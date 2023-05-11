Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether taking care of your hair and scalp is at the top of your priority list every morning or somewhere near the bottom next to “clean the grout from the bathroom tiles,” you likely use shampoo every time you shower. But you may not be using the best shampoo for your hair type. That’s why we examined a wide range of shampoos to compile the best shampoos for every hair type. It’s a tall order, though, because every person’s hair type and needs are unique, which means each lovely head of hair requires different formulas and ingredients to treat different hair needs.

Some of the best shampoos contain high-quality ingredients that treat various hair concerns and issues. While every product on the list may not be a perfect fit for your hair, we’ve included the 25 best shampoos for every hair type so you can find the perfect match. Whether you have curly hair, an oily scalp, or daily frizz, there’s a shampoo that treats those issues, and it’s on our carefully curated list.

Get the best hair day of your life every time you step into the shower. Blu Atlas Shampoo is the best shampoo for every hair type. As a brand that takes the health and wellness of its customers seriously, they formulate its products to be free from over 120 common additives and harsh chemicals often found in grocery and drugstore products.

Shampoo from Blu Atlas contains ingredients of 99% natural origins from fruits, minerals, and plants. Clean, premium ingredients take center stage and envelop your hair every time you cleanse. The cleanser dives into the hair to remove product buildup, dirt, oil, and dead skin cells, leaving you with a squeaky clean scalp. Due to the unique formula, the cleanser treats every hair type, which is why it’s our clear winner for the best shampoos for every hair type.

Spot it in your salon or on the pages of magazines: this well-known and salon-trusted brand created the No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo to restore damaged hair. When you put your trust—and hair—in the hands of Olaplex, they’ll leave your hair shinier, stronger, and less prone to breakage. With a unique formula and complex, the shampoo cleanses dirty hair while connecting broken bonds in your tresses.

No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is one of the best shampoos for every hair type. The formula is also safe for color-treated hair.

Invigorate dull, flat hair with the Blossom & Bloom Volumizing Shampoo from Briogeo. With an incredible scent of ginseng, aloe, and biotin, the cleanser provides a heavy-duty clean for the hair alongside its aromatherapy benefits. It targets issues like shine and oiliness and minimizes them to promote fuller, thicker-looking hair. This cleanser boosts and volumizes each strand and is perfect for all hair types.

Strengthen your hair with a sulfate-free formula from Amika. Normcore Sulfate-Free Shampoo is a gentle cleanser that leaves your hair feeling softer, stronger, and clean. A blend of antioxidants and vitamins makes the shampoo successful at cleansing the hair without leaving it dry or stressed. While the shampoo works well for all hair types, it’s especially good for fine to medium hair.

Soak in the ultimate detox for your hair and scalp with OUAI Detox Shampoo. If you’re looking for a spa-quality treatment to enjoy in the comfort of your home, this shampoo ticks all the boxes. This clarifying shampoo cleanses the hair and removes excess oil, dirt, and product buildup. Hair-healthy ingredients like keratin and apple cider vinegar make it a safe choice for all hair types, and the shampoo works exceptionally well for those with oily, flaky, or dry hair and scalps.

You may have to rob a bank to keep your supply of Drunk Elephant self-care products flowing, but at least you’ll have great hair and skin. Cocomino Glossing Shampoo targets dull, lifeless hair by cleansing the hair and scalp and leaving it hydrated and shiny—but not greasy looking. Coconut-based surfactants are gentle cleansers that clear out dirt, dead skin, and other pollutants.

Weather any storm with perfectly coiffed and hydrated hair; you only need this moisturizing shampoo from Pureology. Hydrate Shampoo is a vegan formula that nourishes the hair as the creamy shampoo washes away oil, dirt, and grime. Color-safe and replenishing, it rejuvenates each strand with a signature blend of ingredients. With hair-safe ingredients and moisturizing benefits, it’s the perfect fit for every hair type.

