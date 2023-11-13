26 Best Skincare Gift Sets for Men in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re in the mood to spoil yourself, your man, or any other guy in your life, we recommend going with the gift that gives on giving—skincare.

Though it will help you achieve all those skincare goals, a good skin regimen isn’t just superficial. It boosts hydration, gets your brightness back, and rids your skin of those pesky pimples once and for all. Falling back onto a designated routine morning and night can be a powerful motivator that makes you feel good. Skincare is self-care, right?

Below, we’re sharing 26 of the best skincare gift sets for any man on your list. These really are the best of the best, so you—or your giftee—will be thrilled. And we’ve made sure to include something for everyone, whether they’re dry, oily, or really into anti-aging.

Whether you are starting from scratch or want to expand your ever-growing skincare collection, this is the skincare set to go with. Deemed one of the best skincare gift sets for men, the Blu Atlas Advanced Skincare Set contains everything (yes, everything) you need to elevate your daily skincare routine from lackluster to sensational.

The bundle includes all the brand’s best-selling face products: the Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser, Purifying Face Mask, Exfoliating Scrub, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum, and Restorative Eye Stick.

The cleanser and face mask provide a deep satisfying clean—thanks to natural clay and charcoal powders—without stripping or irritating the skin. Look to the vitamin C serum, face scrub, and eye serum to brighten the complexion and address dullness and dark circles.

The face moisturizer, which is suitable for all skin types, is the perfect way to cap off your routine, locking in all that goodness with mango seed butter and moringa seed oil. A bonus for everyone—the skin set is vegan and cruelty-free, and over 98% of all the ingredients come from natural origins like plants and minerals.

Considering the fact that you get six full-size products, the Blu Atlas Advanced Skincare Kit is undoubtedly one of the best deals on this list.

Skin Type: All | Products Included: Cleanser, Face Mask, Face Scrub, Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum, Eye Serum | Price: $183.35

You may be familiar with the feeling of discomfort associated with tight, dehydrated skin. La Roche-Posay’s Dry Skin Routine Set makes dryness a thing of the past with its Hydrating Gentle Facial Cleanser, Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, and Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer with SPF 30.

The cleanser is gentle enough to use morning and night as it washes away dirt and impurities. While the skin is still damp, apply three to four drops of the serum to the face and neck for an instant plumping, hydrating effect. In the daytime, the facial moisturizer will replenish lost moisture and protect the skin from harmful UV rays.

This dermatologist and allergy-tested skincare set is also suitable for those with sensitive skin. Plus, it’s one of the most affordable on our list.

Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Sensitive | Products Included: Cleanser, Serum, Moisturizer | Price: $67.12

Not ready to commit to full-size products? The Ultimate Kiehl’s Skincare Set contains trial sizes of six of its best-sellers: the Ultra Facial Cleanser, Calendula Herbal Extract Toner, Avocado Eye Cream, Ultra Facial Cream, Midnight Recovery Concentrate, and Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque.

All the formulas are aimed at helping you maintain healthy, hydrated skin. And if you ask any avid Kiehl’s user, they are well worth the hype. Also worth noting: The mini sizes are also perfect for travel.

Skin Type: All, Normal | Products Included: Cleanser, Facial Oil, Eye Cream, Face Cream, Toner, Face Mask | Price: $59

The Clear Collective Trio by Hero Cosmetics is one of the best skincare gift sets for men—or anyone for that matter—looking to achieve clearer skin. This acne-busting threesome consists of the brand’s Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser, Balancing Capsule Toner, and Clarifying Prebiotic Moisturizer.

The jelly-to-foam face wash uses a blend of gentle exfoliants—glycolic acid, mandelic acid, gluconolactone, and tropical superfruits—to smooth texture, brighten post-acne marks, and unclog pores. The serum-like toner restores moisture balance, calms redness, and tightens pores. Seal everything in with the prebiotic-charged moisturizer that supports a healthy skin microbiome.

The whole set can be used morning and night to reduce pore size, balance oil production, and clear breakouts. It’s also free of pore-clogging ingredients, fragrance (yay for sensitive skin!), parabens, and artificial colors. Plus, you can’t beat the price point.

