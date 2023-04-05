Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The thing about frizzy hair is that anyone can struggle with it, and it can feel like a nightmare to try and figure out what’s causing yours.

Frizzy hair can happen naturally—most often for people with curly or dry hair—but it’s also a byproduct of the weather. Anyone who lives in a humid climate can attest that humidity can cause hair to poof up and frizz. Frizziness also comes from hair products that contain harsh chemicals like sulfates, heat styling, washing your hair too often, and even using a towel to dry your hair.

You may need to implement a few solutions like drying your locks with a hair towel, washing your hair less often, and replacing your current shampoo with a gentler, chemical-free frizzy hair shampoo.

To help you get started, check out our list below of the 9 best shampoos for frizzy hair in 2023 to take control of your flyaway strands.

For anyone suffering from frizzy hair due to harsh chemicals like sulfates or parabens, switch to a naturally formulated shampoo with premium ingredients like Blu Atlas’s Classic Shampoo. Blu Atlas researched and discovered that the average person applies over 120 chemicals to their face and body.

Horrified by that fact, Blu Atlas set out to create hair and skin care solutions made of ingredients that can be found on the earth. And they succeeded: every formula is composed of 96-100% naturally sourced ingredients from plants, fruits, and minerals. Every product is made clean in New York and free of parabens, phthalates, preservatives, synthetic dyes, and sulfates, and they’re never tested on animals.

The Blu Atlas shampoo contains jojoba oil, a hydrating ingredient that tames frizz. This oil works great in hair care products because it contains high amounts of vitamins A, D, and E, along with fatty acids and antioxidants. These act like the skin’s sebum, so the oil can deeply penetrate the scalp and strands to keep them calm and hydrated.

Other critical natural ingredients in the shampoo include aloe to moisturize, saw palmetto to help block DHT (a hormone which has been linked to hair loss), and vegan biotin to make each hair fiber stronger.

This shampoo works on its own or paired with the matching conditioner. You can choose the neutral Classic scent or the more fruity Coconut Apricot.

If you want shampoo from top scientists, then consider Living proof for your hair care products. This brand was formed by editorial hairstylists and professors at MIT. They use their lab to create innovative solutions from modern science to pioneer new options that solve hair care issues, not just cover them up.

So if you’re struggling with frizzy hair, try Living proof’s No Frizz Shampoo. This shampoo fights frizz in three major ways: it cuts through dirt without drying out hair so you don’t have to wash as often, curbs humidity’s effects on frizz, and promises to make your hair smoother after one wash.

The highlighted ingredients include Living proof’s proprietary amino cleansing complex that cleans hair without stripping away the good natural oils, jojoba esters to keep the hair strands down (even in humidity), marine algae polysaccharide to stop environmental elements from damaging your hair, and phytantriol (an alcohol) that holds hair color and protects hair from stressors.

Living proof’s products have been featured in popular beauty news outlets, including Cosmopolitan, Allure, Esquire, Glamor, and others. The shampoo is the first step in Living proof’s four-step treatment system, which includes the No Frizz Conditioner, No Frizz Smooth Styline Cream, and the No Frizz Vanishing Oil.

Redken is a popular hair care brand that’s been in the business of making hair care products with a scientific approach for over 60 years. Hollywood actress Paula Kent founded the company and used her scientific knowledge to create solutions that balance protein, moisture, and pH to maintain maximum hair health.

Now, Redken products can be found in salons nationwide, and Redken is the #1 salon brand in the United States. For one of the best shampoos for frizzy hair on the market right now, try Redken’s Frizz Dismiss Shampoo. This gentle blend is safe for all hair types and contains no harsh chemicals that disrupt the hair’s natural environment.

The main ingredient is the Redken Smoothing Complex, a proprietary blend with a base of sustainably-sourced Babassu oil. This fantastic oil has healing properties for hair that cut down on frizz. It soothes inflammation, works into the strands and scalp so hair remains deeply hydrated, curbs flyaways, and makes hair smooth and shiny.

This product can be used every day on damp hair. The only item to note is that Babassu may disrupt some thyroid functions, so if you have known thyroid issues, talk to your doctor first before using this product.

For the best results, use this with the Redken Frizz Dismiss Conditioner. Redken has tons of other great anti-frizz products. To see if you may need those for your hair, take their hair care quiz for a suggested regimen to tackle your hair and scalp issues.

