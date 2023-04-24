Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Before we get into the best shampoos for damaged hair in 2023, you might be wondering what causes the damage in the first place – and for that, we need to understand a little bit about what makes up our precious locks.

Your hair is made up of around 95% keratin, a protein that is also an important building block of your nails and skin. It’s also true that there is no physiological activity in the hair you see in the mirror – the base of the hair follicle, beneath the surface of the skin, is fed by blood vessels, but once hair goes beyond the surface of the scalp, it’s no longer alive.

The hair shaft is the visible part of hair that sticks out of the skin and is surrounded by the hair follicle (a sheath of skin and connective tissue).

What causes damaged hair?

Hair can be damaged by a variety of causes. Your hair also naturally changes in texture and dryness with the seasons, so you can expect to have some normal fluctuations in hair health throughout the course of the year. Some common causes of hair damage include:

Hairstyling

Hairstyling generally involves using hot tools – including hair dryers and hair straighteners. Unfortunately, these can significantly damage the keratin protein in your hair. Keratin is what makes your hair look shiny and glossy. If your hair is dull, frizzy, or breaking easily, then the likely culprit may be heat damage.

Hair dryers typically heat hair from a temperature between 80 – 140 degrees Fahrenheit. This can damage not only your hair, but your scalp too. Hair straighteners can get up to temperatures of 350 – 370 degrees Fahrenheit. There are some steps you can take though to minimize the damage caused to your hair:

Use your hair dryer on a lower temperature (or let your hair dry naturally!)

Ensure your hair is completely dry before straightening

Excessive hair brushing

As the saying goes – less is more, and this applies to brushing your hair. Brushing your hair is great for keeping your hair under control, and distributing its natural oils, but over brushing can damage the cuticle (the outside layer of the strand).

The cuticle forms the outside layer of the hair shaft, made up of scales that strengthen and protect your hair. You should aim to brush your hair once or twice per day to keep it healthy, without causing any extra damage.

Hair ties

Pulling your hair too tightly into a hair tie can damage it. Ideally, try to wear your hair down more often. If this isn’t possible, hair claws are another great option that cause minimal damage.

Towels

Unfortunately, regular towels are not designed for your delicate hair. They can contribute to split ends, and its coarse material can damage the hair shaft. A microfiber towel is much gentler on your strands than a thick cotton one and helps it to dry faster too!

Nutrient deficiencies

A lack of some nutrients, including vitamins A, C, D, E and B, plus zinc, iron and biotin can contribute to hair damage. Low protein can also contribute to weak or damaged hair, as it needs amino acids (the building blocks of protein), to grow properly. A calorie restricted diet can also lead to hair loss due to nutrient deficiency, or stress on your body.

You may want to check that you’re eating a varied diet to get all the nutrients your body needs. If not, changing your diet or adding a suitable vitamin supplement may help restore your hair’s natural vigor and shine.

Stress

Stress can be caused by many different life events, health issues, or daily stressors. Stress changes your body’s physiology – increasing cortisol and adrenaline release, resulting in that typical ‘fight or flight’ feeling.

Your hair follicles go into a ‘resting’ phase during times of stress, so they no longer produce new hair strands. As a result, you might find your hair growing less or slower than usual if you’re in a stressful phase of your life. Another side effect of stress is more scratching or pulling on the scalp, which can further result in damage.

Finding the right shampoo can make a huge difference when it comes to looking after your hair properly. To save you the time and energy, we’ve put together a list of the best shampoos available for damaged hair in 2023. These use the latest research-backed ingredients to target the root of hair damage in creative and effective ways.

Perfect for all hair types, Blu Atlas have ticked every box with their strengthening shampoo. Using quality, cruelty free ingredients, you can be sure that you’re investing in the right brand with Blu Atlas, with products that are suitable for all genders.

