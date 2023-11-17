The 18 Best Vitamin C Serums for Hyperpigmentation

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hyperpigmentation is a common skin concern, and if it affects you, there are products you can try. If you prefer natural ingredients, vitamin C serums can be a great option, as they often have simpler ingredient lists. Keep reading for our list of 18 of the best vitamin C serums for hyperpigmentation on the market today, and how they can help make your skin goals come true.

What is Vitamin C and how can it help me?

Vitamin C is one of the safest and most popular single vitamins in the world, and while it is commonly taken as a supplement, it is also used in a lot of skincare products. Vitamin C has been known for years to have health benefits—from helping strengthen your immune system and alleviating symptoms of colds and flus to helping protect your skin against the signs of aging. Research shows that, along with health benefits, vitamin C can also assist with easing hyperpigmentation, enhancing radiance, and helping us maintain an overall even skin tone.

What is hyperpigmentation?

Hyperpigmentation is a common skin condition that shows up as we age, and it can affect even the most clear-skinned person at some point in their lives. It is also commonly known as liver spots, age spots, or sun spots. Hyperpigmentation can show up in patches or spots in a variety of different colors, like brown, gray, black, pink, and red. Because of this variety, hyperpigmentation can also be quite a nuisance to cover using everyday makeup products.

Currently, there is a range of products on the market that can be used to help tackle hyperpigmentation, like chemical peels or laser therapies. However, these can be invasive, costly, and sometimes take weeks to recover from—whereas most vitamin C serums are topical and can be applied with ease at home. To top it off, vitamin C serums are highly effective in combating discoloration and hyperpigmentation.

We all know that as time goes on, our skin becomes more susceptible to damage from cuts and bumps, as well as from harsh environmental factors such as exposure to UV rays and pollution. This extends to being more susceptible to hyperpigmentation occurrence as we age and our skin becomes more delicate.

Who makes it: Blu Atlas is a New York brand that is well-known and trusted by a loyal following. They are known for using gentle and natural ingredients and having effective products that deliver results; Blu Atlas even backs this up with a money-back guarantee, which shows their confidence in the work carried out by their researchers.

What’s it made of: The key ingredients are vitamin C, mulberry root, and aloe vera. Vitamin C is packed full of antioxidants to protect your skin against free radicals and pollution that can cause damage to your skin, as well as help minimize the signs of hyperpigmentation. The mulberry root in the Blu Atlas Vitamin C Serum is in a concentrated form, increasing the potency of its natural calming effect and its ability to fade skin discolorations. Finally, aloe vera is an amazing, naturally moisturizing, and soothing plant, which has long been commonly used for its cooling and anti-inflammatory properties.

Why do people love using it: It’s a natural, vegan, cruelty-free alternative to other Vitamin C serums on the market today. It has a 5-star rating on its website with glowing reviews from customers. Some reviewers are going as far as to say that other people compliment them on their brighter skin—even that they’re often mistaken for being younger than they are! The overall consensus is that the product works and has had customers returning time and time again. In our opinion, this is a well-reviewed vitamin C serum for hyperpigmentation to look into

Who makes it: As a long-standing brand made in the USA, Paula’s Choice is known for industry-leading innovation and guaranteeing quality products. Paula’s Choice is also focused on providing fragrance-free and cruelty-free products, all while keeping sustainability at the forefront of its company values.

What’s it made of: The Paula’s Choice C15 Super Booster is made up of 15% vitamin C, vitamin E, ferulic acid, and hyaluronic acid. The high concentration of Vitamin C helps transform uneven skin, brightens the complexion, and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Vitamin E is known for combating the signs of aging as well as protecting the skin. Ferulic acid works in harmony with vitamin E—when these ingredients are paired together you’re going to get the most out of vitamin C. Hyaluronic acid is a key component that helps with healing, moisturizing, and soothing skin. Together these powerhouse ingredients help provide amazing results in an easy-to-use package.

Why do people love using it: This is an effective formula proven to even out skin tone and help reduce the signs of aging. Reviewers from all over the world have said that after using this serum, they feel that their skin is firmer, smoother, and younger-looking. There is also evidence that shows that the product boosts radiance and reduces dark spots in as little as four weeks!

Who makes it: Drunk Elephant is a highly popular brand from the United States, known for its strong social media presence and high-quality products, as well as using highly concentrated active ingredients for maximum results.

