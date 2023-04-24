Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When dealing with a dry, flaky, or itchy scalp, finding the best shampoos for psoriasis can sometimes be difficult. Psoriasis, one of the most common skin conditions in the United States, affects millions of people each year. Those with psoriasis – or any type of scalp dermatitis – must take extra precautions when caring for their hair and scalp.

The hair-washing process is crucial, as using the wrong products can negatively impact the scalp or hair, leaving them dry or damaged. Luckily, there are several shampoo options for those who have skin issues on the scalp. To make it easy we’ve compiled a list of the 11 best shampoos for psoriasis in 2023.

Vegan | 99% naturally derived ingredients | Cruelty-free

Standout ingredients: Aloe barbadensis leaf, saw palmetto, vegan biotin, jojoba oil

The Blu Atlas Shampoo tops the list of the 11 best shampoos for psoriasis in 2023. This shampoo is formulated with several nourishing ingredients that help hydrate and soothe the hair and scalp. A few of the standout ingredients are saw palmetto, vegan biotin, jojoba oil, and aloe barbadensis leaf.

Saw palmetto is a plant that includes anti-inflammatory properties, and it aids in preventing hair loss. This ingredient is also useful in boosting the hair’s volume and keeping the scalp hydrated. Vegan biotin provides a much-needed protein boost to the hair strands, which protects and fortifies the hair.

Aloe barbadensis leaf contains antioxidants and vitamins E, A, and C. This ingredient works as a natural moisturizer. Jojoba oil provides natural moisture to the hair and helps ward off dryness.

It’s vegan, cruelty-free, and made with 99% naturally-derived ingredients. This product is free of harsh chemicals like parabens, artificial fragrances, sulfates, and phthalates. The shampoo is ideal for anyone looking to treat dry hair or a flaky, itchy scalp.

Talc-free | Gluten-free | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Coal tar, citric acid

Neutrogena’s T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo is uniquely formulated to treat scalp conditions. This product is clinically proven to reduce symptoms of psoriasis, dandruff, and seborrheic dermatitis. It’s infused with coal tar, which is scientifically proven to help soothe symptoms of psoriasis and citric acid. The cleansing product is recommended for those looking to treat a dry, flaky scalp.

For those concerned about harsh chemicals, this shampoo is one of the healthiest options for treating psoriasis or dermatitis issues. It’s free of parabens, preservatives, fragrances, dyes, soy, and sulfates. The alcohol-free shampoo is suitable for all hair types and can be used daily. Many customers online have noted that this product helped them treat psoriasis and dermatitis issues on the scalp.

Dye-free | Paraben-free | Sulfate-free

Standout ingredients: Tea tree oil, green tea, vitamin E, salicylic acid

The Nizoral Scalp Psoriasis Shampoo and Conditioner is another great product for treating scalp psoriasis. This shampoo provides fast-acting relief to itchy, dry, and flaky areas on the scalp.

Formulated with salicylic acid, green tea, vitamin E, tea tree oil, and vitamin B5, this shampoo has several ingredients that help moisturize and nourish the skin. This product is both a shampoo and conditioner in one. Not only does it cleanse the scalp, but it also provides a high level of hydration.

Nizoral’s Scalp Psoriasis Shampoo and Conditioner is free of dyes, parabens, sulfate, alcohol, preservatives, and artificial fragrances. It’s meant to provide maximum strength medicine to effectively treat redness and irritation on the scalp and hair. According to the brand’s website, this shampoo is infused with a pleasant herbal fragrance. Using the product twice a week is recommended for the best results.

Dye-free | Fragrance-free | PABA-free

Standout ingredients: Salicylic acid, purified water

The DHS Sal Shampoo helps treat and manage psoriasis of the scalp as well as manage symptoms of dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis. Free of fragrances, dyes, and harsh chemicals, this product is recommended for anyone looking to reduce itchiness, redness, or flakiness of the scalp. The fragrance-free cleanser adds moisture by ridding the hair of excess oils, dirt, and grime.

The shampoo is also formulated specifically to boost the hair’s volume. It’s suitable for all skin types but is primarily recommended for those with sensitive skin. Many reviewers online have shared that this product is great for treating flakiness and dryness of the scalp.

Fragrance-free | Vegetarian | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Chamomile, tea tree oil, aloe vera

Nourish your hair and scalp with Philip B.’s Anti-Flake Relief Shampoo. It helps reduce itchiness, redness, and flakiness that may appear on the scalp as a result of psoriasis. This fragrance-free shampoo is vegetarian and free of harsh chemicals like parabens. It’s formulated with a unique blend of standout ingredients aloe vera, tea tree oil, chamomile, and a wide range of other botanicals.

