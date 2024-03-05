The 7 Best Travel Size Toiletries for Men

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Keep your body clean with the best travel-size toiletries for men. Men often get overlooked when it comes to self-care and grooming products, so we’ve gathered the best products to keep you squeaky clean on your next adventure.

When it comes to packing, we have a tip that will make your next trip less stressful – don’t overthink it. The best way to prepare for an unexpected weekend trip or a quick trip home to visit the fam is to have a TSA-approved toiletry kit that’s always packed and ready to go. (Take it one step further and keep it tucked in your overnight bag so it’s always there when you need it).

What to consider when shopping for travel-size toiletries for men:

TSA-compliance: Liquids should be 3.4 oz (100 ml) or less. This includes your travel grooming kit and extras like cologne or spray-on deo. Pro-tip: When going through security, you’ll likely have to take out your travel kit, so make it easy to find and place it at the top of your bag.

Shelf-life: Buying travel-size toiletries but don’t travel very often? Ensure the expiration date and shelf life work with your travel style. If products are close to their expiration date, use them at home instead of waiting for your next trip.

Strong lids (that stay on): When choosing travel-size toiletries for men, we recommend finding products that have strong, durable lids that won’t pop off during a flight or bumpy bus ride!

Bottles for reusability: If you’d rather buy reusable bottles instead of a small travel-size kit from your favorite brand, that’s great! Find an environmentally friendly bag and fill it with grooming products using larger at-home bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and body wash.

Our list of the seven best travel-size toiletries for men will help you assemble a travel kit with all the essentials to stay well-groomed.

Find everything you need to stay sparkling clean on your next trip in the Blu Atlas Travel Set. It’s a four-in-one grand slam with all the bathroom essentials for your hair, face, and body.

They’ve taken their best-selling grooming essentials and made travel-friendly bottles so you can take their premium products wherever you go. Travel Set comes with 3 oz bottles of Blu Atlas Shampoo, Conditioner, Body Wash, and Face Moisturizer. Each formula contains effective, skin-friendly ingredients that harness the power of botanicals to cleanse and moisturize you from top to bottom.

The best part? Putting this set in your favorite toiletry bag means you’ll have the perfect TSA-compliant travel-size toiletries that are good for your skin.

Every Man Jack’s Travel Body Pouch is the perfect match for men who use 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner and keep their grooming routine simple. Inside the pouch is a 2 oz body wash and a 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner.

What the kit lacks in style, it makes up for in versatility and usability. The travel-size toiletries for men contain all the basics, so you don’t have to use cheap hotel products that dry out your skin and hair. To top it all off, the products have a powerful sandalwood scent that gives you a masculine, fresh scent.

SPF is essential to maintaining skin health and goes a long way in preventing damage to the skin. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, up to 90% of skin aging is caused by the sun. What can you do to prevent this and protect your skin? Wear sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, which is why this travel-size toiletry is ideal for men.

Oars + Alps Travel Everyday Sunscreen is a 1 oz lightweight lotion that protects skin and keeps it hydrated. The sweat and water-resistant formula lasts up to 80 minutes even when sweating, exercising, or swimming.

Whether you’re rocking a beard or prefer a smooth, hair-free face, a travel-size shave cream will keep your beard in tip-top shape – even when traveling to far-flung destinations. Most shave creams come in huge containers, and putting gel-to-foam products in reusable travel bottles would be nearly impossible.

That’s where a product like Public Goods Travel Size Shaving Cream comes in. It bridges the gap and meets your shaving needs whenever you’re on the go.

Instead of relying on hotel hand soap or using your friend’s face wash, have a face wash handy that you know your skin loves. Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash is a 2.5 oz travel-friendly bottle that fits perfectly with other grooming essentials.

Key ingredients caffeine, menthol, and vitamin E revitalize the skin while clearing out dirt, grime, and clogged pores. Travel often makes the face feel greasy and tired, making this face wash the perfect travel-size toiletry for men who want to keep their face breakout-free.

If you’d rather skip the bottles of boogie body wash and use an eco-friendly option, Ursa Major’s Morning Mojo Bar Soap is reporting for duty. The bar is an all-purpose full-body cleanser that gets you squeaky clean from top to bottom.

Wake up your senses with the fresh mint and eucalyptus scent and remove oil and grime from the body. While it acts as a cleanser, the bar also has exfoliating volcanic rock that lightly exfoliates pores and removes buildup. Natural ingredients like shea butter, coconut, and honey ensure the skin stays healthy and moisturized as you wash.

Not interested in the “build a travel kit” workshop? Then, the Oars + Alps Travel Kit may be right for you. Each kit has a small see-through toiletry bag (great for going through airport security) and a 3.4 oz bottle of shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and 2.6 oz deodorant.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are recommended travel-size toiletries?

Travel-size toiletries should be TSA-friendly at 3.4 oz (100ml) or smaller and meet your grooming needs. Consider the products you use at home when building a travel kit and make a list.

Many basic travel kits for men include:

Shampoo

Conditioner

Body wash (or bar soap)

Face lotion

Face wash

Sunscreen

Body lotion

Shaving tools (cream, razor, electric trimmer)

A kit should include any travel-size toiletries you’d use at home to complete your morning or evening routine.