17 of the Best Short Winter Jackets That Let You Skip Long Coats

Winter weather is here, so if you’ve been putting off buying a new coat, this is your sign! It’s time. Maybe you already have one, but you don’t have to stop there. If you’re not a big fan of longer winter coats and only want to save them for ultra-cold days, you should have a shorter winter jacket on hand instead!

Below you can shop 17 of our favorite short winter coats and jackets for women, starting at just $23!

17 Short Winter Jackets for Women

Puffers

1. Our Absolute Favorite: A popular pick among Amazon shoppers, this Merokeety puffer comes in so many great colors!

2. We Also Love: Want something cropped? Make sure you check out this Yeoku bubble coat!

3. We Can’t Forget: If you like the quilted look and feel but want a little less of a marshmallow vibe, you’ll want to add this Amazon Essentials lightweight puffer to your cart!

4. Bonus: Who says you can’t shine in the winter? This glossy Orolay puffer will immediately make you into the star of any room you walk into!

5. Extra Credit: If you really want to cut off the extra fabric while still staying warm, may we interest you in this cropped Thaisu puffer vest instead?

6. Last but Not Least: Love a pattern? There are options out there for you too, like this bandana-print Tangming puffer!

Peacoats

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Many peacoats reach down toward the knees, but this double-breasted Allegra K pick hits at the hips!

8. We Also Love: Looking for a short trench coat style with winter warmth? You’ll fall in love with this Sebby trench!

9. We Can’t Forget: A beautiful, wool-blend London Fog coat for under $100? Obviously we had to feature this one!

10. Bonus: This awesome plus-size Agnes Orinda coat comes in sizes 1X to 4X and 11 colors!

11. Last but Not Least: A timeless wardrobe staple, you’ll always be happy you have this Alpine Swiss peacoat in your closet to help complete an outfit!

Teddy Jackets

12. Our Absolute Favorite: Always an elegant favorite with Us, this classy Daily Ritual is soft, cozy and shockingly affordable!

13. We Also Love: Fuzzy, fluffy and fierce, this Akewei jacket is a prime example of why teddy styles are one of the best!

14. We Can’t Forget: This open-front Allegra K jacket has almost a blazer look to it with its notched lapels. A great pick for getting dressed up in the cold!

15. Bonus: Love a fleece zip-up type of style? You’ll be drawn to this Dokotoo sherpa jacket. Available in great design options!

16. Extra Credit: There was no way we could leave out this biker-style jacket. It mixes a teddy sherpa with a sleek faux suede for an edgy vibe!

17. Last but Not Least: This Dokotoo coat is another mixed-media pick, featuring both sherpa and corduroy for a uniquely cozy-chic look!

