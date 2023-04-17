 The 17 Best Shampoos and Conditioners for Hair Growth

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s this unexplainable problem for hair that many companies are scrambling to figure out: men and women alike have been experiencing hair shedding at a unique and alarming rate, especially since the pandemic. Add this to the normal level of hair loss created by genetics, thyroid problems, clogged follicles, alopecia areata, and telogen effluvium, and we can see why hair companies are pumping billions into solving the mystery of hair thinning and shedding.

So how far have they come? The problem of hair loss, shedding, and the need to stimulate hair growth is still developing, even though it’s been researched for decades (remember Rogaine coming on the scene in 1988?). It hasn’t been in vain. A lot of good products have surfaced that help hair growth. So if you’re sitting there wondering why am I shedding so much hair? We have good news. There are so many hair growth products, especially shampoos and conditioners, that do help hair grow, and we can help avoid the ones that don’t.

The Best Shampoos and Conditioners to Stimulate Hair Growth

But where do we begin when figuring out what to use to stimulate more hair growth? The answer is almost bigger than the question, so to narrow it down and keep things simple, we can look at hair growth products with just the right ingredients in them to nourish and stimulate the scalp. That’s where the healing really starts.

The scalp — think of it almost as a mini biome. The scalp has an entire workforce of cells completing incredible tasks 24/7. There is this layer of skin called the skin barrier which channels in the right nutrients, and keeps out the bad. The scalp is highly intelligent and can adjust according to the weather, temperature, and in the presence of any vitamin deficiency.

Thankfully, there has recently been more movement in the hair industry to acknowledge how incredible the scalp is and what an important role it plays in hair growth. We now get to focus on the scalp and learn from other countries who have prioritized scalp rituals for centuries. Lately, we have been seeing hair rituals like the Japanese Head-Spa and Champi remind us that our scalp is our skin and our hair in one place and should be treated like a facial and a head-spa all at the same time.

We even have tools today used by beauty professionals and estheticians that analyze the scalp 200 times closer than what the naked eye can see, and it’s often a scary sight. But the amazing benefits of knowing what’s really going on with your hair makes it all worth it. This kind of magnified scalp analysis can show what could be causing hair to not grow on the scalp; for example, if follicles are clogged, it can impact the hair’s ability to grow.

And we want that hair to grow. We now get to combine the ancient knowledge contained in scalp rituals with these kinds of magnifying tools to really understand the scalp better here in 2023, and it’s a beautiful thing. Some studies suggest that addressing the scalp first has many added benefits for hair growth even extending beyond the scalp itself. It’s said that if we stimulate the scalp with the right products and massage, relaxing the muscles in the scalp can relax the muscles in the face. This means fewer wrinkles on the face—an added bonus.

The 17 Best Shampoos and Conditioners for Hair Growth

These shampoos and conditioners contain various cleansing properties, moisture-rich nutrients, special hair-growth-stimulating ingredients, and even non-oily oils so a variety of issues can be addressed when it comes to needed hair growth.

A vegan, plant based, hyper-blend of nutritious plant extracts, saw palmetto, and biotin makes this shampoo a scrumptious growth stimulator. Hair follicles receive a purifying experience as the saw palmetto, aloe barbadensis leaf, and coconut surfactants wash over the scalp’s surface. Then the saw palmetto can activate to indirectly inhibit the activity of DHT, which is a hormone often linked to hair loss.

The scalp gets a nourishing wash with lightweight jojoba oil containing a high content of vitamins E, D, and A, offering their rich nutrients and fatty acids to increase hair growth, seeping into the deepest parts of the skin for the most effective results.

This vegan and cruelty-free shampoo is loaded with moisture-rich ingredients as well. It has aloe vera rather than water as its main ingredient, so skin and hair are left more moisturized and refreshed from the gentle, foaming lather.

Blue Atlas creates products that are 96-100% derived from natural ingredients. They take pride in ensuring their formulations are healthy and focused on a clean, fresh, vegan experience. They do this by deploying a team of dermatologists with years of expertise in skin care creating products for both men and women who want the best experience possible.

There’s nothing like a beautiful trio of hair products to increase hair growth and leave us with the hair results we crave. This powerful collection contains potent ingredients that yield healthy strands and nourished scalps. Each product is responsible for a special scalp-enriching activity.

