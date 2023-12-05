Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Men and women can experience hair thinning, or they may find that their hair doesn’t grow as quickly as they would like it to. If this happens for you, you’ll want to turn to the best vitamins for hair growth. By providing your body with the right balance of nutrients, you’ll be able to see a difference in how well your hair grows. Your hair might start growing in more quickly or it may become thicker. And if you tend to lose quite a bit of hair, you could even notice the shedding decreasing.

The key is taking the right vitamins that will support your hair follicles and provide your hair with nutrients to help it grow long and strong. Thankfully, there are many companies that make supplements which contain multiple nutrients known for supporting healthy hair growth. This takes the guesswork out of the process of finding the vitamins that you need, and you can use these supplements to fill nutritional gaps that are not being met by your diet.

Want to learn more about the best vitamins for hair growth? Keep reading for helpful information and tips, along with a list of recommendations to help you start shopping.

Top Ingredients in Vitamins for Hair Growth

One of the best things you can do when searching for any supplement, including one that can help you achieve longer, thicker hair, is check the ingredients list. You want to be sure that you know exactly what you’re taking and why you’re taking it.

Here is a list of some of the top nutrients that may support hair growth, health, and strength:

B Vitamins – Many hair supplements will contain B vitamins because they are important for the maintenance of healthy hair. If you aren’t getting enough of these vitamins, you might experience hair loss. Look for products that contain biotin, which is well-known for its ability to support healthy hair, skin, and nails. Making sure you get enough vitamin B12 is also important for hair health. The other B vitamins include folate (which is also known as folic acid), thiamine, niacin, riboflavin, vitamin B6, and vitamin B5 (which is also known as pantothenic acid).

Vitamin D – Many people are deficient in vitamin D, but may not know it. To figure out if you need to increase your intake of this vitamin, talk to your doctor about having a blood test done to check your level. In addition to supplementation, you can also boost your vitamin D level by exposing your skin to sunlight, but that can be difficult to do during certain times of the year. Your doctor can advise you on how much vitamin D you should be taking daily to help maintain overall health and your hair health as well.

Vitamin E – If you aren’t getting enough vitamin E through diet alone, and your hair is thinning, try taking a supplement that contains this nutrient. It may help when it comes to the health of your scalp, and that may also result in less hair loss.

Vitamin C – Because vitamin C plays a role in the production of collagen, it is yet another vitamin that may be beneficial if you are experiencing hair problems. Plus, this vitamin is an antioxidant that can help in the fight against free radical damage that could impact your scalp and hair.

Vitamin A – This vitamin can help you maintain healthy hair, and it can also help keep your scalp healthy, so it is yet another one that you can look for in the ingredients of hair vitamins. If you are already taking vitamin A in another supplement, such as a multivitamin though, take care to ensure you don’t end up taking too much of this nutrient every day because if you do, it could have the opposite effect and lead to hair loss – yikes.

Things to Consider Before Taking Hair Growth Vitamins

Are hair growth vitamins right for you? This depends on several factors. For example, are you already taking a multivitamin that contains a broad range of vitamins and minerals? And are you taking additional supplements, perhaps of single vitamins or minerals, such as vitamin D or a B complex?

Because it is possible to overdo it when it comes to certain vitamins, it’s wise to consider the amount that experts recommend getting daily through diet and supplementation. This applies to each nutrient, as different vitamins will have different recommended daily amounts. Though this does require a bit of time and research, it can help you decide whether you need a separate hair supplement or if you’re already getting enough of the same nutrients.

In other words, once you consider how much you are already taking in supplement form and ingesting through your diet, you can decide if taking a vitamin for hair growth would be overkill or if it would fill in gaps.

Another thing to consider is whether a vitamin for hair growth will interact in a negative way with any other supplements or medications that you are taking. If you aren’t sure, you can talk to your doctor, especially if you are taking prescription medicines for any health conditions. Your doctor can provide you with guidance regarding which nutrients to take in supplement form, which ones to avoid, and how much to take to ensure you get the best results.

There Are Different Types of Hair Growth Supplements

Sure, there are plenty of manufacturers that you can turn to when you are looking for hair growth supplements, but there are also different types of these vitamins. You might find some that come in powder form so you can mix the powder in water to take your vitamins in a tasty way.

Additionally, there are gummies that make it simple to take your hair vitamins because you don’t need to worry about swallowing any pills. Plus, gummies tend to be another tasty option, so you will feel like you are having a little treat whenever you take your vitamins. And, of course, there are vitamins that come in pill form. They are easy to take and you don’t need to worry about flavor like you do with powders and gummies.

No matter which type of hair vitamin you opt to take, just be sure to follow the directions carefully so you consume the appropriate dose. Read the label on any supplement carefully so you’ll know exactly how to make the most of the product, and consider looking into the potential side effects so you’ll know if something isn’t right and you should stop taking the vitamins.

15 of the Best Vitamins for Hair Growth

As you begin shopping for vitamins for hair growth, you will see that there are a lot of products out there. But when it comes to supplements, you want to be sure that you do enough research into a manufacturer and their products to ensure you end up purchasing vitamins that are safe and effective.

If you have any questions or concerns about how a supplement is made, where it’s made, where its ingredients come from, etc., contact a manufacturer directly. And, again, you can also consult with your doctor to ask about the best vitamins for hair growth that would be suitable for you and your current state of health.

You’ll also notice that some hair growth vitamins are formulated for men, while others are formulated for women. And there are some that can be taken by both men and women. The list below includes products for men and women, as well as some for men in particular. Check out these options to get an idea of what’s out there.

Want a delicious way to take your hair vitamins every day? Then check out the Hair & Skin Gummies from Blu Atlas. You just need to eat one gummy daily. You can take it at any time, but it is best to take it with a meal. Its ingredients include vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, and several B vitamins. In addition to those vitamins, it also contains saw palmetto to help reduce DHT, zinc which is a mineral that can support hair repair and growth, and iodine which is another mineral that can support hair follicles.

The nice thing about this product is that you can see all of the ingredients on the label, and you can learn about the benefits that they provide by visiting the brand’s website. Plus, these gummies are vegan and made in the USA. So, if you don’t like the idea of having to take a pill, and you’d rather get your vitamins in the form of a yummy gummy that features natural mango flavor, consider this option.

Nutrafol offers products that are made for both women and men. Their Proactive Thinning supplement is one of the options for men. It contains natural ingredients to address multiple causes of thinning hair, and boasts a formula that is science-backed.

When taken correctly – the capsules should be taken just once a day with a meal – you could see results in three to six months. But one thing to consider is that you need to take four capsules, so if you aren’t a fan of swallowing so many pills every day, this might not be right for you.

What can this supplement do? Well, if you have noticed that you can see your scalp more than you used to, and that you are losing more hair than you should, this may just help you achieve better hair growth. Over time, you may notice that your hair is thicker and fuller, and there is a possibility that it could become stronger while growing more quickly as well. And this product can do it all with ingredients like vitamins A, C, D, and E, along with biotin, saw palmetto, zinc, selenium, L-cysteine, and more.

Viviscal is another brand that has supplements formulated specifically for men. This option is drug-free and scientifically formulated. You can use it if you have been experiencing thinning hair and you want to take control to reduce the loss of your hair as much as possible. By taking this supplement as directed, you may notice that your hair becomes fuller and thicker in about six months.

The standout ingredients in this formula are vitamin C and the brand’s AminoMar™, which is a marine collagen complex that can support the growth of hair. Other ingredients include flaxseed and the mineral zinc.

The Hair Gro supplement from New Nordic is another product that should be on your list of options to consider if you want to tackle thinning hair. This supplement works by nourishing the follicles and promoting the growth of your hair. It comes in a tablet form, and all you have to do is take two tablets every day with some food. With consistent and correct use of this supplement, you might see a difference after several months.

There are a few great features that help this product stand out. It is vegan, dairy free, and gluten free. It also contains a proprietary blend of ingredients that include vitamin E, biotin, zinc, L-methionine, millet extract, apple fruit extract, and patented tocotrienol complex. And you can rest assured that this product does not contain any colors, flavors, or preservatives. Check it out to learn more and figure out if it’s right for you.

OLLY is a company that makes a variety of supplements to address a range of concerns, from gut health and sleep to immunity, women’s health, and more. Their Ultra Strength Hair Softgels are easy to take, as you just have to swallow one softgel every day. Each dose will provide your body with vitamin D, vitamin B12, folate, and biotin, along with the minerals iron, copper, and zinc. In addition, this supplement also contains amla extract, silica, and keratin.

When you take this product as directed, there’s a chance you’ll notice that your hair starts to look fuller. You might also note that it is stronger and grows better than before, thanks to ingredients that support the follicles and hair.

The DHT Blocker from HAIRFINITY can do several things to help you achieve better looking hair. First off, its ingredients can help you get thicker hair. Also, if you want to help your hair grow, this product can do that. And if you are experiencing hair loss that you want to stop, this supplement is worth checking out.

How can it do so much? Well, with ingredients like green tea extract, biotin, zinc, iron, horsetail extract, and saw palmetto, among others, it can support your hair’s growth and help you keep the hair you have. The saw palmetto, in particular, will work on blocking the DHT that could cause you to lose hair. All you have to do is take two capsules every day with food to see if you’ll get the results you want. And if you don’t want to consume anything with animal products in it, you’ll be happy to know that this supplement is vegan, too.

The Hair Vitamins from Codeage can be taken by men and women. This supplement is non-GMO, and it is soy free, dairy free, and gluten free, as well as keto friendly. It contains a variety of ingredients that provide your hair with the nourishment it needs to grow, regardless of your hair type. Just keep in mind that you need to take four capsules daily to get the full dose.

In addition to a whopping 10,000 mcg of biotin, this multivitamin contains vitamins A, C, D, and E. It also contains vitamin B12, folate, vitamin B6, niacin, and pantothenic acid. Other standout ingredients include keratin, a probiotic blend, a digestive enzyme blend, saw palmetto, hyaluronic acid, L-lysine, zinc, and collagen, to name a few. There is a lot packed into each little pill, so take a look at the ingredients to get a better idea of what this supplement has to offer, and to figure out if it’s right for you.

Hairfluence from Zhou Nutrition is a supplement that can support healthy hair, but you may also notice a positive difference in the way your skin and nails look as well. You can take this to give your hair the nutrients it needs for growth and strength. Ingredients include multiple vitamins, such as A, C, and D, along with eight B vitamins. Beyond that, this product will also provide your body with calcium, which is an important mineral. Plus, you’ll get hydrolyzed keratin, collagen hydrolysate, bamboo extract, and MSM.

You’re sure to love the fact that this product is made with non-GMO ingredients and is gluten free. And the daily dose is an easy one, as you only need to take two capsules, unlike other products that require you take more. Just bear in mind that it is best to take this supplement consistently, as doing so can help ensure you get the results you want.

For healthier hair, skin, and nails, there’s Zenwise Hair Growth Vitamins. Containing ingredients that support collagen production, this supplement can help you achieve better hair growth. And if you are concerned about DHT, this product can help with normal production of that hormone.

What makes this particular supplement different from others on the market? It contains the brand’s exclusive blend of botanicals that support hair – ingredients in the blend include ginkgo extract, resveratrol, MSM, saw palmetto, L-lysine, and others. In addition, you get 5,000 mcg of biotin, along with other important B vitamins and vitamins A, C, D, and E. In total, there are 25 ingredients in this formula, and you can get them all by simply taking two capsules every day with a meal. Overall, it can be a great option to try if you want to achieve healthier hair and improved growth.