Skin Type: Acne-Prone | Products Included Cleanser, Toner, Moisturizer | Price: $35

Treat the older gentleman in your life to this anti-aging skincare gift set by Biossance. This bundle comes with four full-sized products at forty percent off their original price. Yep, you heard that right—forty percent off. The set is ideal for aging skin or those who take anti-aging seriously.

Inside you get the brand’s one-stop-shop Amino Aloe Gentle Cleanser that purifies the pores without drying the skin. You also receive the award-winning Marine Algae Eye Cream, which is buttery, luxurious, and excellent at firming. The Retinol Night Serum delivers a double dose of youth-preserving retinol and retinal to promote skin regeneration overnight.

And what would a skincare regime be without moisturizer? The Omega Repair Cream douses your skin with squalane, ceramides, and omega fatty acids to smooth rough texture and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Not only is this skincare set a fantastic value for the money, but it’s also non-toxic, vegan, and EWG-verified.

Skin Type: Mature | Products Included: Cleanser, Eye Cream, Serum, Moisturizer | Price: $129

The Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant line by Aesop was formulated to support the skin from the daily stresses of living in a city (pollution, stress, frequent travel, late nights, etc.), making this skincare kit the perfect gift for any urban dweller. It comes with three easy-to-use products that any guy can incorporate into his routine.

The Parsley Seed Facial Cleanser has a lightweight gel formula that provides mild exfoliation. The Facial Toner is brimming with antioxidant-rich botanicals that strengthen, protect, and hydrate. The Anti-Oxidant Intense Serum is a total game-changer. After cleansing and toning, he’ll use the serum to add a barely-there hydrating film on the skin that guards against airborne pollutants and bacteria.

In keeping with all Aesop products, the packaging aesthetic is minimal and sophisticated. We promise any guy will love to have these products on display and in his everyday routine.

Skin Type: All | Products Included: Cleanser, Toner, Serum | Price: $155

Youth to the People is a skincare brand known for its use of unconventional superfood ingredients that deliver incredible results. As a 100% vegan brand, its focus is on the power of plant extracts and how it can help your skin. In its Energy Skincare System, you get three transformative products that are all about bringing life back to the complexion.

Kick things off with the Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial, an award-winning microdermabrasion scrub that softens skin with plant enzymes and sustainable micro-exfoliants like bamboo. It’s also enriched with caffeinated extracts (a common theme you’ll see throughout this gift set).

The 15% Vitamin C + Caffeine Energy Serum is like your morning cup of coffee but for your face. Vitamin C and caffeinated superfood extracts brighten, hydrate, and reduce morning puffiness, so you look like you slept eight hours (even if you didn’t).

The caffeine and antioxidant combo is especially great for targeting those dark circles. The gel-like Energy Eye Concentrate illuminates and de-puffs even the sleepiest of under eyes. This set is ideal for busy working guys or dads who could use the energy boost.

Skin Type: All | Products Included: Exfoliator, Serum, Eye Serum | Price: $140

No matter who you’re buying for, the OSEA Daily Essentials Ritual is an absolute treat. Inspired by the ocean, OSEA has been making safe and effective seaweed-infused skincare for nearly 30 years, so it’s definitely a driving force in the industry. While this set works for all skin types, it’s an especially great gift for ocean lovers and beach bros.

This set includes some of the brand’s best-selling products: Ocean Cleanser, Sea Minerals Mist, Atmosphere Protection Cream, and Undaria Algae Body Oil. One of the hero ingredients, undaria seaweed, is rich in amino acids, antioxidants, and important nutrients that mineralize the skin. Other marine ingredients such as sea salt, seawater, green and brown seaweed, and marine exopolysaccharide help support the skin barrier.

Skin Type: All | Products Included: Cleanser, Face Mist, Moisturizer, Body Oil | Price: $158

If your skin concerns include acne, pore size, and oil control, add the Balance It All Set by Ole Henriksen to your basket pronto. Made specifically for combination and oily skin types, this oil-controlling trio helps reduce the look of enlarged pores, mattify the skin, and balance oil production for long-lasting results.

This skincare trinity includes the Find Your Balance Oil Control Cleanser, which uses lactic and glycolic acids to lightly exfoliate the skin and unclog pores. Follow it with the Balancing Force Oil Control Toner that refreshes the skin with pore-clearing witch hazel and salicylic acid. Last but certainly not least, you’ll lock it all in with the Cold Plunge Pore Remedy Moisturizer.

