11 Best Shampoos for Itchy Scalp

If you’ve ever experienced an itchy scalp, you’ll know how uncomfortable and downright annoying it can be. Whether you have a scalp condition like psoriasis or just experience a bit of itching here and there, your shampoo choice can make a huge difference.

There are many shampoos for all different budgets that have been designed with itchy scalps in mind and it can be difficult to know which to choose. We’ve put together this list as a guide to the 11 best shampoos for an itchy scalp. Not only will it give you a number of great suggestions to help, but will also explain the ingredients and benefits of each product. We will also look at some of the key ingredients you should avoid.

With that being said, here are the 11 best shampoos for an itchy scalp.

This is the ultimate shampoo choice if you have an itchy scalp. While it’s been designed with men in mind, anyone with an itchy scalp could benefit from this effective product.

Most importantly, this Blu Atlas shampoo is a clean and gentle product, cutting out all of the harsh ingredients that are bad for our scalps. In fact, it is made of 99% natural ingredients, one of which is saw palmetto. This plant-based ingredient is great if you’re experiencing hair loss, but it is also fantastic for sensitive or inflamed scalps as it has natural anti-inflammatory properties.

The formula also contains aloe vera, a deeply hydrating addition that is great for those experiencing dryness which can cause itching. Jojoba oil is another excellent addition for hydrating the skin, which is also full of vitamins to maintain the hair’s health. And, instead of using stripping ingredients like parabens or sulfates to create a foaming effect, this shampoo features surfactants made of coconut.

This shampoo comes in two scents; classic and coconut apricot. These are entirely natural as this product doesn’t contain any artificial fragrances – Blu Atlas chose to formulate their shampoo without chemical fragrances because they can be sensitizing for the skin and the scalp.

Still not convinced that this product will work for your itchy scalp? Well, the brand has its own medical advisory board composed of three professional dermatologists bringing all their extensive experience and knowledge to the product. In addition, this shampoo is vegan and cruelty-free, so everyone can enjoy this product with a clear conscience.

We know you’re going to love it, but in the rare circumstance it’s not for you, you can return it for your money back.

Try following up this shampoo with Blu Atlas Conditioner for even better results. Their conditioner is deeply hydrating and nourishing and, like the shampoo, it does not contain harmful ingredients and chemicals that can worsen your scalp problems.

For all these reasons, this is the top shampoo on our list of the 11 best shampoos for an itchy scalp.

Head & Shoulders is a classic for a reason. A tried and true anti-dandruff shampoo, people with dry, itchy scalps rave about it. This particular product in the head and shoulders range is enriched with coconut milk to deeply hydrate and nourish the scalp. This prevents dryness and maintains scalp health. It also contains the powerhouse ingredient zinc pyrithione, which is great for dandruff control and prevents associated symptoms like itching and redness.

While the formula is powerful, it’s also gentle enough to be used daily. So, if you have issues with oil control or simply have hair on the thinner side that needs regular washing, this could be a great choice for you. This shampoo will clean your hair thoroughly but won’t strip the natural oils that keep your hair healthy.

If you’ve got a flaky, itchy scalp, you want a shampoo that will deliver real results, and that means a reduction in flakes and dryness. This Head & Shoulders shampoo will genuinely deliver, with a clinically proven reduction in dandruff.

When it comes to hair care, the ingredients that are left out can be just as important as those that are included. Stripping and drying ingredients like parabens can be a real problem for the scalp. Therefore, it’s good to know this shampoo is paraben free. Because this shampoo has a clean, gentle formula, it’s also safe for colored hair and suitable for all hair textures.

Many people with an itchy, flaky, or inflamed scalp may have an underlying condition. For instance, psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis are both associated with scalp itching. This product is suitable for people with these conditions, but speak to your dermatologist if you have any concerns about a health condition.

From Briogeo, this luxurious Scalp Revival shampoo is designed to completely refresh your dry, itchy scalp.

While the other selections on this list are primarily daily-use products, this micro-exfoliating shampoo is meant to be used once a week. It gives a deep, intensive clean to remove layers of grease and dirt. It also exfoliates the dry scalp, preventing itching and dandruff. This allows your everyday shampoo to work better and provides a “reset” for the week ahead.

