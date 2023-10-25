Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you find yourself having to sit on your hands just to avoid scratching your head, you likely have a sensitive scalp. Don’t worry, you’re not alone. 60% percent of women and 40% of men deal with scalp tenderness, which includes issues like itching, burning, tingling and scalp discomfort.

The scalp is more sensitive than the rest of the body because it has more blood vessels and nerve endings than anywhere else. This means that if you’re using the wrong shampoo, are exposed to harsh climates or chemically treat or color your hair regularly, you can see increased scalp sensitivity.

If you know you have serious issues like Seborrheic Dermatitis, then chat with your doctor about the right solution. However, many people with milder issues simply need to switch to a shampoo made for scalp sensitivity.

Ease pain and itching on your scalp and try one of these 18 best shampoos for sensitive scalps in 2023.

Many different additives to hair care products cause sensitive scalps to flare up with painful burning or itching. That’s why Blu Atlas strives to create solutions free of typical harmful additives, including synthetic dyes, parabens, phthalates, sulfates and preservatives. This vegan shampoo is made in New York with 99% of its ingredients coming from natural origins – including plants, fruits and minerals.

Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo is made to hydrate stressed-out strands and soothe damaged scalps. The key factor in curing scalp sensitivity is the added aloe barbadensis leaf. This nourishing plant is a natural moisturizer that contains critical antioxidants to curb redness, irritation and other scalp issues.

Three other ingredients promote general hair health. Jojoba oil works just like your skin’s sebum to send critical nutrients deep into the scalp and hair strands. Saw palmetto naturally fights hair loss due to its DHT-blocking properties and gives hair volume. Last, vegan biotin strengthens hair fibers so they remain protected from the elements and look fuller.

This gentle yet effective gender-neutral shampoo has over 200 five-star reviews and has been featured in popular news outlets including Forbes and Men’s Journal.

When shopping for a shampoo for a sensitive scalp, look for options that are specifically made for sensitive skin. Vanicream makes all types of personal care products for people with sensitive skin, including ones for your body, face and hair. They regularly meet and exceed specifications outlined by the FDA and have the seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association.

Vanicream’s Shampoo for Sensitive Skin is one of the best shampoos for a sensitive scalp. Every ingredient in the product is outlined on their website, and you can even follow the link and they’ll explain why they added it.

This non-medicated shampoo promises to gently cleanse the hair and scalp while healing common issues with sensitivity. This solution heals flaking and scaling, cuts down excessive oil, and breaks down buildup from other products you may use in your hair care routine.

Vanicream knows that many shampoos contain harmful chemicals that cause sensitive scalp issues, so their solutions are always free of dye, fragrance, lanolin, parabens, formaldehyde releaser, botanical extract, gluten and sulfates.

Vanicream recently changed the name of their shampoo, but it’s the same product that it’s always been. Use this shampoo regularly with the Vanicream conditioner and other Vanicream styling products for the best results.

Tree to Tub has a goal of taking care of people’s sensitive skin and the delicate land that we live on. They have four sustainable principles they base their business around: they harvest wild and sustainable soapberries, they use sunlight to dry the berries, they use eco-friendly processes to extract ingredients from the soapberries, and all packaging is recyclable.

The main ingredient in the Tree to Tub Relaxing Lavender Shampoo for Dry Hair and Scalp is the mighty soapberry. Soapberries grow on trees and have a natural pH of 5.5, which is perfect for the human body and contain powerful antioxidants that heal hair and scalp issues.

Other critical organic ingredients in this natural shampoo include argan oil to moisturize your hair, aloe vera to soothe the scalp from redness and irritation, chamomile to strengthen and brighten hair and olive leaf to heal dryness and flaking.

This product is made without SLS or sulfates and can be used on color-treated hair and allergy-prone or sensitive skin. For the best results, use a generous amount and lather gently into wet hair. Follow with the Argan Oil Conditioner.

Mustela focuses on creating neutral hair and skin solutions that are safe for both a mom and her baby. The company started in 1950 and created the first baby cleansing milk, with a suitable pH to keep babies safe and free from irritation. Now, Mustela has a wide range of products for anyone with sensitive skin to use.

If you want to just have one shampoo for your whole family, then the best shampoo for a sensitive scalp for you is Mustela’s Stelatopia Foam Shampoo. This formula is tear-free, so it won’t sting your child’s eyes.

