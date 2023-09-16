The Best Summer Colognes in 2023

Light, long-lasting, and versatile colognes really shine in summer. With the right scent, such colognes produce a perfect aroma for the hot weather.

Summer colognes typically have fresh, citrus, or fruit scents. They are formulated to be refreshing on hot days. They produce shorter-lived aromas, evaporating more quickly. So, the ideal summer cologne provides a refreshing warm-weather burst of fragrance that lasts a few hours.

Freshness is a key feature of summer colognes. That fresh-feeling smell normally comes from a range of ingredients known for summer scents, including lemon, mint, citrus, or bergamot.

Cologne Types

In summer, the rule is generally to put on a sparing amount. A little goes a long way with summer colognes. Too much can easily be overpowering. Most summer colognes are stronger mixes. But a summer cologne can be any of the traditional fragrance types.

Keep in mind that the differences between fragrance products aren’t just semantic. There are consistent differences in the strength of the smell and how long it lasts. While colognes are the more masculine category, you can find colognes with different labels. To make sense of those labels, keep the following terms in mind.

Perfume

The highest grade with a perfume oil concentration of 20% to 30%. These can easily be overpowering and must be applied lightly. The scents are stronger and more easily detected, even in people with weaker senses of smell. The scent can often last up to 8 hours.

Eau de parfum

These milder mixes are often more appropriate for summer. They produce strong scents but aren’t as overpowering and don’t last as long.

A typical Eau de Parfum has a concentration of 15% to 20%. The scent will normally last around four or five hours.

Eau de Toilette

A very common type of fragrance product, an eau de toilette has a smaller concentration of just 5% to 15%. They are only meant to last a couple of hours, providing a subtler scent. In the summer, in particular, the scents may only linger for about two hours.

In terms of affordability, eau de toilettes are cheaper than the higher concentrated products.

Eau de Cologne

The namesake “cologne” or its counterpart “perfume” can be used to refer to fragrances in general. But “eau de cologne” is actually the lowest class for concentration in fragrances. Concentrations are under 5%, and scents normally last less than two hours.

Which Type is Best?

Concentration and the longevity of the scent are the factors we’ve been focusing on here. But there are other factors worth considering as well.

The types with lower concentrations normally contain much more alcohol instead. This is fine in most ways, but it can irritate sensitive skin. Even skin that isn’t sensitive can be irritated by regular, repeated use of high-alcohol fragrances.

This doesn’t mean that higher concentrations translate into higher quality, either. A good eau de cologne can be much better for you and make you smell better than a low-quality eau de toilette, for example.

In general, you will want to consider this alongside the power and longevity of the fragrance. So, we will make sure we clearly label what type each of the colognes we list is.

What Makes a True “Summer” Cologne?

When you think about summer, what smells come to mind?

There are several common answers to this question, and each of those answers has many summer colognes that go alongside it.

In general, summer colognes recreate the best aspects of several summer scents:

The sea

Tropical vacation

Sand

Sunscreen

Fruits and juices

There are other answers as well. But a true summer cologne is reminiscent of and fits in well with any of these summer settings. Normally, the top notes are spicy, aquatic, citrusy, or something along those lines.

Beyond that, there aren’t many super strict rules about what a summer cologne can be. Some are meant for long days outdoors and produce much more impactful impressions. Others are light and cool, perhaps changing as they dry to bring out a subtler and different note. We will also go over examples of the fragrance process wherever we can.

The 12 Best Summer Colognes in 2023

With that in mind, let’s go over the best summer colognes on the market in 2023. We will go over a diverse range of the highest-quality fragrance products early in 2023 so you can be ready for summer!

At the top of the list, we have Atlantis by Blu Atlas.

Atlantis was based on the scents and sights seen in the coastal jungle in Bali. It’s a tropical fragrance that is subtle enough not to be overpowering. But it’s a laid-back fragrance that is strong enough to leave a chilled-out impression. The idea is to inspire adventure with a tropical scent that is in line with Blu Atlas’s brand, based on natural ingredients that work.

Atlantis, like all Blu Atlas products, is vegan and entirely cruelty-free. But it’s also free of preservatives and other chemicals that can be irritating when applied as a cologne. There are no parabens, phthalates, or sulfates present.

