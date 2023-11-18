The Best-Smelling Body Washes for Women

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Few things are more satisfying than a refreshing shower with your favorite body wash, one that cleanses all your 2,000 parts and smells so good you just want to taste it—even though you know that would be a huge mistake.

Still, though, people put as much stock into a body wash’s scent as they do its ability to cleanse. It’s likely that, for you, the perfect product most likely does both, and does both well.

However, since all noses are different, what might smell great to one person might cause you to scrunch your nose in disgust. So, to help cover all of the proverbial bases, we’ve rounded up the 23 best-smelling body washes for women, although plenty of these choices would be great for the guys out there too!

Without further ado, let’s get started.

Topping our list is this great-smelling body wash from Blu Atlas. Though it’s marketed toward men, there’s plenty for a woman to love about this one, which is why it’s earned first place. This body wash comes in two variants, and though the Classic scent smells great on its own, what really caught our noses was the Coconut Apricot version. If you consider yourself a fan of a coconut’s almost woody aroma, as well as the fruity allure of a freshly cut apricot, then this body wash will most definitely earn a place in your shower routine.

Blu Atlas also prides itself on having only the best ingredients. You’ll find no parabens, phthalates, or sulfates in any of the brand’s products. They’re also vegan, cruelty-free, and made in the USA. Where Blu Atlas is concerned, come for the wonderful coconut apricot scent, and stay for the high-quality products that provide an amazing and 99% all-natural clean.

Who doesn’t love a lazy Sunday? Sleeping in late, then staying in bed until your stomach tells you that you should probably get out before you starve to death. It’d be a great way to spend most days if you could.

Obviously, however, lazy Sundays aren’t something you can do every day, let alone Sunday. But with this shower gel from Maison Margiela, they are something you can experience in your body wash whenever you shower.

With Replica Lazy Sunday Morning, you’ll smell like you just crawled out of a freshly washed set of cotton sheets. On top of that, the gel foams up wonderfully, cleansing and hydrating your skin. If some of your favorite memories are lazing around in bed, this body wash is definitely worth a sniff.

A cult favorite among body wash aficionados, Rainbath from Neutrogena provides a thick, creamy lather and a fragrant scent that’s a unique blend of spices, fruits, and herbs—well worth taking a whiff.

This deeply cleansing bath and shower gel will not only leave your skin feeling entirely clean, but it’s also great at washing away bacteria. And you’ll feel no residue left in its wake.

Ultimately, Rainbath is a great-smelling body wash that’s also superb in the potentially more important role of cleaning your skin.

Next on our list is a body wash with a fabulous scent that’s perfect for the coffee lovers out there (we know there are at least a few of you!). The coconut-infused coffee scent will give you just the kickstart you need in the morning, invigorating you and leaving a delightful scent lingering on your skin.

On the cleaning end, this exfoliating scrub will leave your skin feeling soft and supple, giving it all the hydration it needs for a healthy glow. This body wash is also free of parabens and sulfate-based surfactants, making it an ideal choice even for sensitive skin.

Our next entry in this list of best-smelling body washes for women is a bit on the pricey side, but it’s definitely worth the investment if you discover that you’re a fan of this aromatic option. Aesop’s Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser will leave you smelling of fresh citrus fruit, a succulent combination of geranium leaf and the rinds of both the mandarin and bergamot fruits.

This vegan body wash is also cruelty-free (two things that so commonly go hand-in-hand for obvious reasons) and free of parabens. Aesop as a brand is also dedicated to the quality of its products, using only the best plant- and laboratory-based ingredients, with a proven track record of safety and efficacy.

The scientists at Ouai formulated this body wash to smell just like their favorite street in London, Dean Street. The result is a fantastic scent that permeates your senses, much like a fancy perfume.

Expect notes of citrus fruits, apricot, rose, magnolia, amber, linden blossom, and musk, which all combine to take you to the walkways of London’s Dean Street. Ouai even advertises this body wash much like a perfume, mentioning the top notes of mandarin, lemon, grapefruit, and apricot; middle notes of rose, magnolia, muguet, and violet; and base notes of amber, linden blossom, and musk.

