The Best Shampoos for Long Hair in 2024

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

Are you someone who loves the feeling of your long hair blowing in the wind, or maybe you’ve always been envious of those luscious locks? Either way, you’ve come to the right place. Today, we’re talking all about long hair!

Long hair can be a true blessing, but let’s be real – it’s not always easy to maintain. From dealing with tangles to fighting frizz, long hair can sometimes be a real handful. But fear not, my friends, because there’s a secret weapon that can help you keep your long hair looking its best – shampoo!

Now, I know what you’re thinking. “Isn’t shampoo just for cleaning your hair?” Well, yes, but it can also do so much more than that. The right shampoo can actually help your natural hair grow stronger in its true form, making it easier to manage and helping it reach those Rapunzel-like lengths. Let’s dive in and explore how.

First and foremost, shampoo helps remove dirt, excess oil, and product buildup from your scalp. This is important because a clean scalp is essential for healthy hair growth. When your scalp is clogged with all kinds of gunk, it can’t breathe, and neither can your hair. Shampooing regularly can help unclog those hair follicles, allowing your hair to grow freely.

Shampoo can also help nourish your hair and scalp. Many shampoos contain ingredients like biotin, keratin, and vitamins that can strengthen your hair and encourage growth. Think of it like giving your hair a little vitamin boost every time you wash it. Plus, some shampoos even have natural oils like coconut or argan oil, which can moisturize your scalp and prevent hair breakage.

Last but certainly not least, shampooing can also help improve blood flow to your scalp. When you massage your scalp while shampooing, you increase blood flow to the hair follicles, stimulating hair growth. It’s like giving your scalp a little massage, and who doesn’t love a good scalp massage?

Whether you’re a long-hair veteran or someone just starting out on their hair-growing journey, let’s dive into the wonderful world of shampoos and see how they can help you achieve the long, healthy locks of your dreams. Welcome to our list of the best shampoos for long hair in 2024.

Tired of having bad hair days? Allow me to introduce you to the Blu Atlas Shampoo, the ideal solution to all of your hair problems! This gentle shampoo contains saw palmetto and vegan biotin to strengthen your hair, as well as jojoba protein to repair damaged strands. The best part? Aloe vera soothes the scalp, while coconut-derived surfactants remove dirt and oil to reveal nourished, healthy hair.

Let’s go over some of the key ingredients in this miraculous shampoo. Jojoba oil is a beauty superfood! It’s high in vitamins A, D, and E, as well as antioxidants and fatty acids. This amazing oil has properties similar to the skin’s natural sebum, which means it can penetrate deeply into the skin for maximum nourishment.

Another fantastic ingredient in the Blu Atlas Shampoo is aloe barbadensis leaf. This succulent plant is a natural moisturizer, and its leaves contain antioxidants such as vitamins A, C, and E. Your scalp will thank you for using an aloe vera shampoo!

Last but not least, there’s saw palmetto! This ingredient is well-known for its anti-inflammatory properties as well as its ability to combat DHT, a hormone that causes hair loss. It increases hair volume and hydrates the scalp, providing you with the gorgeous, healthy-looking hair you’ve always wanted.

The Blu Atlas Shampoo distinguishes itself from other commercially available shampoos by being natural, paraben-free, and preservative-free. The product comes in two scents – classic and coconut apricot. And it works best with the Blu Atlas Conditioner.

The lightweight conditioner is formulated with argan oil, white tea extract, barley protein, and avocado oil to revitalize and moisturize hair, soothe dry scalp, repair damage, and restore shine.

So, what are you holding out for? Treat yourself to Blu Atlas Shampoo and prepare to flaunt your luscious locks!

Let’s dive into the Aveeno Fresh Greens Blend Sulfate-Free Shampoo, a luxurious hair-care product that’ll leave your locks feeling stronger and invigorated with every wash.

This shampoo is perfect for those with fine to medium hair and infused with nourishing ingredients that create a farm-fresh formula. Oats, rosemary, peppermint, and cucumber work together to give your hair the TLC it deserves.

Let’s start with oats, which take center stage in this shampoo. Not only do oats have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, but they also contain beta-glucans that moisturize the hair and scalp, preventing dryness and flakiness. Plus, the protein in oats helps repair damaged hair and add volume.