Instead, what is present is a mix of plants and fruits alongside other natural ingredients with naturally pleasant scents. You can detect slight peach and apricot scents. Some lemon is present for a citrusy touch, and clary sage, black currant, and bergamot add some coolness. The other main ingredients are lavender, orris, oak moss, and violet.

Out of all of these, it’s the freshness of lemon, bergamot, and jasmine that produce a summer freshness that most people detect. Atlantis is well-suited for warm weather in particular. But it’s a well-rounded cologne that you can still use in other seasons and weather conditions.

Customer reviews back up what the ingredients list and marketing already suggest. It’s a fresh and inviting scent that lasts long enough and is just strong enough. It’s a classic scent that meets modern expectations. Most customers describe it as rich and fresh. The balance between sweetness and acidity makes it a versatile choice for your summer months. There are no serious drawbacks that customers have, and all we’ve found is exactly what is offered: a fresh summer cologne that is balanced and good for any occasion, while being versatile enough for use outside of the warmest times of the year.

The bottle itself is one of the more interesting ones on the market. It’s also very nice and easy to use on a daily basis. But the attention to detail for all stages of cologne application, quality ingredients, and ethical standards all add up to what is easily one of the best summer colognes in 2023.

Guerlain Homme is another call to adventure eau de parfum. It comes with a summer freshness that is mysterious and intense.

Guerlain is a great summer cologne option for anyone looking for a stronger option. The scent centers around a fresh woody smell originating from the mojito and floral accord. The overall scent is strongly woody and strikes the nose as a modern and rich cologne. It’s a scent of modernity meeting classic wisdom.

Some customers describe the scent as a “manly mojito” with a bit of mintiness. But you can also detect the citrusy notes and small hints of mint and lime, among some other classical ingredients. The woody addition is helpful as well. In all, Guerlain Homme is a good and versatile summer option good during crisp nights and scorching days alike.

If you want a scent that lasts, even in summer, Guerlain Homme is good for that, too. The scent normally lasts several hours and should last for a long time regardless of when you apply it on a summer day

Avon Life Pour Homme is a lighter option for those of you looking for a subtler touch in summer. Avon markets this product as a year-round option. Its formulation offers some complexity and enough power to be not very intense in summer and a bit more than that during other times of the year.

The fragrance Avon Life gives with this choice is a fresh and aromatic one. You can subtly detect the mandarin and mint, but the lavender is also there when your nose is close enough. From a normal distance, you can pick up these and the top notes of cypress, juniper berries, and black pepper.

As our first lighter choice, don’t expect a strong scent that can be picked up across the patio. It’s a light and cool cologne that creates a small and sweet presence that lasts for hours but is not one that overpowers anything heavier.

Customers report a moderate scent that lasts a long time at a price that provides great value. It’s a good balance for a light summer cologne.

Aesop Tacit is a unisex fragrance that is an impression-maker for any summer wearer. It’s not as light as our last entry, but it’s not in the company of the overpowering colognes, either.

The scent Aesop Tacit produces is immediately recognized as a strong and crisp but fresh mix. The Yuzu lemon, basil, and vetiver produce much of the scent that is first picked up. The top notes are the yuzu lemon and citruses. This makes a light enough aroma good for use on summer workdays and weekends at home alike.

Customers report that the scent is stronger than average, but won’t last especially long in the summer. It’s a good option for applying on a warm summer afternoon. But most reviews center around compliments received for the crisp and cool aroma.

Switching it up a bit, Jack Black Blue Mark is a water mint and cilantro-scented cologne good for the summer months. It is meant for any time of day in hot weather, whether it’s sunny and scorching or just a normal warm summer night.

Jack Black Blue Mark is one of the popular products by Black Jack. It’s a light scent that is ideal for summer. It’s also appreciated by customers for being vegan and cruelty-free, an added bonus. The subtlety and lightness of the aroma produced is another major selling point. As one happy customer put it, “nice fragrance + vegan-friendly = happy client.”

