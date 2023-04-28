Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Few things are more fun than walking out of the salon with a fresh perm. You finally have those beautiful, curly strands that you’ve always wanted. But they don’t stay that way forever, so you must treat your perm carefully to ensure that it lasts for as long as possible.

To keep your perm intact, don’t wash your hair for at least three days. Don’t use any hair ties or brush your hair for at least a week because that can cause the curls to lose their shape. For the duration of your perm, use a wide-tooth comb to remove tangles. Try not to blow dry after showering because this can make your hair dry and brittle. If you have to, add a diffuser.

Lastly, when you wash your hair, use a shampoo designed for curls that’s safe for treated hair. For the best care, try one of these 18 best shampoos for permed hair in 2023.

Blue Atlas’ Shampoo is made of premium ingredients from plants, fruits, and minerals and is free of phthalates, silicone, sulfates, parabens, artificial fragrance, and synthetic dye. This shampoo is safe for all hair types, including permed curly hair. Ninety-nine percent of the ingredients in this shampoo come from natural sources, so you’re only putting good stuff into your curls.

Jojoba oil combats dryness due to its hydrating properties. It contains beauty-boosting vitamins A, D, and E, as well as antioxidants and fatty acids. Aloe barbadensis leaf is another moisturizing ingredient that contains critical vitamins and minerals to smooth hair and promote scalp health.

Saw palmetto fights hair loss due to its DHT-blocking and anti-inflammatory properties, and vegan biotin fortifies hair fibers so they can withstand environmental damage.

The Blu Atlas shampoo can be used as often as needed – but with permed hair, you should only wash it once a week.

Framesi Milan is a salon-brand shampoo. In fact, you can’t buy it from their actual website unless you have a hairstylist license. However, you can find this shampoo on Amazon or other third-party sites, and it may be worth the effort.

Framesi Milan’s Color Lover Curl Define Shampoo is one of the best shampoos for permed hair and color-treated hair. Both of these treatments can cause a lot of drying, so you need a sulfate-free solution that protects hair color while maintaining curls and hair’s natural oils.

Color Lover uses a specific blend of hydrating ingredients. Quinoa deeply hydrates strands and the scalp because it’s a humectant, so it pulls in moisture from the air. Aloe vera leaf juice gently cleans the scalp and strengthens strands.

Framesi also added critical vitamins for hair health to their blend, along with their proprietary Rice Curl Complex to ensure curls keep their shape and stay healthy. Both these combat frizz and keep curls smooth and structured so that perms and color treatments last, even after 30 washes.

Follow up shampooing with the Framesi Milan Color Lover Curl Define Conditioner to keep permed curls soft and strong.

Biolage was founded in 1990 by hairdresser and entrepreneur Arnie Miller, who believed that hair should be so soft and fluid that you can reach out and touch it. The company carried that idea into the future by creating products with natural ingredients that enhance a person’s natural beauty, elevate hair treatments, and encourage excellent care of the environment and the animals that live in it.

If you want your color-treated curls to last for up to nine weeks, then try Biolage’s Colorlast shampoo. This vegan shampoo has a low pH, so it doesn’t strip color like other higher-pH shampoos. It’s made without parabens, sulfates, or other harmful chemicals so it’s safe to use on treated hair without causing extra dryness.

One powerful natural ingredient does the heavy lifting in this shampoo. Orchid is a beautiful flower and a fantastic hydrating ingredient for your scalp and strands. Orchid deeply moisturizes to help retain shine, elasticity, and softness, even in hair that’s been damaged from past chemical treatments or heat products like straighteners or blow dryers.

Don’t aggressively scrub your head with this shampoo for the best results. Massage it into your curls carefully and wash it out fully before applying the Colorlast Conditioner.

The Bollati Family founded Davines’ research laboratory in 1983 to create new, top-tier hair care products for some of the world’s most well-known companies. After they did this for a decade or so, the family decided to make their own products based on the knowledge they gathered and branched out into skincare.

Davines constantly looks to innovate, which is why it recently became a certified B-corp. Davines NOUNOU Shampoo is specifically formulated for bleached, permed, or relaxed hair.

The main active ingredient in this shampoo is Fiaschetto tomato extract. This ingredient contains a plethora of antioxidants and vitamin C. These strengthening nutrients fortify strands so that hair becomes shiny and silky. The other combined ingredients deeply moisturize so that dry hair becomes soft to the touch.