There are two main natural ingredients. Sunflower oil distillate from French sunflowers soothes and moisturizes the hair and scalp to heal and prevent eczema breakouts. Avocado Perseose® is a Mustela-patented ingredient that strengthens the skin on the scalp to prevent scalp issues.

This product is clinically tested to ensure that it’s safe for babies and has lots of impressive certifications. It’s certified by the National Eczema Association and contains a stringent ingredient safety policy. Ninety-nine percent of this shampoo is made up of naturally-derived ingredients – and it’s a biodegradable formula, so it’s safe for your skin and the planet.

Neutrogena has a solid history of creating gentle products that heal hair and skin issues. It all started in 1954 when Neutrogena released its patented clear soap formula. This was one of the early science-backed skincare options. They use this same policy of putting science first to create healthy formulas that everyone can use.

A great option for anyone struggling with a sensitive scalp is Neutrogena’s Healthy Scalp Gentle and Soft Shampoo, which was made to gently wash away dirt and grime without removing the necessary oils to promote scalp health.

The main ingredient in this mild solution is micellar water. Micellar water works into the scalp and strands to buff away issues like dirt, sebum and other environmental irritants. It deeply cleanses without upsetting your scalp’s natural pH. This shampoo solidifies your scalp’s natural barrier so it can protect against irritants.

To use this product, apply the shampoo directly to wet hair and work into strands and scalp until it creates a rich lather. Wash it out completely and then use the Healthy Scalp Gentle & Soft Conditioner.

OGX is a company that makes products as powerful as its beliefs. The company aspires to learn what its customers love about themselves so it can create products to make those aspects even better. OGX only uses high-quality ingredients and pioneer inclusivity for all people and genders. And last, OGX promises to create solutions that are gentle on you and the planet.

For a reasonably-priced and effective shampoo for sensitive scalps, look no further than OGX’s Extra Strength Refreshing Scalp Plus Teatree Mint Shampoo. Three critical ingredients promote a healthy scalp.

Tea tree oil and peppermint extract work together to curb the accumulation of dandruff and deeply hydrate the scalp so that it no longer feels itchy or dry. Witch hazel has anti-inflammatory properties to cut down buildup and heal the scalp from irritation. After washing, a light scent of peppermint, vanilla and tea tree lingers.

This product is made without harmful additives, including parabens and sulfates. To use, apply to hands and then work through from the scalp to the tips of strands until there’s a generous lather. Wash clean and then use the Teatree Mint Conditioner.

SEEN was founded by Harvard-trained dermatologist Iris Rubin. Rubin believes so strongly in the science behind SEEN’s product that she tested versions on herself to see if the products cause breakouts or irritation. And SEEN applies a generous amount of testing on all of its skin and hair care products, including repeat insult patch testing, color-safe testing, anti-breakage testing, anti-frizz testing and more.

For a dermatologist-designed hair solution, try SEEN Shampoo to cure your sensitive scalp issues. Two key ingredients curb issues typically seen on sensitive scalps.

Bisabolol naturally smoothes the skin and prevents it from flaking or drying out. Hemisqualane is a vegan alternative to silicone because it’s created from plant sugars. This emollient acts just like your hair’s natural oils, so it deeply hydrates the scalp and strands to reduce frizz, protects hair from treatments and environmental damage and smooths strands.

This gentle shampoo won’t clog pores or irritate the scalp. It’s cruelty-free, vegan and made without added fragrance, parabens, dyes, phthalates, silicones, gluten or cocamidopropyl betaine.

In a study where people used SEEN’s Shampoo, Conditioner and Blow-Out Cream, users reported that they saw a 93% improvement in scalp health, and 59% noticed less hair breakage in general.

Dove has been changing the typical image behind hair and beauty campaigns. The Dove Self-Esteem Project focuses on making beauty something that every woman can feel and enjoy, taking away the anxiety that it causes. They created a curriculum of world-class, scientifically backed resources to help young people feel better about themselves.

Not only does this product work, but it’s so affordable that anyone can use it. If you’re on a budget but still want one of the best shampoos for sensitive scalp in 2023, then try Dove’s DermaCare Scalp Coconut and Hydration Anti-Dandruff Shampoo.

The main active ingredient is 1% Pyrithione Zinc, a mineral that’s been used for over 50 years to heal dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis. This is the only active ingredient, but the shampoo also contains scents of coconut and sweet lime to refresh you while you wash your hair.

This shampoo promises to deeply hydrate the scalp and strands so that your hair feels softer, stronger and flake-free after each wash. For the best results, use this shampoo with the Dove DermaCare Scalp Coconut & Hydration Anti-Dandruff Conditioner. Be sure to use both products at least twice a week to see the benefits.