Many reviewers have shared positive comments about Philip B.’s Anti-Flake Relief Shampoo, noting that it helped soothe their scalp and reduced itchiness after use.

Gluten-free | Allergen-free | Fragrance-free

Standout ingredients: Safflower extract, green tea extra, kukui nut oil

Dermarest’s Psoriasis Medicated Shampoo and Conditioner also makes the list of the best shampoos for psoriasis. This medicated cleanser is developed with standout ingredients like safflower extract, vitamin B5, green tea extract, and kukui nut oil. It’s free of gluten, allergens, nickel, and preservatives.

The fragrance-free shampoo is ideal for treating flakiness, dryness, itching, and irritation of the scalp. Dermarest’s Psoriasis Medicated Shampoo and Conditioner rids the scalp of dirt and grime and hydrates it at the same time. If you’re looking to treat your skin condition, use this product weekly to restore shine, protect the scalp, and relieve or prevent itching.

Color-free | Fragrance-free | Dermatologist-tested

Standout ingredient: Salicylic acid

Soothe and restore your scalp healthily with the Kenkoderm Psoriasis Therapeutic Shampoo. This cleanser is formulated with salicylic acid and other ingredients that help treat psoriasis, dermatitis, and dandruff symptoms. The dermatologist-tested shampoo is free of color and fragrances. It helps to relieve itchiness, dryness, and flakiness of the skin.

Though this shampoo is recommended for those who deal with skin conditions, it’s suggested that individuals check with a medical professional before using a product with salicylic acid. Use Kenkoderm Psoriasis Therapeutic Shampoo twice a week, or as a medical professional directs for best results. Many reviewers online have shared that this product helped treat their scalp psoriasis.

Fragrance-free | Hypoallergenic | Gluten-free

Standout ingredients: Coal tar, deionized water

The MG217 Psoriasis Maximum-Strength Medicated Conditioning Shampoo provides fast relief to those looking to treat psoriasis flare-ups. The product is formulated with 3% coal tar that aids in treating dandruff, psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, and other skin conditions.

It’s ideal for scalp build-up, itching, and scaling or flaking skin. The hypoallergenic shampoo is also infused with salicylic acid, which treats the abovementioned symptoms.

The MG217 Psoriasis Medicated Conditioning Shampoo is free of gluten and artificial fragrances. It’s formulated with a pleasant herbal fragrance. According to the brand website, this product should be used twice a week. Individuals who use this product should also use regular shampoo on one or two other days during the week. This shampoo is suitable for all hair types.

Gluten-free | Paraben-free | Allergen-free

Standout ingredients: Coal tar

The Medicasp Coal Tar Gel Dandruff Shampoo is formulated specifically to treat the itchiness of the scalp. This product would be a great choice for those dealing with dandruff, dermatitis, or scalp psoriasis. The vegan shampoo is free of allergens, parabens, gluten, and sulfates, making it an excellent choice for health-conscious people.

Medicasp’s Coal Tar Gel Dandruff Shampoo is developed with coal tar as its standout ingredient. Many customers who have used the product have left reviews stating that the shampoo has a strong smell, but it treats psoriasis well. This product should be used a few times a week for the best results.

Alcohol-free | Fragrance-free | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Aloe vera, manuka honey, orange oil

If you’re looking for a gentle, nourishing cleanser, try the Wildnaturals Eczema and Psoriasis Shampoo. It’s created with a blend of aloe vera, manuka honey, orange oil, and coconut oil. Aloe vera penetrates the skin and provides a high level of moisture.

Manuka honey, which is one of the most potent types of honey on the Earth, is infused in the product and aids in sealing in moisture. Other oils and ingredients work together to protect the skin’s natural barrier and reduce irritation and inflammation.

The hypoallergenic shampoo is free of parabens, fragrances, alcohol, sulfates, along with other harsh chemicals. This product is formulated specifically to treat flaky, dry, itchy, irritated scalps. It’s recommended for anyone dealing with psoriasis, dermatitis, and eczema symptoms.

Soothe your itchy scalp by using this product once or twice a week. Use Wildnaturals Eczema and Psoriasis Shampoo along with a Wildnaturals conditioner for best results.

Fragrance-free | Paraben-free | Phthalate-free

Standout ingredients: Honey, vitamin E, coconut oil, argan oil

Psoriasis Honey’s Renewing Shampoo is a scalp-calming cleanser that’s suitable for daily use. It’s formulated with honey, vitamin E, coconut oil, aloe, and colloidal oatmeal to provide a gentle, nourishing hair and scalp rinse.

Salicylic acid is infused in the shampoo to provide a deep clean, while shea butter is also included to keep the hair and scalp moisturized. This product is ideal for anyone wanting to rid the scalp of dirt and grime while providing hydration and nourishment.