The ingredients inside the bottle are also of the utmost quality. All of Ouai’s products are free of gluten, parabens, phthalates, and sulfates, and they’re cruelty-free and vegan.

If you’re looking for a great-smelling body wash that will kickstart your senses and invigorate you for the rest of the day, Soul Providers from Beauty Pie is definitely worth a sniff. The scent of this one is a mix of sweet orange, cold-pressed lemon, citron, lemongrass, grapefruit, pine, black pepper, cypress, cardamom, and clove leaf.

On the body wash end, Soul Providers features aloe vera to moisturize, and instead of harsh sulfates, it has coconut suds for a creamy lather. Two other key ingredients are Indian gooseberry extract from the amla fruit, which is an antioxidant high in vitamin C, and holy basil extract from the tulsi plant, which cleanses and nourishes the skin.

This body cleanser is also vegan and cruelty-free, and features only clean ingredients backed by safe science. The bottle is also recyclable and made from recycled materials.

Up next is Almond Shower Oil from L’Occitane, which made our list not only for its fantastic almond scent, but also because it’s a great choice for those with dry skin. Simply put, this body wash’s almond smell mixed with a hint of vanilla is to die for.

And for good reason: L’Occitane sources all of its almonds from its partner-producers in Provence and the Mediterranean. The company even uses every last bit of the almonds, even the hard shell that would typically be wasted.

The oil provides a silky softness to your skin, perfect if it’s dry, or if you’re in need of a shave. As soon as the oil touches water, it becomes more of a milk, and works up to a wonderful lather. Almond Shower Oil is 100% vegan and effective for all skin types.

Mint fans look no further than this body wash from Bath & Body works, one of their best-selling products. From the brand’s Aromatherapy line, this Eucalyptus Spearmint Body Wash also has stress-relieving properties thanks to how much our minds love a good spa day.

Fragrance-wise, the eucalyptus helps to clear the mind, while spearmint brings a soothing sensation. As the delightful smell does its job of bringing some aromatherapy to your mind, the body wash gives you a gentle cleanse that’s free of any harsh sulfates, parabens, or artificial dyes. It’s also dermatologist tested, making it perfect for all skin types, and it comes in 100% recycled bottles.

If vanilla is your scent of choice, then Pacifica Beauty has the body wash to tingle those nostrils in the best way possible. It, in fact, features two different types of vanilla, Tahitian and bourbon, for a delightful scent with the classic tones of vanilla mixed with something fruity and slightly floral.

Outside of its fantastic scent, this body wash is also infused with hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, plant extracts, lavender, and white tea. Together, these ingredients will nourish and hydrate your skin for optimum health, all while making you smell absolutely fantastic. All of Pacifica Beauty’s products, including Island Vanilla, are vegan and cruelty-free, and created without parabens, phthalates, sulfates, or mineral oil.

Those who fancy themselves fans of the smell of a freshly cut mango needn’t look any further than this offering from Tree Hut. This body wash leverages the smell of mango puree to give it a delightful mango scent and shea butter to provide the moisturizing benefit we all want out of a good body wash.

A fully certified organic brand, Tree Hut gathers its ingredients from only the most natural sources. Our skin loves shea butter; it increases collagen production while also protecting and nourishing our lovely epidermis.

The organic nature of this body wash is further supported by its ingredients. Shea Moisturizing Tropical Mango is also free of parabens, sulfates, and even formaldehyde, which is generally not something you want to see in anything you put anywhere near your body—unless you happen to be dead.

Altogether, Tree Hut Shea Moisturizing Tropical Mango is a great option for mango lovers and those seeking organic ingredients.

The scent of this shower gel from Moroccanoil is perhaps legendary. Fragrance Originale, the brand calls it. This iconic and memorable scent will fill your nostrils with the tones of magnolia, woods, and amber.

Outside of the scent, the two other key ingredients are argan oil and glycerin. The argan oil is extremely high in vitamin E, essential fatty acids, and antioxidants—nourishing and hydrating the skin and promoting a healthy, even texture and tone. Next to that, the glycerin increases the skin’s elasticity and provides long-lasting moisture.

The bottle is also recyclable, and the formula is free of parabens, sulfates, and mineral oil, and cruelty-free. If you find yourself a fan of this body wash, it’s also worth noting that Moroccanoil has five other scents in the collection, one of which is featured next on the list!