Aloe vera, a key ingredient in this shampoo, is one of nature’s most gentle and soothing substances and, as a natural emollient, is great for improving damaged and dry hair. This is combined with jojoba oil, which is packed with vitamins A, D and E. Saw palmetto is a unique ingredient chosen here for its anti-inflammatory effects. Saw palmetto has been found to counter a hormone known as DHT, that has been linked to hair loss.

There’s no artificial fragrances in this shampoo, and you’re spoilt for choice with either a classic scent, or an all-natural coconut apricot fragrance. All of Blu Atlas’ products use 96 – 100% naturally sourced ingredients, helping both you and the planet.

Blu Atlas uses coconut derived surfactants to cleanse the hair, leaving it invigorated. Surfactants are important cleansing agents found in shampoo and conditioners, however they often appear as harsh, chemical ingredients. Cleansing the hair the natural way allows it to recover and restore its own natural balance.

If the shampoo itself isn’t enough to convince you, you can take a look at the team behind their products. They have their very own medical advisory board to ensure every ingredient going into their products is both effective, and of the highest quality.

Formulated with damaged hair in mind, this rich, sulfate-free shampoo repairs the hair. This shampoo is great for colored hair in particular but is designed to help out all hair types.

Pureology uses the plant based protein keravis in its formula to nourish and strengthen the hair. It’s a delicious refreshing scent too, with raspberry and peach. People love it for giving them a salon-like feeling from the comfort of their own home.

They use an all vegan formula, earning them a high place on our list of best shampoos for damaged hair.

If you’re looking for a convenient, long-lasting option, then this shampoo bar is the answer.

The name of this shampoo comes from the sorrowing fact that 552 million plastic shampoo bottles end up in landfills or in nature in the US, every year. Odacité are targeting this through raising awareness and opting for sustainable alternatives that don’t compromise on the details.

Argan and castor oil wrap your hair in a layer of deep hydration, while cupuaçu butter provides additional nourishment. With a deliciously citrus scent that repairs your damaged hair without damaging the environment, it’s hard to say no to this shampoo bar.

French born founder, Valérie Grandury, was looking for reinvention post a challenging breast cancer diagnosis. Odacité was born from this need to care for herself and others, and to heal on a much deeper level.

While quinoa might seem like an unusual ingredient for your shampoo, it is a perfect natural formula of nine essential amino acids, boosting hair growth and repair. Quinoa is ideal for dull and damaged hair because it also adds to your hair color and natural shine, making it an all-round star ingredient!

Shea butter, coconut oil, and avocado oil unite to create the ultimate hydrating trio in this luxurious shampoo from Innersense, which is a favorite among those with curly hair.

Prose goes above and beyond most other hair care brands. You can take one of their online consultations where they find out about your habits, environment, and other important details. From this, they are able to create a personalized hair formula designed just for you.

This is what really sets Prose apart, as we live in a world where beauty products are targeted at the masses, when in reality our beauty needs are highly individual. You can complement your shampoo with their custom pre-shampoo scalp mask, too.

Prose’ formulas are always cruelty free, and free of parabens, sulfates, minerals and GMOs. They’re also climate neutral certified, and are a certified B corporation – indicating that they are transparent and committed to performing highly both socially and environmentally.

Founded in Paris, it didn’t take long for their individualized approach to hair care to take the global beauty scene by storm.

Your scalp microbiome is vital to keeping it and your hair healthy. Nutrafol targets this with their natural shampoo, looking to balance the pH of your scalp and increase the diversity of your scalp microbiome. They’ve looked far and wide for their ingredients, using wild berries from Australia

They’ve tested their shampoo clinically too, so you don’t just have to take their word for it. Their trials found that sebum production decreased after two weeks of use, and 100% of trialists found an instant improvement in scalp dryness and flakiness.

This shampoo is formulated without hormones, drugs, parabens, phthalates, silicones, sulfates, or synthetic fragrances. So, if you tend to have a sensitive scalp then Nutrafol have you covered.

If, like many of us, you struggle with limp hair that lacks volume, then this shampoo which is made for thin and fragile hair could be a good option.