This product is fantastic for itchy scalps, but don’t just take our word for it. Briogeo has undertaken studies which show that just one use reduces dandruff significantly. This is great for those suffering from scalp discomfort, as dandruff can be a leading cause of irritation. Additionally, this shampoo removes product buildup, which has been known to make itching even worse.

But how does this product work? One of the key active ingredients is charcoal, which helps to remove any impurities or toxins from the scalp. This, along with vegetable micro-exfoliators, are the secret to the deep cleaning power of this shampoo. It also features various essential oils, like tea tree, with natural healing products. On top of this, coconut oil provides moisture and hydration.

Even though this product packs a punch, it features many natural ingredients instead of harmful chemicals. This means it is safe for any hair concern, such as colored hair and hair with chemical treatments. Briogeo boasts being “6 free,” which means that this product does not contain six harmful ingredients that are often found in shampoos, including parabens, sulfates, and artificial dyes.

If this product works for you, why not try the rest of the Scalp Revival™ Scalp Soothing Solutions Set? This set features five different products, including masks and treatments, to really give your scalp the care it deserves.

This vegan shampoo from The Body Shop features some of nature’s best ingredients for scalp care. It’s been featured in articles, magazines, and on the Today Show, heralded for its incredible formula. Not only that, but it’s also got the seal of approval from dermatologists.

It’s not always been easy to find vegan shampoos that leave the hair smooth and silky, however, this shampoo is a definite exception.

The secret to this fantastic product is a unique vegan form of silk protein that leaves your strands looking healthy and silky. It is also jam-packed with other natural ingredients that fortify the scalp. In fact, the formula is 90% natural. For instance, ginger clarifies, removing dandruff and buildup to completely refresh the scalp, and provides a pleasant, natural scent. The product also contains birch bark for healthy, thick strands.

The Body Shop is known for being an ethical, sustainable brand, and this shampoo reflects that ethos. The ingredients, such as ginger oils, are ethically sourced and traceable. Not only is the bottle made from recycled plastic, but it is also plastic that has been collected from the streets and recycled. If you want to be extra environmentally friendly, you can participate in the Body Shop’s refill program. Check out the Body Shop’s website to find your nearest participating store.

Ideally, this product should be used as part of the Ginger Scalp Care routine, which includes a shampoo and a serum. Using all three products, you should expect to see less dandruff and a calmer, less irritated scalp.

If you want to determine whether this product is right for you, The Body Shop has an extensive list of reviews broken for different hair types and specific concerns.

If you have a problematic, itchy scalp, this is a fantastic choice of shampoo. Neutrogena’s T/Gel has long been recommended for managing psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, and just ordinary dandruff.

This isn’t just a regular shampoo, it’s a medicated product that reduces irritation and skin shedding to treat flakes and itching. For this reason, it’s recommended by dermatologists.

The active ingredient in this shampoo is 0.5% coal tar. While this may seem like a strange addition to shampoo, coal tar is actually a type of skin and hair care ingredient, falling into a category called keratoplastics. Keratoplastics help to clear the scalp of dead skin cells and reduce cell turnover going forward, minimizing itching and discomfort.

One of the many great things about this shampoo is that it keeps working after your shower. This means you get long-lasting protection from itching and is one of the reasons that over 90% of users rate this product highly and would recommend it. According to the many 5-star reviews on the Neutrogena website, users have achieved outstanding results from this product. In fact, people who have never been able to find a solution for their itchy scalp have achieved significant relief from T/Gel.

With these kinds of results, what do you have to lose by giving this shampoo a go?

While this is a fantastic product that works well for certain scalp conditions, it is critical to talk to your dermatologist if you have any concerns. For instance, if you are already being treated for psoriasis or another condition, it is best to ask your dermatologist how to incorporate T/Gel into your routine.

Depending on your individual preferences and situation, you may want to use this shampoo daily or just once a week to renew and refresh your scalp.

Known as one of the best shampoos for itchy scalps for years, Aveeno is well known for its skincare products aimed at sensitive skin. However, their shampoos are just as good, especially if you have an itchy or flaky scalp.

