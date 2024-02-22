Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One study by Nielson reported that 67% of people do their laundry at least twice a week. Since people wash their clothes so often, using a detergent that leaves them smelling nice is essential. After all, an unpleasant aroma can linger for days.

It is a good idea to research all laundry detergents carefully. The average person spends $170 a month on it, so they should ensure they are spending money on a detergent that smells nice.

The Best Smelling Laundry Detergents for 2024

We carefully reviewed several popular laundry detergents to see which leaves the best-lasting fragrances. We understand that grading the smell of a detergent is more subjective than ranking performance. However, we were able to create a shortlist based on reviews from prior customers and our personal knowledge with the products.

The six best laundry detergents are listed below.

Loni is a biodegradable laundry detergent made with cutting-edge bio enzymes. The natural ingredients in this product include lauryl glucoside and capryl glucoside to get rid of stains and dirt, potassium hydroxide to adjust pH levels, glycerine to improve the detergent’s texture, and caproyl methyl glucamide to enhance cleaning effectiveness at lower temperatures. Many prominent publications have lauded Loni for its innovative formula including Rolling Stone and Discover Magazine.

The formula is fragrance-free, so it is ideal for customers who prefer not to have any scent left behind after washing their clothes. Every bottle has enough detergent to clean 45 loads of laundry.

Laundry Sauce has a line of detergent pods made from incredible blends of exotic woods that leave an earthy, pleasant scent. This detergent comes in six options: Australian Sandalwood, Egyptian Rose, French Saffron, Indonesian Patchouli, and Siberian Pine.

These detergents are made with 5-in-1 enzyme cleaning technology that can wash up to 48 loads of laundry. They can eliminate the nastiest stains, including those left by sweat and sebum.

These detergent pods by Laundry Spice are also hypoallergenic and eco-friendly, as they have no parabens, dyes, or preservatives and come in plastic-free, recyclable packaging.

The Dirty Labs Luxe Scent Bio Laundry Starter Kit is a 2-in-1 Dishwasher Detergent. Every package has enough detergent to clean 48 loads of laundry.

This product is fragrance-free. It may not be the best option for people looking for a zesty aroma, but it is the best-smelling option for people who don’t want any fragrance at all.

This detergent is also eco-friendly and safe, because it is made with a biodegradable formula. The packaging is also plastic-free and can be easily recycled, making is a great option for people that care about sustainability.

Luxe Scent Bio Laundry Starter Kit has received an average rating of 4.84/5 stars based on 153 customer reviews. Many customers stated that they had been looking for an effective detergent without harsh chemicals for a long time and felt this was one of the best available.

The Classic Package by Frey is a very effective detergent with a pleasant smell. It is made with a blend of cedarwood, oakmoss, and amber, which leave a delectable earthy aroma.

This product has received an average rating of 4.73/5 stars based on 2,768 reviews. Many customers report that it is easy to use and smells great. They also said the company has excellent customer service.

Every bottle has enough detergent for 50 loads of laundry. The average cost per load is around $0.50.

Grove Laundry Detergent is the perfect laundry detergent for customers who love the smell of grapefruit, basil, and blue sage. The detergent is also cruelty-free and eco-friendly since it doesn’t contain ammonia, parabens, phosphates, or other harsh chemicals.

Grove Laundry Detergent can be great for customers who care about sustainability and having a pleasant fragrance. The detergent is also very economical. The company reports that the average customer can get between 50 and 60 loads out of every bottle. This means the average cost per load is around $0.35.

Glamorous Laundry Wash Detergent is a best-selling detergent, partially due to its pleasant Tyler fragrance aroma. Amazon reports that over 4,000 people purchased it over the past month, which makes it one of the more popular detergents on the site outside of Tide and other leading brands.

In addition to leaving a fragrant smell, it is also very effective at removing tough stains. However, it is also gentle on fabrics, so clothes should last a long time after using it.

How we chose the best smelling long-lasting laundry detergents

We considered a variety of factors when selecting the detergents on this list. Some of the variables we looked at included:

The smell the detergent left behind . We understood that the ideal smell is subjective, so we sought to include various options, including earthy and citrus aromas. We also wanted to have at least one detergent without any smell since that is what some people prefer. We strived to find the best detergent with every type of fragrance.

. We understood that the ideal smell is subjective, so we sought to include various options, including earthy and citrus aromas. We also wanted to have at least one detergent without any smell since that is what some people prefer. We strived to find the best detergent with every type of fragrance. Sustainability . We prioritized detergents without harsh chemicals, such as parabens or ammonia.

. We prioritized detergents without harsh chemicals, such as parabens or ammonia. Cost-effectiveness. We tried to find the most cost-effective detergents available. We sought those costing $1 per load or less but made exceptions for otherwise exceptional detergents.

We tried to balance all of these factors when choosing the best-smelling detergents.

FAQs

How much detergent should I use to wash my clothes?

You will need to read the instructions carefully. However, if you purchase detergent pods, you will generally only need one pod for an average load.

Can I use these detergents on any fabric type?

You can use them for any type of clothes unless the product label says otherwise.

Can I use these detergents in high-efficiency washing machines?

Most of these detergents are compatible with any modern washing machine.