Believe it or not, Davines Volu Shampoo uses turnip extract as one of their secret ingredients for perfect hair. Why? Because turnips are rich in phosphorus, iron, calcium and vitamins A, B and C. Davines Volu shampoo has a delicious, subtle scent that provides long-lasting freshness.

Founded in the 80s in Italy, this family brand is rich in research and history. From humble beginnings to a global enterprise, they have stayed true to their core values of providing effective solutions that minimize their impact on the planet. Their shampoo is made using 100% clean energy and recyclable packaging – getting the sustainable tick of approval from us.

Described as a ‘cult favorite,’ this hair cleanser from Hairstory is definitely a way to change up your hair routine and step away from the usual shampoo.

This sulfate-free formula is all about cleaning and conditioning the hair, using gentle essential oils to provide just the right amount of nourishment.

What sets this cleanser apart is that they are opting to restore your hair’s natural oil production, rather than stripping it of its oils and causing possible further damage. Hairstory are also looking to help you save on time too, as this all in one cleanser removes the need for having separate shampoo and conditioners.

Their smart design saves on packaging too, as it’s biodegradable.

When your hair feels like the ‘middle child’ that isn’t too oily, isn’t too dry, and is tough to find the right treatment for, Ouia step in. They’ve created this shampoo for hair that needs frizz control, more shine, and to treat split ends. It includes kumquat fruit extract which supports hair growth, while babassu oil provides long-lasting nourishment.

As an aside, all of Ouia’s scents are named after London streets, so you can be transported to England’s capital from the comfort of your own home!

This 7 in 1 shampoo manages to provide incredible results at a crazy affordable price. There’s no catch – just effective hair repair that isn’t going to break your bank.

The seven healthy benefits of Aussie Total Miracle Shampoo are strengthening against damage, softness, split-end protection, moisture, humidity control, shine, and smoothing. If that’s not enough to have you sold, it’s all contained in an energizing citrus zest scent with apricot and macadamia oil.

This blend of keratin and black rice will help to target your hair’s source of damage at its roots. Using the power of science to get the best formula for hair, Nexxus’ team discovered that the amino acid, glutamate, is one of the key losses when hair becomes damaged. Black rice is rich in glutamic acid, making it great nourishment for your hair.

Nexxus also have their own blog to help you out with all aspects of hair care – whether you’re looking for advice, or a community to share and learn from.

OGX’s secret ingredient in their shampoo is vitamin E. It has natural antioxidant powers, helping to stimulate hair growth. Vitamin E has also been shown to promote circulation in the scalp, further promoting hair health. Another key ingredient is argan oil, which softens and nourishes to protect hair from further damage.

This selection is sulfate-free, so you can rest assured that it’s being kind to your hair and free of any unwanted, harsh chemicals.

Olaplex is loved by professionals and has glowing reviews from customers. What’s the secret ingredient in this selection? Bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate. While it might be rather challenging to say, this active ingredient repairs disulfide bonds in the hair which are responsible for its structure, shape, and stability.

Olaplex states that you can expect immediate results from their shampoo, by using science to target the root of your hair damage.

Olaplex products are free of DEA, aldehydes and formaldehyde. They’re also pH balanced, vegan, and gluten free. Olaplex have also pledged to help prevent deforestation in the United States, balancing their high quality production with taking sustainable measures where possible.

This shampoo from Matrix is packed with liquid proteins to help your hair build stronger, damage resistant strands. These proteins also help to thicken your hair, bringing back its glossy, glowing appearance. Other key ingredients include sodium laureth sulfate, for its cleansing power, and hydrolyzed wheat protein to leave your hair feeling silky smooth.

This shampoo is formulated without silicone or parabens, making it a safe choice for your hair. To complete your routine, Matrix also offers a porosity spray. Porosity sprays even out pigment absorption and help the hair retain its strength.

This sulfate and paraben free formula uses vitamins, fiber, and protein to achieve top results.

