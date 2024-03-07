Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

After a long, hot beach day, hopping into the shower is a magical feeling. You’re clean, fresh, and ready to dig into the local cuisine. But there’s one thing that isn’t magical about your holiday—that cheap body wash and bar soap from your hotel or Airbnb.

To keep those harsh drying soaps at bay, pack a hydrating travel-size body wash that keeps you clean without robbing your skin of moisture. Keep your dewy glow alive with a cleanser that straddles the line of cleansing and moisturizing.

Here’s what to look for as you shop for a travel-size body wash:

TSA-approved size: If you want your body wash to reach your destination, we recommend purchasing TSA-friendly options that fit the size requirement of 3 oz (100 ml) or smaller. If you’re heading out onto the open road for a once-in-a-lifetime road trip, then by all means, pack a bigger body wash. But for most folks, we recommend adding a TSA-approved body wash to their toiletry bag.

Ingredients: Always opt for products free from harsh chemicals like sulfates, parabens, phthalates, artificial dyes, and fragrances. Instead, look for formulas that harness cleansing and hydrating ingredients using plant-based materials like aloe vera, shea butter, coconut-derived surfactants, and jojoba oil.

Skin type: The body wash you choose should suit your skin type. Those with dry or sensitive skin should opt for intense-hydrating cleansers that don’t steal natural oils, while those with oily or acne-prone skin should seek formulas that remove excess oil and keep moisture levels balanced.

Here are the six best travel-size body washes for your next vacation. Let’s get clean, lads.

Travel can be stressful on your body, so why not use the best travel-size body wash so there’s one less thing to worry about? Blu Atlas’s Body Wash is a skin-soothing and nourishing formula that gently cleanses the skin.

Body Wash comes in a 3 oz (TSA-friendly) bottle in the brand’s Essentials Travel Set that contains everything you need to groom yourself from top to bottom. Each grooming essential is made with vegan formulas and 100% free from sulfates, parabens, and phthalates.

Blu Atlas Body Wash blends antioxidant-rich green tea extract with soothing and hydrating ingredients like aloe vera to ensure your skin stays soft and flake-free. Blu Atlas Body Wash is the best travel-size body wash for guys who want a luxurious, foamy cleanser to get good and clean.

Keep things simple with a body wash that uses botanical-based ingredients to give you that good, clean feeling. Native’s travel-size body wash is excellent for sensitive skin because it’s free from harsh chemicals like sulfates, phthalates, parabens, and artificial dyes. When you’re ready to wash off dirt, pollution, and excess oil, suds up this liquid cleanser to gently remove it.

Coconut & Vanilla Body Wash is a fun, aromatic experience and helps you smell fabulous after stepping out of the shower. It comes in a 3 oz TSA-friendly bottle and fits like a charm in your toiletry bag.

Sol De Janeiro is best known for its top-selling Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, which touts its skin-tightening benefits while smelling absolutely fabulous. They bring their characteristic charm and formulas into their shower creams to help you smell fantastic and have hydrated skin after showering. The formula is uber-hydrating and makes skin feel buttery soft.

Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel contains rich fatty acids to rehydrate skin after you wash, and it comes with a delightful pistachio caramel scent. The travel-size body wash is TSA-compliant at 3 oz, and the formula is sulfate-free.

Sol de Janeiro packages more of its best-selling cleansers in travel-friendly bottles, so be sure to pick your favorite scent.

She’s the basic body wash that so many love (and some love to hate). Dove’s cleansing solution is a basic formula that offers up to 24 hours of moisture and comes in a travel-friendly 3 oz bottle.

Pack your toiletry kit with a travel-size Dove Body Wash to get that classic clean feeling. When you toss this bottle into your luggage, you know you’re getting a refreshing cleanser that doesn’t dry out the skin, and it may even remind you of your granny who loves Dove’s classic bar soap.

Dove’s formula always adds extra oomph in the form of a lightweight lotion to keep the skin hydrated and healthy.

Folks with skin sensitivities may be more attracted to a soothing, hydrating body wash like this one from Aveeno. The brand formulates dermatologist-recommended cleansers that add moisturizing and nourishing ingredients to the skin. Triple oat and shea butter ensure the skin doesn’t get itchy and rehydrates after cleansing.

Aveeno’s travel-size body wash is the perfect match for those with dry, sensitive skin or those who deal with other skin stressors when traveling. It’s also an excellent option for those who regularly experience sunburns.

Not a body wash person? We’ve got you covered. A high-quality bar soap is an affordable solution to the age-old “What do I use if I hate body wash?”. It provides many of the same benefits as a body wash at a fraction of the cost.

Ursa Major’s Morning Mojo Bar Soap is a two-in-one cleanser with all the skin-washing benefits you’d get in a body wash. It also contains exfoliating properties to energize and wake up the skin.

Peppermint, eucalyptus, and rosemary give the soap a punchy, zesty fragrance that make it easy to wake up and start the day with a bit of pep in your step. Instead of adding a travel-size body wash to your toiletry kit, add this bar soap to save space and stay clean.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does a (100 ml) travel-size body wash last?

A 100 ml travel-size body wash should last up to one month. But if you’re sudsing up with more than a dime-sized dollop of cleanser each time you hop in the shower, a travel-size bottle may only last a few weeks.

What’s the best travel-size body wash?

Blu Atlas Body Wash (3 oz) is the best travel-size body wash for men and women. It’s formulated with good-for-skin ingredients and provides a deep clean without stripping moisture from the body. The classic scent balances the right tone of freshness and calmness and helps you smell your best.