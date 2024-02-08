Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

It’s a myth that acne only happens to teenagers—no matter your age, your skin can be prone to breakouts. It’s a common issue, and there are a number of products on the market today to help those affected. Many people think that when you have acne-prone skin, you must use medicated solutions prescribed by a doctor over natural products, but this isn’t always true.

Vitamin C serums can be a great option to look into if you prefer using products with natural ingredients. There are many products to choose from, but we’re here to help. With our list of the best vitamin C serums for acne-prone skin, you can find the right serum for you and find out how they can help give your skin a brighter, clearer, and more even complexion.

What Even Is Vitamin C?

Vitamin C is a hugely popular single vitamin that is often used as a supplement by the health-conscious among us. Research shows that vitamin C can provide major health benefits to strengthening your immune system. But vitamin C is more than just a general supplement to alleviate symptoms of colds and flu—it is also useful for tackling skin conditions, helping to heal wounds, and even boosting your mood.

How Does Vitamin C Help My Skin?

Vitamin C is also utilized in a lot of skincare products. When vitamin C is applied to the skin, it can assist with promoting radiance, regenerating cells, and enhancing the production of collagen. It is also key in targeting and reducing redness and irritation in acne-prone areas of the skin and helping us maintain an overall even skin complexion. When searching for a serum to add to your routine when you have acne-prone skin, it’s also important to look for a product that doesn’t clog pores. A lightweight solution is far more likely to lead to success in keeping your skin clear.

What Is Acne?

Acne is defined as a skin condition that is identified by the appearance of pimples. These pimples are typically caused by an infection or inflammation of the hair follicles under the skin, which then become clogged and form acne spots. Acne is most commonly seen in teenagers and young adults, but many people can continue to experience acne throughout their lives. Because of the inflamed nature of acne, it can be quite painful and difficult to cover. Acne can also often lead to scarring and pockmarks on the skin when approached the wrong way.

It almost seems like an unlimited number of products are on offer, all saying that they will minimize acne and even stop it from occurring. However, some of these use extremely harsh chemicals, require a prescription from a doctor, and some might even worsen things. On the other hand, the vitamin C serums we will look at below have great reviews, are influenced by nature, and can all be bought either online or in-store.

Let’s dive into the best vitamin C serums for acne-prone skin.

Brand: Blu Atlas is a trusted brand with a loyal following. They are focused on providing effective products that are made with natural ingredients that won’t cause more harm than good. They’re also known for having a sustainable ethos and only offer vegan and cruelty-free skincare options.

Founded in: 2022

Made in: New York, USA.

Ingredients to help soothe irritation and breakouts: The main ingredients of the Blu Atlas Vitamin C Serum are vitamin C, mulberry root, and aloe vera. Vitamin C protects your skin against breakouts caused by free radical damage and pollution. Mulberry root has a natural calming effect and can fade skin discolorations and scarring from acne. Finally, aloe vera moisturizes, soothes, and has both cooling and anti-inflammatory properties to help ease the pain caused by breakouts.

Customer reviews: The Blu-Atlas vitamin C serum not only has a 5-star rating on its website but it is also supported by a number of glowing reviews from customers. Many reviewers have said the serum has soothed redness and evened out the texture and tone, too. Some customers have even said that ever since they started to use this serum, other people have mistaken them for being younger than they actually are! The verdict is clear—the product has already gained dedicated customers. In our opinion, this is a fantastic vitamin C serum that will support your skincare goals.

Brand: Tatcha focuses on providing products containing a classic and elegant blend of Japanese botanicals, which works in harmony with your skin. The company is a cult favorite worldwide, with many best-sellers in its repertoire.

Founded in: 2009

Made in: Tokyo, Japan. The company is also based in San Francisco, USA.