The Skin Relief Soothing Shampoo has a pH-balanced formula that is gentle enough even for the most sensitive scalps; it’s a great choice if you’ve struggled with reactions or flare-ups due to shampoos or soaps. Even if your scalp or hair cannot usually tolerate daily washes, this shampoo can be used frequently due to its mild formula. It’s also soap and fragrance-free, so perfect if you have any sensitivities. In general, this product is incredibly allergy friendly.

The magic ingredient in this shampoo is colloidal oatmeal. Oats are ground into a fine powder to produce this ingredient that deeply moisturizes the scalp. Colloidal oatmeal also restores and protects the natural health of the hair and scalp. In addition, the shampoo contains lemon balm, known for its calming properties. This is fantastic if your scalp tends to get irritated.

This shampoo is an excellent choice if you have fine or thin hair because it won’t cause product buildup or strip your hair of its natural oils. This means you can use it frequently, even daily, without causing scalp flare-ups or further damaging the hair.

If you want the best results from this product, try leaving it in for a few minutes before washing out. This will ensure you get the best results for your scalp and will also leave your hair soft and manageable.

This shampoo has been designed to soothe even the most irritated scalps, containing specialized ingredients called phytoceuticals.

Phytoceutical are plant-based compounds that have positive effects on the skin. They have been rigorously tested to ensure that they really work on your scalp to reduce any itching or discomfort. For instance, blueberry extracts are used to reduce inflammation, a critical factor that can cause itching. In fact, all of the active ingredients in this product have a natural origin.

This product is from Davines, an Italian hair care company that has a focus on sustainability and the environment. The company aims to align with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. So, Davines choose natural ingredients wherever they can and use renewable energy.

You can think of this shampoo as skincare for your scalp. It is an extremely gentle cleanser, suitable even for those who usually experience product sensitivities. Not only will this shampoo leave your scalp feeling refreshed, but will also make your hair shinier and softer. This product is also ideal for those with colored hair. It can be used after you’ve had your color or treatment and won’t cause any fading or damage. Instead, it will give your hair a boost.

Some customers have reported using this product as a weekly scalp refresh, while others use it as their daily shampoo. Either way, why not give it a try? It’s bound to enhance your routine. Try using it with the Davines Naturaltech Renewing Conditioner to maintain the hair’s moisture and keep it looking fresh and healthy.

This shampoo, with potent active ingredients like zinc pyrithione, is a medicated formula that reduces dandruff, irritation, and dryness.

This product also contains squalane, a natural hydrating agent that maintains the health of both your hair and your scalp. In addition, coconut oil softens, and sugar kelp extract kills all the nasties that may lead to scalp irritation. Many anti-dandruff shampoos have unpleasant fragrances due to their active ingredients, but this shampoo has a lovely herb, vanilla, and floral fragrance that will leave your hair smelling fresh. These fragrance components are all natural—there’s no chemical or artificial fragrances here.

While this is a medicated, scientifically-formulated product, it doesn’t have harsh chemicals that may negatively affect your hair or scalp. For instance, it’s free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. This is especially important if you have any product sensitivities, as these ingredients can cause flare-ups.

With this product, it is probably best to start using it 3-4 times weekly and slowly build up. That being said, most people find it suitable for daily use. Therefore, it’s perfect for people who need to wash every day to keep their oil at bay.

But how long will it take to notice positive changes like reduced itching? Some customers have reported feeling and seeing the difference after only one or two washes. For others, it can take a couple of weeks. This really depends on your individual hair and scalp. However, if you’ve used the shampoo for a week or two and don’t love it, you can return it for a refund. Just make sure this is within 30 days of receiving the product.

Sebamed products are dermatologist-approved, medicinal skin and hair care products. They are formulated to ensure they protect the skin and hair. For instance, they are pH balanced and contain potent active ingredients to reduce irritation.

The key active ingredients in this product are actually naturally-derived botanics. It features a glycoside surfactant blend to deeply moisturize and nourish the scalp, preventing the dryness that causes you to itch. In addition, the product uses gentle cleansing agents to refresh your scalp without any irritation. These are vegetal-based, so they are another effective natural choice.

This soap-free shampoo is perfect for those with allergies or sensitivities. Although it has a pleasant scent, the fragrance has been specifically designed so as not to irritate the skin. With its small ingredients list, you’ll know exactly what’s in this product and can rest assured that it doesn’t contain anything harmful or irritating.

