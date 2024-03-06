The Best Travel Size Shampoos for Healthy Hair

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Traveling can stress out your hair and skin, whether it’s caused by small hotel shampoos that steal every scrap of moisture from your scalp or your grandma’s giant bottle of Suave shampoo that she’s had since the early 00s. That’s why having a premium travel-size shampoo can go a long way in helping you look and feel your best.

Finding the right travel-size shampoo can prevent frizz, breakage, and dryness while keeping your hair healthy and full of life. If you head into your local grocery store, you’ll find a section of travel products with brands that may not work for your hair type, so we’ve done the research to find affordable premium haircare products so you can live your best—hair—life.

Things to consider when choosing a travel-size shampoo:

TSA-compliant size: Travel products should always be compliant with TSA policies. Liquid items in your carry-on should be 3.4 oz (100 ml) or smaller. Pack larger liquid in your checked luggage to avoid having them confiscated.

Hair type: Finding products that suit your hair and scalp is essential. Not all shampoo formulas will deliver the results you’re after. When browsing, ensure the cleanser provides the proper nutrients or moisture for your best hair day—even while traveling.

Hair-loving ingredients: Look for plant-based ingredients that ensure the hair and scalp get clean without removing moisture. The best travel-size shampoos contain naturally derived ingredients suitable for all hair types.

We’ve gathered the best travel-size shampoos so you can keep your hair healthy and strong.

Travel often results in dry, damaged hair, but that doesn’t have to be your norm. Blu Atlas Shampoo is the best travel-size shampoo because it contains nourishing and moisturizing ingredients that ensure each strand retains hydration as you cleanse.

Naturally derived ingredients like jojoba oil, vegan biotin, aloe vera, and saw palmetto ensure your hair keeps moisture locked in, while coconut-derived surfactants lather up to remove excess oil, dirt, and pollution. The formula is free from sulfates, paraben, and phthalates and cleanses hair gently.

Perfect hair Day Shampoo is a travel-size cleanser that gently removes product buildup and oil from the hair and scalp. Living Proof is a popular brand that makes traveling more fun. Twenty-one of their customer-favorite products are available in TSA-compliant sizes that fit into a toiletry kit.

Lather up and help your hair shine with a shampoo free of silicone, paraben, phthalates, and sulfate. After one wash, the 2 oz bottle strengthens hair and adds 68% more shine.

Allow yourself to unwind and get your whole body squeaky clean after stressful travel days with a shampoo that focuses on nourishing ingredients. Native products harness potent plant-derived ingredients to deliver a premium grooming experience. Check the back of the bottle to see Native’s brand transparency in action and learn more about naturally derived ingredients in the ‘poo.

Cucumber & Mint Volumizing Shampoo adds extra oomph to flat, tired hair while cleaning and removing product build-up and oil. Native shampoos are always paraben-free, sulfate-free, silicone-free, and dye-free, so you don’t have to worry about breakage or damage.

Treat your scalp to a hydrating wash with Pureology’s Hydrate Shampoo. As a premium haircare brand, Pureology brings together luxury ingredients for an elevated cleansing ritual. As you wash your strands, the shower steam whips up a spa-like aromatherapy treatment with the cleanser’s soothing blend of lavender, patchouli, and bergamot.

Hydrate Shampoo is the perfect TSA-friendly bottle at 1.7 oz for folks with dry, dull hair. As a vegan, sulfate-free formula, it works for all hair types, including those with color-treated hair. The shampoo is ideal for folks with medium to thick hair types as the formula works deep into the hair to revive each strand.

Mild shampoos tend to get a bad rap, but Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo is an ideal mild cleanser for those with sensitive scalps. The ‘poo is suitable for all hair types and gently cleanses the hair and scalp with soothing ingredients like fair trade coconut oil, amino acids, and hydrolyzed wheat proteins.

Kiehl designed the bottle for an easy refill with a larger bottle of the cleanser, and the brand strives to reduce waste with its refillable bottle set and refill packages. Amino Acid Shampoo is one of the best travel-size shampoos for folks who want to keep their hair healthy, clean, and strong, and the bottle is also TSA-compliant at 2.6 oz.

Cold-Pressed Balancing Shampoo takes haircare a step further by focusing on the needs of your hair and scalp. Free from sulfates and silicones, it’s a nutrient-dense cleansing formula that removes dirt, oil, and product build-up without stressing out the skin.

Act+Acre’s cleanser removes pollution and everyday buildup while restoring luster and shine to your hair. Apple amino acids and baobab oil rejuvenate the scalp and hair and ensure the hair stays healthy and strong. Pair this travel-size shampoo with the Act+Acre Conditioner to create the perfect hair day.

Bumble and Bumble’s Sunday Shampoo is a no-brainer for those seeking a deep cleansing treatment. The formula works well for all hair types but not for color-treated hair. Each gorgeous blue bottle is 2 oz and provides enough washes for a few weeks of intense clarifying treatments.

Sunday Shampoo is not ideal for travelers looking for a gentle daily cleanser or those with skin sensitivities. It’s an excellent match for active folks engaged in physical activity or traveling to a hot, sweaty vacation spot who will need a deep clean.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a travel-size shampoo?

A travel-size shampoo is a TSA-friendly bottle that’s 3.4 oz (100 ml) or smaller. Travel-size shampoos fit in toiletry bags that are designed for easy access.

How many washes can you get out of a travel-size shampoo?

Most travel-size shampoos (3.4 oz) last 12 uses. This number may change depending on the length or density of your hair. Those with long hair or thick, dense curls may need to use more shampoo each time they wash, resulting in fewer washes.

Can you take travel-size shampoo on a plane?

You can bring travel-size shampoo bottles that are 3.4 oz (100 ml) or smaller on a plane. We recommend double-checking the size of products in your travel toiletry kit before flying so they don’t get taken by TSA. (Some airports allow travelers to mail items to their homes if they are not allowed through security).