Ingredients to help soothe irritation and breakouts: Tatcha Violet C Brightening Serum contains a combination of two types of vitamin C. This potent blend promotes cell turnover and prevents damage from free radicals, reducing acne scarring. It can also help stop pores from clogging, resulting in fewer breakouts. The Japanese beautyberry in this serum helps inhibit acne production by targeting acne-causing bacteria. Japanese angelica root works to reduce discoloration, post-acne scarring, and existing spots. Many other fantastic botanicals and fruit extracts are included in the Tatcha Violet C Brightening Serum that work with the key ingredients to help heal and revitalize your skin.

Customer reviews: With plenty of glowing reviews, the Tatcha Violet C Brightening Serum is a crowd-pleaser. Multiple customers have left reviews saying that the results started almost immediately after the first use. Reviewers have also noted major improvements in the appearance of their acne scarring, as well as a reduction in the number of breakouts they’re having. Customers have confirmed that this product is highly recommended for a reason.

Brand: Revision Skincare is a high-quality brand that uses ingredients sourced from all over the world for its skincare products. These products have been created to improve your overall complexion while protecting your skin from the environmental impacts of your everyday life.

Founded in: 1984

Made in: Texas, USA.

Ingredients to help soothe irritation and breakouts: All ingredients in the Revision C+ Correcting Complex 30% serum work together to help keep your skin smooth and clear. Pomegranate extract is used for its antioxidant and antibacterial properties to naturally stop the development of acne-related bacteria and reduce inflammation. Plantago lanceolata leaf extract has anti-inflammatory properties too, but it can also help speed up the recovery time of pimples and other wounds on the skin. THD ascorbate, a highly stable form of vitamin C, unclogs pores and controls inflammation.

Customer reviews: Customers love that the Revision C+ Correcting Complex 30% serum is free from oils, parabens, sulfates, and fragrances, so even if you have sensitive skin it could work for you. Multiple users have said they experienced fewer breakouts after using the serum. One especially grateful user called it the “Holy Grail of vitamin C.”

Brand: As a clean, green, and sustainably minded brand, Mad Hippie is all about providing natural, vegan skincare that works. Mad Hippie cares about the earth and uses their Refillable Package Program to help their customers do their part for our planet too.

Founded in: 2009

Made in: West Coast of the USA.

Ingredients to help soothe irritation and breakouts: The Mad Hippie Vitamin C serum is non-comedogenic, meaning it doesn’t block your pores. Konjac root is well known for unclogging pores and cleansing the skin, while ferulic acid helps reduce inflammation caused by pimples and evens skin tone.

Customer reviews: Customers with acne-prone, sensitive skin have found that the Mad Hippie Vitamin C serum has a non-irritating formula and successfully fights blemishes. Other reviewers have said that their skin looks clearer and feels smoother with every use. The non-greasy consistency, great reviews, and easy-to-use dropper make this a handy serum to have in your collection.

Brand: L’Oreal is a well-known, worldwide brand that has been selling great quality products for many years. They’re a household name, and you’re unlikely to go far without having seen them during your travels.

Founded in: 1909

Made in: Paris, France.

Ingredients to help soothe irritation and breakouts: L’Oreal Paris Revitalift 10% Pure Vitamin C Face Serum works against breakouts by helping skin cells regenerate and heal quicker. Dimethicone is non-comedogenic and protects the skin, while hyaluronic acid may effectively repairs scars left by acne.

Customer reviews: Regular users of the L’Oreal Paris Revitalift 10% Pure Vitamin C Face Serum say that it works well with sensitive skin, and that it targets blemishes to give clear, smooth skin. L’Oreal’s own research shows that skin is notably brighter, more youthful, and clearer after only one week of use, and some users reported a difference in just a few days.

Brand: La Roche-Posay is known for being highly recommended by dermatologists. This French brand has a long-standing history and is well-regarded throughout the scientific skincare community. They focus on maintaining strict safety procedures and following hefty compliance rules while producing high-quality skincare.

Founded in: 1975

Made in: La Roche-Posay, France.

Ingredients to help soothe irritation and breakouts: One of the main ingredients of the La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C10 Serum is the unique La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water. This spring water elevates their products, acting as a natural source of Neurosensine, which promotes healthy skin and calms irritations such as acne breakouts. Salicylic acid has an exfoliating effect that smoothes the skin, while pure vitamin C works to reduce redness and improve brightness.

