Anyone who has experienced thinning hair knows how frustrating it can be. If you’ve noticed that you’ve been losing more hair than usual, one of the first steps you can take is to swap out your shampoo and conditioner for high-performance, targeted products made with proven ingredients. We’ve reviewed some of the most talked about products on the market, and have created the ultimate guide to the best shampoos and conditioners for thinning hair.

What Causes Thinning Hair?

Unfortunately, there’s no single answer to this question. Hair thinning is multifactorial, and any thinning that you’re experiencing may be caused by factors like stress, diet, illnesses, hormonal fluctuations, or something else entirely.

While pinpointing the exact root cause of your thinning hair may be a tricky task, there is one thing we are certain of, using well-developed formulas can help restore hair health so that you are better equipped to get hair thinning under control. They’ll nourish the follicles to encourage the growth of healthy, strong hair, and will also fortify current strands to minimize the risk of thinning, split ends and breakage.

The Best Ingredients for Thinning Hair

There are a few different types of ingredients that you’ll want to look out for when picking the right hair care products for your thinning hair. First, you’ll want to seek out strengthening and nourishing ingredients that fortify the strands and follicles. These types of ingredients ensure the strands are less prone to breakage, split ends and hair fall, and also support the follicles so that they are better able to grow new healthy hairs. Some top ingredients to keep an eye out for include biotin, keratin, amino acids, plant proteins, nutrient-dense oils (such as jojoba, avocado and argan oils) and zinc.

You may also want to look for ingredients that stimulate the follicles to promote new growth. Caffeine, rosemary and peppermint oil are all great options.

Ingredients that block dihydrotestosterone (also known as DHT) are also particularly ideal. While not responsible for all forms of thinning hair, this hormone is commonly a cause for hair loss. Two particularly great ingredients for defending against the effects of DHT include saw palmetto and pumpkin seed oil.

Last but not least, we also suggest looking for formulas that are rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants defend the hair against harmful free radicals from aggressors like pollution and UV rays. These free radicals can damage the strands and scalp and contribute to thinning. Ginseng, vitamin E, aloe and green tea extract are all excellent antioxidant-powered options.

The Best Shampoos and Conditioners for Thinning Hair

If you’re ready to finally put an end to excess hair shedding, here are our recommendations for the best shampoos and conditioners for thinning hair.

The shampoo and conditioner from premium grooming company Blu Atlas are packed with nutrient-dense ingredients that revive the follicles and strands to stop thinning in its tracks and promote strong, resilient hair. We are also impressed by the top-quality, clean formulas, which are vegan, cruelty-free and formulated without sulfates, parabens, phthalates or synthetic fragrances.

The star of the Blu Atlas Shampoo is vegan biotin, which fortifies the strands and defends them against harmful aggressors so that they are less prone to breakage, split ends and fallout. The biotin also replenishes hydration levels, ensuring the hair is left feeling soft and smooth. It works alongside saw palmetto, which is one of the most effective ingredients for blocking the hair loss effects of DHT. Antioxidant and vitamin-rich aloe barbadensis leaf juice also nourishes and moisturizes, while jojoba protein heals damaged strands. Gentle, coconut-derived surfactants also thoroughly cleanse without aggravating the scalp and follicles or stripping away natural moisture.

The accompanying conditioner is made with some of our favorite nutrient-rich oils for strengthening, moisturizing and smoothing the hair, including avocado and argan oils. It also contains barley protein to promote the growth of resilient hair and strengthen existing strands. White tea extract supports scalp health (which is key for healthy hair growth) by providing antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.

These hair care products from Virtue are formulated with some of the best ingredients for promoting growth and fortifying the strands. They also reduce flakiness and calm irritation in the scalp for optimal hair health – which is crucial for creating a hospitable environment for new hair growth. The brand gets bonus points for these clean formulas, which are vegan, cruelty-free and made without sulfates, parabens or phthalates.

The Virtue Flourish Shampoo is formulated with gentle surfactants that clean the hair shafts and clear away debris around the follicles to allow for healthy growth. Alpha and gamma keratin proteins reinforce hair strength and boost elasticity and flexibility to reduce thinning and breakage. These proteins work alongside biomimetic signal peptides that nourish and soothe the scalp, as well as rice-based humectants, which lightly hydrate the hair while smoothing down the shaft. Sodium hyaluronate and red algae extract also work in tandem to create a moisture barrier around the strands to boost thickness.