Additionally, you can look up the farm where Davines gets the Fiaschetto tomato extract on their website. Plus, this shampoo is produced with zero impact on the environment and comes in recyclable packaging.

For best results, gently shampoo your permed curls and follow up with the Davines NOUNOU Conditioner.

L’Oreal Paris is better known for their makeup and skin products because they’re the leading cosmetics brand in the world. However, they also have a great selection of hair care products that are good quality at a lower price. L’Oréal sells its products in big box stores, drug stores, and even some grocery stores, so they’re accessible to all people.

For the best shampoo for permed hair in 2023 that’s reasonably priced, check out L’Oréal Paris’ Ever Curl Shampoo. The main ingredient in this hydrating solution is coconut oil. Coconut oil is popular in moisturizing hair products due to its high fatty acids and vitamin E concentration. These soften curls to help make them more manageable and cut down on frizz.

This product promises to protect from frizz without making curls feel heavy for 48 hours when you use the entire Ever Curl system. This product contains no harmful sulfates, salts, or surfactants – which can make curly hair dry and damaged. Even though there’s no sulfate, it still creates a nice lather in your hand when wet so you can apply the solution from root to tip.

Puracy was founded by two best friends in Austin, Texas. After they had children, they found there were few products on the market that contained natural ingredients safe to be around their newborn daughters. And the ones that were safe for kids and pets didn’t work well enough.

So, the two spent nine years working alongside doctors and chemists to create powerful solutions safe for everyone in the family, and Puracy was born.

This product works on all hair types and is effective enough that you should only wash your hair every three days at most. Puracy uses a proprietary blend of four natural extracts to boost your hair with the nutrients it needs.

Soapbark gently cleanses the strands and scalp. Black walnut leaf eliminates dandruff and heals the scalp. Matricaria works as an astringent and contains anti-inflammatory properties to heal scalp redness. Ginseng improves hair structure.

Vitamins E and B5, squalene, and beet sugar drive moisture into treated hair so that it doesn’t feel frizzy and curls stay intact. This vegan solution is also hypoallergenic, and each bottle lasts for at least 45 washes.

Nexxus groups its hair care products into seven different categories so you can find the best fit for you. They offer products for damaged, colored, dry, frizzy, fine, thin, curly, blond, and oily hair. For anyone with dry, damaged hair from a perm or color treatment, try Nexxus’ Therappe Shampoo.

This product uses an unusual proprietary ingredient to heal dry, frizzy strands – their proprietary Caviar and Protein Complex. While you might have just thought of caviar as exclusive to fine dining, these two powerful ingredients deeply hydrate hair strands. They also help maintain hair’s natural surface barrier so that water doesn’t slip out for a full day.

Following the step-by-step process will make your hair more flexible, feel smoother, and hang perfectly on your head. However, you do need to follow their three-step process to a T to see these results.

You must wash your hair with the Nexxus Therappe Shampoo. Then, apply either the Nexxus Humectress Conditioner or Nexxus Humectress Hair Masque. Finally, finish with the Nexxus Humectress Luxe Lightweight Conditioning Mist or Humectress Encapsulate Serum.

Christophe Robin focuses on creating hair care solutions that work immediately and are formulated for the right hair types. In the past ten years, they’ve come out with revitalizing products, including the first-ever luxury hair mask, an exfoliating hair scrub, and a cleansing volumizing paste.

If you’re looking for a natural hydrating shampoo for your perm, then try Christophe Robin’s Hydrating Shampoo. This solution takes dull, dry hair and deeply moisturizes it to bring curls back to their natural shine.

Three key ingredients are at work here. Aloe vera sends moisture into the scalp and strands so that hair follicles can become healthy again. Plant amino acid derivatives lock in moisture so that hair is soft and less likely to break. Flaxseed oil contains vitamin E, which brightens strands and protects them from future damage.

You only need to use a dime- or nickel-sized amount when shampooing. For optimal results, use the Hydrating Melting Mask with Aloe Vera so that curls are easier to comb through and Hydrating Leave-in Mist with Aloe Vera so that hair becomes shiny and strong.

Bumble and Bumble opened on hairdresser’s row in 1977, only a year later landing on Vogue’s list of top ten salons and skyrocketing their position in the hair care scene. With over 50 years of hair care experience, you can trust your curls with Bumble and Bumble.