Customer reviews: The La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C10 Serum has reviewers praising its effectiveness on multiple platforms. Many have said that this is the sort of product that would suit any skin type, but that it is especially helpful for those with acne-prone skin. Customers have also said that this quick-absorbing and lightweight serum has shown clear results in a couple of weeks of use.

Brand: Kiehl’s focus is on providing a unique mixture of cosmetic, medicinal, and herbal products. As a well-trusted brand with a strong reputation built through many years in the industry, they always work on their products and formulas to keep Kiehl’s at their best.

Founded in: 1851

Made in: New York, USA.

Ingredients to help soothe irritation and breakouts: The key ingredients in Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate serum are vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid helps with plumping skin, soothing inflammation, and moisturizing the skin. Vitamin C protects against free radical damage and boosts collagen production to lessen post-inflammatory acne scarring.

Customer reviews: Kiehl’s is a cult favorite and a staple in many people’s skincare regime, renowned for producing great results. Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate serum is no different. It’s a product that many people have used for many years and will continue to do so, one of those products that you see recommended through generations.

Brand: The woman-owned brand Hyper Skin aims to provide high-quality skincare options that focus on melanated skin. They’re an award-winning brand that is well regarded for producing clean, green, and vegan skincare that works.

Founded in: 2019

Made in: New York, USA.

Ingredients to help soothe irritation and breakouts: Vitamin C is essential for repairing damage to skin cells caused by acne. The serum also includes an apple enzyme, which has both brightening and exfoliating properties, while kojic acid helps with decreasing dark spots and acne scarring. Alpha Arbutin also improves skin tone and reduces discoloration from age spots or acne scars.

Customer reviews: With a symphony of natural ingredients, the best-selling Hyper Skin Brightening Clearing Vitamin C serum is one to keep in mind. On the Hyper Skin website, there is evidence that after 30 days of continuous use of their serum, there is a significant decrease in acne, hyperpigmentation, and scars. Many reviewers have said this serum is one of their top-used products, and that it is an all-in-one treatment that helps with many kinds of skin issues.

Brand: Paula’s Choice is a well-regarded brand and has been near the top of industry-leading innovation for quite some time. Their key goal is to provide high-quality, cruelty-free products, while maintaining a sustainable and eco-friendly ethos.

Founded in: 1995

Made in: Seattle, USA.

Ingredients to help soothe irritation and breakouts: The Paula’s Choice C15 Super Booster serum is host to a team of awesome ingredients. The 15% vitamin C works together with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and ferulic acid to smooth uneven skin, brighten dullness, reduce scarring, and protect the skin.

Customer reviews: It’s been touted by reviewers around the world as an effective serum to combat acne as well as other common skin conditions. Customers have said that in as little as four weeks of using this serum, they have seen that their skin is noticeably smoother and firmer, and they’re experiencing fewer breakouts.

Brand: As a clinical skincare brand Skinceuticals has a strong standing amongst many different types of medical professionals. They are known for having created their products so that they can help stop future damage to the skin and actively repair existing damage.

Founded in: 1994

Made in: New York, USA.

Ingredients to help soothe irritation and breakouts: Skinceuticals CE Ferulic Vitamin C Serum is made up of some key player ingredients in the skincare industry. The serum includes 15% pure vitamin C, 1% vitamin E, and 0.5% ferulic acid. It’s been specially designed to enhance skin brightness and protect against environmental factors that can cause acne. It also minimizes the appearance of acne and acne scarring.

Customer reviews: The results from reviewers of the Skinceuticals CE Ferulic Vitamin C Serum have proven that this really is a great serum for those with oily, acne-prone skin. Customers have even said that it works wonders with their skin. In addition, many reviewers have noted a massive reduction in redness and acne flare-ups and that this serum now plays a key role in their skincare routine.