Hair Effects from DaVinci Laboratories contains a variety of ingredients that can help support the health of your hair follicles, and you can also take this to support the production of keratin. Plus, it can help block 5-alpha reductase, which is an enzyme associated with hair loss. So, it is yet another option to consider when you are on the hunt for the right vitamins that will help your hair grow and become stronger.

The ingredients in this vegetarian formula include biotin, zinc, saw palmetto, green tea extract, L-cysteine, DL-methionine, gamma linolenic acid (GLA), MSM, and DIM, among others. To reap the benefits of all of the ingredients, you need to take three capsules every day, and they should be taken with food.

Nature’s Bounty is a brand that you are probably familiar with, and you might have already tried one of their supplements in the past. Their Hair Growth supplement is for anyone who wants their hair to become fuller and thicker. And you can get results in just three months if you use this as directed. Plus, unlike other products that require that you take multiple capsules every day, you only need to take one capsule per day.

This non-GMO, vegetarian supplement includes the brand’s Advanced Hair Complex, along with 10,000 mcg of biotin. It can support the health of the follicles by giving them the nutrients that they need – and when you have healthier follicles, you could possibly notice an increase in hair growth and the thickness of your hair.

The Natural Hair Growth Vitamins from Hair Thickness Maximizer contain natural ingredients that can be helpful if you have weak or thinning hair. This product can also be a great choice if you have receding hair, whether you are a man or a woman.

This allergy free and vegetarian product is made in the USA. It features a variety of ingredients that can provide nourishment to the hair follicles and stimulate them so your hair can become thicker and stronger. In these pills, you will find vitamins like biotin, vitamin D, and several B vitamins. The minerals copper, zinc, and magnesium are also included, along with a proprietary blend that features ingredients like MSM, saw palmetto, amino acids, collagen, bamboo extract, pumpkin seed powder, and more.

Are you a guy who is hoping to grow longer hair on your head and on your face? Then check out the Hair + Beard Growth Supplement from Rainbow Nutrients. It contains patented ingredients that can help you achieve healthier hair while preventing breakage, thinning, and hair loss, no matter your hair type. And the best part is that you could see results rather quickly. In fact, you might notice a positive difference in a mere 45 days.

The formula can help by giving your body the nutrients it needs and by blocking DHT. Its non-GMO ingredients include B vitamins, along with vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D, and vitamin E. If you’re interested in upping your biotin intake, this will give you 10,000 mcg. In addition, you’ll get MSM, saw palmetto, and various extracts that include nettle root extract and bamboo stem and leaf extract. Just bear in mind that this contains hydrolyzed bovine collagen, so it wouldn’t be appropriate for vegetarians, vegans, and anyone who prefers supplements that only contain plant-based ingredients.

This supplement from DrFormulas is good for men and women, and it works by providing your body with natural DHT blockers and vitamins that include 5,000 mcg of biotin. Basically, this single product can give you nutrients that support healthy hair and help improve its growth, but it goes beyond that to also block DHT that can lead to hair loss.

The DHT blocking ingredients in this supplement include saw palmetto, pumpkin seed, Pygeum africanum, and beta-sitosterol. The vitamins in this formula include B vitamins, vitamin C, vitamin E, and vitamin A. Other ingredients include copper, selenium, and zinc, along with a blend of various extracts, amino acids, and more. In total, there are 43 ingredients, so check them out for yourself to see if they’re right for you.

Finally, there is the DHT Blocker with Biotin from Nutrivein. It is another option that both men and women can take when they want to tackle thinning hair or hair loss by blocking DHT. This product’s ingredients can help grow and thicken hair, support hair follicles, and increase the production of collagen.

What do you get when you take this product as directed? Well, it contains a high amount of biotin – 10,000 mcg – as well as the minerals iron and zinc. Other ingredients include saw palmetto, horsetail herb powder, green tea leaf extract, pumpkin seed extract, and more. Each serving size is two capsules, so just be sure to take the right amount to help ensure you get the results you want.