The accompanying Virtue Flourish Conditioner is also made with biomimetic signal peptides and alpha and gamma keratin proteins to ensure the strands and scalp are getting the maximum support from these powerful ingredients. It is also made with a probiotic ferment that reduces irritation and supports oxygen consumption of the cells to boost growth, as well as cyperus plant rool oil, which enhances the hair’s softness and shine.

With a name like Destined for Density, you know these products will help you achieve your fullest hair yet. Both of these formulas are designed to stimulate circulation at the scalp to encourage growth while strengthening and thickening strands for denser, more voluminous hair. They’re vegan and cruelty-free, and made without sulfates, parabens or phthalates.

The Briogeo Destined For Density Peptide Shampoo is crafted with an energy complex, which features CoQ10, caffeine and green coffee oil. These ingredients stimulate and nourish the follicles, encouraging the growth of healthy and strong hair to counteract thinning. They’re joined by copper peptides that further reduce thinning by promoting a healthy hair life cycle, as well as biotin, which fortifies the strands and boosts elasticity while supporting overall follicle health. Antimicrobial zinc chloride cleanses and enhances scalp health, while vitamin E provides antioxidant protection to defend the hair against damaging free radicals.

The Briogeo Destined For Density Peptide Conditioner is also made with these powerful ingredients to encourage thicker, denser hair. It also contains lightweight conditioners that moisturize and detangle the hair without weighing it down. The result is touchably soft, easy to manage hair that looks fuller and more voluminous.

Vegamour has quickly become a leader in the world of hair growth products, so it was no surprise that the company’s shampoo and conditioner are seriously impressive. These clean, vegan and cruelty-free formulas are infused with clinically proven active ingredients that support growth and nourish the strands while promoting shinier, fuller hair. The company even promises visible results in as little as three months.

The sulfate-free Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo is powered by red clover and mung bean, which have been shown to defend the hair against some of the key causes of hair loss. The citrus-scented formula also contains the company’s proprietary vegan keratin, which creates a silk-like barrier around the strands to smooth and enhance shine, as well as biotin to strengthen the strands and follicles.

Additionally, marula oil, baobab oil and murumuru butter work in tandem to hydrate and nourish the strands while protecting them against damage from free radicals. In order to clear away pore-blocking residue that may hinder hair growth, the formula uses mild surfactants that gently cleanse without stripping away natural moisture.

The GRO Revitalizing Conditioner is also powered by the same active ingredients to stimulate the follicles and boost strand resilience. It has an ultra-rich texture that penetrates deep into the strands, leaving the hair feeling silky and soft after washing.

If you’re looking for budget-friendly hair care products that will help you reverse thinning hair, we recommend checking out the Biotin B-Complex Thickening Therapy Shampoo and Conditioner from Avalon Organics. These formulas are crafted with some of the most effective ingredients for strengthening and thickening existing strands, and nourishing the follicles to encourage new growth and minimize hair loss. They’re also vegan and cruelty-free, and made without sulfates, phthalates or synthetic fragrances.

Both of these formulas are made with biotin to strengthen the strands and follicles to prevent breakage and thinning. Biotin also helps improve hydration levels in the hair. It works alongside saw palmetto extract, which calms the scalp and blocks the hair loss causing effects of DHT to create a healthy environment for new growth.

Additionally, both formulas contain quinoa protein to promote fullness and stronger hair. A blend of nutrient-dense jojoba, argan and sunflower seed oils nourishes the hair and follicles while adding weightless moisture. Vitamin E provides antioxidant benefits, while aloe further soothes scalp irritation while adding additional moisture to the strands and scalp.

The sulfate-free shampoo is made with mild surfactants that effectively cleanse without causing irritation or dryness. Meanwhile, the conditioner is made with additional ingredients that soften and smooth for beautiful, easily managed hair.

This duo of hair care products from Viviscal work together to promote denser, thicker hair while stimulating the follicles to encourage growth. These budget-friendly formulas are packed with high-performance ingredients, and are made without harsh sulfates or parabens.

Both the Thickening Shampoo and Strengthening Conditioner are made with marine-derived collagen, which strengthens the hair roots to minimize hair loss. It also penetrates deep into the hair shafts to fortify and minimize breakage and split ends. It’s joined by biotin and keratin, both of which further nourish and reinforce the strands and follicles for maximum strength and resilience. Additionally, seaweed nourishes the strands and scalp with hair-loving nutrients.

The shampoo is made with gentle surfactants that effectively cleanses away buildup. The conditioner has a lightweight texture, and is able to effectively smooth and add moisture to the strands without weighing the hair down.