There are numerous causes of an itchy scalp, from regular dandruff to medical conditions like psoriasis. Itching and dandruff can also occur whether you have an oily or a dry scalp. This shampoo has been designed with all of these issues in mind. It mops up oil and dirt while simultaneously hydrating the hair and scalp. This ensures that the scalp is balanced and healthy.

This Nanoworks Gold Shampoo from Pureology is for people who have dry, damaged hair and an itchy scalp. For instance, this product could be beneficial if you’ve had color or chemical hair treatments that can cause damage. It will give your hair that much-needed moisture boost.

The winning formula of this shampoo features Keravis, a hair care ingredient designed to repair and strengthen damaged strands. Another addition is Golden Marula oil, a luxurious ingredient that is known for its ability to kill bacteria and other microbes, as well as being deeply hydrating for the hair and scalp. On top of all this, there is a blend of different aromatherapy ingredients like pear, amber, and ylang-ylang. These provide a decadent aroma that gives you that spa-like experience from the comfort of your own shower.

If you’re discerning about what’s in your products – don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. This shampoo is 100% vegan and free of sulfates, mineral oil, and parabens. It’s also safe for colored hair and is actually protective of color to ensure you get value out of all of your treatments. It does this through a specific blend of ingredients, namely sunflower and vitamin E, which protect the hair against environmental damage. This shampoo even filters damaging UV light.

The Nanoworks Gold Conditioner is just as good as the shampoo. They’re a perfect combination because, while the shampoo deeply cleanses and hydrates the scalp, the conditioner works more on the ends to repair damage and maintain hair health. Customers rave about these products and claim that they have entirely repaired their dry, itchy scalps. What’s not to love?

Arguably the most ethical, sustainable choice on the list, this solid shampoo bar from Ethique is an excellent plastic-free alternative.

The Heali Kiwi bar has been designed for problematic, itchy scalps that get frequently irritated. It contains ground oatmeal, ideal for soothing irritation and gently exfoliating the scalp. Other vital ingredients include luxurious oils like karanja, neem, and lime oils. These have rejuvenating and healing properties. In addition, coconut oil and cocoa butter leave the hair feeling nourished and smooth.

You may be surprised to hear that this product does not contain any kiwi – the name is simply a homage to New Zealand, where Ethique was founded.

Even though the ingredients are highly effective, this is a very gentle formula. It is soap-free and pH balanced at a pH of 4.5. This means it is less likely to flare or irritate the scalp. Ethique’s website also contains a long list of harmful ingredients they intentionally leave out of their products. This includes petrochemicals, synthetic fragrances, parabens, and many others. All of these ingredients can be sensitizing, especially for an already irritated scalp.

As mentioned, this bar is an eco-friendly, ethical alternative. From just one solid bar, you can get up to 80 washes. Think of all the plastic you’re saving! The cardboard packaging that these bars come in is also compostable. In addition, all the ingredients are ethically sourced, so your purchase directly supports growers and communities worldwide.

Ethique products are also vegan, cruelty-free, and do not contain ingredients like palm oil that harm the environment. Each bar also saves 270 mL of water. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, Ethique plants a tree for every second order. A truly green shampoo!

Frequently Asked Questions

What causes an itchy scalp?

There are numerous causes of an itchy scalp. Some people have skin conditions like seborrheic dermatitis or psoriasis that cause their scalps to be irritated, flaky, and itchy. Others simply have regular dandruff that can become a bit itchy or irritated, while product buildup or environmental factors can irritate the scalp and cause itching. Of course, head lice are often a cause of itchy scalps, especially in children, and should be treated with specially-designed products.

What ingredients should I look for in a shampoo if I have an itchy scalp?

Several ingredients can help calm down your itchy scalp. For instance, charcoal-based components, including medicated forms, can really minimize scalp irritation. There are some natural soothing ingredients like aloe vera. Additionally, tea tree oil, zinc pyrithione, and other antibacterials can help with itching and discomfort.

Can hair products cause an itchy scalp?

Yes, hair products can certainly cause itching and irritation. This is especially true if you have product buildup. Certain rich shampoos and conditioners, or waxes and gels can leave residue in the hair. If you get product buildup, the shampoos on this list can definitely help. It may also be worthwhile trying a clarifying shampoo to give your hair that reset it needs.