The Psoriasis Honey’s Renewing Shampoo is free of fragrances, parabens, phthalates, and sulfates. For those concerned about animal safety, it’s also cruelty-free. Use this product a few times a week for the best results. It’s safe and suitable for all hair types, including color-treated hair.

What Is Psoriasis?

Psoriasis is a skin condition that often causes dark spots or rashes on the skin or scalp. The condition comes and goes sporadically. Most people who deal with this condition will experience skin irritation when their psoriasis symptoms are triggered. Those with psoriasis and other skin conditions like eczema learn to manage their skin and treat the flare-ups that come and go throughout the year.

Psoriasis Symptoms

There are a few tell-tale signs of psoriasis. If you have the skin condition, you might notice the following:

Itchiness

Flakiness on the skin or scalp

Sore patches on the skin

Patches of skin that are dark brown, red, pink, purple, white, gray, scaly, or flaky

What Causes Psoriasis?

Medical professionals are still studying psoriasis. Many have determined that there is no one cause for the skin condition. Researchers believe that psoriasis stems from an imbalance in the immune system. T-cells are cells in the immune system that usually attack and fight off germs and bacteria.

According to several studies, those who deal with psoriasis tend to have T-cells that attack healthy skin cells within the body. These T-cell attacks lead to the overproduction of new skin cells, which can cause skin itchiness, agitation, and irritation.

Medical data shows that psoriasis tends to run in families and may be linked to genetics. Statistics show that if someone in your family has the skin condition, you have a higher risk of having it, too. In an American Academy of Dermatology Association report, it’s noted that psoriasis is not contagious. Scientists are in the process of learning exactly how the condition develops.

Types of Psoriasis

There are many types of psoriasis. A few of them are listed below.

Plaque Psoriasis

This type of psoriasis is the most common. It often shows up as dry skin lesions on the scalp, back, knees, and elbows. Plaque psoriasis appears as red or purple inflamed areas on the skin. These areas are itchy and tend to have white or silver scale marks. Plaque psoriasis can become more irritated when you scratch the itchy areas.

Nail Psoriasis

This psoriasis shows up on the nails and can cause your nails to grow abnormally. Other symptoms of this are painful nails, nail bed discoloration, and nails separating the nail beds.

Scalp Psoriasis

Individuals with scalp psoriasis might notice patches of skin with scales on parts of the scalp. This skin condition often results in itchiness of the scalp, but some do not experience this particular symptom. In some cases, scalp psoriasis can lead to hair loss, so it’s important to treat it if you notice any issues on your scalp.

Pustular Psoriasis

This is one of the more uncommon types of psoriasis. It often appears in adults. Pustular psoriasis tends to show up in one spot, such as on the hands, and pus-filled bumps near a reddish area on the skin characterize it. Many people with this type of psoriasis experience other symptoms as well, like fever, nausea, chill, and muscle weakness.

Guttate Psoriasis

This type of psoriasis is common among children and young adults. It usually forms during earlier stages in life rather than in adulthood. Guttate psoriasis appears as small red, pink, or purple dots on the skin, in most cases. These spots may appear on the scalp, upper arms, or thighs. According to medical experts, guttate psoriasis usually goes away after a few weeks once a flare-up has occurred.

Inverse Psoriasis

Oftentimes, inverse psoriasis shows ups on skin folds around the genitals or buttocks, under the breasts, and in the armpit area. This type of psoriasis is usually observed as a large red, itchy patch that does not have scales. Inverse psoriasis is agitated or triggered by sweating, friction, and other fungal infections. Rubbing the affected area will likely make this type of psoriasis worse.

Erythrodermic Psoriasis

This is the least common type of psoriasis. It usually appears as a widespread rash across parts of the body. Erythrodermic psoriasis usually includes other symptoms like a fast heart rate, body temperature changes, and severe itching or burning.

Dermatologists recommend that you see a doctor right away, preferably in a hospital, if you have symptoms of this type of psoriasis. Medical experts say untreated erythrodermic psoriasis can lead to infections, heart failure, or pneumonia.

Psoriatic Arthritis

This is a combination of both arthritis and psoriasis. Many people with this type of psoriasis have dealt with the skin condition for over ten years. It might appear as stiff, painful joints or swollen fingers and toes.

If you notice any signs or symptoms of psoriasis, it’s advised that you check with a medical professional to determine the specific type of skin condition you may have.

Psoriasis Triggers

Those with psoriasis can manage the skin condition to a certain extent by avoiding triggers. These triggers can vary from person to person. A few triggers to look out for when it comes to psoriasis are:

Injury to skin (cuts, scrapes, bruises, sunburn): Different injuries to the skin can aggravate psoriasis symptoms and lead to itching or discomfort.