The Bumble and Bumble Curl Moisturizing Shampoo uses a powerful mix of oils and butters to deeply hydrate curls so they lock in place and become soft and shiny. Avocado, jojoba, and coconut oil all work together to moisturize hair, balance the oils your scalp produces, and protect hair from further damage.

The two kinds of butter – shea and cocoa – contain vitamins A and E that help promote hair growth and protect hair from oxidative stress and free radicals. This product was made for curly, coily, and wavy hair types and won’t strip your color or your perm – as long as you don’t shampoo too often.

When shampooing your hair with this product, gently work into each curl using small, circular movements from root to tip to avoid tangling hair strands. Rinse thoroughly and apply the Bumble and Bumble Curl 3-in-1 Conditioner.

Nioxin makes six different systems for dry hair, to help bring life to strands. If you want to know for sure which Nioxin system would work best with your permed curls, then you can always use the Nioxin consultation tool on their website to learn more about your specific needs.

If you don’t want to hassle with taking the quiz, one of the best shampoos for permed hair is the Nioxin System 6 Cleanser Shampoo. System 6 is specifically made for people with bleached or chemically treated hair like a perm.

The product works to thicken hair strands and make the hair structure stronger. The shampoo cleanses residue and environmental gunk left behind so that your curls aren’t weighed down.

Peppermint oil is one of the active ingredients to deeply hydrate strands and the scalp, which often get damaged after a treatment.

While this shampoo does cleanse, you need to use the three-part system, which includes the Cleanser Shampoo, the Scalp Therapy Revitalizing Conditioner, and the Scalp and Hair Treatment. Nioxin System 5 and System 6 were both made for bleached or chemically treated hair. The main difference is that system 6 was made for people who have thinner hair.

Joico K-Pak Color Therapy Shampoo promises that you’ll see great results fast. With regular use of this shampoo, you’ll see boosted color vibrancy, hair that’s nine times stronger, and 89% less breakage than if you used a regular shampoo.

These promising results come from the four powerful ingredients that target and protect color-treated hair, making this a great option for people with perms and dyed hair. Argan oil contains a large amount of vitamin E, antioxidants, and critical fatty acids to pack nutrients and hydrate damaged hair back to life.

Keratin works just like the proteins found in your hair, so it replaces any you’ve lost to save damaged strands. African Manketti oil also contains tons of vitamin E and preserves the color of your hair. Smartrelease technology is a proprietary blend of rosehip oil, arginine, and keratin that slowly releases ingredients critical to hair health throughout the day.

The result is tamed, soft tresses that are irresistible to the touch. This shampoo contains sulfates, so if you notice your curls becoming too dry, you need to switch to a different shampoo.

Arvazallia is a relatively new hair care brand, with the goal in mind of maximizing your beauty. The great news about their products is that they offer a 100% money-back guarantee. If you try this shampoo and decide that you don’t like it, the company will give you a full refund.

The refund makes this no-risk shampoo one of the best shampoos for permed hair this year. It was made for people with hair damaged by chemical or color treatments or for people who use lots of heat products in their hair care routine. There are no harmful chemicals like sulfate or paraben, so your tresses won’t get stripped of their natural moisture.

Two deeply hydrating oils send moisture into the strands and scalp. Moroccan argan oil protects hair from stress and makes it more elastic, so it’s less likely to break – which often happens after chemical or heat treatments. Macadamia nut oil is full of vitamins and fatty acids, which coat the hair to withstand damaging elements better.

The results with regular use of this shampoo are improved texture and better manageability so your permed curls look like they’re natural.

Mixed Chicks was founded by Wendy Levi Kaaya and Kim Etheredge, two friends who created hair care products for women from families of many different ethnicities. So no matter where you come from, the Mixed Chicks shampoo works for you.

This shampoo serves anyone with straight, wavy, or curly hair. It gently cleans so it doesn’t remove the color or chemical treatment that you paid so much money for. There is no added sulfate, so your hair’s natural oils will remain balanced after washing.

Five ingredients deeply hydrate and heal damaged hair in this shampoo. Provitamin B5 moisturizes and coats strands so the hydration stays in place. The aloe leaf juice contains vitamins and minerals that strengthen your hair so it doesn’t become brittle or damaged.

Olive oil conditions the hair and follicles, avocado oil hydrates the scalp to prevent dandruff, sweet almond oil repairs damaged hair, and sesame seed oil has antibacterial properties to curb common skin infections on the scalp.