If you want a trusted personal care product company that’s been around forever, then you can’t do any better than Eucerin. The origins of the company can be traced back to 1882 when Paul C. Beiersdorf applied for a patent for a new kind of medical dressing. That same company went on in the early 1900s to create an ointment to cure skin issues, and the rest is history!

For a scientifically-backed sensitive skin shampoo, trust Eucerin’s DermoCapillaire pH5 Mild Shampoo. The main ingredient is Eucerin’s pH5 Citrate Buffer. This special ingredient supports the scalp’s barrier to give it the best pH possible.

A healthy skin pH ensures the barrier can work properly, shedding skin, protecting against aggressors and creating a thriving environment for natural skin flora.

This product is excellent for anyone looking for a mild shampoo that can be used every day. However, if your skin is extremely sensitive and every shampoo you’ve tried causes issues, then the fragrance-free Eucerin DermoCapillaire Hypertolerant Shampoo would be a better fit.

The plastic waste is a very frustrating thing about purchasing shampoo and conditioner. Every time you run out of shampoo, you have to purchase another plastic bottle. And while these bottles are made to be recycled, the truth is that only 20% of the plastic used on Earth is recycled. It’s a better practice to refill plastic bottles than recycle them.

Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo has the option to purchase a refillable pouch. The pouch uses 81% less plastic and it’s part of Kiehl’s initiative to reduce single-use plastics on all of their products.

The Amino Acid Shampoo contains three key ingredients to heal sensitive scalps and common hair issues that come with that. Amino acids gently clean the hair and scalp and ensure moisture remains.

Fair trade coconut oil is full of healthy fatty acids to deeply moisturize and soften dry hair and scalps. Last, hydrolyzed wheat protein conditions strands so they maintain their natural structure.

This product is safe to use regularly on all hair types and works best when followed with the Amino Acid Conditioner.

Better Not Younger was made for aging women who want to celebrate their beauty. Sonsoles, the founder of Better Not Younger, couldn’t find the hair care products she needed. So, she created the first line of hair care products specifically for older women to help change the narrative that youth is all that matters.

Better Not Younger’s Full Transparency Pure Revitalizing Shampoo is the best shampoo for sensitive scalps in 2023 for older women. This product contains no harmful ingredients – like parabens, sulfates or fragrance – and is tested by dermatologists.

The shampoo is full of naturally-derived ingredients designed to nourish your scalp and strands. Chia seed strengthens hair and holds moisture thanks to its high concentration of protein, minerals and fatty acids.

Yuzu conditions the scalp so it’s better balanced and boosts the ability to grow more hair. Xylitol is a sugar you can find in nature that also heals the scalp and follicles so hair grows back soft and strong.

Reviewers love this solution, noting that it makes their hair feel thicker and more manageable and even works on people with sensitive scalp conditions.

While salicylic acid is a standard ingredient for skin care products because it cuts down acne breakouts, it’s also a helpful ingredient for people with scalp issues. Salicylic acid encourages peeling, itchy scalps to shed dry skin. The acid buffs away dead skin so that it doesn’t itch and will remove all buildup that causes further issues in the scalp.

One of the best shampoos for sensitive scalps that contain salicylic acid is Neutrogena’s T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo. This product was made specifically to combat scalp issues, including dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis and psoriasis.

To use this product properly, massage a large amount into your scalp. Let the solution sit for a few minutes before you rinse it out. This isn’t a shampoo that should be used every day. Instead, only use this product once a week or as your dermatologist recommends.

This solution shouldn’t replace a daily shampoo. Rather, it’s used as an addition to your hair care routine if you’re experiencing scalp issues like dandruff. This shampoo doesn’t smell pleasant, but the silver lining is that you only have to use it once a week.

Pura D’or lives by this mantra – “Purity in Every Bottle, Peace with Mother Earth, and Proven Results for our Customers.” It aspires to create natural solutions out of plants and minerals found on the earth to ensure maximum health for people and our planet.

Pura D’or Scalp Therapy Shampoo promises to combat itching and other scalp issues by blending four powerful active ingredients. Tea tree oil fights dryness by gently cleansing the follicles from buildup from your former shampoo and other environmental stressors.

Argan oil brings life back to hair by deeply moisturizing and protecting your hair shafts to keep them shiny and smooth. Lavender oil soothes the scalp so that any minor issues stay at bay, and it can even make more hair grow back healthier.

