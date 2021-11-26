The Best Cyber Week Deals of 2021 — Period

Top 5

Cyber Week is here! Black Friday? Love it. Cyber Monday? Obsessed. But we wanted more, and we got it. All week long, deal after deal is dropping and making itself known, and we refuse to miss even one!

We’ve been going through all of the sales, the hottest trends, the fan-favorites and the best gifts to put together a master list for you that you can keep coming back to all throughout Cyber Week. Ready to get started? Then let’s not wait any longer — we already waited 11 months for this!

Article updated on November 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.
Please note all deals, product information and pricing are valid at the time of update but subject to change.

Our Absolute Favorite Cyber Week Deals

cyber-week-deals-ugg-bootie-shearling
Macy’s

Take 25% off the UGG Fluff Mini Quilted Boots!

cyber-week-deals-luggage-set
Amazon

Take 22% off the urecity Designer Vintage Trunk Combination Luggage Set!

cyber-week-deals-american-apparel-disco-pant
Amazon

Take up to 79% off the American Apparel Disco Pant!

cyber-week-deals-dearfoams-slippers
Amazon

Take up to 33% off the Dearfoams Sydney Shearling Scuff Slipper!

cyber-week-deals-shark-robo-vac
Amazon

Take 40% off the Shark EZ Robot Vacuum!

cyber-week-deals-foot-massager
Amazon

Take 31% off the KYY Foot Massager!

cyber-week-deals-ninja
Amazon

Take up to 41% off Ninja Blenders, Ovens, Cookware and Pressure Cookers!

cyber-week-deals-area-rug
Target

Take 28% off the nuLOOM Zola Modern Trellis Area Rug!

cyber-week-deals-ugg-wedge
Amazon

Take up to 38% off the UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot!

cyber-week-deals-adidas-sneaker
Amazon

Take up to 40% off the adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe!

cyber-week-deals-dumbbells
Amazon

Take $100 off the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells! (Originally $399)

cyber-week-deals-sunday-riley-set
Amazon

Take 39% off the Sunday Riley Mini Vault Skincare Collection!

cyber-week-deals-orolay-coat
Walmart

Take 54% off the Orolay Thickened Down Hooded Coat!

cyber-week-deals-lego
Walmart

Take 50% off the LEGO Classic Bricks and Animals Building Set!

cyber-week-deals-ugg-fluff-yeah-slipper
Nordstrom

Take 40% off the UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal!

cyber-week-deals-roomba
Walmart

Take 46% off the iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum!

cyber-week-deals-rachael-ray-pot-pan-set
Walmart

Take 44% off the Rachael Ray 15-Piece Get Cooking! Nonstick Cookware Set!

cyber-week-deals-leopard-cardigan
Walmart

Take 58% off the Dreamers by Debut Print Cardigan Sweater!

cyber-week-deals-dog-bed
Amazon

Take 47% off the Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed!

cyber-week-deals-waffle-blanket
Amazon

Take 23% off the Bedsure Waffle Cotton Blanket!

cyber-week-deals-pillow-slippers
Amazon

Take up to 36% off the EQUICK Slippers!

cyber-week-deals-burrow-sofa
Burrow

Take $200 off the Burrow Range 4-Piece One Arm Sectional!

cyber-week-deals-charlotte-tilbury-magic-cream
Nordstrom

Take 15% off the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream!

cyber-week-deals-ugg-mini-boot
Walmart

Take 25% off the UGG Classic Mini II Boot!

cyber-week-deals-augustinus-bader-cream
Violet Grey

Take 20% off the Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream!

cyber-week-deals-ray-ban-sunglasses
Amazon

Take 30% off the Ray-Ban Round Sunglasses!

cyber-week-deals-nuface-trinity
Amazon

Take 30% off the NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit!

cyber-week-deals-colgate-toothbrush-set
Amazon

Take 40% off the hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit!

cyber-week-deals-shelves
Amazon

Take 41% off the Sauder Coral Cape Bookcase!

cyber-week-deals-spanx-leggings
Spanx

Take 20% off the Faux Leather Leggings!

cyber-week-deals-treadmill
Walmart

Take 15% off the Weslo Cadence G 5.9i Folding Treadmill!