Before using this shampoo, give the bottle a good shake to mix up all of the powerful ingredients.

Virtue Labs was founded after scientists discovered a new powerful hair care ingredient: Alpha Keratin 60ku. All of their products contain this because it’s the purest form of keratin, so it mimics our bodies’ natural keratin. This means it works seamlessly with our body to make hair healthy.

The keratin in this shampoo is critical for treated hair because it sends proteins back into cracked, damaged strands so they can heal and become full again.

Recovery Shampoo by Virtue Labs contains three other powerful ingredients to bring life back to strands damaged by perms or other treatments. Hydrolyzed quinoa enhances your hair color and helps it hold water better so it stays shiny. Baobab seed oil hydrates the scalp and strands so it becomes soft and silky. Grapefruit extract contains vitamin C to turn dull hair bright again.

The shampoo has a light, woodsy scent of coconut and yuzu and should be followed by the matching conditioner.

Rusk is the original anti-establishment hair care solution. Irvine Rusk founded the brand, and his goal was to defy culture with new solutions that revitalized the hair care industry and make salon-quality products available to everyone.

The Rusk company follows that mindset in every product they make today. The shampoo uses keratin as the main ingredient to help replenish your hair’s natural source. Keratin often gets stripped in the process of getting a perm or dyeing your hair, so you need a shampoo or other hair care product that sends some back to nourish strands.

Before you get a hair treatment, be sure to use Rusks’s Keratin Care Smoothing Products. Using these before and after a perm – just wait three days after – ensures that hair repairs, becomes more elastic, is unaffected by humidity, and stays smooth and shiny.

To see the best benefits of the shampoos, also use the Deepshine Smooth Keratin Care Smoothing Conditioner and Deepshine Smooth Keratin Care Deep Penetrating Treatment.

Mizani curates its hair care treatments based on its five truths. They test everything with texture experts. You can tame your hair into any style using their products. They make everything balanced so hair is strong and hydrated. They use ingredients that are good for the earth. And last, they make your texture strong so you love it again.

For the best shampoo for permed and textured hair, try Mizani’s Strength Fusion Strengthening and Repairing Shampoo. This shampoo was made specifically for use between chemical treatments, so you can bring hydration and life to your stressed and dried-out waves.

The two main ingredients are spirulina and vitamin E extract. Spirulina is full of antioxidants, so it helps hair grow, fights dandruff, and gently cleanses strands without stripping away necessary oils. Vitamin E extract increases blood flow to the scalp, balances the oils, and deeply moisturizes the scalp and strands.

Mizani offers lots of different products for your perm after a chemical treatment, so check out their website for the right one to insert into your hair care routine.

For a high-quality natural shampoo made specifically for curly hair, try Frederic Fekkai’s Moisturizing Shampoo with Shea Butter. This vegan blend is made free of chemicals that strip the hair of oils, making dry hair even drier after a perm. This shampoo was made to help fight humidity and can reduce frizz by 61% in highly humid conditions.

Four highly effective ingredients send moisture into dry curls so they’re soft and healthy. Shea butter hydrates dry strands so that it’s free of frizz and tangles. Manoli flower conditions hair to remove split ends and make it shiny. Glycerin draws in moisture for healthy cuticles. Coconut oil works as a natural detangler and helps glycerin hold in moisture.

Other helpful ingredients in this shampoo include botanical extracts to stimulate the scalp, sesame and sunflower seed oils to maintain hair’s natural barrier, and ceramide NG to heal damaged strands. This product works on all curl types and ensures the scalp’s pH stays between 5.5 and 6.5.

Another great natural option for curly hair, Maui Moisture’s Strength and Anti Breakage Shampoo was specifically made for people with chemically damaged hair from treatments like perms. This shampoo was designed to quench thirsty curls so they feel smooth and strong again.

The first ingredient in this vegan shampoo is 100% aloe, which contains vitamins A, C, and E. All are critical to hair health and encourage cell growth, making hair shiny and soft. Coconut water stimulates the scalp and helps blood circulate better. Agave cuts down on frizz, hibiscus oil holds moisture to nourish dry strands, and pineapple extract makes hair thicker and more elastic.

To see the best results with this shampoo, use the Strength and Anti Breakage Conditioner and Strength and Anti Breakage Hair Mask as well.

