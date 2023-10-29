12 Best Smelling Deodorants for Men in 2023  

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Smelling amazing can finalize your look, boost your confidence, and help improve your day. The best smelling deodorants for men are vital to maintaining a fresh scent all day and provide an excellent base for any cologne. The only question left is which scent to choose!

Men deserved to be spoiled as much as women do. Thankfully, there are now endless scent options so men can smell as good as they look. With a plethora of fragrance options, you can smell as aromatic as you like. Ranging from woody forest-like aromas to crisp ocean fragrances, or refreshing fruit scents, there is something for every man.

Scent is not the only important factor in choosing a deodorant. Your lifestyle will heavily impact which deodorant type is ideal for you. If you work in a retail or office environment, a lighter formula will work well for you. If you are going to the gym or have a job that requires intense physical exertion, you may want something a little more heavy-duty. Those with sensitive skin will want a gentle formula to avoid irritation. You should also consider your deodorant type preferences. An ordinary deodorant works to decrease the build-up of bacteria on your skin to minimize the unpleasant odors and replace it with a refreshing scent. Antiperspirant deodorants go a step further by decreasing the amount of sweat. Although there has been some controversy around antiperspirants, they are safe to use and can keep you fresh if this is your preference.

While scent is quite subjective, we have compiled a short list of the popular best smelling deodorants for men, so you can smell fragrant and feel fresh.

Embracing masculine fruit scents has paid off with Blu Atlas Coconut Apricot Deodorant topping our list of the best smelling deodorants for men. Preventing bad smells is effortless with 99% natural ingredients that neutralize the odors produced when sweating. Without harsh chemicals like aluminum, parabens or sulfates, this vegan formula is gentle on the skin, and it is perfect for those with allergies or sensitive skin. It is also available in a classic scent if you prefer more subtle fragrances.

The primary odor-neutralizing ingredients of Blu Atlas Coconut Apricot Deodorant are sage leaf and bamboo. The bamboo stem extract also has anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antibiotic properties. These elements decrease skin irritation, inflammation, and red spots. The other anti-inflammatory component is horsetail extract which calms itchy skin to prevent discomfort. The volcanic ash then helps to absorb excess skin oils and sweat while clearing your skin of impurities.

You can be energetic all day and stay fresh with this cruelty-free deodorant. For a fruity scent that keeps you invigorated, try Blu Atlas Coconut Apricot Deodorant.

If you prefer cleaner and crisper scents, look no further than Dove Men+Care Dry Spray Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Deodorant. You do not have to wait for it to dry to avoid stains on your clothes as this deodorant is ready to go when you are. It was designed to adapt to your lifestyle as the dry application means you can use this on the go. All it takes is 2-3 sprays and you are protected from sweat and associated odors, for up to 48 hours. And if you do not like spray deodorants, you can get lasting sweat protection in an antiperspirant deodorant stick.

Dove Men+Care Dry Spray Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Deodorant may be hard on sweat, but it is formulated to be gentle on your skin. With specialized triple moisturizing technology, your underarms are protected from discomfort and irritation. Standing true through testing, this deodorant is clinically proven to be a soothing formula that will not irritate or harm your skin.

The best tool for the busy man, Dove Men+Care Dry Spray Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Deodorant provides on-the-go protection from odor, keeping you smelling crisp and fresh all day.

A plant scent winner, Malin + Goetz Eucalyptus Deodorant uses eucalyptus and citrus fragrances to ensure you smell naturally zesty. Citronellyl and eucalyptus work together to decrease bad odors and replace them with a crisp smell. This natural deodorant is refreshing and invigorating.

Being a natural deodorant, it is gentle and does not cause irritation to your skin. It is formulated without aluminum, baking soda, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oils and alcohol. This vegan product obtains its aroma naturally, with no artificial fragrances or colors. Sensitive skin will find this natural deodorant a dream. Not only is it good for you, but it is also good for the environment, and cruelty-free. This deodorant is also packaged, using sustainable practices in 100% recyclable materials.

Natural is the way to go for citrus scents and soft formulas, so opt for Malin + Goetz Eucalyptus Deodorant.

Eucalyptus is a popular scent with men, and in this deodorant, Native have put a minty spin on it. Native Eucalyptus & Mint Regular Deodorant is another natural deodorant that wants you to smell like the great outdoors. This fragrance is described as earthy and clean to balance your masculine energy with a refreshing aroma. If you’re not a fan of eucalyptus and mint, Native offers a wide range of fragrance options so there is something for every man. Cucumber and mint, honey and white oak, vanilla and sandalwood, blackberry and green tea, charcoal, black oak and amber, and citrus and herbal musk are just a few of the plentiful options so you can tailor your aroma to your preferences or mood.

