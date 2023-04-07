Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Both men and women struggle with thinning hair as they grow older. Like many other hair issues, the cause can be difficult to pinpoint. It might just be hereditary for your family to start losing hair at a certain age. Hormonal changes like menopause or the fluctuation of testosterone in men often make hair fall out. Other times, certain medical conditions cause thin hair.

Whatever the issue is for you, a helpful tool in your toolbox to add volume and density to hair is to use a shampoo specifically formulated for thin hair. Keratin and vitamin b5 are two ingredients that are commonly found in shampoos that thicken hair. Avoid any shampoos with sulfates, parabens, or synthetic fragrances and colors because these can make thin hair worse.

Tackle your hair thinning issues, and start using one of these 20 best shampoos for thin hair in 2023.

​​

The Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo is an A+ clean, vegan shampoo. 99% of their shampoo comes from natural ingredients like plants, fruits, and minerals. It’s made in the USA and contains no chemicals that cause hair to thin, like parabens, sulfates, phthalates, preservatives, or synthetic dyes.

There are multiple ingredients in this robust shampoo to tackle hair thinning. Saw palmetto curbs the production of excessive DHT, which has been known to cause hair loss in men. It also contains anti-inflammatory properties to soothe scalp issues that lead to hair loss. Jojoba oil works similarly to your scalp’s sebum and contains critical hair nutrients, including vitamins A, D, and E. Lastly, vegan biotin secures hair fibers and makes them stronger, so they look fuller and are less likely to fall out.

To see thicker hair, rub a quarter-sized amount in your hands until it lathers, and gently work the shampoo into wet tresses. Be sure to massage the scalp, and rinse until it’s completely out. Follow up with the Blu Atlas Conditioner.

Biolage’s Full Density Thickening Shampoo offers a gentle, creamy solution that improves the look of thin hair after just one wash (as long as you use the matching conditioner as well). This shampoo was meant to be used as a system, so pair it with the Full Density Thickening Conditioner for the best results.

Three key ingredients boost the thickening effects of this shampoo. Biotin strengthens each strand so that you see fewer split ends and damage, and it makes each strand denser so hair looks fuller. Zinc PCA focuses on healing the scalp so that hair grows stronger. Gluco-omega helps your hair grow faster.

This product is safe for any hair type (wavy, curly, straight, etc.) and can be used on color-treated hair. It’s free of anything that harms hair growth and production, including parabens, silicone, mineral oil, and artificial colors.

Reviewers say that regular use of the shampoo and conditioner helps their hair feel bouncy and lighter, removes build-up from dry shampoo, and turns brittle hair into beautiful, shiny strands.

Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Curl Care Shampoo was made to emphasize your hair’s natural curl and bounce. Gently wash your scalp and hair so that all remaining strands stay in place.

The main active ingredient in this solution is Not Your Mother’s proprietary Rice Curl Complex, a blend of three critical ingredients for hair health. Rice contains folate (a type of B vitamin), amino acids, antioxidants, and minerals (zinc, magnesium) to give life to damaged strands and heal the scalp.

Keratin amino acids are a vegetable keratin that makes hair stretchier so it’s less likely to have split ends or break during styling and washing. Enzymes improve your natural hair color and condition your hair. This shampoo has a lovely citrus jasmine scent that lingers after washing. For best results, gently lather a healthy amount into the scalp and strands. Rinse thoroughly, and follow with the Curl Talk 3-in-1 Conditioner.

Davine’s Volu shampoo is a great natural volumizing shampoo for fine, limp hair. For anyone who’s deeply passioinate about the environment, this is a must-buy because it’s made with 100% clean energy. It has a net zero environmental impact, and the packaging is recyclable.

The main ingredient in this volumizing shampoo is caraprauna turnip extract. You can look up the farm it was taken from: Mrs. Donattella Ferraris in Caprauna, Cuneo, Italy. There’s even a video on their Facebook page that introduces you to her farm.

Davine includes the turnip extract because it has high concentrations of phosphorous, calcium, and vitamins A, B, and C. Vitamin A is critical to growing strong hair and helps your hair produce more sebum. Vitamin B regenerates cells so more blood flow comes through your follicles. Vitamin C prevents the accumulation of dandruff on the scalp, which causes hair loss.