This non-comedogenic cream (aka it won’t cause breakouts) uses salicylic acid and lipohydroxy acid to regulate surface oil and loosen dead skin cells that clog pores.

Skin Type: Combination, Oily, and Acne-Prone | Products Included: Cleanser, Toner, Moisturizer | Price: $100

Sunscreen isn’t usually a skincare product men flock to—even though they should. Luckily, all it takes to become a sun cream enthusiast is an undetectable formula that fits in with your regular routine. In this skincare gift set from Supergoop—one of the best modern sun care brands—you get two travel-friendly SPFs that are so lightweight and easy to apply you’ll forget you’re wearing any sunscreen at all.

The set comes with the Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, which goes on invisible, doesn’t leave a white cast, and has a velvety, non-greasy finish. You also get the PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50. This fast-absorbing chemical sunscreen can be used on the face and body for head-to-toe coverage. PLAY is also water and sweat resistant for up to 80 minutes, which means it’s perfect for guys with active lifestyles who love being outside.

Just be sure to reapply every two hours for optimum protection.

Skin Type: All | Products Included: Two Sunscreens | Price: $60

SkinCeuticals is one of those skincare brands with a cult following from dermatologists and consumers alike, and rightfully so. It’s the number one medical skincare brand worldwide, whose products are rigorously tested and held to the highest standards. So you can’t go wrong with gifting anything from its line.

This little duo is ideal for nighttime use with the Resveratrol B E (a concentrated evening serum that boosts radiance and firmness) and the Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 (a fan-favorite anti-aging cream that reduces dryness and signs of aging). This gift set is on the pricier side, but you’re paying for patented technologies and one-of-a-kind formulas that are well worth it.

Skin Type: Dry, Normal, Sensitive, Combination | Products Included: Serum, Moisturizer | Price: $286

While this best-selling skincare set works on anyone (regardless of age, skin type, or tone), it’s a dream for men’s skin. The brand’s number one product, the 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant uses salicylic acid to go deep into the skin and clear out pores. The result is less oil and fewer breakouts.

Niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3, is the star ingredient in the 10% Niacinamide Booster. This all-rounder minimizes enlarged pores, improves uneven skin tone and texture, banishes dullness, balances oil production, and improves the skin’s moisture barrier. It does it all. Use this booster as a serum following the 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant or mix it with your moisturizer.

Skin Type: All | Products Included: Exfoliator, Serum | Price: $66.40

If you or the guy in your life struggles with recurring acne, the Typology Skincare Essentials set for blemish-prone skin is one you can’t go wrong with. Ideally suited for acne-prone skin, this targeted routine comes with an Organic Peppermint Hydrolate, which you apply with a cotton pad like a toner to remove daily grime.

You’re also working with a block of face soap, a 12% niacinamide serum, the Purifying Moisturizer, Targeted Blemish Serum, and a botanical-infused night serum.

This might be a slightly advanced set, due to all the serums, but it’s easy to get the hang of and will totally transform your skin.

Skin Type: Acne-Prone | Products Included: Hydrolate, Three Serums, Bar Soap, Moisturizer | Price: $148.90

This all-in-one set is sure to become a mainstay in your (or your giftee’s) skincare regimen. In the Everyday Essentials Skincare Bundle, you get the brand’s Fantastic Face Wash for all your cleansing needs, the Brighten Up Vitamin C Serum to give skin a healthy glow, and the Golden Hour Recovery Cream for deep nourishment.

The pH-balanced face wash has a hydrating gel texture that lightly exfoliates and cuts through oil and grime. The serum will improve any man’s complexion with its featherweight formula that delivers high-potency vitamin C, aloe vera, rose, and aspen bark. Guys will love how fast absorbing the moisturizer is, providing all the benefits of a thick face cream without any of the heaviness.

These products are backed by thousands of happy five-star reviews. So it’s a safe buy for any guy on your list.

Skin Type: All | Products Included: Cleanser, Serum, Moisturizer | Price: $126

Featuring a plethora of award-winning products, the Eminence Organics Age Corrective Starter Set is ideal for anyone wanting to target signs of aging with natural, powerful formulas. You have an exfoliating cleanser, a corrective face mask and serum infused with natural retinol alternatives, a rejuvenating moisturizer, and a hydrating eye treatment.