And it doesn’t stop there – rosemary, peppermint, and cucumber all have their own unique benefits, too. Rosemary can stimulate hair growth and has antimicrobial properties that can help with dandruff and other scalp irritations. Peppermint is a cooling herb that can soothe an itchy scalp and improve blood flow, while hydrating cucumber is packed with vitamins and minerals to nourish your hair.

Plus, Aveeno has been in the game since 1945 and is dedicated to using wholesome ingredients – so you know you’re in good hands. This shampoo is also free of sulfates, dyes, and parabens, making it perfect for color-treated hair.

So, there you have it – the Aveeno Fresh Greens Blend Sulfate-Free Shampoo. It’s not just a hair-care product. It’s an experience. Try it out and give your tresses the love it deserves!

Let’s talk about the Biolage Volume Bloom Shampoo because it’s pretty amazing if we do say so ourselves! The folks at Biolage took inspiration from nature’s cotton flower to create a shampoo that plumps up fine hair and gives it long-lasting volume that bounces with every step you take.

One of the key benefits of Biolage VolumeBloom Shampoo is that it gently cleanses hair without stripping it of essential oils. This means it is suitable for regular use and will not leave your hair dry or damaged. In fact, the lightweight formula can add volumizing shine to your hair, making it look healthier and more radiant.

Another advantage of Biolage VolumeBloom Shampoo is that it is free from parabens. This makes it a safe and gentle choice for color-treated and natural hair alike. The formula is designed to provide root lift, which is essential for achieving volume in fine hair. It plumps the hair shaft, giving it a fuller appearance that lasts all day.

The shampoo gently cleanses hair without stripping its natural oils and adds a lightweight shine for a fuller look and feel. Introduced in the 1990s, Biolage is made with natural ingredients to nourish and strengthen hair. The brand’s philosophy centers around treating hair like a living organism with natural ingredients that support its health and vitality.

Biolage products incorporate various natural ingredients such as botanicals, herbs, and plant extracts like aloe vera, chamomile, lavender, and green tea – known for their nourishing and soothing properties.

The product line features shampoos, conditioners, hair masks, and styling products, each designed to address specific hair concerns like dryness, damage, frizz, or color-treated hair. Biolage products are cruelty-free and many are vegan-friendly.

If you are experiencing hair loss, thinning, or damage, we understand the emotional toll it can take on your confidence and self-esteem. That’s why we are proud to add the Luv Me Care Rice Water Hair Growth Shampoo to our list of the best shampoos for long hair in 2024.

This shampoo is specially designed to help you restore the appearance of your hair without the risk of future damage. The shampoo is carefully crafted with premium ingredients such as rice water, citrus peel, ginger root, biotin, and caffeine. Unlike other shampoos on the market, the Luv Me Care Rice Water Hair Growth Shampoo leaves out any unnecessary additives or nasty fillers, ensuring you only get the best nutrients for your hair.

The rice water shampoo for thinning hair is packed with vital nutrients that may support normal hair growth, reduce hair damage and thinning, and strengthen the roots to help obtain a thicker and fuller hair appearance.

The nourishing blend of gentle ingredients infuses your hair with nutrients, lock in moisture, and hydrate the scalp, leaving your hair well-hydrated and supple.

Are you over having to deal with unruly curly hair that seems to break and damage all too easily? Well, fear not! Carol’s Daughter has got your back with its amazing Goddess Strength Sulfate-Free Shampoo!

This incredible shampoo is specially formulated to meet the unique needs of curly hair. It thoroughly cleanses your hair and deeply hydrates it, leaving it stronger, healthier, and less prone to breakage and damage after just one use! Say goodbye to brittle, weak hair and hello to locks that are full of life and vitality.

Breakage can be a real bummer, especially if you have long hair. Luckily, Carol’s Daughter Goddess Strength Sulfate-Free Shampoo has been scientifically proven to increase hair strength by 15 times and reduce breakage by a whopping 94% after just one wash! You read that correctly! So you can say hello to stronger, healthier, and happier hair with just one bottle.

So, what’s the secret to this shampoo’s amazing results? It’s all in the ingredients, my friend. Castor oil, ginger, and black cumin seed are the main components of this magical elixir. These natural ingredients are renowned for their hydrating and nourishing properties, making them perfect for promoting healthy hair growth, reducing hair loss, and enhancing your hair’s general condition and appearance.

Castor oil, in particular, is an absolute hair care powerhouse. It contains ricinoleic fatty acid, which nourishes hair follicles and boosts blood flow to the scalp, promoting longer, thicker, and healthier hair over time. And let’s not forget about the ginger and black cumin seed!