To use, apply a dime-sized amount to wet hair, and softly work it into your scalp and hair from root to tip. Wash the shampoo out, and follow up with the DEDE conditioner. If you use it regularly, you’ll see soft, shiny hair with immediate volume.

Pura D’or’s Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo is a #1 best-seller on Amazon, with over 22,000 reviews and a rating of 4.3 stars. A blend of 17 natural ingredients works together in this gentle yet effective shampoo. A few ingredients stand out to fight hair thinning. Biotin supports each strand of hair to make it shinier, thicker, and able to withstand environmental stressors. Pumpkin seed has antibacterial properties, cutting down dandruff issues and promoting a healthy scalp.

Black cumin seed oil grows hair stronger. Last, nettle naturally blocks DHT so that fewer hormones cause hair loss. Some of the other potent natural ingredients include saw palmetto, He Shou Wu, red Korean seaweed, argan oil, and aloe vera. This shampoo works on all hair types suffering from hair loss and hair thinning and is safe for daily use, even on color-treated hair. While not every ingredient in this shampoo is certified organic, some of them are, and there are no harmful chemicals, including SLS or parabens.

Sachajuan was founded by hairdressers Sacha Mitic and Juan Rosenlind in 1997, with the goal to make hair care as simple as possible. That’s why their process for healing the scalp to grow back thick hair only requires a shampoo and a conditioner. Sachajuan’s Scalp Shampoo is one of the best shampoos for thin hair because it focuses on solving the issue often behind thinning hair: an unhealthy scalp. Two clinical ingredients, piroctone olamine and climbazole, fight dandruff and heal redness or irritation on damaged scalps.

Four other key ingredients soothe and heal. Rosemary oil blocks the effects of the hormone DHT and strengthens hair follicles. Menthol detoxifies the scalp and cleans the hair gently but deeply to remove residue invisible to the naked eye. Salicylic acid exfoliates the scalp to slough off dandruff. Ginger extract improves scalp circulation, encouraging hair growth.

This product is both vegan and cruelty free and contains no harmful chemicals like parabens. In 2018, this shampoo earned the Refinery 29 Editor’s Pick of Best Scalp Product for Healthy Hair.

Type 4 coily hair is made up of strands that form a zig-zag pattern from the scalp. If you have coily hair and you’ve noticed it thinning, then the best option for you is Shea Moisture’s 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Shampoo. This product focuses on deeply hydrating dry, damaged hair so it grows back smooth and strong, withstanding damage from the elements. The two key ingredients are shea butter and virgin coconut oil. These cure protein loss and moisturize all the way to the root so that hair becomes stronger with each wash.

Other natural ingredients add benefits to battle thinning hair. Creamy coconut milk works with coconut oil to make hair easier to comb through so you’re not breaking strands off. Acacia Senegal softens curls and coils so that they’re easier to work with and don’t frizz as quickly. Reviewers with long curly or coily hair rave about this product, saying it finally gave the moisture their thirsty hair was craving.

People with naturally thin hair often struggle with oily hair because there are fewer hairs for your scalp’s natural oils to spread over. This causes oil to build up, so you have to wash your hair more often. But if you wash your hair frequently, it’s more likely to become dry and damaged, so you get stuck in a perpetual circle. For people with oily, thin hair, you have to check out the Hairstory New Wash Kit. This kit is an alternative to traditional shampoo and conditioner.

The main product of the kit is the New Wash, which is a combined shampoo and conditioner. Use the included brush to work the wash into your hair and let it sit for a couple of minutes before washing it out. This kit also comes with a powder so you can refresh your hair between washes. New Wash includes no detergents, so it won’t leave any residue or remove too much oil. There are three different varieties: Original, Deep (for anyone with serious scalp problems), and Rich (for people with dry hair who need extra conditioning).

Anyone with thin hair who struggle with flat, lifeless tresses could use a boost from Monday’s Volume Shampoo. Two key ingredients give thin hair the boost to look and feel fuller.

Ginger root extract increases blood flow in the scalp so that hair follicles are healthier. This makes more hair grow and regenerates previously lost strands. Panthenol (pro-vitamin B5) improves the condition of your scalp. It fully moisturizes to heal dryness and also cures strands so that they don’t split at the ends. You can trust this product to be healthy for your scalp because it’s tested by dermatologists and produced in a Scottish facility that won CEFIC’s European Responsible Care Award. It’s made without harmful SLS or parabens, and they never test on animals.