Peppermint oil cools the scalp to heal itchy, dry skin so that you don’t irritate it further by scratching your scalp with your fingernails. This product is made cruelty-free in southern California. Pura D’or promises that you can see visible positive results on your hair and scalp in as little as three weeks of regular use.

Klorane Laboratories was founded 50 years ago by Pierre Fabre, a pharmacist who believed that natural plants were the key to unlocking the best beauty products. Now, Kloarne is the #1 hair care brand in European pharmacies because of its pure and proven products that are safe for the environment and target specific hair issues.

Anyone struggling with a sensitive scalp should try Klorane’s Soothing Sensitive Scalp Shampoo with Peony. Peony works well with sensitive scalps because it has a high concentration of paeoniflorin, which soothes the scalp and heals areas of irritation and dryness. This locks in comfort for 24 hours so you’re less likely to itch your scalp and cause flare-ups.

This shampoo is pH balanced and ultra-gentle, so it’s even safe on color-treated hair. Eighty-five percent of the ingredients come from a natural origin, and the formula is biodegradable. In a clinical trial, 93% of participants said that their scalps felt soothed after using the product three times a day for three weeks.

For the best results, follow up the use of this product with the Soothing Gel Conditioner with Peony and the Soothing Scalp Serum with Peony. If you like to refresh your hair between washes, then try the Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk.

Anyone with straight, wavy, curly or coily hair should try Briogeo’s Scalp Revival Charcoal Plus Coconut Oil Shampoo. This unique blend is a scrub shampoo, so it includes vegetable-made micro-exfoliators that slough away dead skin and grime buildup on the scalp. This ensures a healthy, balanced environment.

Natural ingredients work with micro-exfoliators to ensure maximum scalp and hair health. Peppermint and spearmint oils remove itchiness from the scalp so that you don’t make your scalp’s condition worse by scratching at it. Tea tree oil contains the necessary nutrients to heal redness and itching from the scalp and curbs the production of dandruff.

Coconut oil adds critical hydration so that the scalp and strands remain strong and healthy, aiding the natural barrier that protects them from irritants. Panthenol is a derivative of vitamin B5 and binds to water so that the hair and scalp stay moisturized. Use this product as needed to clean the hair and scalp.

Attitude’s Sensitive Care Shampoo is one of the best shampoos for sensitive scalps for people who can’t have any fragrance added. This Sensitive Care Shampoo contains no added fragrances, making it hypoallergenic and safe on sensitive skin.

The main ingredient is oat extract, which soothes the cuticles, scalp and strands to add moisture and remove dryness so that no sensitive breakouts occur. This mild solution is certified by the Environmental Working Group and dermatologist-tested to ensure that it solves scalp issues for dry hair and sensitive skin.

This vegan product only contains clean ingredients and is never tested on animals. For the best results, use the Volumizing Conditioner for Sensitive Skin after washing your hair.

Aveeno makes great products at great prices so that everyone can access hair care solutions that work. If you struggle with a sensitive scalp but don’t want to pay a ton of money for a salon-grade solution, then try Aveeno’s Scalp Soothing Rose Water & Chamomile Blend Shampoo.

This lightweight gel gently cleanses the hair and scalp without stripping away the essential oils of your scalp’s natural environment. Oat is the first and main ingredient, which is known to soothe the scalp and gently cleanse hair. Rose water and chamomile are great products for sensitive skin, and they soften the hair so it’s less likely to break.

While this shampoo works for any hair type, it works especially well for people with fine or fragile hair. It’s made without sulfates, dyes or parabens, so no harmful chemicals will harm your hair. For the best results, use the Rose Water & Chamomile Blend Conditioner after shampooing.

While Lumin’s Keratin Recovery Shampoo doesn’t specifically say that it’s for sensitive skin, it contains no chemicals that would cause a harsh reaction or strip the skin of essential oils needed to promote scalp health. This shampoo was made for all hair types – with natural ingredients designed to cleanse the hair so that buildup doesn’t irritate the scalp.

Three natural ingredients soothe the scalp while strengthening the skin’s barrier and hair strands. Tea tree leaf oil has natural anti-inflammatory properties to kill harmful bacteria while curbing outbreaks of redness.

Ceramide brings hydration to the many layers of the hair and scalp and helps strands repair themselves. Peppermint oil works as a natural antiseptic to clean the scalp and get rid of harmful grime.

Use this product regularly with the corresponding conditioner to see the best results.

