Save Big With the Best UGG Cyber Week Deals — Starting at $45

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Disclaimer: Please note all deals, product information and pricing is valid at the time of update but is subject to change.

Now that Thanksgiving is over, cold winter has slowly crept in. Farewell fall, welcome winter! But now that the weather outside is frightful, our fashion boots no longer serve Us on a daily basis. It’s time to break out the fuzzy footwear! Once temperatures drop, our go-to shoes are UGGs. From snow boots to slippers, these sheepskin staples are our lifesavers on a chilly day. And UGGs are especially on trend right now! Celebs from Gigi Hadid to Hailey Bieber have been rocking the cozy brand all season.

Full-priced UGGs can be pricey, but we just found the best Cyber Week sales on our favorite winter styles from Amazon, Walmart, Zappos, Macy’s and Nordstrom! For all the information on these must-have shoes, keep reading. Happy shopping!

These Classic UGGs

When it comes to UGGs, the original is always a winner in our books. Scoring a pair on sale isn’t the easiest feat, but these are available to scoop up on Amazon now!

Get the UGG Women’s Classic Short Waterproof Boot for just $145 (originally $170) at Amazon!

These Suede Slippers

For only $45, these suede slippers are a steal! “I like that I can wear them outside in a pinch and that they keep my feet toasty warm without socks,” said one customer. “They’re half the price of original UGG slippers and to me, they’re much better overall.”

Get the Koolaburra by UGG Women’s Lezly Slipper for just $45 (originally $60) at Amazon!

These Short Bow Boots

Give your signature UGGs a glow-up with these adorable bow boots. According to one review, “The bows are what makes these boots so cute! I get so many compliments on them!”

Get the UGG Women’s Mini Bailey Bow II Boot starting at just $128 (originally $160) at Walmart!

These Staple Mini Booties

You can’t go wrong with these classic mini UGG booties in the popular chestnut color. They’re simply iconic. One satisfied shopper said, “Although I love ALL my Uggs, the Classic Mini is my favorite for kicking back, all year ’round. Love the full sheepskin lining and original toe box. I pretty much live in them when I’m home.” And another customer declared, “They are by far the most comfortable shoes I own.”

Get the Women’s UGG Classic Mini II Bootie starting at just $112 (originally $150) at Walmart!

These Zip Mini Boots

For even easier on-off access, check out these zip mini boots with a sturdy sole! One customer extoled, “My feet feel like they are walking on clouds. Pure heaven!” Sign Us up.

Get the UGG Classic Zip Mini for just $104 (originally $160) at Zappos!

These Short Wedge Boots

Elevate your UGG collection with these top-rated wedge boots. “Everyone comments on how pretty they are. I am obsessed,” shared one shopper. Another said, “Fits great and like all Uggs, comfortable and warm. They look like a grown up, more put together version of the classic Ugg.”

Get the UGG Classic Femme Mini starting at just $104 (originally $160) at Zappos!

These Quilted Mini Boots

Make a fashion statement with these chic quilted booties. “These boots are cozy, comfortable and less clunky looking than my regular UGGs!” declared one customer. “I guess they’re my dress up UGGs! Love them.”

Get the UGG Women’s Fluff Mini Quilted Boots for just $119 (originally $170) at Macy’s!

These Platform Sheepskin Slippers

Step up your shoe game with these sheepskin slippers in pink and turquoise. Just read this rave review: “These shoes are gorgeous! I’m literally obsessed & have worn them everyday since I got them!”

Get the UGG Oh Fluffita Slingback Slippers starting at just $65 (originally $110) at Macy’s!

These Water-Resistant Booties

Stay warm and dry in these water-resistant furry booties. “I love love love them,” gushed one shopper. “They are officially my favorite pair of Ugg boots, and believe me when I say I’ve had a lot over the years!”

Get the UGG McKay Water Resistant Bootie for just $100 (originally $150) at Nordstrom!

These Shearling Slingback Slippers

Our two-word reaction to this fashionable fuzzy footwear just so happens to be the name of these shearling slippers — FLUFF YEAH. This shopper agrees: “They are so comfortable and soft. Perfecto to use them around the house now that I’m working from home. Keep my feet warm.”

Get the UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal starting at just $65 (originally $100) at Nordstrom!

These Faux-Fur Slippers

Why splurge on expensive slippers when you could save on this stylish pair instead? One review reported: “They fit perfectly. LOVE LOVE LOVE THESE SLIPPERS. I wear them every day after work. Highly recommend.”

Get the Koolaburra by UGG Women’s Milo Slipper for just $45 (originally $60) at Amazon!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!