For the best results, use the Monday Haircare Volume Shampoo and Conditioner together. Monday hair care products can be found in big box stores around the United States, including Wal-Mart and Target. If you want to make your hair last longer between washes, check out Monday’s dry shampoo to freshen up hair between washes and the hair gummies to promote overall hair health.

Anyone with thinning hair who is ready to commit to a full system tailored to their specific hair loss issues should give Nioxin’s Hair Care Kit Systems a try. Nioxin only creates products for thinning hair, and they have six complete systems to tackle hair loss. Each kit has three steps to complete. You’ll cleanse, condition, then implement a scalp treatment to heal issues that cause hair loss.

Their hair kits are broken down into three categories. Systems one and two are made for people with natural hair. Systems three and four are made for people who color their hair. Systems five and six are for people with chemically treated hair. If you’re not sure which system you should use, then head to their website, and use their online tool to match your hair issues to the right system. After 30 days, many reviewers have found massive success with using these hair care systems. They have made thin hair thicker, restored lost hair in hairlines, and given users a boost of confidence.

For one of the best shampoos for thin hair in 2023 for people with color-treated hair, take a look at JVN’s Embody Volumizing Shampoo. This fantastic shampoo has impressive clinical results. In a three-week study, 93% of participants said that their hair felt thicker, and they saw less hair fall overall.

JVN uses natural ingredients to provide the volumizing and thickening effects. Hemisqualane is sourced from sugarcane and hydrates hair so it’s smoother and stronger. It also helps hair hold its color, making it the perfect addition to protect dyed hair. Caffeine jumpstarts follicles so hair grows healthier. Aloe leaf juice adds nourishment and soothes the scalp to prevent irritation.

This product is made with clean ingredients and is free of sulfates and silicone. To use, gently later the solution into your hair without excessive rubbing. Take your time and rinse slowly, then follow up with a conditioner if needed, but it’s not required. While you can see the best results in a few weeks, users even saw benefits like more density after one wash.

R+ Co focuses on creating a variety of hair care products that work well and are esthetically pleasing. The packaging and fragrances of each hair care solution are designed to make you feel as good as you look. They focus on creating vegan formulas that are safe to use on color hair and protect your strands from UV rays.

The main ingredient is biotin, which operates at a cellular level to revitalize keratin’s infrastructure in your hair so each strand can better withstand stress. Vitamin B5 works deeply into strands to give a blast of moisture and leaves a coating so hair shines. Two fruit extracts also appear in this shampoo. Saw palmetto berry extract boosts your hair’s volume so it looks thicker. Loquat fruit extract contains essential nutrients for your hair so it grows longer and stronger.

Coconut oil is the final active ingredient that heals the scalp, conditions hair so each strand becomes more fortified, and protects against damage like breakage and split ends. To use this product, apply it in the middle of your strands, and gently work it up to the root and down to the tip. Follow up with the matching conditioner if desired.

Another great option from Biolage, the Volume Bloom Shampoo focuses on giving a lift to thin, flat hair. However, the main ingredient in this volumizing shampoo is cotton flower. The protein found in cotton flowers builds up the protective barrier on your scalp, makes hair stronger, and fights off free radicals that damage tresses.

This shampoo is a lightweight formula, so you’ll easily wash out the solution. It’s paraben free and safe for people who wear it naturally or get it dyed at the salon. It also promises to encourage volume at the roots, so that you can see up to 70% more volume after the first wash.

This 100% vegan formula comes in a recyclable bottle, so don’t throw it away in your trash can when you’re finished. Reviewers say that this product does a great job of adding volume to their hair and smells great as well.

Hers follows the mantra that your hair belongs on your head, not stuck in your carpet. So, they created their hair loss shampoo to control shedding and thicken hair. The Hers Triple Threat Hair Loss Shampoo focuses on strengthening and moisturizing hair so it’s less likely to fall out.

While the key ingredients aren’t listed on their website, it promises to wash away excess sebum from the scalp. Cleansing the scalp well means that hair follicles can remain open, so that hair grows thick and full. For the best results, use this shampoo regularly, and follow up with the Triple Threat Conditioner.

Hers has tons of products that focus on women’s hair health, especially for women with thin hair. You can create a profile and describe what’s going on in particular with your hair issues, and they’ll give your product recommendations to meet your needs.