What’s it made of: The key ingredients are a mixture of 15% L-ascorbic acid (vitamin C), 1% vitamin E, and 0.5% ferulic acid. All three of these highly effective ingredients work together to give the user firmer, brighter, and more radiant skin. Mixed in with these powerful ingredients is Indian gooseberry—a super-fruit full of antioxidants. This both amps up firmness and slows down the appearance of oxidative stress on the skin. All of this, as well as other well-researched ingredients, will be mixed together by you upon your first use, which means you’ll be getting the most longevity and potency out of the powerful ingredients!

Why do people love using it: Not only does this serum fight hyperpigmentation, but it also exfoliates, firms the skin, and helps to prevent blemishes! Multiple reviewers have touted the benefits of the Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum, often saying that their skin instantly looks and feels great after using the product for the first time. Others have also said it’s a lightweight yet hydrating serum with an instant glowing effect.

Who makes it: An American-based company, Sunday Riley. They’re focused on using green technology, as well as including both botanicals and naturally derived ingredients in all of their products. Many of Sunday Riley’s products have become best-sellers, and they’re now a household name in many countries.

What’s it made of: The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Oil has a ton of beneficial ingredients. As expected, vitamin C plays a huge role in this product, but it also contains turmeric, raspberry, and cranberry. Turmeric, throughout history, has been touted for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as for promoting instantly vibrant skin. Raspberry helps enhance the elasticity and suppleness of the skin, while cranberries have a highly concentrated level of antioxidants which help in slowing down the effects of aging. All of these natural ingredients make for a superbly powerful mix that nurtures skin while effectively fighting against hyperpigmentation.

Why do people love using it: Those of us who actively avoid products that contain gluten, soy, and animal products will find that the Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Oil meets those criteria. Reviewers have raved about both the effectiveness of this product and the beautiful packaging that it comes in. Others have seen a huge difference after only the first few uses—going from having a dull complexion to having brighter, hydrated, and glowing skin.

Who makes it: With simple but effective ingredients, The Ordinary is a highly popular Canadian brand. Based out of Toronto, the company focuses on providing exceptional quality, as well as being authentic, simple, and functional. They are known for having a scientific background and providing a broad range of products.

What’s it made of: The main ingredients in this serum are propanediol and ethyl ascorbic acid (ethylated vitamin C). These work together to provide an advanced, quick-acting serum that targets the signs of aging while boosting brightness and evening out hyperpigmentation and other blemishes on the skin. The ethylated nature of the vitamin C included in this serum means that it will be able to provide faster results and lessens the chances of irritation occurring. Propanediol enhances the effectiveness of vitamin C and promotes moisture and smoothness in the skin.

Why do people love using it: In our opinion, this serum would be great for those who like their products to only contain a few simple ingredients while still being highly effective. It is also cruelty-free and vegan, as well as free of gluten, alcohol, silicone, and oil! Reviewers have said this serum made their skin noticeably clearer and brighter, and some have seen results within the first week of use.

Who makes it: Tatcha is a creation of American and Japanese origin. In the last few years, Tatcha has grown to be a cult favorite throughout the world. The company prides itself on producing a timeless blend of perfectly balanced Japanese botanicals, which work with your skin instead of against it.

What’s it made of: The Tatcha Violet C Brightening Serum is a blend of two types of vitamin C, the famed Japanese beautyberry and Japanese angelica root, and many other luxurious botanicals and fruit extracts. The two types of vitamin C work in harmony to help promote cell turnover and deter damage via free radicals. The Japanese beautyberry helps fight against the signs of premature aging and aids in protecting your skin from environmental damage. Japanese angelica root effectively targets hyperpigmentation to give skin a more uniform and even appearance. The infusion of these potent natural ingredients together makes for a strong ally in the fight against hyperpigmentation and dull skin.

Why do people love using it: Many customers have left reviews saying that they started seeing results right away, even from the first use. It’s been said to resurface uneven, dull skin and leaves your skin feeling (and looking) smoother than ever! Reviewers have noted huge improvements in the appearance of hyperpigmentation, and many have said that they would thoroughly recommend this product.

Who makes it: Jeuneora is a brand based in Christchurch, New Zealand. It is an innovative brand that provides products to help play a healthy, supportive role within a busy lifestyle. They also use 20% post-consumer recycled plastic in their packaging and provide free recycling options for those of us based in Australia and New Zealand. With cruelty-free, vegan ingredients that have been dermatologically tested, Jeuneora is a brand worth considering for your next sustainable skincare product purchase!

