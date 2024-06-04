Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The first official day of summer isn’t until June 20 this year, but for Us, June 1 is official. Summer’s in full swing! The whites, airy fabrics, bright florals and all types of sandals we’ve been missing since September are finally back.

If you want to update your wardrobe but don’t want to spend a month’s worth in rent (or more realistically, if your saving incentive is a late-summer trip to Europe), we found 15 luxe-looking dresses, shoes and swimsuits on sale at Walmart that’ll get you ready for beach days, picnics, barbecues and beyond. You’ll be convinced these items cost hundreds!

So whether you’re going for Hamptons mom, boho beauty, yacht wife or another trendy aesthetic, we’ve got you covered with only the best deals on top-selling items. Read on for the details! Happy shopping, friends!

Dresses

1. Take 50% Off Ppyoung T-Shirt Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This casual T-shirt dress is a bestseller for a reason! Grab it in one of 22 different colors and patterns . . . good luck choosing just one — Get 50% Off!

Not your style? See all Ppyoung deals at Walmart!

2. Take 49% Off Fantaslook Midi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s about time you found a new dress you’ll want to wear every day! Ruffle sleeves, tiers and a retro print are just a few things we love — Get 49% Off!

Not your style? See all Fantaslook deals at Walmart!

3. Take 38% Off Qincao Boho Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Hey there, boho queen! This vibrant dress is light and airy, ideal for those hot July days. Pair it with sunnies and bold gold jewelry — Get 38% Off!

Not your style? See all Qincao deals at Walmart!

4. Take 46% Off Free Assembly Mini Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: A tie waist, ruffle neck and mini length give this dress a flirty yet tasteful flair. Grab it in this nautical stripe pattern — Get 46% Off!

Not your style? See all Free Assembly deals at Walmart!

5. Take 47% Off Ygbgbb Long Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re headed to a picnic, cocktail hour with the girls or a walk in the park, you’ll be the most stylish gal there — Get 47% Off!

Not your style? See all Ygbgbb deals at Walmart!

6. Take 66% Off Asklazy Solid-Color Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: There’s nothing quite like a simple dress that you can pair with pattern shoes and sparkly jewelry. Grab it in black, green, purple and more — Get 66% Off!

Not your style? See all Asklazy deals at Walmart!

Shoes

7. Take 28% Off Time and Tru Wedge Sandals

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re in love with the tie knot and sleek strap of this versatile sandal. Wear it with all of your favorite dresses, skirts and shorts this summer — Get 28% Off!

Not your style? See all Time and Tru deals at Walmart!

8. Take 55% Off Hobibear Clogs

Our Absolute Favorite: Gardening calls for some rubber clogs that protect your feet without causing them to overheat. Meet your dream slip-on — Get 55% Off!

Not your style? See all Hobibear deals at Walmart!

9. Take 29% Off Reebok Sneakers

Our Absolute Favorite: Your new everything shoe has entered the building! These all-white sneakers are loved by hundreds for their comfort and style — Get 29% Off!

Not your style? See all Reebok deals at Walmart!

10. Take 21% Off Dream Pairs Platform Sandals

Our Absolute Favorite: You don’t have to grab the blush pink hue, but we’re pretty sure the compliments will be rolling in faster than you can say “thank you” — Get 21% Off!

Not your style? See all Dream Pairs deals at Walmart!

Swimsuits

11. Take 59% Off Moshu High Waist Bikinis

Our Absolute Favorite: If you typically shy away from bikinis, this ultra-flattering color-block suit will change your mind. The sporty flair is level-10 chic — Get 59% Off!

Not your style? See all Moshu deals at Walmart!

12. Take 50% Off Somer Tummy Control One-Pieces

Our Absolute Favorite: Who would ever say no to tummy control? Reviewers are obsessed, some urging Us to “buy it in all colors” — Get 50% Off!

Not your style? See all Somer deals at Walmart!

13. Take 41% Off Charmo V-Neck One-Pieces

Our Absolute Favorite: The ruffle V-neck style of this one-piece suit will make you look (and feel) like a yacht mom. See it in 13 classy colors and patterns — Get 41% Off!

Not your style? See all Charmo deals at Walmart!

14. Take 44% Off Dokotoo Tankinis

Our Absolute Favorite: This suit will send your confidence through the roof. It has built-in padding for convenience and is suitable for sizes small to double extra large— Get 44% Off!

Not your style? See all Dokotoo deals at Walmart!

15. Take 67% Off Eytino Cutout One-Pieces

Our Absolute Favorite: A front cutout makes this a sexy find. Vertical ribbed material makes it lengthening too, so you’ll look longer, richer and taller — Get 67% Off!

Not your style? See all Eytino deals at Walmart!