Pureology’s Hydrate Sheer Nourishing Shampoo is one of the best shampoos for thin hair as it sends moisture to fine and dry color-treated hair. This vegan product promises to add moisture and soften locks so that thin hair gains volume and becomes touchable again.

Natural ingredients are the star of this hydrating shampoo. Emollient jojoba works as the main moisturizing agent and also unclogs hair follicles. Green tea works as a disinfectant for your scalp to heal inflammation. Sage revives hair follicles and even regenerates new ones.

The other added benefit to this shampoo is the fantastic smell. It contains a blend of lavender, bergamot, and patchouli so you are receiving an aromatherapy treatment. These smells can help you unwind after a hard workout or a long day at work.

While the shampoo works well by itself, you’ll get the best results when you use the Hydrate Sheer Conditioner and Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray after washing.

Paul Mitchell’s Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo is a bestselling product for the brand due to its ability to strengthen hair. In an independent clinical study, 85% of participants reported that their hair had more volume and felt stronger. This color-safe shampoo is specifically formulated for people with thin hair. It works its magic due to Paul Mitchell’s proprietary Regeniplex® blend, which includes natural powerhouses Kakadu plum, pea peptides, clover flower, and ginseng.

These work together to better circulate blood to the scalp so that hair growth occurs. Each strand will be healthier and thicker, so your hair won’t stick flat to your scalp. Tea tree oil has been a proven winner in the fight against dandruff and flakiness, a factor behind hair thinning and loss. This oil heals the scalp by hydrating it so that redness, flakiness, and other irritation goes away.

Aveeno has been in the business of making affordable hair care products that work since 1945. Their Fresh Greens Blend Shampoo is the best budget shampoo for thin hair in 2023. The main ingredient is Aveeno’s staple Colloidal Oatmeal Extract. It’s the first ingredient in the shampoo and coats each strand so it’s stronger from root to tip.

The other ingredients include rosemary to fight dryness in the scalp, peppermint to improve blood circulation, and cucumber to reduce hair fall and thinning. It’s formulated to work with medium or fine hair, and it gently clarifies to clean hair without causing excessive loss or breakage. It’s a clean solution without any dyes, parabens, or sulfates. Follow up with the Fresh Greens Blend Conditioner.

Kevin Murphy’s Plumping Wash is meant to be used daily as part of their thickening regimen, which includes a conditioner and leave-in plumping conditioning treatment. The Plumping Wash contains many natural ingredients that boost volume and revitalize thinning hair.

Ginger root and nettle make fine hair denser due to their revitalizing scalp properties. Aloe vera leaf extract is full of vitamins and minerals necessary for hair health, so it returns shine to strands. Rice bran and rice amino acids heal strands and made each shaft wider, so even if you have the same amount of stands, your hair looks thicker.

Others include bamboo extract, silk amino acids, and acai berry extract. To use this product, apply a generous amount to wet hair, and lather carefully to not irritate or pull out strands. Work into the scalp as well, and then rinse out fully before conditioning.

Mielle’s Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo was made to save brittle,broken strands and nurse them back to proper health. This solution gently tingles your scalp, but that’s due to the natural cleaning agents working into your scalp and healing issues like hair growth, itchy scalp, and more.

Biotin makes hair stronger so it’s less likely to break. Certified organic ingredients coconut and babassu seed oil infuse moisture into the hair so strands heal. Rosemary and peppermint oil cool an inflamed scalp and offer anti-inflammatory properties to curb itching, redness, and other painful scalp issues. The smell alone makes it one of the best shampoos for thin hair. It also gives reviewers gorgeous, clean thick hair. If you want even stronger hair, follow up with Mielle’s Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque.

If you have a sensitive scalp, then consider using Briogeo’s Scalp Revival Shampoo. This anti-dandruff solution focuses on healing scalp irritation and flaking from common problems like psoriasis and dandruff. It’s made for any hair type and is tested by dermatologists to ensure efficiency. The main ingredient is 3% salicylic acid. While this is often found in skincare products, salicylic acid can also be added to hair care to ease inflammation, redness, and other scalp issues.

Lactic acid gently sloughs away dead skin and other buildups, so your scalp’s environment won’t get clogged. Last, Bincchotan charcoal works to flush out toxins and impurities that get trapped in the hair follicle and cause scalp issues. This shampoo is gentle enough to be used every day and should be used at least twice a week for best results.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!