SheaMoisture makes the best products for folks with curls, waves, coils, and kinks. Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo is a nourishing cleanser for all curls. Whether you have dry, dehydrated curls, deal with frizz daily, or want a nourished, hydrated scalp, this formula will cleanse your hair and clear out dirt, oil, and dead skin cells without stripping natural oils. Oils like rosemary and aloe keep tresses perfectly moisturized and balanced as you cleanse.

A volumizing shampoo that lifts dull, lifeless hair starting at your roots—need we say more? Maxxam Volumizing Shampoo is the perfect tool for men and women who want thicker, fuller-looking hair using simple hair products. Safe for all hair types, including color-treated hair, it’s one of the best shampoos for every hair type. Get long, strong locks with the antioxidant-rich formula that includes ingredients like argan oil to help hair look its best.

A conditioning cleanser made exclusively for difficult curls, Aveda Be Curly Co-Wash is a rich, gentle cleanser. This sulfate-free and cruelty-free cleanser, made with organic babassu oil, gently cleanses hair and moisturizes curls. Typically shampoos don’t hydrate and moisturize curls, but this cleanser does. It also minimizes frizz and gives curl patterns a firmer shape.

Color-treated and brittle hair often gets overlooked when it comes to shampoos and other types of cleansers. NOUNOUO Nourishing Shampoo is formulated specifically for those hair types and includes rich, hydrating ingredients to lightly wash and restore the hair and scalp. Because the cleanser is full of gentle hydrating materials, it’s an excellent choice for every hair type and texture.

That’s right. It’s a plumping wash that targets thinning and flat hair. Kevin Murphy Plumping Wash is a salon-quality shampoo that cleanses the hair and then turns up the volume and thickness of your hair. Suitable for those with fine, thin, or mature hair, it’s the perfect volumizing shampoo to get the full head of hair you want.

While there are quite a few frizz-taming ‘poos on our list, Briogeo is one of the best. Farewell Frizz Smoothing Shampoo is the last shampoo you’ll ever have to buy if you want to eliminate frizz. The soothing formula suits every hair type and texture, and the vegan formula is gentle. If you want to reduce your frizz and leave your hair feeling fresh and strong, this is the perfect fit.

Keep those curls strong and healthy with Kerastase Curl Manifesto Shampoo. The cleanser gently clears away impurities, product buildup, and grime. Formulated for men and women with thick, coarse, curly hair, it penetrates the hair and scalp and leaves it feeling clean. The formula also boosts curl pattern, softens strands, and minimizes frizz.

Large and in charge, this bright purple shampoo dives into the hair to offer a deep, penetrating clean. Aussie is a popular grocery store brand that makes hydrating products for your hair. Miracle Moist Shampoo is an effective formula for all hair types and textures. Avocado and jojoba oil are the star ingredients that satisfy your hair as you cleanse. Not only does the cleanser clean the hair and scalp effectively, but it also gives you a rocking citrus scent.

There’s no need to use ineffective shampoos on damaged hair when products like Moisture Repair Shampoo from Moroccanoil exist. Toss out that cheap grocery store shampoo, and replace it with this antioxidant-rich cleanser. Nourishing ingredients like argan oil, lavender extract, jojoba extract, and keratin repair and restore the hair while you wash. It’s a restorative treatment for every hair type, leaving your hair feeling satisfied and hydrated.

Aesop Shampoo is an expensive cleanser with high-quality ingredients to cleanse your hair and scalp effectively. Those looking for luxury products will strike gold with the Aesop brand. Invigorating ingredients like panthenol and frankincense cleanse and soothe strands as other ingredients clear away pollutants and other impurities. It’s ideal for all hair types, including curls, sensitive scalps, and damaged hair.

You can count on Malin+Goetz Moisturizing Shampoo to safely cleanse the hair without stripping it of essential natural oils. This sulfate-free and cruelty-free formula is vegan and uses amino acids and panthenol to hydrate and cleanse the hair without stressing out your strands. The creamy shampoo richly lathers to remove dirt, grime, and oil from the hair and scalp. Pick this gentle moisturizing shampoo if you want a high-quality brand that works well for all hair types.