Hairstylist Umberto Giannini partnered with artist Claire Shread in the late 80s to make hair care products that work for women and celebrate them feeling good about themselves. Ever since, they’ve been creating natural solutions that heal common hair issues at a reasonable price. Their goal is to make hair care products that are so great you’ll want to go do your hair as soon as you buy them.

Anyone with frizzy, dry, or textured hair will love Umberto Giannini’s Banana Butter Nourishing Superfood Shampoo. It’s made up of 97% natural ingredients and smells like a tropical oasis due to the two key ingredients.

Banana has a high concentration of potassium as well as critical hair health vitamins A, B, and C. These deeply nourish the hair so it’s better hydrated and protected against environmental elements. Coconut oil contains antioxidants and vitamin E so that hair strands are stronger, making them less susceptible to breaking and becoming frizzy.

This product is safe to use on color-treated hair, chemically-treated hair, relaxed hair, and hair extensions and won’t damage any of it. It’s also free of harsh chemicals, including parabens, silicone, and sulfates.

For even better results, use the shampoo, the Banana Butter Nourishing Superfood Conditioner, and the Banana Butter Nourishing Superfood Scalp + Hair Oil.

Biotera is a healthy hair brand created by Zotos Professional. They have a unique take on hair care and focus on healing the scalp’s microbiome to ensure your hair grows in full and healthy. They clinically test all their products and use biotic blends with natural botanicals to tamp your frizz, and other hair issues, healthily.

This shampoo is made for people with medium to coarse hair that deal with frizzy hair regularly. After using the shampoo and the conditioner, it promises to stop frizz from returning for three days. So, it’s great for people who are looking to wash their hair less often to prevent frizz.

The active ingredients focus on balancing your scalp’s natural microbiome. Coconut yogurt and ginseng cool inflammation on the scalp and prevent harmful inflammation from common issues like dandruff, psoriasis, and eczema.

Camilla seed oil softens hair so it’s less likely to break, holds in moisture to prevent split ends, and protects from damage caused by environmental pollutants.

This shampoo is certified microbiome-friendly, so it’s tested in qualified labs in Germany along the MyMicrobiome Standard 19.10 Scalp Microbiome Certification standards.

To use, apply a healthy amount to wet hair and massage until it lathers nicely. Wash it out thoroughly and follow up with the Anti-Frizz conditioner to see the promised results.

Olaplex has a unique beginning to its patented hair care products. It started in a California garage in 2014 and has grown to be one of the biggest independent hair care brands. Olaplex has patented its unique ingredient, Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate. This helps heal hair’s disulfide bonds to maintain its structure and shine.

This powerful patented ingredient makes Olaplex No.4’s Bond Maintenance Shampoo one of the best shampoos for frizzy hair in 2023. The shampoo has a healthy pH balance of 6 to 6.5 and works on all hair types, even color-treated. Say goodbye to damaged hair, split ends, and frizz with this robust shampoo that heals hair at the cellular level.

Olaplex focuses on natural hair care, even with its scientifically patented technology, and this product contains no nuts, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, phosphate, or gluten. It’s vegan and not tested on animals.

To use this shampoo, apply it to your hands and massage it into your scalp to the roots of your hair. Wash the product out completely and follow up with Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Conditioner.

If you want to learn more about Olaplex and their other treatments, check out their website’s virtual salon section. They’ll take you through each product, and you can win a prize if you collect all six mini combs throughout the salon.

There are some great hair care products on the market but sometimes you need an option that you can just pick up on your run to Target or the grocery store. Garnier Fructis is a popular budget brand with low-cost solutions that work for many people.

Garnier Fructis’s Sleek and Shine Shampoo is the best budget shampoo for frizzy hair in 2023. Using the shampoo and conditioner together promises to control your frizz for three days in up to 97% humidity. It uses proprietary technology alongside plant keratin and argan oil.

Plant keratin matches the keratin found in our hair, so it contains 18 critical amino acids that encourage hair elasticity, make hair stronger, and prevent breakage and frizz. Argan oil is a popular hair care ingredient because it deeply moisturizes the hair shaft and scalp. This makes for strong, shiny strands that aren’t dry or frizzy.