Brand: PIXI is a brand focused on providing multipurpose products that include ingredients that your skin will love. They’re cruelty-free and utilize natural ingredients wherever possible.

Founded in: 1999

Made in: While the brand originates from London, PIXI manufactures its products all over the world. The PIXI Skintreats vitamin C serum is produced in the USA.

Ingredients to help soothe irritation and breakouts: Aloe extract soothes the skin through any breakouts, while the inclusion of retinol works to exfoliate the skin. By including these two key ingredients with vitamin C, the PIXI Skintreats serum brightens skin and discourages breakouts.

Customer reviews: With many customers repeatedly purchasing the PIXI Skintreats Vitamin C serum, it’s been touted as a game changer by some. Fans have seen a reduction in blemishes and some noted that it left their skin feeling softer.

Brand: As a dermatologically supported brand, CeraVe is proudly science-based. There has been extensive research on their products. They pride themselves on producing conscientiously designed, high-quality products to help you achieve clearer and healthier skin.

Founded in: 2006

Made in: CeraVe originates from The Hague in the Netherlands, but its products are predominately made in France and the USA.

Ingredients to help soothe irritation and breakouts: CeraVe Vitamin C Serum includes 10% pure vitamin C, and alongside three essential ceramides, it works to repair and rebuild the protective barriers of the skin. Hyaluronic acid helps control sebum and oil production, which in turn, means you’re less likely to experience acne breakouts.

Customer reviews: As a daily essential in many customers’ routines, this serum has proven to be a popular choice. While powerful, the serum is still suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Reviewers have said the serum is excellent at minimizing hyperpigmentation but also clearing acne and related scarring.

Brand: Antipodes mixes both science and nature. They uphold a clean, green beauty ethos, and they focus on producing natural and effective skincare options. Antipodes are known for providing award-winning, high-quality, vegan products that care for our planet.

Founded in: 2006

Made in: Wellington, New Zealand.

Ingredients to help soothe irritation and breakouts: The Kakadu plum in this serum has a high concentration of vitamin C, which reduces redness and combats acne scarring. Kiwi works to treat blemishes and acne with its antimicrobial and antibacterial properties. You’ve likely heard of retinol being used to smooth skin, but the lesser-known bakuchiol is a sustainably sourced, plant-derived alternative that does the same thing. Bakuchiol also provides anti-inflammatory qualities, which help to minimize redness and swelling associated with acne.

Customer reviews: A popular option for those seeking natural skin care, reviewers said that the serum met and then exceeded their expectations. Many reviewers have used the serum for years and have continued to see sustained results. The nourishing serum has skin feeling clean, clear, and brighter.

Brand: Drunk Elephant is a popular, vegan-friendly brand that caters to all skin types. They’re focused on using high-quality active ingredients in their products that are compatible with your skin and can provide great results.

Founded in: 2013

Made in: Houston, Texas.

Ingredients to help soothe irritation and breakouts: In the Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum there’s 1% vitamin E, which provides anti-inflammatory properties which help minimize the appearance of redness caused by acne. The superfruit Indian gooseberry is also blended into the serum, which is known for managing pimples and reducing acne scarring. In addition, Vitis vinifera extract, which is derived from grapes, soothes the skin and lessens the effect of irritation caused by acne.

Customer reviews: Many reviewers have spoken about the benefits of the Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum. A few customers have even mentioned that this serum has made their acne more manageable and that their skin appears softer and clearer with each use. The anti-blemish and exfoliating properties of this serum have helped a number of reviewers reach their skincare goals.

Brand: Dr Dennis Gross Skincare is known for using well-researched ingredients that are based on science. The brand has won multiple awards and has many loyal customers who love its products. The company is a trusted part of the dermatological community, and they focus on harmoniously blending nature and science.

Founded in: 2000

Made in: New York, USA.

Ingredients to help soothe irritation and breakouts: The serum is full of hugely beneficial ingredients. Vitamin C aids in repairing and protecting the skin from acne-related issues, while lactic acid exfoliates to encourage cell regeneration.