What we also love about these products is the scent. Both the shampoo and conditioner are made with the company’s signature fragrance, a fresh, flower-forward scent with notes of greens and ocean breeze.

Bumble and Bumble has long been considered one of the top hair care brands on the market, and these expertly made products do not disappoint. These products invigorate the follicles and reduce breakage for denser, healthier hair that is less prone to fallout. They are also cruelty-free, and made without parabens or phthalates.

The exfoliating Full Potential Hair Preserving Shampoo is made with the company’s Hair Preserve Blend to keep the strands and follicles strong and healthy. It removes buildup that can clog the pores, helping to create an ideal environment for growth. It contains caffeine and rosemary extract, both of which are known to stimulate the follicles to encourage the growth of new hair. It also contains soothing centella asiatica extract, as well as panthenol, which plumps the strands with moisture to boost softness and thickness.

The Full Potential Hair Preserving Conditioner is also made with rosemary, caffeine and centella asiatica extract to support follicle health. It also contains vitamin E, which provides antioxidant benefits to effectively defend the hair against harmful free radicals. Hydrolyzed wheat protein also moisturizes and smooths, promoting soft and silky strands.

These formulas from Australia-based BondiBoost are specifically made to tackle the needs of those with thinning and aging hair. Powerful active ingredients nourish the follicles and encourage growth while defending the hair against aggressors that can cause damage. Both formulas are vegan and cruelty-free, and formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates or synthetic fragrances.

Both the shampoo and conditioner are made with peppermint and rosemary essential oils. These oils stimulate scalp circulation to boost hair growth. They work alongside horsetail extract, which strengthens and rejuvenates the strands, as well as saw palmetto extract, which combats thinning by blocking the effects of DHT. The formulas also contain additional nourishing and moisturizing ingredients that support both scalp and strand health, including aloe leaf juice, sunflower seed oil, macadamia seed oil and hydrolyzed quinoa.

In addition to these ingredients, the HG Shampoo is made with olive fruit and sea buckthorn oils, both of which further nurture thinning strands while sealing in moisture. It also has a sulfate-free cleansing power that effectively gets rid of buildup that can clog the follicles and inhibit growth. The HG Conditioner is also made with nutrient-dense jojoba seed oil, as well as panthenol, which plumps the strands with moisture for a thicker appearance and softer feel.

These products from Pura D’Or have long been regarded as some of the best solutions for those dealing with hair thinning or loss. The clinically tested formulas have been proven to reduce thinning while boosting strength, volume and shine. They’re vegan and cruelty-free, and made without parabens or harsh sulfates.

The Original Gold Label Anti Hair-Thinning Biotin Shampoo features a blend of 17 active ingredients, extracts and nutrients that deeply nourish the hair and follicles. This blend includes biotin to support follicle health and fortify the strands so that they are more resilient against breakage. Anti-inflammatory nettle leaf extract also reduces inflammation and defends against DHT while nurturing the strands and follicles with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants for optimal health. Nutrient-dense pumpkin seed oil moisturizes and thickens hair, while black cumin seed oil smooths and adds shine while helping to repair damaged hair.

The Deep Moisturizing Biotin Conditioner is equally as impressive. It also contains pumpkin seed oil, as well as rosemary oil to stimulate the follicles and encourage growth. Argan, sunflower, avocado and olive oils seal moisture into the strands and boost shine and softness while nourishing the hair with nutrients, while vitamin E defends against damaging free radicals.

R+Co is known for developing high-performance formulas, and the company’s Dallas line is the perfect match for anyone dealing with thinning. These formulas thicken and add volume and bounce to the hair, and at the same time nourish the strands and follicles to minimize shed and encourage growth. Both are vegan and cruelty-free and made without parabens or sulfates.

The Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner are both made with pro-vitamin B5 (AKA panthenol), which boosts moisture levels in the hair and adds shine. Biotin further improves hydration while strengthening the strands and nourishing the follicles.

The formulas also contain saw palmetto extract, which encourages growth by inhibiting the effect of DHT on the follicles. Coconut oil also helps soften the strands and reduce breakage and split ends, while vitamin and mineral-rich loquat fruit extract nourishes the hair.

Beyond the excellent ingredients, we can’t get enough of the scent of these products. They feature an inviting, citrusy fragrance, with notes of tangerine, pineapple, lavender, cardamom, bamboo and woods.

Let’s go over another top-quality budget-friendly recommendation: the Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo and Conditioner from Mielle. These nutrient-dense formulas strengthen the strands and support the follicles to promote long, full and healthy hair. They are also both cruelty-free and made without parabens or sulfates.