The shampoo detoxifies the scalp, ridding it of impurities and dead skin cells that can clog follicles. The conditioner moisturizes and fortifies the nutrients within the hair. Lastly, the activating serum contains special ingredients that directly activate hair growth, like ginseng root extract, burdock root, niacinamide, pumpkin seed, and biotin.

With rave reviews, many people have experienced the benefits of this mighty trio, including its own creators. Each member of the CL team has experienced unwanted hair thinning in some capacity. Research gives us what we need to know, but personal experience always bolsters a formula to give buyers an added level of success.

A paste that morphs into an airy foam in seconds — perfect for very fine hair that needs a fuller feel. It uses a mixture of volcanic clay and sugar crystals to both exfoliate the scalp and cleanse it gently while giving it extra volume at the roots.

The scalp gets conditioned as the hydrolyzed adansonia digitata seed extract offers antimicrobial properties while supplying the skin with rich antioxidants for nourishment. Growth is promoted as the antioxidants seep into the scalp, protecting it from the damage caused by free radicals.

This unique product is one of a kind. So when looking for ways to promote hair growth by cleansing the scalp and adding volume at the roots, this is a great product to try.

When hair growth is inhibited by dandruff that clogs hair follicles, it’s important to use a shampoo that can get to the root of the problem. Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo does this by actually destroying the fungus that promotes the most dandruff. It uses 1% ketoconazole to decrease the negative effects of dandruff while leaving the hair feeling soft and clean.

It’s clinically proven to reduce the itching and peeling that comes with dandruff. It also can actively target a deeper root of dandruff: fungus. When fungus is active on the skin, it actually eats the items we supply, like oils used on the scalp or other hair products we might feel are benign. Maybe they are, but not when they’re the food supply keeping a fungus alive. It’s important to get rid of the fungus that’s causing dandruff to begin with. Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is an excellent choice when the growth issue is related to dandruff, where the root cause is a fungus.

Vegamour puts the lux in luxury. Their shampoos are incredible. Plant-based, color-safe, chalked full of a vegan keratin — it’s a state of the art formula that gets hair fuller, thicker, reduces shedding, and leaves hair healthier with every use.

What makes this shampoo so unique when it comes to hair growth is the vegan phyto-actives. There’s mung bean, curcumin, and red clover which perform incredible functions on the cellular level. By supporting the dermal papillae and delivering certain types of mRNA strands where they are needed most, hair growth is promoted as the phyto-actives encourage the hair’s anagen phase. Red clover adds to the power of the other phyto-actives by inhibiting DHT production, which is a derivative of testosterone that can cause hair follicles to shrink until a person is bald.

Plants and botanicals are the main sources for stimulating follicles and supplying the scalp with the nutrients it needs in this pack of natural products. It’s a rejuvenating treatment system that comes with a shampoo, conditioner, and “density booster” — all working in tandem to strengthen and thicken hair.

Anyone with certain hair thinning conditions like hormonal fluctuations, hereditary factors, pregnancy, and stress will benefit from Virtue’s plant-based take on renewed hair, which starts with the right ingredients.

Full of alpha keratin, gamma keratin, and larch wood extract, all parts of the hair and scalp get covered with just the right nutrient-rich ingredients to supply the scalp and hair with strength, elasticity, and phenols that promote new growth.

If the ingredients make your hair live, it’s the smell that’s to die for. The serene scent wafts gently in an aromatic way, giving off aromatic herbs, citrus, flowers, basil and patchouli.

With a higher percentage of males experiencing hair thinning, Kerastase offers a line specifically tailored for mens’ needs.

The Homme Genesis hair pack comes with the Bain De Masse Epaississant Shampoo, the Spray De Force Epaississant Thickening Spray, and the Cire D’Epaisseur Textureisante Wax Pomade. Don’t be intimidated by the names. It’s the line in the soft green bottles, and it’s amazing.

This unique trio offers two products geared toward replenishing thinning hair that are actually styling products, while the third hair product is a shampoo.

Kerastase puts a lot of effort into creating its lines. Sometimes they take years to formulate. That’s why the Homme Genesis product line for men can be trusted as a good option for men to try out; not to mention, the key ingredients speak for themselves. There’s creatine, ginger root extract, and expanding polymers. They provide strength to weak strands, protect against future damage, and provide immediate results for thicker looking hair.