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that can calm the scalp and reduce dandruff, while black cumin seed is packed full of essential fatty acids and nutrients that strengthen and nourish hair, as well as antimicrobial properties that can help treat scalp infections.

And it gets better! The Carol’s Daughter Collection is made just for folks with natural hair and can handle curl patterns from 4C to 2A. So, you can go ahead and get the whole shebang with the Carol’s Daughter Curly Hair Shampoo and Conditioner set, Leave-in Conditioner, Hair Mask, and Hair Oil to rock those beautiful curls all day, every day.

If you’re hesitant to buy products promoted by famous people, we want to reassure you that Marc Anthony’s Grow Long Shampoo has thousands of five-star reviews online. Since this shampoo is made to encourage hair growth, people who want longer hair could particularly benefit from using it. Caffeine, ginseng, and vitamin E are part of the shampoo’s special formula, nourishing hair follicles and enhancing blood flow to the scalp.

By inhibiting the effects of DHT, a hormone that can shrink hair follicles and make them stop producing hair, research has shown that caffeine can promote hair growth. Additionally, ginseng is thought to increase blood flow to the scalp, encouraging the growth of healthy hair. Strong antioxidant vitamin E aids in preventing free radical damage to hair.

Marc Anthony’s Grow Long Shampoo has a number of advantages, one of which is the absence of sulfates, which can strip natural oils from hair and make it dry and brittle. For people trying to grow their hair longer, this can be especially harmful. You can keep your hair hydrated and healthy by using a sulfate-free shampoo like Marc Anthony’s, which can help you achieve the length you want.

Although individual outcomes may vary, Marc Anthony’s Grow Long Shampoo is a well-liked option for people hoping to encourage healthy hair growth and achieve longer, stronger hair thanks to its formulation of caffeine, ginseng, and vitamin E.

The seventh item on our list of the best shampoos for long hair in 2024 targets those fine hairs that just never seem to cooperate. If you want to add some oomph and bounce to your locks without weighing them down, look no further. Love Beauty and Planet has got your back – and your hair.

Their Volume and Bounty Sulfate Free Shampoo is like a magic potion for your hair. It’s specifically designed to give you volume and strength without leaving your hair feeling heavy or greasy.

This shampoo is made with natural ingredients like coconut water and mimosa flower, so you can feel good about what you’re putting on your hair. And it’s vegan and cruelty-free too, so you can have fabulous hair and a clear conscience.

But that’s not all, folks. This shampoo is also free from parabens, silicone, and dye. That means it’s gentle enough for daily use and safe for all hair types, including colored hair. Plus, it won’t leave you with any residue or build-up.

If you’re ready to say goodbye to limp, lifeless hair and hello to va-va-voom volume, give Love Beauty and Planet’s shampoo a try. Your hair – and your Instagram selfies – will thank you!

Get ready to treat your hair to the ultimate tropical vacation with OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Shampoo! This creamy concoction is like a fruity cocktail for your hair, featuring a tantalizing blend of coconut milk, coconut oil, and egg white protein transports you to an island paradise every time you shower.

Coconut milk is like a big drink of water for your thirsty hair, packed with vitamins and minerals that nourish and strengthen from the inside out. And those fatty acids? They smooth out the cuticles to make detangling and styling a breeze.

Coconut oil is like a knight in shining armor, swooping in to protect and nourish your hair with its medium-chain fatty acids. It’ll seal up those cuticles and keep moisture locked in so your hair stays strong and healthy, no matter what.

And let’s not forget about the egg white protein – it’s like a personal trainer for your hair, giving it the strength and fortitude to face whatever the day brings. With amino acids that support rebuilding and repairing damaged hair, your locks will be stronger and more resilient than ever.

But this shampoo isn’t just about the science – it’s also a sensory experience. The creamy coconut, white peach, and shea butter scent are so divine, that you’ll want to bottle it up and wear it as perfume. And since it’s free of parabens and sulfates, you can use it every day without worrying about damage.

Don’t overthink it; just do it! Give your hair the ultimate indulgence it deserves with OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Shampoo. Your locks will thank you, and you’ll feel like you’re on a tropical vacation every time you lather up.

Have you heard about the Pure Nature Argan Oil Shampoo? It’s like a miracle worker for your hair! This baby is specially formulated to restore your hair’s moisture and hydration so you can say goodbye to dry and brittle hair.