Even though this is a cheap option, it still contains no harmful ingredients that strip hair of moisture, causing breakage and frizz. The Sleek and Shine Shampoo promises to be free of parabens, silicones, phthalates, and DMDM hydration. The product also doesn’t test on animals and is certified cruelty-free under the Leaping Bunny program.

For the best results, wash your hair with the shampoo as you normally would and follow up with the matching conditioner and leave-in cream. Reviewers say that it leaves their hair soft and shiny and especially works well for people with normal hair.

Anyone with curly hair knows they can’t just use shampoo—they need solutions tailored to enhance their curls and heal their specific issues. Ouidad calls themselves the curl experts and focuses on creating shampoos, conditioners, and more to tame the common issues of people with curly hair.

For the best shampoo for frizzy hair for people with curly hair, check out Ouidad’s Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo. Its base is Ouidad’s one-of-a-kind Anti-Frizz Nano Technology™ that’s created using sericin. This protein that’s a derivative of silk holds moisture deeply in your strands and blocks out damage from humidity.

Other critical ingredients include ceramides, which are lipids that heal the hair cuticle so that hair is more elastic and less likely to break. A dedicated UV filter also works into the hair and ensures that environmental factors like UV rays don’t damage hair as deeply. Shea butter and murumuru butter work to deeply hydrate hair as well.

Ouidad has an entire line of Advanced Climate Control products to protect your hair from heat and humidity so it stays healthy. After using the shampoo, follow up with the Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Conditioner.

If you use heat products, style them using the Advanced Climate Control Detangling Heat Spray and Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel to protect them from drying and other elements that cause damage.

These products are free of unhealthy chemicals and additives like non-water soluble silicones, parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, and more. It’s never tested on animals.

Bingo Hair Care is a popular brand that sells its products predominantly on Amazon. They only use argan oil in their limited available hair care solutions, but what they sell is highly rated. The Bingo Hair Care Argan Oil Shampoo has 4.3 stars and over 10,000 reviews.

This natural shampoo for frizzy hair combats breakage and brittle hair so that your locks remain smooth and don’t develop split ends. The main ingredient is 100% Moroccan argan oil. Argan oil contains fatty acids and vitamin E to optimize hair health. Both deeply moisturize so that hair is shiny and smooth, and even protect your hair from damage due to UV rays and free radicals.

Other powerful natural ingredients make up this affordable shampoo. Keratin assists with smoothing hair to remove frizz and make it shine. Chamomile essence brightens up strands that have faded from sun exposure and strengthen hair strands. Jojoba oil is similar to our hair’s sebum, and coats hair in a protective covering to prevent damage.

The shampoo also contains rosemary, whose anti-inflammatory properties heal redness and other scalp issues that cause hair to grow brittle or damaged. And last, aloe extract deeply cleans oily hair and moisturizes it to help with inflammation, just like rosemary.

This shampoo works on all hair types and is formulated without sulfates, SLS, or animal cruelty. Bingo Hair Care also has a great warranty. If you’re not 100% satisfied with the results of the product, they say to contact them through Amazon and they’ll rectify the situation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Causes Frizzy Hair?

Frizzy hair is caused by individual hairs breaking, causing them to stick out in different directions on the top of your head. It typically feels coarse and dry, so running your fingers through is no longer comfortable.

There are quite a few common issues that cause frizzy hair that are outside of your control. First, certain hair types are more prone to frizz than others. People with curly hair tend to deal with frizz issues more than people with straight or wavy hair. If you have thick, curly hair, it’s more likely to become frizzy because the fibers struggle to align.

Another one you have little say in is the environment. If you live somewhere that’s extremely humid, your hair will absorb the moisture and the product you used to hold your style in place will break. So unless you are using a frizz-specific styling product, it’s likely that it won’t do the job to tame frizz in a humid environment.

The other issue that causes frizz is the diameter of each hair strand. People with thick hair (of any type) have more frizz than people with thin hair.

Hair care habits can also cause extra frizz. If you use a regular terry-cloth towel to dry your hair, that can make it frizz up. When you blow dry your hair or use excessive heat products like straighteners and curling irons, that causes damage to strands that make them pop up.

The last common frizzy hair issue that seems counterintuitive is washing your hair too often. If you wash your hair every day, you end up washing out sebum and helpful, natural oils that your hair cuticles need to stay healthy. This causes your cuticles to raise, so moisture can get in and puff up the strands.