The scent itself is generally described as masculine. You will notice the woody and ginger notes as well. But it’s an authentic alternative to many of the minty colognes we’ve gone over. The smell is fresh and a bit botanical, but not at all overpowering.

One of the most well-known colognes on our list, Sauvage Elixir by Dior is a concentrated fragrance. It is a more complex fragrance, with hints of spice, wood, and lavender essence. It’s a fresh and powerful scent for cool summer evenings.

Sauvage is unique in its signature aroma, which is just strong enough to leave a light trail. Customers report a memorable scent that is spicy and imposing. This is far from the lightest touch that a cologne can offer. Instead, it’s a louder and prouder option, which the branding does not hide at all.

As you may already expect, the Sauvage Elixir scent not only packs a punch but lasts a long time. At 10 to 12 hours, this is one of the longer-lasting scents. If you want a cologne that lasts an entire summer day with one early application, this is a good option. It’s simply a question of whether the strong scent agrees with you or not. In any case, this is one of the best summer colognes for those looking for a spicier and more powerful option.

A citrusy accord can make for a great summer cologne for those who the scent agrees with. Out of all the citrus-heavy scents, this is one of the safest bets you can make.

The top notes for this Giorgio Armani product are lime, lemon, bergamot, jasmine, orange, mandarin, and neroli. While this is indeed a citrus-heavy mix, it’s light enough to be pleasant on most people’s senses. If you really hate citrus or aquatic scents, then this isn’t the one for you. But if you like, or are even just open to it, this is an easy choice.

Customers mainly praise the classic scent that Acqua di Gio Pour Homme produces. But many also report that it’s an easy cologne to get used to. It’s vibrant and fills the summer air quickly. The uplifting aroma includes smaller hints of sea notes and herbs like rosemary, violet, and rose. The way these ingredients interact makes the scent alluring to many.

It’s when those base scents start to wear off that things get more interesting. The woody notes kick in when the cologne dries out. It’s a masculine and long-lasting finish that completes its job on a hot summer day.

Versace Eros is a refreshing spring and summer cologne. It has a strong and sweet scent, more so than all entries on this list so far. But as it dries down, you can see why it’s such a great warm-weather cologne. Overall, it’s a moderately strong but work-friendly scent.

The top notes are fresh scents of mint leaves, green apple, and lemon. The middle notes are tonka bean, amber, and geranium flower. As the cologne dries out, the lower woody notes come out more, adding depth and character to it. The woody notes are there, but the vanilla, cedarwood, oak moss, and vetiver give it a darker twist. It’s deep in the fougere family of fragrances, a balanced but strong masculine option that isn’t too dark.

The signature turquoise bottle is hard to miss. Square in shape, it’s a bit exotic but still well-made and a breeze to use. The ancient Greek theme is just an added bonus, but the bottle is more robust than it looks.

Ultimately, if you like fresh and sweet scents with some depth to them, Versace Eros is worth a try. It could be a good addition to a collection, specifically for the cooler summer nights and spring.

Vacation—a simple brand with a simple name. But behind the simple branding and the simple, transparent glass, there is another light fragrance packed with everything you want for summer.

The scent Vacation creates is a light one meant to evoke a feeling of relaxing in the shade during a long, hot day. It’s the scent of a beach day—the classic sunscreen notes are nostalgic as well as amazing overall.

This choice is a unique one that would make an interesting addition to a collection. It even goes so far as to have low notes of chlorine. But it’s hard to explain the unique appeal that a sunscreen-themed cologne can have. It may be the best thing you have ever tried, or something too strange for you. You have to try it to know.

For the customers that have tried Vacation, the sweet, fruity, tropical smell simply sells itself. There are small hints of coconut behind the sweet, retro sunscreen scent. It’s a cologne that is meant for the heat, and it can be used through most of the spring and all of the summer. If you want a cologne that captures the essence of a hot beach in the sunlight, this is it. If you don’t like beach fragrances overall, this may not be the best choice.

Bvlgari Aqva Pour Homme Marine is an even more heavily aquatic cologne. Decidedly a daytime summer cologne, it’s fresh, sweet, aromatic, and citrusy.