But that’s only the beginning! As one of the best shampoos for long hair, it is a true hero for those with colored or keratin-treated locks. It’s free from all the yucky stuff like sulfates, parabens, sodium chloride, gluten, and phthalates. You can use it without any worry, and your hair will thank you for it.

The Pure Nature Argan Oil Shampoo is not just a regular shampoo – it’s a Moroccan experience. It’s infused with a UV and thermal protectant and a cocktail of vitamins and antioxidants that will leave your hair nourished and repaired from all the damage caused by daily styling tools, chemical treatments, and environmental factors.

Your hair will be soft, manageable, and full of shine and vitality. The vitamin E in this shampoo penetrates your hair’s cuticles, making them stronger, thicker, and more youthful-looking. Even professional stylists recommend it for all hair types, but if you have frizzy, curly, wavy, fine, or thick hair, you’ll benefit from it the most.

Oh, and did we mention that argan oil is the superstar ingredient in this shampoo? This oil is extracted from the seeds of the argan tree, which is native to Morocco, and it’s rich in fatty acids, vitamin E, and antioxidants. It’s like a magic potion that repairs and protects your hair from harmful things like environmental factors, heat styling, and chemical treatments.

Say goodbye to bad hair days with the LivSo Moisturizing Shampoo! This specially formulated shampoo is perfect for dry, damaged, curly, or textured hair and even helps soothe a flaky, itchy scalp. With a refreshing essence and a careful selection of rich ingredients, LivSo will leave your hair and scalp feeling clean, healthy, and moisturized.

Coconut oil is one of the natural wonders of this shampoo. It adds moisture to your hair and scalp, while glycolic acid exfoliates and improves flaky, dry scalp by unclogging your pores. The xylitol ingredient is a natural anti-fungal and anti-yeast agent that works wonders in cleansing without stripping or parching your hair and without any heavy additives. LivSo helps maintain the essential moisture balance in your hair while leaving it feeling light and manageable.

An independent study found that a whopping 97% of participants who used LivSo for 12 weeks preferred it over other dry hair and scalp products. But wait, it gets better! After just four weeks, 91% of participants saw an improvement in their scalp condition. On average, 78% of all participants experienced a positive change in their scalp health. Now that’s some seriously impressive stuff!

It’s important to note that LivSo isn’t medication or treatment for a medical disorder. It does contain alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA), which is a commonly used ingredient in skincare products. AHA gently exfoliates your skin while conditioning it, but it may also increase your skin’s sensitivity to the sun.

To be safe, we recommend using sunscreen and limiting direct sun exposure over long periods of time. But don’t worry, LivSo is great for your scalp and provides additional protection.

Conclusion

We know how much you love your luscious locks, but let’s be honest. Keeping them in tip-top shape can be a real pain in the tush. Fear not, because we’ve got your back – or should we say, your scalp – with a recap of our list of the best shampoos for long hair in 2024!

First, we have the Blu Atlas Shampoo, basically like a spa day for your hair. With nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil, aloe vera, and saw palmetto, your hair will feel healthier than ever. Bonus points for being natural and preservative-free because who wants to lather up with a bunch of weird chemicals?

Next, we’ve got the Aveeno Fresh Greens Blend Sulfate-Free Shampoo, which is basically a garden party for your hair. This shampoo is your new BFF if you’ve got fine to medium hair. With a blend of oats, rosemary, peppermint, and cucumber, your locks will feel fresh and invigorated. It’s like a morning cup of coffee, but for your hair! A win-win situation, the shampoo is free of sulfates, dyes, and parabens, making it perfect for color-treated hair.

Third on our list of the best shampoos for long hair in 2024 is the Biolage Volume Bloom Shampoo, which takes inspiration from nature’s cotton flower to create a plumping product that adds long-lasting volume to your hair. Plus, it’s made with natural ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile, and green tea, so you can feel good about what you’re putting on your hair.

And last but not least, Luv Me Care Rice Water Hair Growth Shampoo is here to help restore the appearance of your hair without the risk of future damage. Packed with premium ingredients like rice water, ginger root, and biotin, this shampoo will leave your hair feeling stronger and fuller.

Say goodbye to bad hair days and hello to luscious locks with these amazing shampoos. And remember, shampoo isn’t just for cleaning your tresses – it’s also a secret weapon for healthy, strong, and beautiful long hair. So go ahead and treat yourself to a little hair indulgence with one of these amazing shampoos. Your hair and your confidence will thank you!