The Best Cyber Week Deals of 2021 — Period

Cyber Week is here! Black Friday? Love it. Cyber Monday? Obsessed. But we wanted more, and we got it. All week long, deal after deal is dropping and making itself known, and we refuse to miss even one!

We’ve been going through all of the sales, the hottest trends, the fan-favorites and the best gifts to put together a master list for you that you can keep coming back to all throughout Cyber Week. Ready to get started? Then let’s not wait any longer — we already waited 11 months for this!

Article updated on November 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

Please note all deals, product information and pricing are valid at the time of update but subject to change.

Our Absolute Favorite Cyber Week Deals

Take 25% off the UGG Fluff Mini Quilted Boots!

Take 22% off the urecity Designer Vintage Trunk Combination Luggage Set!

Take up to 79% off the American Apparel Disco Pant!

Take up to 33% off the Dearfoams Sydney Shearling Scuff Slipper!

Take 40% off the Shark EZ Robot Vacuum!

Take 31% off the KYY Foot Massager!

Take up to 41% off Ninja Blenders, Ovens, Cookware and Pressure Cookers!

Take 28% off the nuLOOM Zola Modern Trellis Area Rug!

Take up to 38% off the UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot!

Take up to 40% off the adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe!

Take $100 off the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells! (Originally $399)

Take 39% off the Sunday Riley Mini Vault Skincare Collection!

Take 54% off the Orolay Thickened Down Hooded Coat!

Take 50% off the LEGO Classic Bricks and Animals Building Set!

Take 40% off the UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal!

Take 46% off the iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum!

Take 44% off the Rachael Ray 15-Piece Get Cooking! Nonstick Cookware Set!

Take 58% off the Dreamers by Debut Print Cardigan Sweater!

Take 47% off the Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed!

Take 23% off the Bedsure Waffle Cotton Blanket!

Take up to 36% off the EQUICK Slippers!

Take $200 off the Burrow Range 4-Piece One Arm Sectional!

Take 15% off the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream!

Take 25% off the UGG Classic Mini II Boot!

Take 20% off the Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream!

Take 30% off the Ray-Ban Round Sunglasses!

Take 30% off the NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit!

Take 40% off the hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit!

Take 41% off the Sauder Coral Cape Bookcase!

Take 20% off the Faux Leather Leggings!

Take 15% off the Weslo Cadence G 5.9i Folding Treadmill!