If you like deep, aromatic aquatic scents, try this one. It’s a light and long-lasting aroma that dries out into a fresh spicy, woody scent. You can use it once for a long summer day and go through the entire rollercoaster of scents and trails.

Bvlgari Aqva Pour Homme Marine is unique among aquatic colognes. Its top notes are grapefruit, neroli, mandarin, and petitgrain. The second layer, the middle notes, offer an aquatic aroma of seaweed, ocean water, and rosemary. Behind that are the Virginia cedar and amber notes, and a small hint of woodiness that adds subtle character.

The happiest Bvlgari Aqva Pour Homme Marine customers clearly state that it’s an ideal cologne for tropical weather. It’s light and refreshing, and an update on the classic version of Aqva. For those who don’t like it, the seaweed note is a bit much. Others simply don’t think it’s their ideal option.

Terre d’Hermes Eau Givree is a cool citrus aromatic fragrance. It’s cool and fruity, but it was formulated for men. It’s one of the newest on our list, having been launched in 2022.

The top note of Terre d’Hermes Eau Givree is citron. There is no mistaking the scent for anything but citron, though you are cooled off and cooled off by the juniper berries, Timut pepper, water, and mineral notes.

The mix of freshness and coolness makes Terre d’Hermes Eau Givree stand apart from most summer colognes. Customers report of the juxtaposition of an icy breeze versus a woody and mineral scent. The result is a cool and unique summer cologne.

The combination of citron and freshness of juniper berries provides a unique scent that is slightly experimental but doesn’t deviate so far as to be overwhelming. Customers generally report compliments for the unique and subtle result.

As a final entry, let’s look at a greener, more earthy option.

“Beach Hut Man” is a great name that describes exactly what to expect from this summer cologne. The main accord is green, with top notes of mint, galbanum, and orange blossom. The middle notes are the earthy ones, including moss, ivy, and vetiver. To finish beach hut off, there are the base notes of myrrh and patchouli.

What you get is a complete beach man with a hut made of the finest-smelling woods. It’s a unique fragrance without a clear match. It also happens to have good longevity on a summer day, with a unique experience that lasts an entire day.

Of course, if you are against beach/summer scents, this is probably another one to skip. However, even in the beach cologne category, Beach Hut Man stands out.

How to Apply Colognes During the Hot Summer Months

Cologne can shine in hot weather. But summer is also the time when mistakes can lead to you reeking or simply missing the mark and not carrying the scent you’re aiming for.

To make the most out of summer colognes, you can follow just a few tips.

First, either stick to a lighter scent or choose a stronger one that is agreeable to the summer heat. Citrus, herbal, or tropical scents are safer bets.

The best time to apply a summer cologne is right after drying off from a shower, while your skin is still a bit damp. This makes the scent last longer, stopping it from evaporating too fast.

The best place to apply summer colognes is on the neck or wrists, where the pulse points are. This stands year-round and should be observed for summer.

Lastly, apply summer cologne sparingly. You can get more out of less during the hot summer months. Too much can easily be more overpowering than during the cooler months of the year.

As a bonus, if you are overall worried about the heat and your skin, you can use a summer cologne with a cooling effect. Cooling is an effect of menthol and peppermint, normally. This can have a major impact on your comfort during the summer, so long as you don’t have sensitivities.

Cologne Ingredient Sensitivities

Speaking of sensitivities, that is definitely a good place to close off on. Many summer colognes contain ingredients that irritate people with skin sensitivities. Any one of the high-quality colognes we’ve gone over may be a bad choice for you based on even one such sensitivity.

A good habit to get into is to patch-test colognes before buying one. Applying a small amount on a specific area of your skin will reveal any symptoms of irritation.

The Lowdown

There are plenty of great summer colognes in the market. Personal preferences will determine which one is best for you. But there are also objective standards and a large body of customer feedback that can tell us which colognes you’re more likely to enjoy.

In the final assessment, Blu Atlas Atlantis is the best summer cologne for 2023. It offers the best of all worlds when it comes to summer colognes, including a solid theme that it sticks with, the right strength, and the highest quality of ingredients. But any of these other premium colognes may do the trick for you. All it takes is a quick test to know what smells great without activating any sensitivities you have.

