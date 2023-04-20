Beat the Heat! This Cult-Favorite Face Mist Has ‘Endless Benefits’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring and summer fun! We’re looking forward to months of warmer weather ahead and spending more time outside. But sometimes, that temperature can rise a little too high. With no clouds in the sky, it can be hard to cool down. And we hate when our makeup starts to melt off!

It’s always nice to have a hat for shade or to switch to a tinted serum for the summer, but we want to show you one more essential we think you’ll majorly appreciate having around when the sun starts to beat down. It’s an icon, a cult-favorite — it’s the Evian Facial Spray!

Get the Evian Facial Spray for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Someone who isn’t necessarily well-versed in skincare might look at this spray and say, “It’s just water, right?” But it’s so much more. This water is sourced directly from the French Alps and sealed at the source in Évian-les-Bains, France. It has a neutral pH and a balanced mineral content to help tone and calm the skin, and it’s great for all skin types. It’s also free of any chemical treatment, making it “as pure as pure can be”!

This premium face mist also stands out from others thanks to its leak-proof, recyclable canister that produces an ultra-fine micro-droplet mist. Unlike with other brands, you won’t have to squeeze your eyes shut and tense up while waiting for a hose-like spray to hit your face. This Evian spray will feel more like floating through a cool, refreshing cloud!

This face mist claims to have “endless benefits,” and we’ll name a few for you right now. First, it’s perfect for refreshing both your skin and your makeup on those super hot days spent outside. No need to splash your face with water! It can also be used before your moisturizer for an extra boost of hydration.

This spray can also be an essential part of your makeup routine, either as a setting spray or to mist your makeup brushes and sponges for improved application and blending. It’s also a must-own for sensitive skin and for soothing burns and irritations. Evian even recommends using it for babies’ diaper changes. It’s that gentle! Want to give it a try? Add it to your Amazon cart ASAP!