Key ingredients include nutrient-rich bamboo and elasticity-boosting Swiss green apple stem cells. Bonus: it comes in a gender-neutral cosmetic bag for storage.

Skin Type: All | Products Included: Cleanser, Face Mask, Eye Serum, Serum, Moisturizer, Cosmetic Bag | Price: $79

If you or someone you know is ready to seriously upgrade their skincare routine, check out the Men’s Essential Skincare Set from Shiseido. Formulated to fit men’s skin needs, this three-piece kit comes with a full-size face cleanser, moisturizer, and a mini hydrating serum. The face cleanser comes out as rich cream but quickly transforms into a satisfying foam with water. Happy bonus: it also doubles as a shaving cream.

The Ultimune Power Infusing Serum strengthens skin with a host of antioxidants. The Total Revitalizer Cream can be used morning and night to improve five common skin aging concerns for men, including wrinkles, roughness, and loss of firmness. Plus, the refined masculine packaging is something any guy would be happy to sport.

Skin Type: All | Products Included: Cleanser, Moisturizer, Serum | Price: $85

For combination and oily skin types especially, The Bright Set is phenomenal. The bundle is designed to target the look of dark circles, sun damage, acne marks, and dullness so the skin can get back to its regularly scheduled programming.

While you can’t go wrong with any of The Ordinary’s products, the Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution is the star of the show here. This AHA toning solution chemically exfoliates the skin to improve surface texture and clarity. It is a bit spicy if you’re not used to chemical exfoliants. But once you get over that initial hump, it will become a staple in your weekly skin regimen.

Skin Type: Normal, Combination, Oily | Products Included: Cleanser, Two Serums, Toner | Price: $40.70

This is another gift set for guys that covers all their everyday skin essentials. It’s powered by a line of professional skincare products that cleanse and hydrate. The all-star lineup includes a face wash for oily, problematic skin; the Hyaluronic Acid Lip Booster; a collagen-boosted moisturizer; and the Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum.

This is one of the only skincare sets on our list to include a lip balm (which we love), and it’s supercharged with clinically proven ingredients, such as AHAs, aloe vera, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid.

Skin Type: Combination, Oily | Products Included: Cleanser, Lip Balm, Serum, Moisturizer | Price: $225

Any guy would be happy to have the Ultimate Oarsman Kit in his arsenal. The bundle comes with a solid charcoal face cleansing stick that is quick and mess-free. There’s also a dual-action Face + Eye Cream he can use to hydrate the face and delicate under-eye area.

While the Wake Up Eye Stick is there to de-puff and reduce dark circles. This kit also features other daily essentials like the Shine-Free Lip Balm, Aluminum-Free Deodorant, and a water-resistant travel bag that can go with him from the bathroom to the office, trails, gym, or plane.

Skin Type: All | Products Included: Cleanser, Eye Serum, Moisturizer, Lip Balm, Deodorant | Price: $100

There’s nothing wrong with going back to basics. In fact, it can be one of the best things you do for your skin. The First Aid Beauty Back to Basics Bundle proves that basic skincare isn’t boring with its collection of Pure Skin Face Cleanser, Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer, and Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer with SPF 30. The assortment is fragrance-free, formulated with gentle ingredients—like oatmeal and shea butter—and safe for sensitive skin.

All he needs to do is cleanse in the morning and follow up with the sunscreen moisturizer. At night, go back in with the cleanser and daily face moisturizer for long-lasting hydration. This is the best skincare gift set for men just getting into skincare and needing the bare essentials.

Skin Type: Dry, Normal, Combination, Oily, Sensitive | Products Included: Cleanser, Moisturizer, SPF Moisturizer | Price: $70

A good skincare routine doesn’t need 10+ steps. You’re good to go if you have a cleanser, treatment, moisturizer, and SPF for the day. We love this PSA duo because it lets you achieve all your skincare goals with minimal effort. This mini routine comes with two powerhouse serums: THE MOST Hyaluronic Super Nutrient Hydration Serum and the GOALS Multi Acids & Probiotics Perfecting Night Serum.

Inside the Gen Z-approved packaging are crazy good ingredients like glycolic and lactic acids, niacinamide, probiotics, kombucha, acai, and panthenol. These serums are the perfect reset when your skin is stressed, dull, or bloated from one-to-many beers as they hydrate, brighten, and fight breakouts.