When dry, humid weather hits or the cold winter steals the moisture from your strands, you’ll need a hydrating boost from the right shampoo and conditioner combo. Acure Ultra Hydrating Shampoo is a moisturizing dream team of ingredients that soothe and hydrate while cleaning your strands and scalp. You don’t have to worry about residue or hair feeling heavy because the formula is gentle and lightweight.

When it comes to sensitive skin and scalps, Vanicream is the clear champion. They formulate skin and hair-safe products free from toxic chemicals that cause adverse reactions. Free & Clear Shampoo is free from dyes, fragrances, sulfates, proteins, botanical extracts, parabens, formaldehyde, and lanolin. It’s not just for folks with sensitive skin. The shampoo works well for every hair type and leaves your scalp feeling clean and irritation free.

Has your itchy, flaky scalp been driving you up the wall? Philip Kingsley has the cure with its Flaky Itchy Scalp Shampoo. It’s not just great for dry, dandruffy scalps, though. This soothing treatment is an excellent cleanser for all hair types due to its gentle, nourishing formula. Let the shampoo soak into the hair and scalp and get rid of that dry, flaky skin ASAP.

If you care about the environment, there are some incredible plastic-free shampoo options that offer the same level of clean as a bottle of shampoo, like the All-Natural Shampoo Bar from J.R. Liggett’s. This shampoo bar has an all-star ingredient list, making it the perfect candidate for all hair types. Moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil, mango butter, almond oil, and aloe vera keep the hair and scalp hydrated while cleansing and stripping away dirt, dead skin cells, and product buildup.

One incredible thing about shampoo bars is they save you money and last longer than a standard shampoo bottle. One shampoo bar is equivalent to about 24 ounces of liquid shampoo.

Ethique produces a range of solid shampoo bars for every hair type. Fan favorite Frizz Wrangler Smoothing Solid Shampoo Bar assists men and women with the fight against pesky frizz and dryness. One bar gives you up to 80 washes, which means you’ll save more hard-earned cash if you switch to a shampoo bar. Ethique’s bar formulas are pH friendly for your hair and have a gentle lather that doesn’t leave a weird waxy residue behind.

Frizz Wrangler Solid Shampoo is stocked with seriously nourishing, hydrating ingredients like cocoa butter and creamed coconut, which keep the hair healthy and moisturized while washing your hair and scalp. With something for every hair type, the brand also has formulas for folks with sensitive scalps and oily, curly, coarse, fine, and thin hair.

Are you looking for a luxury shampoo bar? Davines LOVE shampoo bar is a high-class, high-quality cleanser that smells heavenly and thoroughly cleanses your hair and scalp. Ideal for coarse and frizzy hair, the shampoo contains a vibrant floral fragrance that invigorates your senses as it removes dirt, grime, and dead skin cells.

If you’re on the fence and can’t decide if a liquid shampoo or a shampoo bar is the right fit for you, consider your lifestyle. Are you interested in saving money? Do you travel a lot? Do you want to reduce your use of plastic use? If you answered yes to these questions, then congratulations—you’re a shampoo bar person!

Davines LOVE Shampoo Bar is one of the best shampoos for every hair type and works exceptionally well on coarse and frizzy hair. Penetrating each hair shaft, it delivers maximum hydration and tames frizz.

Are you short on time? Then you may want to invest in a gentle dry shampoo. This dry shampoo transforms “OMG, please wash me” hair into “so clean and wonderful smelling that you’ll get compliments” hair. While some haircare experts don’t recommend using dry shampoo, there will be times when it’s essential. Sometimes you literally do not have an extra minute to hop in the shower and cleanse the hair, and that’s when it’s A-okay to use your trusty dry shampoo.