Bug bites: Bug and insect bites can cause the skin to become inflamed, which can irritate psoriasis-prone skin.

Temperatures and Weather changes: Temperature changes can affect the skin in different ways. Cold weather might dry out the skin, while hot weather could lead to overheating or sweating. Extreme temperatures can irritate the skin, resulting in itchiness or inflammation.

Stress levels: Stress can weaken the immune system and cause psoriasis flare-ups. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, stress can also make itching worse.

Diet: Certain foods can trigger psoriasis symptoms. If you are allergic to any foods, it is a good idea to avoid them. According to medical experts, consuming them could lead to an increase in itching.

Smoking: Several statistics show that smoking has a negative impact on psoriasis. It can irritate the skin and trigger psoriasis symptoms.

Alcohol consumption: Alcohol is similar to smoking, as it can irritate and aggravate symptoms of psoriasis.

Hormone changes: Internal changes in your hormones can impact your skin. A change in hormones may lead to a temporary overproduction of skin cells, which can aggravate skin conditions like psoriasis. If your hormones are unbalanced, a medical professional can help with the steps needed to rebalance them and prevent future flare-ups.

Other immune disorders: These can affect the skin, as the immune system affects skin cell production. If you have any type of immune system disorder, you might be naturally more susceptible to psoriasis.

As everyone has different triggers, it’s important to pay attention to what yours are, and then work to avoid them.

How Is Psoriasis Diagnosed?

A medical professional often diagnoses psoriasis. If you are concerned about your skin, nails, or scalp, visit a doctor or dermatologist for an assessment. Often, a dermatologist will examine your hair and skin to check for psoriasis symptoms. You may also be asked to share information about your health history.

Occasionally, a dermatologist will take a skin sample and examine it. With this sample, a doctor can identify if you have psoriasis and your type of psoriasis.

Can You Cure Psoriasis?

Unfortunately, psoriasis has no cure, but it can be managed and treated. The condition is lifelong, and it will come and go sporadically. Many people with psoriasis deal with flare-ups that occur when the skin is triggered by something.

Is Psoriasis Contagious?

Though a common disease, psoriasis is not contagious. It is primarily a skin condition caused by an imbalance in the immune system. Oftentimes, it’s passed to a person through genetics. It can not be passed to anyone via touch.

Treatment Options

There are several options to choose from when it comes to treating psoriasis. A few are listed below:

Topical creams and ointments: These can be used to treat the skin, nails, or scalp. Oftentimes topical creams can be store-bought or they can be prescribed by a medical professional.

Prescribed medications from doctors or dermatologists: Many people treat dermatitis and psoriasis with medications from a doctor. These treatments can come in the form of oral or injected medications. Immunosuppressants are sometimes prescribed, as well, as they can reduce the overproduction of skin cells, which leads to psoriasis flare-ups.

Phototherapy: Occasionally, people are treated for psoriasis with light therapy. UV light therapy and ultralight therapy are often the methods used. Light therapy helps to slow the growth of psoriasis-affected skin cells. Though beneficial, this therapy can be costly and it involves several sessions a week to be effective.

Retinoids: This ingredient is occasionally used to treat psoriasis. It’s ideal for treating psoriasis or other skin conditions because topical retinoids aid in slowing down cell growth. Retinoids for skin issues are often applied as a lotion, cream, or ointment, which a general doctor or dermatologist usually prescribes. Retinol can also be prescribed in oral form.

Emollient: This ingredient is a natural moisturizer that is designed to hydrate and nourish the skin. Emollients are used to treat psoriasis, eczema, dermatitis, dry skin, and other skin conditions. This ingredient is useful because it helps to seal moisture in the skin, protects the skin from bad bacteria, and reduces inflammation and itching.

Coal tar: This is a thick liquid that is derived from coal and used for medicinal purposes. Oftentimes, it is applied to the skin to help manage and treat symptoms of psoriasis. Coal tar should be applied for about 10 to 15 minutes each day, and then rinsed off. It’s important to monitor how your skin responds to coal tar, as it may worsen skin issues for some individuals.

There are also a few natural methods that you can use to treat psoriasis. Working to reduce your stress levels can benefit your skin, as lowering stress positively impacts your immune system. Limiting your alcohol intake and eating a healthier diet are also a few ways that you can improve the quality of your skin. If you smoke, doctors recommend that you stop.

Other ways to manage your skin and overall health are to exercise a few times a week, eat a healthy diet, and moisturize your skin. Some medical professionals suggest joining a support group, as well, to discuss and share tips on how to manage psoriasis symptoms on a day-to-day basis.

