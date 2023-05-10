18 Best Thickening Shampoos in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While not all of us might desire hair that’s thick and voluminous, for those out there who do, plenty of shampoos are available on the market that provide that full hair you might be seeking.

Thickening shampoos work by adding various ingredients, such as rice starch and keratin, to provide more volume to your hair, helping it appear fuller. This is especially great if you’re experiencing thinning hair or just have naturally thin hair.

The Best Ingredients Found in Thickening Shampoos and What To Avoid

You’ll find a lot of overlap in the ingredients used for any of the best thickening shampoos, and generally speaking, the best ingredients provide your hair with the essential nutrients it needs to prevent hair loss, foster a healthy scalp, and enhance all the hair follicles found there—and, of course, they’ll thicken your hair.

In a lot of these shampoos, you’ll probably have seen a plethora of oils. Two of the best, however, are argan and jojoba oils. Both of these ingredients have similar benefits to your hair, so in many ways, they are sister oils.

Jojoba oil is a hydrator full of vitamins and minerals to help strengthen your locks—and strong locks are thick locks. Argan oil, similarly, has moisturizing properties and makes your strands and follicles as healthy as can be.

Another great ingredient, saw palmetto, can block DHT, a hormone that both men and women produce that can contribute to hair loss. Any shampoo infused with saw palmetto can help make your locks as luscious as can be.

If you want to go further in your quest for great hair thickening shampoos, you can seek out those that are vegan and cruelty-free.

The Bad Stuff

At the other end of the spectrum are the ingredients to avoid, in both thickening shampoos and in shampoos in general. You’ve probably heard of many of these—sulfates, parabens, phthalates.

Sulfates

What makes these ingredients worth avoiding? While you’ll still find them in many shampoos, more and more brands are trying to find alternatives to sulfates. For the uninformed, sulfates are what causes your shampoos to lather up so effectively. They’re not inherently “bad” for you, but they can strip your hair of its natural oils, and for some people, especially those with sensitive skin, sulfates can irritate the skin and eyes.

Parabens

Parabens are used in some shampoos as an artificial preservative. If one of these shampoos has anything that could expire or go bad, then parabens are added to the formulation to prevent the growth of mold and bacteria. Research into parabens has indicated some potential health concerns, so most shampoo brands have begun to phase them out.

Phthalates

Phthalates are a family of chemicals, and though research is inconclusive as to which specific ones might be harmful to your health, and to what degree, it’s best to avoid these altogether if possible. In shampoos, they’re typically used as gelling agents to give the product the consistency that you’re most likely used to seeing. Phthalates can also be found in many other products, too.

The Best Shampoos

The best thickening shampoos help provide you with a fuller head of hair without weighing it down. The best results will be light and bouncy, not thick and oily. To help you pick the perfect shampoo for you, we’ve compiled a list of the top 18 thickening shampoos of 2023.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

Topping our list is a shampoo from up-and-comer Blu Atlas, which has been making waves in the male grooming market since its founding in 2022. Key ingredients in this shampoo include saw palmetto and vegan biotin, which are both great for thickening your hair.

The shampoo also features jojoba oil to hydrate your scalp and help build strong strands, and aloe vera, a vitamin-rich antioxidant, which gives your scalp even more hydration.

On top of that, the shampoo is vegan and cruelty-free. Also, instead of your typical sulfates, which this shampoo is free of, it has coconut-derived surfactants to help build up that lather we love about a good shampoo.

All these factors together make Blu Atlas Shampoo our number-one choice for a thickening shampoo in 2023.

Second on our list is Tea Tree Lemon Sage Thickening Shampoo, a brand from Paul Mitchell. This citrus-infused shampoo refreshes and tingles your scalp while thickening your locks, earning it second place on this list.

Chock full of thickening agents, this shampoo plumps up your strands and leaves your hair looking healthy and vibrant. The tingle, well-known to all Tea Tree brand shampoos, originates from not only the titular tea tree, but in this shampoo, it also comes from lemon, sage, and peppermint.

This shampoo is also color safe, vegan, and free of parabens and gluten. It also comes in a PCR (post-consumer recycled) bottle, so it’s as great for the environment as it is for your hair.

This shampoo from R+Co leverages the hair-strengthening properties of biotin to thicken your hair from root to tip—great for people with fine hair looking to revitalize their hair game. Biotin, for the unfamiliar, can potentially improve scalp circulation, increase hair density, and strengthen hair follicles.

Other key ingredients in Dallas include pro-vitamin B5, saw palmetto, and coconut oil. Respectively, these ingredients add hydration and make your hair shine, add body, and strengthen and condition your hair, thus promoting scalp health and adding luster, shine, and softness. This shampoo also prevents hair breakage and split ends.

To top it off, all of R+Co’s products are vegan and free of cruelty, gluten, and parabens. The cap and bottle are also made from 55% recycled plastics.

For people seeking a natural solution to make their thin fine hair a little thicker, Rahua’s Voluminous Shampoo is a great option to consider. Rahua creates its products using only organic, natural, and pure plant-derived ingredients.

This array of natural ingredients includes Ungurahua oil (Rahua oil) from the Amazonian rainforest, from which the brand takes its names. This tree nut oil has been used by Amazonian women for generations for a wide range of applications, from hair care to medicine.

Where this shampoo is concerned, Rahua oil helps keep your hair follicles and scalp healthy while fortifying your strands. Not only that, but the oil’s fine molecules greatly extend color endurance by pushing those pigments deep into the hair strand.

All of Rahua’s products are plant-based and free of parabens, silicon sulfates, and gluten. The Rahua oil is also rainforest-grown and harvested using indigenous methods.

Perfect for thin hair, Biolage’s Full Density Thickening Shampoo cleanses those thin locks and helps build up a bit of thickness. When combined with Biolage Full Density Thickening Conditioner, you can expect results after just one use.

True to the brand’s name, a key ingredient in this product is biotin, which you’ll see pop up multiple times on this list. For a reminder, biotin is a B vitamin and can improve scalp circulation, increase hair density, and strengthen hair follicles. The second key ingredient, zinc PCA, rebalances the scalp, reducing hair loss and purifying the follicles.

Biolage Full Density Thickening Shampoo is great for virtually all hair types, including color-treated hair, and it’s free of parabens, silicone, mineral oil, and artificial colorants. Biolage is also verified to be cruelty-free through the Leaping Bunny Program. It’s also 100% vegan, and—outside of the cap—the bottle is made of 100% recycled plastic.

Specially made for sensitive skin and hair, EverStrong from L’Oreal Paris seeks to give people with both fine hair and sensitive skin a way to build thickness without having to worry about any harsh sulfates, salts, or surfactants—all of which are known to dry out and damage hair.

Like all L’Oreal Paris’s products, this shampoo is tested by hair colorists to ensure that it’s great for all colored hair. And in addition to being free of sulfates, parabens, and harsh salts, it’s also gluten-free and vegan.

And despite being free of sulfates, this shampoo still lathers up nicely. And with the rosemary-infused formula, it smells great, too.

This shampoo from Monpure is packed with so many beneficial ingredients that it’ll give your hair a second skin, thickening up and boosting it with healthy proteins. It’s also cleansing and washes away dirt and debris.

This second skin also provides protective qualities, shielding your hair against pollutants, irritants, and bacteria. The key ingredient, silkgen, is a vegan alternative to silk peptides and is what causes the “second skin” effect. Silkgen has been clinically proven to repair fragile or damaged hair strands and protect from harmful pollutants and bacteria.

Another ingredient, keratin, is also present. This protein is ideal for boosting shine, fortifying fine hair, and rebuilding damaged follicles. Lastly, aloe vera brings plenty of hydration and anti-inflammatory properties.

As with many of the products on this list, Strengthening Silk Protein Shampoo is free of cruelty, sulfates, silicones, and parabens, and it’s dermatologically tested, scientifically proven, vegan, and comes in containers made from recycled materials.

However, with a shampoo of this type, product build-up might occur over time, so it’s good to occasionally reset by changing products if your hair starts getting weighed down.

This shampoo by Bumble and bumble. leverages panthenol, wheat protein, and aloe vera gel to make your hair look fuller and thicker. Panthenol and aloe vera are both great moisturizers, with panthenol specifically helping to balance the scalp’s moisture to make your hair more supple, soft, and strong.

Bumble and bumble. Thickening Volume Shampoo is also free of parabens, phthalates, and mineral oil, and its production is entirely cruelty-free. If you have fine, thinning, limp, or flyaway hair, then this shampoo is worth a shot.

Biotin is back again in this volumizing shampoo from Briogeo. Blossom & Bloom enhances your hair’s fullness and thickness, bringing thin, fine locks back to life.

The ginseng and biotin featured in this shampoo, as well as ginger, are natural ingredients that stimulate the blood flow to the scalp, helping to increase hair and follicle health. Meanwhile, the clarifying agents of lemon and witch hazel extracts absorb any excess oil and extend the time between blowouts.

Blossom & Bloom is 98% naturally derived and contains no sulfates, silicones, phthalates, parabens, diethanolamine, or artificial dyes. The shampoo is also gluten-free and cruelty-free.

For fuller-looking and feeling hair, consider giving Sachajuan’s Thickening Shampoo a shot to bring those thin locks to life. By utilizing the power of ocean silk and Sachajuan’s own thickening technology, this shampoo nourishes, volumizes, detangles, and protects your hair. With it, you can give yourself a firm foundation for any styling needs.

To help increase the health of your hair even further, this shampoo features heat and UV protectants to keep your hair looking beautiful throughout the day. It’s also free of parabens as well as being cruelty-free and vegan.

Back in 2017, this shampoo even won several awards: the Swedish Cosmetic and Beauty Award 2017 – Swedish Cosmetic Industry; the Costume Readers Award 2017 – Costume Magazine; the Danish Beauty Award for Haircare of the Year 2017 – Danish Cosmetic Industry; and the GQ Grooming Award for Best Shampoo 2017 – GQ Magazine UK.

This shampoo from OGX combines the nutrient-rich powers of biotin and collagen to boost thin, flat hair to leave it looking fuller and healthier. If you have flat or medium hair, Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Shampoo is especially helpful for volumizing your locks so they look fuller and more abundant than before.

This shampoo also is a treat for your senses as the bergamot, jasmine, and vanilla scents leaves you smelling delightful. It’s also free of sulfates and parabens.

If you’re struggling with thin or fine hair, which undoubtedly drew you to this article in the first place, then Finesse Volumize + Strengthen Shampoo is worth a closer look. It’ll leave your hair feeling full, silky soft, and clean—and the shampoo promises not to weigh down your hair or leave behind any build-up.

This shampoo works its magic through a combination of camellia oil and a slew of active proteins. Camellia oil, in particular, is full of omega-9 fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants, giving your hair a healthy boost. Those active proteins, soy, silk, and keratin, are the foundation of a good head of hair.

When combined, these ingredients revitalize dry, damaged hair, making your entire head come to life. This shampoo can also be paired with Finesse Volumize + Strengthen Volumizing Conditioner.

Next up on our list is Avalon Organics Therapy Thickening Shampoo infused with a biotin B-complex. As you might be able to tell from their name, this brand is certified organic and all of its products are created with deep respect for the earth—makes sense, since we only have the one.

Avalon Organics seeks to bring together modern science with the botanical world to provide customers with a solution that’s as good for the environment as it is for their customers’ hair. Naturally, products from Avalon Organics are cruelty-free and vegan.

Like many other items on this list, the star ingredient here is biotin to help build strong, thick strands. But it gets plenty of help from saw palmetto, quinoa protein, and vitamin E.

Ultimately, this shampoo is a great option if you’re looking for the best organic, environmentally-friendly product.

This deep-cleansing shampoo from Kérastase thoroughly clears any build-up, all the while increasing hair density and strengthening your locks. With this shampoo, you’ll provide your locks with a firm foundation for thickening.

The three key ingredients of hyaluronic acid, glucopeptides, and ceramides combine to plump the hair, strengthen existing hair, enhance shine, promote elasticity, and aid in moisture retention.

For maximum results, use it every time you wash, even on color-treated hair. How long it takes for results to appear varies depending on your personal case and what condition your hair is in, but if you use it regularly, you’ll see results in virtually no time.

If you’re struggling with thinning hair and looking for an all-vegan option, then Vegamour’s Gro Revitalizing Shampoo is worth a shot. It increases hair density by up to 52% (at least according to their own clinical tests). Powered by microencapsulation technology, which basically means that the ingredients are dispersed slowly over time, Gro delivers its plant-derived chemicals directly to the scalp.

As such, Gro is a grower and not a shower, so expect noticeable changes in about 90 days, with results peaking at about 120 days. If you’re on the market for a shampoo with quicker results, then this one is definitely not for you. But as they say, patience is a virtue.

This shampoo is also safe for all hair types and all skin types. It’s free of sulfates, silicones, parabens, phthalates, GMOs, gluten, and synthetic fragrances. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free. It even has Vegamour’s own 100% vegan proprietary alternative to keratin, karmatin.

Next up is another biotin-leveraging shampoo, this time from Hask, with its Biotin Boost Thickening Shampoo. Hask is even a popular brand among Hollywood stylists, so if it’s good enough for the stars, then it’s definitely an option worth considering.

In addition to biotin, this shampoo features two other key ingredients: collagen and coffee extract. Biotin, as we know by now, is also known as vitamin B7, and it improves thickness, strengthens strands, and, to top it off, provides a bit more shine to your hair. Next to that, the collagen repairs damage and adds more volume to your hair, and the coffee extract stimulates roots to promote hair growth.

Hask products are also free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten, artificial dyes, and aluminum starch. They’re also safe for color-treated hair and all hair types.

Coming in next on our list is a product that features, likely as no surprise to anyone, biotin. Re:line’s Biotin Thickening Shampoo has an array of ingredients to help thicken your hair and make it nice and thick. This product even helps with hair loss.

In addition to the biotin, this shampoo has aloe vera, saw palmetto, and several oils: argan, coconut, rosemary, and castor. All of these ingredients combine to add thickness to your hair and promote regrowth as well as prevent hair loss in both men and women by blocking DHT, a hormone that causes hair loss.

Re:Line Biotin Thickening Shampoo is safe for all hair types, and free of sulfates, parabens, phosphates, GMOs, and preservatives. It’s also cruelty-free.

Last but definitely not least in our list of the 18 best thickening shampoos of 2023 is an offering from Revitalash Cosmetics. The key ingredients of Revitalash Cosmetics Thickening Shampoo cleanse and fortify your hair to optimize your scalp health and protect you from any potential environmental stressors.

In addition to biotin, this shampoo leverages the powers of willow bark, ginseng, and flax protein to increase hair shaft thickness and exfoliate your scalp.

If you’ve got color-treated hair, worry not since this shampoo is perfectly suited for that and various other treatments and hair types. It’s also free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates. Another upside of this product is that it’s been reviewed by dermatologists, so if you have sensitive skin, this shampoo won’t irritate you. Plus, it’s cruelty-free and vegan.

With all the shampoos featured on this list, from Blu Atlas all the way to Revitalash Cosmetics, you’re more than likely to find one that helps provide your hair with the thickness you’ve been searching for.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does hair-thickening shampoo really work?

In short, yes! Although they won’t cure thin hair or prevent/reverse the hair loss that causes hair to appear thinner, hair-thickening shampoos really can help your hair to appear thicker and more voluminous.

Not only can most thickening shampoos add biotin or keratin to your hair, physically adding volume, but they can also help clean away all of the dirt, product build-up, and grime that might be clogging your hair follicles. This brings back healthy hair with a vibrant shine.

Which shampoo is best for hair thickening?

Although the best shampoo for you might vary depending on your personal needs and hair type, Blu Atlas Shampoo is a great all-around option to thicken your hair. If you’re new to hair-thickening shampoos, Blu Atlas is a great place to start. And then, if you need, you can explore other options to include in your hair care routine.

Is thickening shampoo the same as volumizing shampoo?

Technically no, but most thickening shampoos also have volumizing properties, and vice-versa. Thickening shampoos, however, tend to get to the root of the problem, pardon the pun. They bring strands back to life and make each one thicker. In a word, volumizing shampoos add lift to your hair, which is great if you have fine hair, but maybe not as effective if you have thinning hair. That’s why most thickening shampoos do both.

Does hair-thickening shampoo work for men?

Most definitely! While men can sometimes have hair with slightly different properties than women, hair-thickening shampoos definitely work with men’s hair just as well as they do with women’s hair.

What are the cons of a thickening shampoo?

To work properly, most thickening shampoos leave behind product on your hair to give it the thickening effect. These products can build up over time. So, if you use thickening shampoos for long enough, they’ll start to weigh down your hair. If this happens, a great cleansing shampoo will make your hair right as rain.

How often should you use thickening shampoo?

Typically, two or three times a week is a great frequency to use thickening shampoos. But of course, your mileage might vary, so you might find greater results if you use the shampoo more or less often.

How long does it take for thickening shampoo to work?

In most cases, and depending on how often you use it during the onset, you’ll start to see results after about a week. Naturally, you’ll need to keep using the thickening shampoo to maintain the results. And as previously mentioned, if the build-up begins to become too much, and it begins to weigh down your hair, it might be a good idea to break the cycle with a thoroughly cleansing shampoo for a quick reset.