Native Eucalyptus & Mint Regular Deodorant contains ingredients from natural sources that give a smooth application to avoid greasy build-up while providing your skin with a ton of benefits. Baking soda is a simple ingredient, but it is so important. It combats the odor from underarm bacteria. Meanwhile, shea butter is the primary component that moisturizes your skin and provides vitamins and antioxidants to keep your skin soft and healthy. Coconut oil also contributes antioxidants and vitamins, as well as rich fatty acids to make your skin supple. If that were not enough, this deodorant also contains probiotics to help balance the delicate microenvironment on the surface of your skin.

This natural, vegan deodorant steers away from artificial ingredients such as aluminum, talc, and phthalates in favor of native components which aid in the overall health of your skin. It also ensures you stay dry and fresh all day long. When you want a strong, minty scent that boosts your skin’s well-being and revitalizes you, choose Native Eucalyptus & Mint Regular Deodorant.

Earthy scents are also a popular choice in men’s fragrances, which is where Old Spice Swagger Antiperspirant Deodorant comes in. Old Spice is a tried-and-true brand that has had many dedicated customers of its range of men’s products for many years. Its Swagger Antiperspirant Deodorant has a lime and cedarwood aroma that reconnects men with their masculine roots. Other scents include eucalyptus and coconut oil, coffee and amber, sandalwood and chocolate, leather and spice, citrus and amber, and lime and cypress.

The powerful, aluminum-free formula contains ‘fade-resistant scent technology’ which ensures you have all-day protection from odors, while the antiperspirant component works to fight sweat. This antiperspirant includes a skin conditioning component that smoothes your skin to aid damaged and dry skin. To remain dry throughout your day with an earthy scent, go for Old Spice Swagger Antiperspirant Deodorant.

Having trouble choosing between citrus and woody scents? Degree has you covered. Degree Ultra Clear Black + White Driftwood Antiperspirant Deodorant combines these two distinct fragrances for the ultimate aromatic experience. This fragrance is woody citrus with hints of pine and lavender to round out the luscious scent.

With a complex composition, Degree Ultra Clear Black + White Driftwood Antiperspirant Deodorant keeps both you and your clothes fresh. This deodorant boasts up to 72 hours of sweat protection so you can remain free from foul body odors and stay dry. It also protects your clothes as it has a stain-preventing formula. This minimizes yellow stains on white clothes to keep the crisp white, and limits white stains on black clothes to ensure your dark colors remain that way. It also contains patented MotionSense technology that can stay on the go with you. Movement causes friction which releases formulated microcapsules. These cause the scent capsules on your skin to release, giving you a burst of freshness, at the moment that you most need it.

If you want all these benefits but aren’t a fan of woody or citrus scents, Degree also produces a fresh scent and an ocean air fragrance. That means that no matter which scent you choose, you can be protected from stains, sweat, and odor, that’s a win in our book!

For a refreshingly crisp scent, try Oars + Alps Fresh Ocean Splash Natural Deodorant. With notes of fresh greens, cedarwood and lime, this fragrance will make you smell fresh. You will also feel fresh as it has a quick-dry, non-sticky formula that won’t leave stains on your clothes. Tested by dermatologists, never on animals, it is formulated without aluminum, alcohol, phthalates, parabens and sulfates. With plant-based, natural components, it is gentle, so it works for all skin types. The natural ingredients reduce friction to prevent inflammation and odor from sweating. It also absorbs excess moisture.

Oars + Alps Fresh Ocean Splash Natural Deodorant contains alpine caribou moss which diffuses antioxidants to protect you from skin irritation, decrease inflammation, and improve elasticity. The aloe vera leaf juice then uses its antimicrobial, antiseptic and antibacterial elements to soothe your skin. It also contains corn starch to absorb moisture from sweat, and glycerin to make your skin smooth and soft.

To save you from an easily avoidable headache, Oars + Alps make their bottle spill-proof so you can put it in your bag or briefcase without worrying about any mess. If crisp scents are not your thing, Oars + Alps also offer eucalyptus spearmint, deep sea glacier, aspen air, mandarin woods, and bergamot grove. Whichever aroma profile meets your preferences, Oars + Alps Fresh Natural Deodorant has something for you.

If you want to smell like the refreshing scent of falling rain, try Schmidt’s Charcoal and Magnesium Natural Deodorant Stick. With the aroma of essential oils, it is free of artificial fragrances, as well as aluminum. In fact, 100% of the ingredients of this vegan deodorant stick are derived from natural sources, so it is gentle on your skin with a smooth application. All it takes is a couple of swipes to your underarm to be granted up to 48 hours of protection from odor.

Schmidt’s Charcoal and Magnesium Natural Deodorant Stick uses magnesium and baking soda to decrease body odor and keep you feeling fresh. Arrowroot powder and activated charcoal then work to absorb excess moisture from sweating. Vitamin E ensures your skin stays healthy by providing antioxidants. Finally, shea butter, coconut, and jojoba smooths out your skin to make it soft and supple.

This cruelty-free product also comes in other fragrance options. From tangy choices like fresh fir and spice, and bergamot and lime, to refreshing scents like lavender and sage, and fresh cucumber, you will find something to bring out your masculine energy. With natural essential oils providing you with amazing scents, Schmidt’s Charcoal and Magnesium Natural Deodorant Stick is one to beat and has definitely earned it’s place on our list of the best smelling deodorants for men.

Another option that showcases a refreshing mint and eucalyptus fragrance, this deodorant allows you to stay fresh with a crisp scent. Ursa Major Hoppin’ Fresh Mint & Eucalyptus Deodorant is naturally cooling with a revitalizing aroma of peppermint, rosemary and eucalyptus. This stain-preventing formula reliably reduces body odor for lasting protection. It does so without the use of harsh chemicals, such as aluminum, paraben, silicones, or artificial fragrances.

Ursa Major Hoppin’ Fresh Mint & Eucalyptus Deodorant uses eucalyptus not only as a delightful fragrance but also to combat the underarm bacteria that can cause some serious body odor. Hops and baking soda work together to neutralize emitted odors. Then the probiotic enzyme saccharomyces ferment absorbs the smell of the odor to reduce unpleasant smells. The formula also uses aloe vera to soothe skin irritated by sweat and movement.

The cruelty-free mixture has a smooth texture that allows for effortless application. Plus, if you are not loving mint and eucalyptus, you can opt for the fir and sandalwood fragrance option. For a deodorant that can do it all to reduce odor and protect your skin, try Ursa Major Hoppin’ Fresh Mint & Eucalyptus Deodorant.

For a truly masculine scent, Mitchum Mountain Air Gel Deodorant is the one for you. This is an antiperspirant deodorant that fights sweat to keep you dry, fresh, and smelling fantastic. A product you can trust, this deodorant is tested by dermatologists to ensure it is effective and good for your skin. It is also good for your clothes as it goes onto your skin clear, without leaving any product on your skin or staining on your shirts.

Mitchum is all about the performance, not the puff. A patented Triple Odor Defense technology protects your skin from odors caused by bacteria. Whether you are sweating due to movement, heat, or stress, you will be shielded from the bad odors caused by sweat. It also boasts protection and control of body odor for up to 48 hours with the powerful formulation of ingredients. When you need a strong deodorant that lives up to the hype and does the job right every time, use Mitchum Mountain Air Gel Deodorant.

If you would rather opt for a citrusy gel, Baxter of California has you covered. Baxter of California Citrus & Herbal Musk Gel Deodorant is a natural deodorant in a solid and clear gel form. Witch hazel and tea tree extracts supplement the citrus scent to enhance its potency, as well as providing deodorant benefits. These ingredients work to disinfect your underarms and fight the bacteria that cause body odor, as well as enveloping you in an aromatic musk that smells terrific.

As a clear gel, this deodorant will not leave stains on your shirts, so you can wear any color without fear of unpleasant staining. A natural gel deodorant, this product was made without alcohol, aluminum or parabens. This means that it is easy on the skin and the nose. If you have sensitive skin, you won’t need to worry about any irritation from this deodorant. Not only that, but it is also quick drying to ensure that you have immediate protection from odor as it detoxifies your skin. For a citrus scent that will protect your skin and your clothes, try Baxter of California Citrus & Herbal Musk Gel Deodorant.

Rounding out our list of the best smelling deodorants for men, Every Man Jack Sandalwood Deodorant brings a manly scent, inspired by the outdoors. As well as sandalwood, this cruelty-free deodorant contains thyme and rosemary to give an earthy, masculine fragrance. It is dermatologically tested so you can be assured that it works effectively at the same time as smelling great. This deodorant is an antiperspirant that is very smooth to apply. Gliding smoothly onto your skin, it combats both sweat and odor, so you smell amazing and remain dry.

