When you’re traveling, you typically have multiple bags in tow that weigh you down. There is nothing more chaotic than rushing through a busy airport with the heaviest bags or being crammed with one that’s too big and jam-packed with all of your items. That’s why upgrading to the best travel purses can take the weight off your shoulders, really.

There are a multitude of options on the market, so let Us help! To find the best travel purses, we considered many styles, sizes and prices before curating our list. We also scoured for stylish picks that you can wear anywhere — traveling or not. Ahead, see six of the best travel purses that will make you want to book your next trip.

Best Splurge Travel Purse: The Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote is a splurge, but according to shoppers, it makes traveling a breeze. It has a chic silhouette, a roomy interior and an inside pocket that helps to organize your essentials. The bag features a water-resistant finish that’s easy to clean — $155 at Nordstrom!

Athleta Revive Modular Crossbody Bag: The easier the bag is to carry, the better. That's why

The easier the bag is to carry, the better. That’s why this crossbody bag from Athleta has an AirPod pouch, a built-in sunglasses pouch, and a main compartment that holds a small wallet and keys. There is also a removable strap that’s lightweight across your shoulders — $99 at Athleta!

An Easy Phone Tote: If you’re always worried about leaving your phone in an airport, grab Cuyana’s Easy Phone Tote. “Perfect bag for traveling!,” a shopper said. “Can fit phone, passport, wallet, and chapstick.” — $198 at Cuyana!

Travel in Style: Gap's Vegan Leather Bucket Bag provides a stylish way to safely hold your items while exploring your favorite cities. It has an adorable bucket bag shape, a shoulder strap and a drawcord closure at the top — $49 (originally $55) at Gap!



Go Hands-Free: lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag is a constant bestseller, and for good reason: It offers plenty of room to hold your phone, keys, wallet and more. You can wear it in many ways, whether as a belt bag, crossbody, or over a shoulder — $49 at lululemon!

An Anti-Theft Travel Purse: When traveling staying safe is key. That's where this affordable anti-theft bag comes in. It has a five-point anti-theft security system, two multi-organizational compartments, and front magnetic flap hides — $33 (originally $80) at Amazon!