Upgrade Your Adventures With the Best Travel Essentials for Men

So you’re ready for your next big adventure, but you’re not sure what to pack? We’ve got you covered, bro. We hand-tested, smelled, and did the product research, so you don’t have to.

Our list of the best travel essentials for men has everything you need for your next vacation or business trip. If you’re looking for the ultimate packing list, scroll to our FAQ section to get started.

Ready to upgrade for your next adventure? Here are the best travel essentials for men.

Toss everything you need into your toiletry kit in one sweep with Blu Atlas Essentials Travel Set-–the best travel essentials for men. This bundle has everything you need to clean your bod from top to bottom.

Blu Atlas is a popular brand that makes skin and hair-supporting products free from sulfates, parabens, and phthalates. Each cleansing and moisturizing product is formulated with naturally derived ingredients that are gentle on the body.

Essentials Travel Set is a well-rounded kit with everything you need to stay well-groomed on your next adventure. Blu Atlas Shampoo cleanses the hair and scalp, the Conditioner hydrates and locks in moisture, and the rich, foaming Body Wash removes dirt and grime. To round it out, the Face Moisturizer keeps your face supple and satisfied. What more could a guy want?

You don’t need to leave your beard-grooming essentials at home. Harry’s Shave Travel Kit gives you everything you need for a well-groomed, fabulous-looking beard. Whether you’re hoping to have a beard as fantastic as Albus Dumbledore or prefer a sleek mustachioed look, the right tools can help you keep your beard in shape.

Shave Travel Kit comes with TSA-friendly hair-grooming tools like travel-size Shave Gel, two razors, one travel cover, and a water-resistant bag to carry it all. Shave Travel Kit is one of the best travel essentials for men, and it’s an excellent gift for guys who love to explore or those heading off to college.

If you’re a frequent traveler, you know that earplugs are an essential travel item. Happy Ears Original Discovery Pack is a starter kit that reduces volume and noise by 25 dB. The pack comes with three earplug sizes (small, medium, and large), so it can fit your ears perfectly and reduce sound without causing discomfort.

These aren’t your typical one-and-done ear plugs covered in wax and carelessly tossed out after a long-haul flight. Each earplug is washable, so you can use them as much as you need. Happy Ears Earplugs are great at keeping loud noises out so you can catch some z’s on your next trip.

There’s nothing more essential than a good night’s sleep. Manta Sleep Mask provides a 100% blackout effect so you can fall asleep and stay asleep. Using lightweight, breathable materials, it slips over your head and gently grips the eyes without pressure on your eyelids or lashes.

Manta Sleep Mask is their basic option, and they also have other upgraded options, like a mask made with silk and features like sound, cooling, steam, and weight. It’s the best eye mask to make travel easier and one of the top travel essentials for men.

Fit carry-on requirements with an elegantly designed piece of luggage. Half the battle in packing is having a high-quality piece of luggage to put all your stuff in. You want to feel confident that everything you pack will safely make it to your destination.

Freeform Carry-On Spinner is a lightweight but strong bag that makes travel easier. It weighs 6.5 lbs and comes with a 10-year warranty, so you don’t have to worry about accidents outside your control.

You’ve packed your bags but still need somewhere to store your Blu Atlas Essentials Travel Set and other toiletries? The Bensen Toiletry Kit from State Bags is a versatile option for your bathroom gear.

It’s an ideal middle-of-the-road toiletry bag that works well for any trip—even those backpacking trips with no end date. It has a zipper in the middle, unzips flat like a book, and has a hook so you can hang it in the bathroom. There’s ample storage for travel essentials like deo and your favorite cologne.

What’s better than one sunscreen that will protect your skin from harsh sun rays? Two sunscreens! Oars+Alps duo pack of lightweight, travel-size sunscreen is the perfect companion for your next big trip. It doesn’t matter if you’re hitting the beach or venturing into New York City; you should use sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher daily.

Each bottle is 1 oz and TSA-approved and lasts up to 80 minutes even if you exercise in the hot summer sun.

Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the best travel essential for men?

The best travel essential for men is the Blu Atlas Essentials Travel Pack. It has the basics every guy needs to stay clean no matter where you are. From rugged mountain peaks to quiet lake days with the fam, this mini travel toiletry kit has you covered from top to bottom and will have you smelling fresh and fabulous in less than 10 minutes.

What travel essentials should I pack?

It doesn’t matter if you’re packing for a business trip or a week-long cruise with the in-laws; a good packing list contains all the essentials you need for grooming and comfort as you travel.

Packing list with travel essentials for men:

Luggage and packing gear:

Suitcase or backpack

Compression cubes

Toiletry kit

Daypack

Ziplock bags

Travel-size first aid kit

Travel-size toiletries:

Deodorant

Shampoo

Conditioner

Body wash or bar soap

Face wash

Moisturizer

Body lotion

Shaving tools

Sunscreen

Hairbrush

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Bug spray

Medications or pain relievers

Nail clippers

Electronics:

Smartphone (with travel apps downloaded)

Chargers

Laptop or tablet

Universal adapter

Power bank

E-reader

Clothes: