One thing is for sure — I have a passion for shopping. Whenever I’m with my girlfriends, whether we’re brunching in Manhattan or at a bar with great mocktails and food, we’re always finding the best fashion deals for our big upcoming beach trips.

If you’re like me, who spent months planning their annual beach trip with the girls, congratulations — you’re finally taking a trip to the beach! While sorting through a pile of clothes and swimsuits, you’re probably wondering what to bring on the trip! It’s normal to plan a mini vacation but forget to bring important items on the road. That’s why we’re here to help you find the best products to make your trip go as smoothly!

I picked out the best products for your weekend getaway to ensure you have everything packed and ready to go. Whether you need another pair of flip-flops or a bottle of sunscreen, here are my favorite summer essentials:

Take inspiration from Hailey Bieber, who always shows off summer trends. Pair this crop top with vintage jeans for a casual daytime look. This may sound weird, but whenever I’m sweating bullets at the beach, I pack facial wipes in my bag to wipe the dirt off my face. This pair of slides is practically an exact replica of the celebrity-loved Birkenstocks. These comfort slides can transform a simple outfit into a ready-for-the-beach look. While on the beach, you want something to cover your bikini top after baking in the sun. This linen-like, lightweight beach shirt is cute enough to wear, and you’ll get a ton of compliments on it. Keep your eyes protected with these trendy sunglasses as you’re blocking away the sun. Let’s not forget about sunscreen. This sunscreen spray will keep your skin protected from the scorching sun. You can never leave the house without a hat. This straw hat is made for the sun and helps cover your face, neck and ears. Your lips are the most sensitive area to get burned by the sun. This lip balm acts as a sunscreen to prevent your lips from getting dry from the heat. Summer is the time to wear shorts! These bestselling shorts have been worn by stars like Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber. For just a casual stroll around the beach, I would walk around wearing this T-shirt dress that’s on sale right now. A whole body deodorant can be handy at all times, especially if you want to smell fresh.