What’s it made of: The Jeuneora Brightening Booster Double-action Vitamin C Serum consists of two highly potent ingredients: 20% stabilized vitamin C solution and Kakadu plum fruit extract (Superox-C). These powerful partners work together to visibly diminish dark spots and hyperpigmentation, brightening your skin. The formula also works to increase collagen production, protecting your skin against external environmental aggressors and minimizing the signs of aging. With the addition of hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid for hydration and other great botanical ingredients to soothe and calm skin, Jeuneora covers a lot of bases.

Why do people love using it: Rated 5 stars across multiple platforms, the Jeuneora Brightening Booster Double-action Vitamin C Serum is a crowd pleaser. It has a lovely smell and a soothing texture that won’t leave a tacky feeling on your skin. Many reviewers have seen results within the first week of use and the majority have noted experiencing an instant glow. An all-around great product that does what you want it to—and fast!

Who makes it: Dr Dennis Gross Skincare has a long-standing reputation for providing highly effective, science-based products. Their focus on using both science and nature in harmony has helped the brand win awards and created a loyal customer base who swear by their products. This New York-based brand was founded by Dr. Dennis Gross, a board-certified dermatologist and former skin cancer researcher, and his company is a trusted part of the dermatological community.

What’s it made of: The Dr Dennis Gross Firm & Bright Serum is a fan favorite for targeting dark spots and hyperpigmentation. The serum is full of beneficial antioxidant-rich ingredients, along with a powerful concentration of L-ascorbic acid (vitamin C). Vitamin C helps to firm and repair the skin. Lactic acid assists vitamin C with penetrating the skin, as well as providing exfoliating properties and naturally hydrating the skin. The use of licorice in this serum aids in protecting the skin from damage caused by free radicals and also acts to remove areas of hyperpigmentation. The mulberry extracts included in the serum also help to fight against free radical damage.

Why do people love using it: Not only do dermatologists back this brand, but multiple celebrities have been seen using Dr Dennis Gross Skincare too. This fast-absorbing and easy-to-use serum has many customers saying that they noticed reductions in pigmentation and improvements in the radiance of their skin within the first week of use. Some reviewers have even said that the product was life-changing for them, helping to efficiently brighten and tighten skin.

Who makes it: Made in the USA, Revision Skincare works with high-quality ingredients sourced from all over the world. They provide medical-grade skincare formulated to effectively improve the overall texture and appearance of the skin while promoting new cell growth and protecting against the environmental impacts of everyday life.

What’s it made of: One of the key ingredients of the Revision C+ Correcting Complex 30% serum is its patent-pending MelaPATH technology. This is a blend of potent antioxidants that fight against free radicals. The serum also includes sodium carboxymethyl beta-glucan, a prebiotic technology that aids in supporting the health of the skin microbiome, an essential part of keeping your skin happy. This goes hand in hand with diglucosyl gallic acid, which helps visibly brighten the skin using the power of the skin microbiome. THD Ascorbate is a highly stable form of vitamin C, allowing you to get the most benefit from the product.

Why do people love using it: The Revision C+ Correcting Complex 30% serum helps combat future damage and works to correct existing damage. This serum is free from oils, parabens, sulfates, and fragrances, so even if you have sensitive skin this could work for you. Some reviewers of the serum have said that this is a miracle product and that they would recommend this to anyone dedicated to having good skin.

Who makes it: Skinceuticals is a clinical skincare brand made in the USA. Their products are used by medical professionals from several fields, such as plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and estheticians. Skinceuticals state that they formulate their products to prevent future damage to the skin, repair existing damage, and reduce the appearance of aging.

What’s it made of: The key players in the Skinceuticals CE Ferulic Vitamin C Serum are 15% pure vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid), 1% vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol), and 0.5% ferulic acid. These three blend to enhance the brightness of the skin, as well as to protect against factors that are known to contribute to atmospheric aging. These ingredients have also been scientifically proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while enhancing firmness and combating hyperpigmentation.

Why do people love using it: Reviewers have raved about the results of Skinceuticals CE Ferulic Vitamin C Serum. One customer said that the serum is like liquid gold and that it worked to both protect their skin as well as make it soft and dewy. Other customers have said this is now an essential part of their skincare routine, and they’re seeing a reduction in redness as well as fewer fine lines and wrinkles. The Skinceuticals website also shows photo evidence of visible results with long-term regular use.

Who makes it: Kiehl’s is a long-standing, and well-trusted brand that was founded by John Kiehl in New York over 165 years ago. They take pride in providing products based on a unique mixture of herbal, cosmetic, medicinal, and pharmaceutical knowledge. This knowledge has been worked on and updated throughout generations to keep Kiehl’s products at their best.