Beach Babe Texturizing Dry Shampoo gets into the hair to absorb excess oil and grease that make your hair look dirty. It instantly refreshes your hair and adds an incredible volume boost. So you get a mini-cleanse and volumizing product all in one. Dry Shampoo doesn’t work for everyone, but Not Your Mother’s formula is safe for most hair types, and it’s free from aluminum, silicones, parabens, sulfate surfactant, and phthalates.

Everything you need to know about shampoo

This isn’t your first time using shampoo, but there are some important tips and information you may not know yet. We’ll help you identify the key features to be aware of and even share some of our top tips from haircare experts.

How to choose the best shampoo for your hair type

Your hair and scalp are unique. When shopping for a new product, always consider your hair’s needs. Here are the top features you should look for while finding the perfect shampoo.

Identify your hair type and needs

You can skip this part if you already understand your hair type and concerns. But if you’re new to haircare or want to finally lock down the perfect shampoo that doesn’t leave hair frizzy or parched, you’ve come to the right place.

Curly hair, which includes all types of kinks, curls, and coils, is known for being unruly and hard to manage. Special shampoos target curl patterns and thick curls and strands. These are often nourishing shampoos that include intense ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, glycerin, ceramides, and jojoba oil.

Coarse or thick hair is notoriously dry and hard to hydrate. Due to the shape of the hair’s cuticles, it’s harder to penetrate the strand and ensure it is evenly moisturized. Hydrating and moisturizing shampoos with nutrient-dense formulas work best for this hair type.

Dry hair and scalps are common, especially for people who wash their hair daily. Overwashing can dry out the hair and scalp by stealing natural oils and moisture from the body. Others may have naturally dry strands or dandruff that need specialized shampoo and conditioner duos to treat. Shampoos with selenium sulfide and pyrithione zinc work well to treat dandruff, and those with dry scalps should look for vegan shampoos with hydrating oils and moisturizers.

Oily hair is common for people with thin or fine hair. When glands produce too much sebum, aka oil, it should travel down the hair strands, but depending on your hair type, it may just sit near your roots and make your hair look greasy and weighed down. Learning how to control the oil and finding the right shampoo will help your hair look and feel its best.

Fine hair has its own unique struggles. It’s prone to breakage, oiliness, and frizziness. When searching for a shampoo for fine hair, keep your eyes peeled for a lightweight formula that won’t make the hair feel heavy or strip it of natural oils.

Good ingredients

Ensuring your hair and scalp are healthy is the number one job of a great shampoo and conditioner duo. That’s why it’s essential to suds up with hair and skin-healthy self-care products. Look for products with natural and organic ingredients. They’re made with fewer—or no—harmful chemicals. Vegan products are also a great choice because they’re also free from many harsh, artificial ingredients.

Some of the best ingredients for your hair include jojoba oil, ceramides, coconut oil, aloe vera, vegan biotin, shea butter, saw palmetto, rosemary oil, glycerin, argan oil, and avocado oil.

Ingredients to avoid

You may be surprised to find that most popular grocery and drugstore hair products, like shampoo, contain harsh or toxic chemicals that can harm your hair and body. These are cheap “filler” chemicals that irritate the scalp.

What’s your budget?

Before clicking “add to cart,” ask yourself, “What’s my budget?” because whatever hair or self-care products you choose, you’ll need to purchase them repeatedly. If you have expensive taste but don’t have the cash flow for luxury self-care items, you’ll need to examine what falls within your budget. An affordable, high-quality shampoo usually costs between $20 to $45. Bear in mind the number of times you wash your hair per week. The higher the number, the more quickly you’ll need to replace your favorite ‘poo.

Shampoo tips and tricks

You’ve been washing your hair for years, but have you been following these top tips and tricks that get you the most effective wash? Here are some top expert tips that answer all your basic questions about shampoo.

How to use shampoo

You’ve likely been washing your hair the same way since you were a kid. Here is the best way to suds up with your favorite shampoo.

