

Garnier Fructis is a brand everyone knows and loves. You can probably recall a time you’ve used their products, whether buying them yourself or borrowing from a friend. They’ve been around for quite some time, and they always land on “best-of” lists because the results are just that good.

You can get your money’s worth with Garnier Fructis Grow Strong Fortifying Conditioner—a system for weak, fragile hair. We also love how Garnier’s products smell, bursting with citrus and juicy aromas that are simply inviting.

This conditioner is no exception. It’s filled with notes of apple extract that are light and airy. Niacinamide and ceramide work to restore the hair and add volume. Plus, vitamins B3 and B6—derived from fruit and plant extracts—give your hair rich protein that helps it grow strong and healthy.

Nexxus bottles look like fancy potions, and we’d say it’s pretty close to magic. Nexxus Hydra-Light Shampoo is one of the best shampoos for fine hair because it utilizes proteins that bring volume back into your hair.

This shampoo helps your hair latch onto moisture, which will make your hair look voluminous and radiant. Nexxus only uses the best ingredients, opting for deep-sea minerals that cleanse the hair without making it look greasy. For people with oily hair, this is a great shampoo to try because it clarifies the hair perfectly.

And, no, this isn’t like other products that make your hair look coated and heavy. Nexxus Hydra-Light Shampoo keeps your hair’s natural bounce, all the while amping up its look and feel.

Ask any hair stylist, and they will tell you that John Frieda is one of the best brands out there. It’s high-quality, salon-grade shampoo without the high-dollar price tag. It’s light, airy, silky, and perfect for hair that needs an extra boost.

John Frieda Volume Lift Weightless Conditioner uses air-silk technology which enhances your hair’s fullness, volume, and bounce by infusing your locks with moisture that will last all day.

The next time you get your haircut, your stylist will be impressed with how stunning your hair looks. Your secret? John Frieda.

We all know and love Dove. Their soothing soaps, gentle body washes, and luscious hair care products are some of the most affordable, yet effective. And best of all, you can pick them up at your local drugstore or market. With that said, Dove Strength & Fullness Boost Shampoo takes a different approach to fine hair than most shampoos and conditioners.

This shampoo uses serum and retinol to bring life back to lifeless hair. Whereas most products just use some type of moisture-locking technology, this shampoo visibly thickens the hair with serum and retinol that nourishes the hair’s cortex.

It’s free of sulfates that strip the hair of its natural moisture because Dove wouldn’t do that to you. Dove’s products are always gentle, nourishing, and full of ingredients that make you fall in love with your hair.

For locks that don’t lie, you need to bring in the reinforcements. Marc Anthony Grow Long Super Fast Strength Leave-In Conditioner will get your hair back on track. It’s one of the best conditioners for fine hair because you use the product after washing, allowing the leave-in conditioner to absorb into your strands for a longer period of time.

After shampooing and conditioning your hair, gently apply a few drops of product throughout. This leave-in conditioner protects your hair from breakage, split ends, frizz, and tangles. It’s made with caffeine, vitamin E, and ginseng that actively hydrate the hair and nourish it with richness.

You’ll have long and strong hair in no time, thanks to this paraben, sulfate, and phthalate-free leave-in conditioner that takes the best of salon offerings and bottles them conveniently for home use.

Acure is one of the best brands of 2023. People have been raving about their products all over social media and for good reason. Acure makes “100% vegan and 0% pretentious” products that are free from parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, and other harmful chemicals. Plus, they’re cruelty-free because Acure cares about the well-being of, not only you, but animals too.

Acure Vivacious Volume Shampoo gives you big results. This product is no dud, and you will be getting your money’s worth. Made with mint and echinacea, you will notice an increase in your hair’s volume with each wash. Simply apply a small amount of product to wet hair and wash thoroughly.

And don’t worry, this is a lightweight formula. Your hair won’t feel heavy, and you won’t leave your precious locks looking greasy. Talk about a win!

You don’t always have to spend a lot of money to get great products. Take Amazon Basics Moisturizing Conditioner, for instance. For less than $6, and you get a high-grade conditioner enriched with vitamins that nourish your hair.

Unfortunately, many conditioners use formaldehyde in their ingredients. Amazon Basics Moisturizing Conditioner is free from such nasty chemicals, including formaldehydes, parabens, phthalates, and more.

You already know we love anything from OGX, which is why we have to mention OGX Anti-Hair Fall + Coconut Caffeine Strengthening Shampoo. It breathes life back into dull hair, giving it a boost of energy.

Made with invigorating caffeine, white tea extract, coconut oil, and coffee extract—your hair will get loads of volume, breakage protection, and strength. This formula is free from parabens and sulfates, which dry out the hair.

Rounding out our list of the best shampoos and conditioners for fine hair is Nutrafol Strand Defender Lightweight Protective Conditioner. This clinically-effective conditioner provides multi-layer protection against damage.