Skin Type: All | Products Included: Two Serums | Price: $67

Moisturizer is one of the most critical skincare steps for anyone’s routine. Yet so many guys think adding in a moisturizer will make their skin greasy or oily. The opposite is actually true! Using a moisturizer daily supports your skin barrier and balances oil production so you don’t experience extremes of dryness or oiliness.

Enter The Day & Night Moisturizer Duo by REN. This duo features two fan-favorite moisturizers, the skin-soothing Evercalm Global Protection Day Cream and fortifying V-Cense Revitalising Night Cream.

These easy-to-use moisturizers cap off your morning and evening skin regimens to ensure a healthy glow. The day cream keeps skin calm, hydrated, and ready for the day ahead. The night cream deeply nourishes and combats skin concerns like unevenness and signs of aging. Like the rest of REN’s products, these creams are made with clean, vegan ingredients.

Skin Type: All | Products Included: Two Moisturizers | Price: $82

Some skincare brands are so well respected in the industry that anyone who tries their products falls in love. iS Clinical is one of those brands. Its Pure Clarity Collection is one of the best skincare gift sets for men concerned about blemishes and breakouts. You open up the box and find its beloved Cleansing Complex, Active Serum, Hydra-Cool Serum, and Eclipse Sunscreen with 50+ SPF.

The serums, in particular, are great for acne-prone skin. The Active Serum produces fast results, helping to diminish the appearance of blemishes and acne marks, while the Hydra-Cool Serum visibly soothes with anti-inflammatory and anti-redness ingredients. If you want to spoil your man with some of the best expert-approved skincare, this is the one to go for.

Skin Type: All, Acne-Prone | Products Included: Cleanser, Two Serums, Sunscreen | Price: $185

On the surface, this Malin+Goetz skincare duo might not look like much, but it actually holds the brand’s most technologically advanced formulas. The Advanced Renewal Moisturizer uses a multi-complex blend of biocompatible ingredients—like apple stem cells—that provide insane hydration and antioxidant benefits.

This is great not only for keeping the skin moisturized but for addressing age concerns like fine lines and wrinkles. It also sinks quickly into the skin and doesn’t leave behind annoying residue.

The Revitalizing Eye Cream shows some TLC to the delicate under-eye area, helping to minimize darkness, puffiness, and fine lines. It’s also super gentle and doesn’t migrate into the eyes, meaning it’s suitable for even the most sensitive skin.

Skin Type: All | Products Included: Moisturizer, Eye Cream | Price: $111

This Inkey List kit is one of the best skincare gift sets for men always on the go. It provides a simple four-step routine with travel-friendly products he can reach for day and night. Also, it’s the perfect size to chuck in a gym bag.

The Travel Essentials Routine includes the coveted Oat Cleansing Balm, which melts away impurities with oat kernel oil and soothes irritation with colloidal oats. The best-selling Hyaluronic Acid Serum and Omega Water Cream super soak the skin in hydration. For daytime, the Dewy Sunscreen provides SPF 30 protection and works for all skin tones.

Skin Type: All | Products Included: Cleanser, Serum, Moisturizer, Sunscreen | Price: $35.66

Dark circles are one of the biggest skincare complaints guys have. Sometimes, they seem to pop up overnight (you can thank lack of sleep, excess salt, and too much alcohol for that). Other times, they seem to worsen over the years—it’s true that undereye circles can appear darker as we age.

No matter the reason, skin experts agree that certain skincare ingredients are the best way to reduce their appearance. This leads us to this stellar Eye Bag Defense Set by Jaxon Lane.

This skincare gift set includes a nourishing face serum, anti-aging moisturizer, and cooling eye gel masks that promote brighter skin and smoother under eyes in as little as four weeks. All the dermatologist-approved formulas are rooted in science, using top-of-the-line transformative ingredients like tranexamic acid, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and centella asiatica.

The Eye Gel Masks are brimming with skin brighteners—niacinamide, caffeine, licorice root, bakuchiol—that will kiss dark circles away. Pro tip: keep the eye masks in the fridge before use for even better cooling and de-puffing properties.

Skin Type: All | Products Included: Serum, Moisturizer, Cooling Eye Gels | Price: $96