Customer reviews: With some high-profile celebrities as customers, Dr Dennis Gross Firm & Brighten has great reviews. Many customers have noticed improvements in the appearance of acne, as well as the overall look and feel of their skin. Reviewers have even seen results within the first week of use. This serum is definitely popular for a reason!

Brand: The Ordinary is a well-liked brand with a scientific focus and a good range of products. They’re known for producing sought-after products with simple, functional ingredients that work.

Founded in: 2016

Made in: Toronto, Canada

Ingredients to help soothe irritation and breakouts: Propanediol and ethyl ascorbic acid (vitamin C) are powerhouse ingredients that work together to target hyperpigmentation, acne, and other blemishes on the skin.

Customer reviews: If you prefer a simple ingredient list that still gives results, this might be for you. It’s what so many of its fans love about it, with the serum also being free of gluten, alcohol, silicone, and oil. Customers have raved about how this serum helped them handle their acne flare-ups, and many reported results after just a week of continuous use.

Brand: As a natural, eco-friendly, and conscientious company, Pal’s Skin Lab is an up-and-comer to watch. They’re focused on providing clean science products that cater to those with acne-prone skin. Pal’s Skin Lab does not support animal testing, and they have an ethos that holds caring for our planet at the forefront.

Founded in: 2021

Made in: Christchurch, New Zealand.

Ingredients to help soothe irritation and breakouts: Pal’s Skin Lab 20% Vitamin C serum consists of a number of great ingredients. The super high potency of vitamin C used means that you’re likely to see results fast. Niacinamide helps to reduce the swelling and oil production associated with acne, as well as calming redness. Vitamin E is known for being soothing, anti-inflammatory, and moisturizing, which is especially helpful for users with acne-prone skin.

Customer reviews: With a ton of great reviews, Pal’s Skin Lab’s 20% Vitamin C serum is a great option for eco-minded individuals. Many reviewers with sensitive skin have written appreciative reviews highlighting the fact that this serum is free of essential oils and fragrances, as this has helped many avoid skin irritation.

Brand: As a plant-powered company, TruSkin is an awesome choice for vegans and those who enjoy natural skincare. They focus on producing clean, green, and effective skincare options.

Founded in: 2016

Made in: Washington, USA.

Ingredients to help soothe irritation and breakouts: The plant-based hyaluronic acid is a key part of TruSkin Vitamin C+ Super Serum. It reduces redness, helps heal acne, and diminishes acne scarring. The vitamin C in this serum helps increase skin elasticity and collagen levels. Retinol has also been added to this serum, and it works to exfoliate the skin, minimize inflammation, and fight against pore-clogging materials.

Customer reviews: With a 5-star rating on a few different sites, the TruSkin vitamin C+ Super Serum is a fan favorite for many. Reviewers have said that they have experienced considerable results in as little as one week of consistent use. Fans with sensitive skin are also thrilled that the serum is free from parabens, sulfates, fillers, and phthalates.

Brand: Sunday Riley prides itself on using high-quality, green technology. They also prioritize using natural ingredients and are known for producing best-sellers, making them a popular choice for many.

Founded in: 2009

Made in: Houston, Texas.

Ingredients to help soothe irritation and breakouts: The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Oil is host to a number of beautiful ingredients. By including turmeric, with its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, and cranberries for reducing blemishes, Sunday Riley delivers an effective formula.

Customer reviews: Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Oil is free of soy, animal products, and gluten, making it a great choice for those with allergies. Customers have been saying that they can’t get enough of this product’s effectiveness, and they love how well the formula suits their skin. After just the first few uses many reviewers have reported clearer, and more luminous skin.

So, There It Is!

To help you make a choice about which one you’re most interested in, we have looked at 19 of the best vitamin C serums for acne-prone skin. There is a huge variety of vitamin C serum options for sale out there, and making a decision can cause a lot of stress. By reading this article, you should now have some clues on which vitamin C serums might suit you and which one you plan on adding to your skincare regime. Best of luck, and may all your skincare dreams come true!