What’s it made of: Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid make up the main ingredients in Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate serum. Protecting against damaging free radicals and fighting against the appearance of aging, Vitamin C is a leading part of what makes this serum work. Hyaluronic acid is a key partner to vitamin C, and assists with smoothing, moisturizing, and plumping the skin.

Why do people love using it: Even though Kiehl’s has been around for quite some time, they are still a cult favorite. They’re known for providing great results and often become a staple in customers’ skincare routines. Many reviewers have used Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate serum for years and swear by it. It’s one of those products that mothers will get for their daughters to use.

Who makes it: Named after the town of La Roche-Posay in France, this French brand has a history that can be traced back to the 1400s. La Roche-Posay is said to be one of the most dermatologically recommended brands in the world. They are known for following strict safety and compliance rules, as well as going above and beyond international cosmetic regulations. La Roche-Posay is a skincare brand backed up by science.

What’s it made of: The La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water sets its products apart from others, providing a natural source of Neurosensine that supports the skin barrier’s health and actively targets and cares for irritations of the skin. La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C10 Serum not only includes the hugely beneficial thermal spring water, but it also blends in pure vitamin C and salicylic acid. In its pure form, vitamin C works even harder to enhance the skin’s radiance by minimizing the signs of hyperpigmentation and diminishing fine lines and wrinkles. Salicylic acid works hand in hand with vitamin C to improve the texture of the skin, as well as even out the complexion. It also exfoliates and removes dead skin cells, making room for new cell growth.

Why do people love using it: La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C10 Serum is one of La Roche-Posay’s most loved products, and it’s easy to see why. Customers have said that this lightweight, quick-absorbing, and pleasantly scented serum has been able to provide significant improvements to their skin in a matter of a few weeks. Many say they would highly recommend this product to anyone, but it has especially helped those with skin prone to acne and discoloration.

Who makes it: CeraVe is a US brand that has been developed with the help of dermatologists. As a science-based skincare brand, we can trust that extensive research has been done on all of the products that CeraVe has to offer. Each product is said to have been carefully designed to strengthen and repair the skin barrier, working towards an all-around better complexion and healthier skin.

What’s it made of: CeraVe Vitamin C Serum is a combination of well-researched and dermatologically supported ingredients such as 10% pure vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and 3 essential ceramides (NP, AP, and EOP). It also utilizes MVE technology, meaning that the active ingredients in the product are gradually released throughout the day. The 10% pure vitamin C provides strong antioxidant advantages and brightens the complexion. Hyaluronic acid soothes and moisturizes, while the three essential ceramides work with vitamin C to restore and repair the barriers protecting the skin.

Why do people love using it: It’s suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Customers have said that they use this serum every day and that it gives them a beautiful glow. Other reviewers have said that the serum packs a powerful punch—not only fading dark spots but making skin look healthier and smoother. It also has a decent shelf life which helps you to avoid wasting product.

Who makes it: Premium quality, cruelty-free, and plant-powered, TruSkin is a favorite in vegan communities. TruSkin is manufactured in the USA and is focused on providing fresh, clean skincare solutions. TruSkin products are clinically tested and vegan-friendly.

What’s it made of: A blend of botanically sourced Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), Retinol (Vitamin A), and, of course, vitamin C, makes up TruSkin Vitamin C+ Super Serum, as well as a few other naturally derived ingredients like aloe and lavender. All of these effective components promote youthful and healthy skin. Retinol is proven to help reduce post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and assists with resurfacing skin to give skin a smoother texture. Niacinamide also aids in decreasing the appearance of hyperpigmentation and redness in the skin while increasing elasticity and hydration levels.

Why do people love using it: Truskin has been 5-star-rated by a number of its customers and has been deemed a fan-favorite by many reviewers. The multifunctional serum reduces age spots and hyperpigmentation, as well as boosts skin radiance. Customers have seen results in as little as one week of consistent use. Plus there are no fillers, PEGs, sulfates, parabens, or phthalates in the serum, and it has a lovely fresh orange smell that a lot of people enjoy.

Who makes it: Hyper Skin is a woman-owned brand from the US that focuses on helping those with melanated skin reach their skincare goals. The company is known for providing clean, vegan skincare that works, and they have won awards for many of their products.

What’s it made of: There is a bounty of natural ingredients included in the Hyper Skin Brightening Clearing Vitamin C Serum. Vitamin C is key for reducing dark spots and repairing skin cell damage. Apple enzymes gently exfoliate the skin while also providing great brightening properties, and the kojic acid is naturally derived from mushrooms. It helps with reducing dark spots. Alpha arbutin is a gentle plant compound that evens out the complexion and minimizes further discoloration plus it is also known for helping to protect the skin from the sun.