Every Man Jack Sandalwood Deodorant contains a soothing thyme component which is an antiseptic that promotes the good health of your skin. This is aided by revitalizing rosemary which has antioxidant properties and provides vitamin E to your skin. Both ingredients leave your skin feeling soft and healthy with their antimicrobial elements.

To mix it up and add variety to your routine, Every Man Jack also makes a cedarwood scent and a sea salt fragrance. You can switch it up every few months to keep your scent fresh and contemporary, or stick to the aroma that you know and love. Regardless of which scent appeals to you, Every Man Jack Deodorant provides a strong antiperspirant that ensures that your skin is healthy, and your smell is incredible.

How to Get the Most from Your Best Smelling Deodorant for Men

On top of knowing the best smelling deodorants for men, there are other things you can do to improve the effectiveness of your deodorant and reduce body odor and sweating. The following are simple tips you can use to ensure you smell amazing with minimal effort.

The first thing might seem obvious, but daily showers are the basic pillar of hygiene. You may even need to shower more than once if you are doing something particularly strenuous that day or if you get unexpectedly dirty. When you get out of the shower, you should always change into clean clothes and wash your old ones. The increased laundry load may not be fun, but it will keep you clean and smelling good while protecting your clothes. In terms of the best fabrics for your clothes, cottons and linens are your best friends. These are breathable fabrics that allow for airflow and do not confine sweat to stay on top of your skin. This impact will be increased further if you avoid skin tight clothes and opt for a loose fit instead.

When it comes to using your best smelling deodorant for men, it turns out there are right and wrong ways to use it. You should apply it as soon as you leave the shower, so you have immediate protection from sweat and odor. Dry your underarms with a towel to get the best result from your deodorant. Apply it by swiping 2-4 times under your arm, ensuring that it is covering the entire underarm area for full protection. If you apply more than this, it will not increase its effectiveness, but it will cause you to run out of product quicker and spend more money.

Make sure that the deodorant is reaching your skin, and not just sitting on your underarm hair as this will drastically decrease its effectiveness. If you have long underarm hair that stops your deodorant from reaching your skin, you should think about trimming it. After applying your best smelling deodorant for men, wait a couple of minutes to allow the product to dry, to protect your clothes from stains. Once you have finished with your deodorant, make sure you store it away from sunlight and moisture, with the cap on tightly to preserve the product.

A few more deodorant factors to consider. You should wear your deodorant at night as your body sweats during your sleep. As well as keeping you fresh and clean, it will protect your pajamas and bed sheets. If you are a busy man who is always on the go, or you have an upcoming day that you know will cause increased sweating, you could invest in a pack of deodorant wipes. These can be discreetly slipped in your bag and can be patted on your underarm when required. The wipes are perfect to keep you smelling fresh and clean on the days when you need a little extra protection.

Finally, your body can adjust to your deodorant over time. This means that the deodorant may lose effectiveness after an extended period of use. To avoid this situation, you could change your deodorant every half a year. If you are particularly attached to your deodorant fragrance, you could wait and only switch up your deodorant when it starts to lose effectiveness.

Final Thoughts

Choosing the best smelling deodorant for you will come down to personal choice. Whether this be choosing a scent that appeals to you or a deodorant type that best fits your busy lifestyle. If you do not find one quite as effective for you, there are plenty more for you to choose from. The most important thing is to find something that you are happy with, as the best smelling deodorants for men can help you improve your confidence and ensure that you smell irresistible.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many times a day should I be using deodorant?

An effective deodorant should only need to be used once a day, for your average day. If you have a more active lifestyle, are going to the gym, or have more physical exertion planned than usual, you may need to re-apply accordingly. If your deodorant is not covering you for the entire day on one or two uses, it may not be right for you and it might be time to try another of the best smelling deodorants for men, as your current one may not be the right fit for your body. If no deodorant is giving you lasting protection from odors, this may be indicative of a deeper issue. If it persists or you are concerned in any way, it’s best to consult your doctor so they can help you find a solution.

Is aluminum safe?

Aluminum has gotten a bad rap recently. However, studies have shown it is perfectly safe. It will not cause you any harm, no matter how frequently you use it. Some people prefer more natural ingredients, which aluminum is not, but it will not cause any damage. It is up to you which you would prefer, which comes down to personal preference, and is not a safety issue.