Kerastase has the reputation it does because its product lines are that good. People have raved about their Resistance Hair Collection or the award-winning Elixir Ultime hair oil that provides fast absorption and endlessly moisturized locks.

But recently they came out with the Genesis line, focused specifically on preserving hair against over-shedding. The line offers two different options for shampoos. One is a cleanser, good for excess oil and dandruff. The other is for weak hair that needs more moisture. It also has a conditioner that can fortify hair fibers, making them stronger.

For a really rewarding treat, they offer the Masque Reconstituant. Using a mask is like taking the hair to the next level, beyond what a conditioner can do. And their masks are incredible. They fortify against hair damage and breaking off, increase moisture retention, and smell divine.

But the star of this show actually is the Defense Thermique, which is a heat protectant. It offers hair the kind of support it needs to stay strong. Initiating hair strands to grow doesn’t do much if the strands that are there are brittle and weak. These kinds of products allow the hair we already have to also get nourished, strengthened, and feel thicker. The heat protectant especially protects every strand from blow dry and curling iron heat, extends that protection for 24 hours, and is an incredibly important part of anyone’s desire for healthy hair.

We all want that youthful vibe with skin and hair. With results from the Miriam Quevedo Baccara Multiplying Shampoo, it’s possible to get that stronger, shinier, healthier hair that stops thinning. The vegan, green recipe that’s used to make this hair growth shampoo so incredible includes black baccara rose concentrate, fresh rose stem cells, capixyl and scalp densifyer, bond filler, vegan keratin, and a hydrating complex meant to supply the scalp with probiotic benefits. But there’s more.

This hair growth shampoo also includes vitamins, L-Arginine, minerals, natural cleansers derived from apples, coconut oils, and moringa peptides. This bundle of ingredients produces incredible results for the hair. They stop premature aging, preserve the hair follicle’s stem cells, activate growth receptors, support the dermal papilla, decrease DHT production, use keratin to increase elasticity and shine, administer moisture to the scalp, and nourish the scalp with a cocktail of vitamins and minerals.

Hair thinning and the need to increase growth sometimes starts with using a good cleanser to free the scalp from dandruff. This Oribe shampoo is specially designed to act like both a treatment and a cleansing agent so the scalp can breathe freely and growth can start uninhibited.

It’s specially formulated with citrus extracts to promote moisture, sugarcane extract for hydration, pea sprout extract to restore elasticity, salicylic acid to exfoliate the scalp and soothe irritation, and a signature complex made from subtle yet fresh fruits and florals like watermelon and edelweiss flower. This complex stops “oxidative stress,” photoaging, and administers moisture so depleted hair can experience renewed strength.

This Oribe shampoo smells amazing. The scent will win anyone over if the beauty of depleted dandruff isn’t enough. The ingredients are natural, clean and give off a refreshing, soft, inviting aroma that doesn’t overpower but lingers just the right amount.

For weak hair that is in need of renewed strength, the Initialiste Hair Thinning Set comes with the Densifique shampoo, Densifique Fondant conditioner, and the hair Advanced Hair Serum that minimizes breakage and thickens hair.

This incredible set uses hyaluronic acid to moisturize dry hair follicles, a glucose peptide to seep into the deepest layers of the hair for added strength, ceramides to encourage elasticity, and intra-cylane minerals to strengthen a weakened porosity that can leave hair defenseless against free radicals, heat, and the chemicals used to color hair.

And it’s just a beautiful set to put on our hair. Kerastase is a brand that really gets it and puts a lot of time and money into their research.

When skincare expertise is applied to the hair, we get to experience a shampoo that is made for the hair, but targets the scalp.

The Sisley-Paris Hair Ritual Revitalizing Volumizing Shampoo hosts a group of ingredients that do amazing things for the scalp and the hair. The Fortifying Complex contains minerals like zinc and magnesium to nourish the hair while cotton proteins build up the depleted proteins in the hair cuticle. There’s a special “breaker filler” that aids the Fortifying Complex in the protein building process. It targets the lipids in the hair fibers to strengthen the cuticle. It also contains shea oil for hydration and shine as the camellia oil wraps damaged areas and softens brittle bits.

Starting with B5, camellia and larch extracts, and hyaluronic acid, both the scalp and the hair get nourished with this fortifying shampoo to encourage hair growth. The creator is a medical specialist who offers clean and nontoxic ingredients for her products, making the Anti Hair-Fall Shampoo a perfect choice for conscientious buyers wanting to grow their hair.