The next body wash in this Moroccanoil Shower Gel double feature is the Oud Minéral scent. This one will bring the Mediterranean to your shower, and fill your senses with the smells of charred cedarwood, Mediterranean sea salt, and petitgrain.

Similar to the Fragrance Originale, the scent is the main difference of this body wash. Otherwise, it has the same key ingredients—argan oil and glycerin—which both do a superb job of cleansing your skin and leaving you feeling and smelling like a million bucks. We won’t clog up this list with too much Moroccanoil, but if you become a fan of both of these scents, there are four others that you could check out, too!

Naturally, when you picture high-end scents and perfumes, Chanel is a name that most likely pops into your mind. If you weren’t aware, Chanel also makes a few different shower gels, and perhaps the best of the lot is Paris – Biarritz, which is meant to bring the pure air of the Basque coast—a region so dear to the company’s founder, Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel—to your shower.

The scent of this body wash is part grapefruit and mandarin mixed with the smell of the ocean and lily of the valley. It’s like taking a dip into the sea off the Basque coast itself.

Once in a while, you just need a day off—so take yourself to the spa with this body wash from Summer’s Eve. The Renewing Luxurious Wash will energize you with the scent of jasmine blended with essential oils.

Specifically, this body wash has been formulated for the sensitive skin of a woman—and sensitive skin in general. It’s been tested by dermatologists and gynecologists, and it’s safe for sensitive skin, hypoallergenic, pH-balanced, and free from dyes, parabens, and alcohol.

For those women out there with soft, supple skin that might react more negatively to a lot of body washes, this one by Summer’s Eve is definitely worth checking out—and it smells great.

Next up on the list is a body wash from Tone that attempts to carry you straight to the beaches of Rio de Janeiro. Brazilian Glam’s exotic, island-inspired scent features the tropical Maracuja fruit at center stage. With it, you’ll receive quite the kickstart to your morning—or end your day with a party.

Unsurprisingly, this Brazilian-themed body wash also features oil from the Brazil nut to aid in hydration. Perhaps the only downside is the presence of sulfates, so if you have sensitive skin, you might want to be careful with this one. Otherwise, it smells great and cleans excellently.

If you want to feel like you’ve entered your favorite garden every time you bathe, then Flamingo Estate’s Garden Essentials Body Wash would be a great addition to your shower routine.

This body wash’s essential oil combination of clary sage, Australian eucalyptus, Mediterranean rosemary, and California lavender will delight your senses like the most verdant of gardens.

Flamingo Estate is also especially environmentally conscious. Unlike most brands that use glass or plastic bottles, Flamingo Estate uses only 100% recyclable aluminum bottles. And Garden Essentials gets its cleansing power from the trio oil combo of jojoba, olive, and babassu. These oils are all full of antioxidants, hydrating properties, and protection for your skin.

One of the more budget-friendly options on this list, this body wash from Native features the scents of one of the most popular candies out there: gummy bears. From Native’s limited edition Candy Shop line of body washes, Gummy Bears is a sweet and fruit-scented delight that will remind you of our tasty and very squishy friends.

Native is something of a connoisseur of scents, if you will. In addition to these limited edition Candy Shop products, they offer a whole line of classic scents, such as Lavender and Rose, Sea Salt and Cedar, and Cucumber and Mint. But for the candy lovers out there, Gummy Bears is definitely one of the best-smelling body washes on the market.

Outside of the fantastic smell, Native Products are, well, native. They’re created with only naturally-derived ingredients, so instead of harsh sulfates, the company uses a cleanser derived from coconut oil. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free.

Consider yourself a fan of the outdoors; love the smell of wood? Then this body wash from Jo Malone might be the one for you. This one also works itself into a great lather thanks to the combination of glycerine and meadowfoam seed oil, which will leave your skin silky smooth and squeaky clean. This body wash is also cruelty-free and free of artificial colors.

Another great one for the environmentally conscious shopper, this body wash from Blueland comes in powdered form with a reusable bottle. Just fill the bottle with the powder, add water, shake, wait ten minutes for the combination to activate, and bam, you have yourself some fine body wash. Then, when you’re all out, just buy a refill and repeat the process.