Why do people love using it: Vegan, cruelty-free, and hydroquinone-free, this best-selling Hyper Skin Brightening Clearing Vitamin C Serum is effective against scarring and hyperpigmentation. The Hyper Skin website shows photo evidence of a reduction in dark spots, acne, and scars within 30 days of the first use. Customers have been noted saying that the serum is one of their favorite skincare products, and that it has helped them tackle multiple skin issues. It also helps that the serum has awesome branding with beautiful packaging too.

Who makes it: The US-based brand Mad Hippie is a conscious and sustainable company that only uses clean, vegan ingredients. They’re focused on providing natural skincare that is effective and free from impurities. Mad Hippie also has a Refillable Package Program in place to help minimize unnecessary consumer waste. This green focus has made Mad Hippie a popular brand, and they received the best of natural beauty award in 2020.

What’s it made of: The Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum is full of active ingredients, which means you’re more likely to see results! Konjac root, ferulic acid, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid are some of the main ingredients in this serum. Konjac root is derived from an ancient Japanese plant that helps skin retain moisture and works to smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Ferulic acid helps enhance the effects of other skincare ingredients, making them more powerful and effective, helping reduce skin inflammation and evening skin tone. Harmoniously blended, all of the ingredients work to smooth, tighten, and brighten skin.

Why do people love using it: It has been called a “miracle worker” by Allure and “magic” by Marie Claire. The easy-to-use dropper, non-greasy consistency, and lightweight formula make this a handy serum to have in your collection. Customers with dark spots and sensitive skin have found that the Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum is non-irritating and effective against hyperpigmentation. Other reviewers have said that their skin would not look as it does without the help of this serum.

Who makes it: A New Zealand-owned and operated brand, Pal’s Skin Lab is an eco-friendly, natural company that uses clean science to make a real difference. They do not test on animals, and they are focused on making sure that their products are not only safe for your skin but safe for the planet too.

What’s it made of: The Pal’s Skin Lab 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum has a super high potency of Vitamin C. This means that you’re going to see the powerful effects of the stabilized vitamin C when you use this product. The serum also includes niacinamide and vitamin E, both of which work together with vitamin C to help you get great results. The blending of these key ingredients with other natural components helps to fade hyperpigmentation, enhance radiance, increase collagen production, provide anti-inflammatory properties, and smooth the skin.

Why do people love using it: Knowing that this is an eco-friendly brand that cares for our planet aligns with a lot of our values, especially in the current climate. The fact that the Pal’s Skin Lab 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum has such great reviews helps too! Customers have said that their only regret is not finding out about this serum early. Many noted major differences in the appearance of their skin, and that the product is easy to apply with no sticky residue left behind. A lot of people are also pleased that the serum is free of fragrances and essential oils which can mean that it’s less likely to irritate those with sensitive skin.

Who makes it: Antipodes is a New Zealand brand that combines both nature and high-tech science. Their scientific green beauty ethos means that they’re focused on providing natural skincare options. They’re proud of using ultra-clean, green formulas to manufacture elevated and efficient skincare products. Having won numerous awards, Antipodes show that they never compromise on providing the best quality possible, while still taking care of our planet.

What’s it made of: Vitamin C-Rich Kakadu plum, kiwi, Vinanza Grape, and bakuchiol are critical ingredients that help create the Antipodes Glow Ritual Vitamin C Serum With Plant Hyaluronic Acid. Studies show that the Kakadu plum contains almost 100 times more Vitamin C than the levels seen in oranges. When Kakadu plum is mixed with Vinanza Grape and kiwi, they blend together to help reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation in the skin. Bakuchiol is a naturally derived alternative to retinol and has been shown to encourage firmness and smoothness in the skin.

Why do people love using it: Many customers have been using this serum for years and have continued to see great results. The serum is said to be super easy to apply, and just using a little bit goes a long way, which can make it an affordable option. The overall consensus from reviewers seems to be that this serum leaves skin feeling glowing and nourished and is a favorite for many natural skincare users!

So there we have it!

We looked at 18 of the best vitamin C serums for hyperpigmentation out there so that you’ve got all the key facts in one place to help you decide which one will work best for you! There are many vitamin C serum options on the market today, and choosing can be overwhelming. Hopefully, this article has given you some ideas about which vitamin C serum you might like to add to your skincare routine to help your skin reach its most vibrant and healthy state. Remember that skincare is a key part of many of our self-care routines, and paired with a healthy, active lifestyle, it can keep you looking younger and feeling good for longer.