First, get your hair soaking wet with lukewarm or cool water. Avoid hot water, as this dehydrates and stresses out the hair. Then squeeze a dime or quarter-sized amount of product into your hand and evenly rub it all over the scalp. Massage it into the scalp in gentle circular motions and create a rich lather. Work the product evenly throughout the hair, and give yourself a little scalp massage if you have time to encourage a healthy scalp and blood flow. Rinse out the product with lukewarm water.

Some haircare experts recommend shampooing the hair twice (one followed immediately by another) during your haircare routine. Not everyone needs to shampoo their hair twice, though. If you use heavy hair products like gels, sprays, and dry shampoo, we recommend washing the hair and scalp twice, but if you’re just washing and rinsing off dirt and dead skin cells, there’s no need to wash twice.

How often to use shampoo

How often you use shampoo will depend on your hair type and concerns. If you have coarse, thick, or dry hair, shampoo one to three times per week. Fewer washes are often better for these hair types because it causes less stress to hair strands. People with fine or oily hair may need to wash it more often, depending on how much oil travels down each strand. Some folks follow a daily shampoo routine, while others wash their hair every one to three days.

Finding the correct number of days between washes is usually a matter of trial and error—tinker around the number to identify what works best for your hair and scalp. Also, note that it’s generally better to go longer between washes as this means your hair is holding onto healthy natural hair oils and moisture.

Three-minute wait time

Like a deep conditioner or other hair treatment, you should allow (most) shampoos to soak into the hair and scalp for about three minutes. This gives it enough time to soak into the scalp, bust product build-up, and ensure your strands are squeaky clean. Check the back or side of your shampoo bottle to see the recommended wait time before rinsing it out.

Always use lukewarm water

One of the best ways to keep your hair healthy and minimize damage is by using cool or lukewarm water when you wash your hair. We know hot, steamy, relaxing baths and showers feel wonderful on the body, but they often damage the hair and scalp by causing serious dryness and flakiness.

Simply shampooing and conditioning your hair—or using other hair treatments—with lukewarm water means your hair and scalp can retain more moisture and nutrients.

Frequently asked questions

Can I use a daily shampoo on thick or coarse hair?

If you have thick, coarse hair, your hair likely won’t require daily washing. People with thicker hair types need to retain as much hydration and moisture as possible, which means washing the hair fewer times per week. The best shampoos for this hair type are nourishing, hydrating formulas that moisturize the hair as you cleanse. Most haircare experts don’t recommend using a daily shampoo unless you have medium to fine hair, but if all you have is a daily shampoo, feel free to use it. Just supplement the ‘poo with a deep hydrating conditioner or conditioning hair treatment.

Can everyone use men’s shampoo?

Yes, it’s totally fine to use men’s shampoo, even if you’re a lovely lady. If you often reach for the men’s shampoo in the self-care aisle, consider the formula before buying it. Because men have shorter and often lighter hair, the formulas are usually less intense and have fewer hydrating ingredients. They’re also typically daily cleansers instead of an intense, hydrating wash that can penetrate thicker hair. People with fine or thin hair should see the best results with a shampoo formulated for men.

Will daily clarifying shampoo keep my hair healthy?

It depends on your hair type. For some folks, a clarifying shampoo is a perfect fit for their hair, but for others, a daily clarifying shampoo may cause stress or leave it feeling parched. If you have oily hair that requires a daily shampoo and conditioner, it may be a perfect fit, but for people with dry hair or sensitive scalps, it may cause problems. Anyone with dry hair should look for a clarifying shampoo option with hydrators and nourishing ingredients like shea butter, jojoba oil, or avocado oil.

What’s the best shampoo for every hair type?

The best shampoo for every hair type is Blu Atlas Shampoo. With a generous, nourishing ingredient list, the shampoo works its way into the hair and scalp and removes dirt, debris, dead skin cells, and hair product to leave your hair clean and ready for the next step. The formula is nourishing and hydrating enough to penetrate curly, coarse, or thick hair but isn’t too thick or heavy for men and women with fine, thin hair. If you want a shampoo that targets every hair type, reach for a bottle of Shampoo from Blu Atlas.

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!