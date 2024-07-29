Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

My short queens! Many fashion companies might not always think of Us first when creating dresses — but thankfully, I was able to find a few that actually did. If you need some help finding some summer dresses that actually fit, look no further! I rounded up the 17 best petite summer dresses I could find — and they start at just $18.

Whether you’re looking for a new dress for your end-of-summer vacation or want a layerable style that’ll transition into fall, you’ll find a petite summer dress fit for any occasion below. We’ve found them in all different lengths (mini, midi and maxi) and several cute styles such as rich mom-style shirtdresses and fun floral sundresses. With these you can break up with your tailor and put the sewing needles down, because these are designed to fit all of Us petite gals.

Related: 21 Summer Dresses and Rompers That Will Rake in the Compliments Summer is the perfect time to strut your stuff. Whether that means you want to show off your long legs in a minidress or your beautiful arms in a sundress, it’s peak fashion all season long. And if you’re looking for something especially chic to wear this summer, we’ve got everything you’re looking for and […]

The Best Summer Dresses for Petite Women

The Best Summer Mini Dresses for Petite Women

1. Our Top Favorite! This tie-front mini dress gets our top favorite award for its versatile, wear-anywhere-design and rave customer reviews — was $39, now $31!

2. Flirty in Florals: With its smocked design, tie shoulders and ruffled hem, this floral midi dress definitely has a flirty flair — $27!

3. Shh, It’s Quiet Luxury: The definition of quiet luxury, this tweed mini dress features a classic sleeveless and front-button design, gold button details and a color-block design — $90!

4. Keep It Comfortable: Some days you just want to keep your outfit comfortable, which is when you’ll want to reach for this tie-waist T-shirt dress, made of a soft and breezy fabric — was $48, now $38!

5. Dare to Denim: If you haven’t yet tried a denim dress in your wardrobe like this tiered style from Walmart, let this be your sign to finally try the trend — was $41, now $27!

6. Sweater Weather: Prep for sweater weather ahead with this chic new knit V-neck sweater dress from Nordstrom that’d pair flawlessly with your favorite knee-high boots — was $128, now $85!

7. Sweet and Simple: Perfect for everything from bridal showers to country concerts is this mini puff-sleeve dress from Anthropologie that comes in standard, petite and plus sizes as well — $138!

Related: These 20 Flowy Sundresses Are Slimming for No Reason — Starting at $28 It seems that the boyfriends, husbands and fiancées are just as excited about sundress season as we are! Why men love sundresses is a mystery to Us all, but not really considering how you ladies stun in flowy, sleeveless frocks. The right sundress will have you radiating confidence — and nothing is more attractive than […]

The Best Summer Midi Dresses for Petite Women

8. Easy and Breezy: Perfect for sitting outside on a hot summer day and drinking some lemonade is this tiered midi T-shirt dress that’s made of a breathable and stretchy polyester fabric blend — was $43, now $36!

9. Perfectly Pleated: A great pick for a summer wedding guest dress is this pleated satin midi dress from Abercombie that comes in petite lengths no matter what your size is — was $140, now $120!

10. Pretty in Polka Dots: No matter whether you get this polka dot dress in red, blue or somewhere in between, you’re sure to look pretty in this flowy style — $45!

11. Trendy and Textured: Do something different with your wardrobe and try out this trendy textured midi dress for size — $130!

12. Sleek and Simple: Minimalist fashionistas will love this sleek rib-knit midi dress that’s as soft as a sweater — $88!

The Best Summer Maxi Dresses for Petite Women

13. Do the Drop Waist: A popular silhouette for summer, find this drop-waist maxi dress in your perfect length as it comes in petite lengths for all sizes — $100!

14. Vacation-Ready! If you’ve still got a vacation on the books for this year, you’ll want to pack this tiered white maxi dress that features a band at the waist to accentuate the curves — was $29, now $18!

15. Classy Cowl Style: There’s nothing quite as classy as a draped cowl back design, especially when it’s made with a sleek satin fabric like this V-neck style from Abercrombie — $130!

16. Prettiest of Prints: No shortage of options, this tiered, smock-waist maxi dress comes in tons of beautiful and elaborate colorful prints — $168!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Chic Shirtdress: Embody rich mom style in the sophisticated and refined shirtdress that comes in several length and color options — $168!