Using science-backed ingredients and technology, this conditioner reinforces the hair’s cuticles and strengthens the cortex, protecting against breakage. And it is lightweight and nourishing.

Made with Ximena oil, arginine, and glucose fibers—you won’t find a better natural conditioner that gives your fine hair a salon-quality result.

Shampoo 101

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of shampoos on the market. They each target different concerns—dryness, oil, frizz, and more. Sometimes, it feels easier just to grab the first bottle you see. You may get lucky and find your holy grail of shampoos, but more often than not, that particular shampoo won’t satisfy your hair care needs.

That’s because everybody’s hair and scalp are unique. Some people need a shampoo that targets dandruff, while others need more hydration. Sure, there are general, multi-purpose shampoos out there, but you still need to be mindful of what you buy to make sure the ingredients won’t harm your hair.

Certain ingredients, like sulfates, tend to dry the hair out more, so people with dry scalps will do best to avoid them. However, if you have oily hair, a shampoo with sulfates may be a great fit for you since it will keep excess oil at bay.

If all of this seems confusing and complicated, don’t freak out. We’re here to help and give you a few tips and tricks to find the perfect shampoo for you.

Oily Scalps

There is nothing more frustrating than having an oily scalp. No matter how often or thoroughly you wash your hair, the oil just never seems to go away. You’ve tried washing every other day—maybe even only twice a week—to allow your hair to control the oil production. Alas, nothing works.

It could be for a variety of reasons, but the main culprit is usually the wrong shampoo. For oily hair, avoiding shampoos that will hydrate or moisturize your hair is vital. That’s because your hair is already moisturized. Adding more will just exacerbate the oils and make your hair look greasy. Shampoos that are for curly and wavy hair should also be avoided, as they tend to control frizz and flyaways by coating the hair with moisture.

You want shampoos that advertise clarifying, cleansing, balancing, or volume. These products don’t add extra moisture, and instead, focus on removing excess oil. Clarifying shampoos are especially great for oily hair because they invigorate the scalp and wash away buildup without stripping the hair of oils too much.

If none of these options are working for you, try using two shampoos. Using two shampoos can target different needs, like oil and cleansing, and may help your hair more than you realize. Don’t give up after the first few washes since your hair needs time to adjust to the new routine.

Dry Scalps

There is nothing more embarrassing than going throughout your day and watching as dry flakes of skin fall off your head. Having a dry scalp is itching, annoying, and interfering. How can you focus on anything when you only think of how irritating your scalp feels?

For people with dry scalps, avoiding shampoos that clarify, fortify, volumize, and strengthen the hair is important. These shampoos cleanse away oil and moisture, which will make your hair and scalp even drier.

If your scalp is mildly dry, you can opt for a shampoo that offers hydration, moisture, or nourishment. These shampoos infuse your hair and scalp with enough moisture to calm your itchiness and irritation.

If your scalp needs a little more than just added moisture, it’s best to use a medicated shampoo like Head & Shoulders. These shampoos contain certain ingredients that topically treat dryness and flakes.

Whatever you end up choosing, as we mentioned before, avoid shampoos with sulfates, since this will strip your scalp of moisture, resulting in even drier hair.

Conditioner 101

So now you know what type of shampoo is great for your hair, it’s time to find the perfect conditioner for you. Like the problems in finding the proper shampoo, finding a conditioner amongst the hundreds of offerings is daunting.

Before we get into the nitty-gritty, allow us to explain the importance of conditioner. Shampoos are great at cleaning your hair, but sometimes, they strip away moisture that is important to the well-being of your hair. Conditioner works by reinfusing moisture and protecting the hair. Think of it like a setting spray; it locks in all the good stuff and keeps out all the bad stuff.

Conditioners generally follow the same guidelines as shampoos but may have slight differences. Hydrating and moisturizing conditioners add nourishment, shine, and softness. Volumizing conditioner adds volume, bounce, and life to your hair. The list goes on and on. We are going to break down the most common hair types and let you know which conditioner is right for you.

Fine Hair

If your hair is brittle, breaks easily, and is prone to tangles—you need a conditioner that strengthens the hair. These products usually contain a type of protein that coats the hair’s cuticles and cortexes, protecting them from damage.

Oily Hair

Conditioners that offer hydration and moisture are a no-go for people with oily hair. Adding hydration to oily hair results in greasy, heavy-looking hair. No one wants that. Instead, opt for conditioners that will strengthen and clarify your hair.

Dry Hair

Dry hair doesn’t go away overnight, as much as we wish it would. For a conditioner that will work for you, choose a product that balances moisture without leaving your hair feeling heavy. These conditioners consist of frizz and curl control.

You want to avoid conditioners that add volume and strength, since these will make your dry hair worse and even cause more breakage. Any conditioner that offers hydration is what you need to quench your thirsty locks.

You can add coconut oil to your conditioner for further hydration, and even use a leave-in conditioner to lock in nourishment.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us