It contains unique ingredients like candle bush, sand oat, and thorney knapweed. Don’t worry. It doesn’t scratch. But this formula does supply the scalp with antioxidants from plant-derivatives that help the hair stop signs of premature aging.

This shampoo can partner with a variety of other products offered by Dr. Sturm to create a hair routine meant to promote hair growth as part of the Restore and Repair Collection. It includes the shampoo, conditioner, and repair mask. The Repair Hair Mask is a great option when hair is extra dry and brittle. It nourishes the strands, supplying them with Hemi-Squalene, Algae, and lavender extracts.

Using the Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo and Conditioner is an experience right from the start. From opening the lid to that perfect bottle squeeze, leaving a small dollop of purple vegan shampoo in the palm of your hand. The gentle mint and lavender scent invigorates as the hands move through the hair, creating a wonderful lather. It’s lightweight but packed with ingredients meant to stimulate the scalp as well as the hair follicles to encourage new growth.

It works by employing the powers of jojoba oil, green tea, and sage to not only revitalize hair strands but to encourage hair growth by addressing the scalp as well. The jojoba oil promotes circulation in the scalp which can help hair grow stronger. The green tea supplies antioxidants that fight off free radical damage as well as inhibit the effects of the hormones that cause hair loss. The sage focuses on bringing nutrition to the hair follicles more rapidly to keep the hair growth cycle going strong.

People that have used this product for over a decade still feel it’s one of the best on the market for anyone wanting to encourage hair growth, enjoy the experience of incredible aroma, and use a trusted product.

Buildup can pose a real problem for hair growth. When follicles are clogged due to grease and dandruff, a range of issues can arise. It can be anything from mild dandruff to infections that cause irritation and inflammation, decreasing hair growth along the way.

The Authentic Beauty Concept Deep Cleansing Shampoo targets grease and buildup so the scalp can breath easily, promoting hair growth. The brand values formula creations free from parabens, sulfates, silicones, microplastics, and mineral oil and is vegan.

This shampoo does an incredible job of cleansing the scalp with minimal ingredients.

Designed for both men and women, the Foligain Advanced Hair Regrowth Shampoo Minoxidil 2% might be a mouthful to say, but it does an amazing job of helping hair grow. It does this by targeting the scalp with bioactives that stimulate growth. Then the Trioxidil and Minoxidil work to affect the main root of hair depletion: DHT. This hormone is one of the main culprits when people experience hair loss. Minoxidil and Trioxidil stop the DHT from interacting with the scalp so hair can continue to grow normally.

This shampoo is specifically formulated for people experiencing Androgenetic Alopecia. It builds proteins back into the hair so the new growth can be anchored effectively to the bulb. Various fruit extracts supply moisture and vitamins and encourage circulation under the scalp so nutrients are brought to the scalp as needed.

This shampoo is sulfate and paraben-free and never tested on animals.

Hair follicles are well taken care of with the Tea Tree Triple Treat Invigorating Shampoo. As the name implies, there are several ingredients built into this “Eco-Chic” shampoo that promote hair growth and health. It uses refreshing peppermint oil, rosemary, and eucalyptus to strengthen hair and eliminate dry scalp.

Peppermint has incredible properties in it that can stimulate hair growth in a natural way similar to Minoxidil. This natural ingredient has been used since ancient times for its ability to encourage hair growth amongst other uses. It may also cause better blood circulation below the surface so nutrients circulate better to the hair follicle.

It also contains rosemary and eucalyptus which contribute to scalp circulation and reduce inflammation, soothing an irritated scalp while promoting hair growth.

Hair loss and shedding can be a difficult problem to deal with. Thankfully the products listed above offer great choices when it comes to encouraging new hair growth. There are so many ingredients that are specifically designed to reduce dandruff and DHT, which are two of the most aggressive culprits inhibiting hair growth.

Through understanding the root of hair shedding problems, selecting the right shampoo and conditioner to promote growth becomes easier. And sometimes analyzing the issue isn’t difficult, but when it’s more of a mystery, it’s always good to consult with a dermatologist who can assess the problem and even take a close up look at the scalp with magnifying tools. Remember, the scalp is a mini ecosystem made up of living cells performing a ton of important functions day in and day out. By treating it as a living system, we can better address any hair growth issues.