As it says in the name, both of these formulas are powered by rosemary and peppermint essential oils, which stimulate circulation at the scalp. This in turn delivers nutrients to the follicles, helping to promote the growth of strong, healthy hair. The rosemary also has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties, and works to ensure the scalp is as healthy as possible and best able to support new growth. Both formulas also feature biotin to fortify the strands and follicles, as well as coconut oil to nourish and moisturize.

In addition to these ingredients, the Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo also contains moisturizing and nurturing honey and babassu seed oil. It also features horsetail grass extract to rejuvenate the strands. The accompanying conditioner is made with avocado oil and shea butter, both of which deeply moisturize and soften the hair while nourishing the scalp and strands with much-needed nutrients.

Paul Mitchell’s tea tree oil-infused formulas have always been a hit. For those with thinning hair, we particularly recommend the company’s Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner. These products partner powerful tea tree oil with other ingredients that dramatically improve scalp health while nourishing the follicles and strands to minimize loss and maximize strength.

These formulas are powered by an exclusive botanical blend of five active ingredients that work together to slow down thinning. It includes pea peptides, which stimulate follicles to encourage growth and prevent loss while smoothing and thickening the strands. Clover flower extract further defends against hair loss, while antioxidant-rich kakadu plum, turmeric and ginseng protect against damaging free radicals while supporting follicle health and boosting circulation.

The shampoo and conditioner also contain rosemary leaf extract to maximize hair growth potential. Of course, as it says in the name, they are also powered by tea tree leaf oil, an antimicrobial, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory ingredient that promotes scalp health and creates an ideal environment for hair growth.

Both of these products also have an incredibly uplifting and refreshing scent, with notes of basil, lemon, fir, vanilla, patchouli and amber. They’re also made without sulfates or parabens.

If you’ve ever been curious about trying shampoo and conditioner bars, we have the perfect recommendation for you. Superzero is leading the hair care bars industry, and has developed highly-effective formulas that are specifically made to address thinning and aging hair. These bars are vegan and cruelty-free, and made without sulfates.

The Superzero bars are both crafted with rosemary oil, caffeine and peppermint oil, which all work in tandem to promote circulation and bring nutrients to the follicles to encourage growth. They also contain panthenol and shea butter, which seal moisture into the hair and plump for thicker strands.

The Thinning/Aging Hair Shampoo Bar is also made with biomimetic peptides that enhance hair color and protect the strands against UV exposure. Avocado oil also nourishes while deeply moisturizing the strands, leaving them soft and silky.

In order to maximize its conditioning power, the Thinning/Aging Hair Conditioner Bar contains moisturizing cocoa seed butter. It is also infused with hemisqualane to increase moisture levels and smooth down frizz.

These products from Amika plump and nourish the hair from root to tip, helping to promote serious volume and optimal hair health. These clean, vegan and cruelty-free formulas (which are free of sulfates, parabens or phthalates) also weightlessly moisturize the strands while boosting shine and manageability.

Both the shampoo and conditioner are infused with a hair growth complex that is powered by larch wood and green tea extracts. It’s designed to stimulate growth for denser hair. The formulas also contain sea buckthorn oil, which is a rich source of fatty acids. The oil hydrates the hair and scalp while enhancing elasticity for strands that are less prone to breakage.

Additionally, these formulas contain hydrolyzed rice and vegetable proteins. The proteins lightly moisturize while boosting thickness and shine. Saw palmetto and nettle leaf extracts also minimize inflammation in the scalp while protecting against hair loss, while nutrient-dense avocado oil nourishes and moisturizes. Green tea leaf extract adds an extra antioxidant punch, ensuring the hair is protected against the harmful effects of free radicals.

Biolage’s Full Density Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner are both made to build the hair’s resiliency while boosting volume, helping you achieve thicker, stronger hair that is less prone to thinning in the long-run. When used together, the products have been shown to boost fullness and promote healthier-feeling strands after just one use.

These vegan, cruelty-free and paraben-free formulas are infused with biotin to strengthen and increase hair density, minimizing the risk of breakage, split ends and fallout. They are also powered by zinc PCA, an antibacterial ingredient that rebalances sebum production and purifies the scalp. This leads to hair that feels fresher, and also creates a better environment for healthy hair growth. The zinc PCA also blocks the effects of DHT on the follicles, reducing the risk of hair loss.

In addition to these ingredients, the Full Density Thickening Conditioner is infused with additional moisturizers that boost the hair’s hydration levels. The result is hair that is not only thicker and more voluminous, but softer, silkier and shinier.