Blueland sells three different scents, and though Waterslily Dew is our favorite, there are also Coconut Milk and Sandalwood Sage, or a variety pack if you want to try all three.

In addition, being such a clean brand, it’s no shock that Blueland’s products use only clean ingredients—only plant and planet-friendly sources are in this formula. These products are also gentle, perfect for those with sensitive skin. And, thanks to the reusable bottle and compostable paper refills, Blueland products are also zero-waste.

Next up on the list as we round our way toward the end is a certified organic body wash from Tatcha. Forest Awakening’s special blend of essential oils will leave you not only smelling like a forest but also provide you with a calm mind and lifted mood. These essential oils all contain phytoncides, chemical compounds emitted by trees scientifically proven to improve well-being.

Another note earning Tatcha a place on this list is the company’s endeavor to replant trees in California after the 2014 wildfires. Forest Awakening also received the Clean at Sephora seal of approval, meaning there are no ingredients in the formula that are believed to be the least bit hazardous to your health.

What more could you possibly want than a great-smelling body wash that’s also giving to a cause with every purchase? That’s what you get with Joy from The Right to Shower. Alongside its great products, the company is also converting trucks and buses into mobile showers.

The tangerine and honeysuckle scent of this body wash awakens the senses, and its vegan and sulfate-free formula will leave your skin feeling clean and smooth, without subjecting it to any harsh chemicals, instead using naturally derived cleansers. Oh, and the bottle is also made with 100% recycled plastic.

With The Right to Shower, you’ll receive not only a fantastic-smelling body wash but also an environmentally clean one as well.

Last but certainly not least on this list of the best-smelling body washes for women is from Tree to Tub. Citrus Splash is great if you love the sweet scent of a freshly cut orange.

Another benefit of this body cleanser is that it’s great for virtually all skin types, even sensitive skin. The formula is ph-balanced and free of sulfates, parabens, and harsh chemicals. It’s also hypoallergenic, so no matter what type of skin you might have, this body wash will most likely be perfectly suited for it.

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes a good body wash?

“Good” body washes are highly subjective, but there are some objective aspects to body washes to keep an eye out for. First, ingredients are everything. You’ve probably seen a lot of body washes proclaim that they’re free of parabens, sulfates, and a load of other nasty chemicals.

Those products are definitely worth avoiding, especially if you have sensitive skin. Those harsher chemicals can only serve to irritate your skin.

On the positive side of ingredients, it helps to pick a body wash that has nourishing and moisturizing elements like vitamin E. Shea butter, cocoa butter, and coconut oil are all great additions to a body wash, as is aloe vera.

Is body wash better than bar soap?

Ultimately, both bar soap and body wash have the same potential, and one isn’t necessarily better than the other. However, there are some pros and cons to consider for both products.

For starters, bar soap can sometimes accumulate more bacteria depending on how it’s stored. Body wash has the benefit of being contained in a bottle, which helps to keep it free from any contaminants or growth. However, body wash tends to have more ingredients to help the liquid keep for longer, which is a great reason to check your ingredient lists.

The more natural body washes might not stay fresh as long as the ones with tons of chemicals, but they’re ultimately better for you.

How often should a woman wash her body?

It’s perfectly fine to shower every day if you want to, but typically not any more often than that, or you risk drying out your skin. Granted, every woman is different, and some of us prefer to shower only every two or three days. Your mileage will obviously vary.

Is it good to use body wash every day?

Technically, all you really need to clean your skin is water. A nice body wash smells good, has plenty of nourishing ingredients that help your skin, and above all else, it’s nice to just lather yourself up. So, yes, it’s good to use a body wash every day, or at least every shower, but it’s not a necessity. Sometimes, you can just choose to only use water.

Is it better to shower in the morning or at night?

Granted, on some level, this is most definitely a personal preference. But there are some factors to consider. At night, we tend to sweat a bit, so a shower in the morning can fully clean off that bedtime dirt. If you tend to work out in the evening, or just sweat a lot during the day if you spend a lot of time out in the warm sun, then showering at night can leave you feeling nice and clean before bed. The bottom line is that when you shower has a lot to do with your own biology and your own personal habits.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us