How Can I Fix Frizzy Hair?

To prevent damage, you can fix frizzy hair by changing your styling habits and routines. Instead of using your regular towel, switch to a micro-fiber towel or t-shirt. This won’t irritate your cuticles or catch your hair strands. Also, gently wring out or pat dry your hair. Don’t aggressively dry your hair even with a microfiber towel.

Next, you’ll want to implement a weekly hair conditioning treatment into your routine. You can make your own out of items you might even have in your pantry already, including coconut oil, milk, or honey. If you’d rather, you can also purchase one from your favorite hair care brand.

You should also switch your shampoo to an anti-frizz or hydrating option that contains moisturizing ingredients like jojoba, glycerin, or aloe vera.

When styling your hair, add a diffuser to your blow dryer so that it’s not so harsh on strands. Instead of using a brush, opt for a wide-tooth comb. Put the comb in the shower and brush through your hair while there’s still conditioner in it so the strands are less likely to break. The other option is to use a leave-in conditioner and comb through after that.

It may seem counterintuitive but don’t use hairspray to tame your frizz. These typically contain drying alcohols that make frizzy hair worse in the long run. Hairspray simply covers up the problem and makes it worse over time.

A few other good practices include sleeping on a silk pillowcase, not running your hands through your hair throughout the day, and washing your hair with cold water instead of warm.

Why Is Curly Hair So Frizzy?

Curly hair is frizzy because it tends to be naturally drier than straight or wavy hair. This is due to the actual shape of each strand. The curled shape makes it harder for your scalp to get natural oils down to the end of the strand. This makes hair drier, which causes it to break and then you get frizz.

The other cause of frizzy hair is the actual shape of the curl. Because each one can be unique, it’s not as likely to stick together as straight or wavy hair does. This makes pieces of hair stick out of a lock or strands, which causes frizz.

Curly hair also tends to be frizzy because certain styling products simply don’t do the job of holding the curls together correctly. Creams don’t work as well for people with curly hair because they don’t provide a solid barrier to hold the hair together. Instead, look for gels that create a firm barrier around each curl to hold the strands in place.

Another issue that causes curly hair to frizz up is that you’re not styling it properly. You need to make sure your hair is quite wet before applying something like a gel, or else the gel won’t be able to hold the frizz down. Also, don’t just apply a single layer of gel over the top of your head. You need to apply it around each curl fully to ensure frizz won’t pop out.

Is Frizzy Hair Damaged?

While damaged hair can be frizzy, frizzy hair isn’t always damaged. Frizzy hair is predominantly caused by dryness, which can sometimes come from heat like a styling wand. However, some people have naturally dry hair or naturally curly hair, both of which are more likely to become frizzy.

If you have damaged hair, don’t assume that frizzy hair care products will take care of your solution. Instead, look for the solution that corresponds with what damaged your hair. For example, if you notice frizz and you use a curling iron all the time, try implementing products that protect the hair before styling from heat damage.

Does Frizzy Hair Go Away?

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that frizzy hair will go away on its own. You need to change your hair care routine to better protect and hydrate your strands. Implement shampoos that deeply moisturize hair and use a hydrating conditioner.

How Can I Get Rid of Frizzy Hair Permanently at Home?

If you don’t want to have to purchase a ton of anti-frizz products, you can try a few of these home remedies to get rid of your frizzy hair permanently at home. However, at the very least you should switch your shampoo and conditioner to a more hydrating option, then follow these tips and tricks.

Try a hot oil massage to hydrate strands and give yourself a spa day. Heat coconut oil for a few seconds. It should be warm but feel comfortable to touch with your fingers. Always test it first before applying it to your scalp. Let it sit for 40 minutes and then wash it out with shampoo.

Many people use vinegar to brighten dry or dull hair. After shampooing your hair, mix one cup of water with one cup of vinegar and wash your hair with it. Make sure the vinegar is fully rinsed out so that you don’t smell it for the rest of the day. For some people, this is enough of a conditioning treatment that they don’t need to use a typical conditioner after.

Last, you can use argan oil before styling to prevent frizz. Wet your hair first, then use a dropper and apply a couple of drops of argan oil to your scalp. Work the argan oil to the tip of all your strands, then style as you usually would.