Green apple is great for promoting hair growth, alongside vitamins A, B, C and E to give your hair a real boost in nourishment. Coconut oil rounds this off to leave your hair with long-lasting hydration.

A brand named after its founder, Taliah Waalid has created a line of natural, chemical free hair products to respond to a gap in the market that wasn’t catering for curly, coily, and wavy hair textures. Starting at the age of just 14, her products have had years of trialing and adapting to give you this perfectly crafted shampoo.

Last but not least in our collection of the best shampoos for damaged hair in 2023 is Shu Uemura Art of Hair Shampoo.

This shampoo is just as good as its stylish packaging, using argan oil with vitamin E and ceramide to restore damaged hair fibers. Another key ingredient is citric acid, which helps to remove debris build up from your hair to bring back its shine. Art of Hair Silk Bloom shampoo offers a delicious scent that lasts all day long.

For oily scalps, it is recommended to massage through the hair, rinse, then repeat once or twice to remove additional oils.

Other Home Remedies to Help Damaged Hair

To balance out your normal shampoo and conditioner routine, you can go for some natural alternatives. These can help to supplement the action of your favorite shampoo and are often a simple ingredient that can often be found on your kitchen shelf.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is great for hair as it balances hair and scalp pH. This makes your hair much less frizzy and promotes overall hair health.

Mix around a quarter of a cup of apple cider vinegar with two cups of water before applying to your hair. The easiest way to apply this hair treatment is by adding it to a spray bottle to evenly mist it over your scalp. Rinse out with cool water.

Extra virgin olive oil

Olive oil can be used to naturally stimulate the growth and health of your hair and is rich in antioxidants and antifungal properties. It can also work wonders on an irritated scalp, helping with itchiness and dandruff.

We recommend putting around one tablespoon of olive oil into your hair, massaging it in, and leaving for 30 minutes to get the best results. When washing it out, try to use lukewarm water if possible.

Coconut oil

Given its fatty acid content, coconut oil has been hailed as a superfood. It nourishes hair and may help to prevent protein loss – contributing to long term improvements in the health of your hair. Coconut oil is particularly good for curly hair, too.

Leaving coconut oil in your hair overnight can work wonders. You can then rinse it out in the morning with cool or warm water. This treatment can be done as often as one to three times per week.

Banana

Nature’s super conditioner might be part of your regular supermarket purchases! Bananas are great for hair health, helping your body to synthesize collagen due to their secret ingredient, silica. Bananas are also rich in potassium, vitamins, and natural oils that provide additional benefits to your hair’s health.

Hair cut

If your main concern is damaged hair ends, your best bet may be to opt for more frequent haircuts. With medium to long hair, it’s recommended to get a haircut as frequently as every eight weeks – particularly if you have chemically damaged or fraying hair ends. There’s no perfect number when it comes to how often to cut your hair, but you can also look out for some key signs. These include limp hair, split ends, or if your hair won’t hold a style.

Frequently asked questions

How often should I wash my hair?

There’s no magic answer to this question unfortunately. In general, your safe bet is to wash your hair every two to three days. Washing your hair too much results in stripping it of its natural oils, making for a dry, flaky scalp. On the other hand, washing your hair too little can lead to an itchy and irritated scalp from the buildup of dead skin cells and oil.

How much shampoo should I apply?

The general rule for how much shampoo to apply is around the size of a nickel. This might vary depending on the texture and density of your hair, so you can trial using different amounts and see how your hair responds.

Something else to keep in mind is where to apply shampoo. Since shampoo generally strips oils from your hair, you’ll want to focus on adding it to your scalp, rather than the ends of your hair. When you rinse it out, it will naturally glide over the rest of your hair to give it the rinse it needs. This means you can then focus on adding conditioner to the ends of your hair, which tend to be in need of more hydration.

How long will it take to work?

While switching to a new shampoo may result in almost immediate benefits, it can take a little while for your scalp to get completely used to it. This transition period is totally natural and your hair and scalp should come out the other side looking even better.

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!