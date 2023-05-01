Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you have thin hair, or your hair tends to lie flatter than you’d like, you’ve probably tried a few different products to give it a bit of volume. But not all volumizing products are equal, so the best place to start is almost certainly with your shower routine.

The shower is where your hair gets most of its attention, and ensuring you’re using the right volumizing shampoo can make a world of difference. A clean and happy scalp is going to grow healthier hair, so it’s not hard to see why the right shampoo is vital.

For those looking at the product options available, we’ve done our own testing and research to put together this list of the best volumizing shampoos in 2023 for your convenience.

Let’s jump in.

Blu Atlas is well-known for their high quality skincare and cosmetic products, and their shampoo is one of the reasons why they’ve earned their excellent reputation. This invigorating and strengthening shampoo is suitable for all hair types, but is especially good at taking care of those with thin or brittle hair.

Its expertly created formula includes saw palmetto and vegan biotin to encourage healthy and thick hair growth, nourishing each strand from root to tip. Coconut-derived surfactants will get to work breaking down excess sebum and oil in your hair and on your scalp, leaving it clean and fresh.

Aloe vera has also been included to help hydrate your hair, locking in the moisture deep within each strand. This shampoo is gentle enough to be used every day, and the hand-picked ingredients will ensure your hair and scalp are as happy and healthy as they can be.

Living Proof is a reputable company that creates a wide range of hair care products, and their Full Shampoo is one of their best. This shampoo is made specifically to use on thin or brittle hair, giving it the fullness and volume that you’ve been missing.

Living Proof Full Shampoo is a lightweight shampoo that is gentle yet effective, rinsing away built-up grime and dirt that accumulates throughout the day, leaving you with soft, shiny, and strong hair. The luxurious lather will effectively clean your scalp and hair without removing the hydration-preserving oils you produce naturally. This means your hair won’t be dried out and will appear fuller and thicker.

Living Proof Full Shampoo contains a blend of amino acid complexes to help clean your hair and provide body to each strand. In addition, amaranth peptides help to plump up your hair, giving it a fuller appearance while also helping to strengthen each strand. Marine algae protects against sun and environmental damage.

This volumizing shampoo is made entirely without parabens, sulfates, or silicones.

John Frieda’s Volume Lift Weightless Shampoo contains a number of different volumizing and cleansing agents to strike the perfect balance between efficient cleaning action and volume-boosting effects. The special formula will gently cleanse your hair, help discourage tangles, and give each and every strand more body.

This shampoo can give your hair a bit more bounce and volume than other shampoos may, and the best bit is it smells amazing. A mixture of hand-picked terpenes are included for both their luscious scent as well as their hair-fortifying effects.

John Frieda Volume Lift Weightless Shampoo is a great option if you’re in the market for a shampoo that will help you volumize your hair and give it a bit more body.

If you have been struggling with thinning or brittle hair, then Pura D’Or Original Gold Label is a shampoo we think you’ll love. Get to the root of the problem – the hair follicles from which your hair grows.

This biotin-containing shampoo is the perfect thing to address hair that grows too thinly, and it’s also supplemented with aloe vera to get you the very best results.

Pura D’or Original Gold Label Shampoo has a potent blend of pumpkin seed extract, biotin, black cumin seed oil, nettle, and multiple other plant-based ingredients, each included for their hair-stimulating properties. This gentle yet effective anti-thinning shampoo will help to stimulate the root of each strand of hair, promoting healthy growth.

This shampoo contains no sulfates, parabens, or other harmful chemicals that might contribute to thin hair. Not only that, it’s hypo-allergenic so you don’t have to worry about upsetting your scalp.

Happy scalp, happy hair, what could be better?

Hask Biotin Boost Thickening Shampoo harnesses the powerful effects of biotin to help volumize your hair, give it more body, and help it look fuller in general.

This thickening shampoo is supplemented with collagen and coffee, each playing their part in helping to thicken the appearance of your hair. Free of sulfates, parabens, gluten, alcohols, and artificial colors, this shampoo will do nothing but take the best care of your scalp and hair.

Take advantage of the volumizing effects of biotin with this Biotin Boost Shampoo from Hask.

Bumble and Bumble are a top name in the cosmetics and hair care world, and it’s time to take their success to the volumizing and thickening arena. This BB Thickening Shampoo amplifies your hair’s body and moisturizes your scalp at the same time.

Shampooing with this selection will make your fine hair appear much fuller, and it will feel fuller too! The key ingredient is panthenol, a hair care ingredient known for its moisturizing and hair-nourishing effects.

Made without any artificial nasties, like phthalates and parabens, this volumizing shampoo will help you to look and feel great. Your scalp will be calm and moisturized, allowing it to grow the very best hair it can.

Many volumizing products can be too heavy, causing hair to feel fuller but to droop. That’s not the case with Bumble and Bumble Thickening Volume Shampoo. This thickening shampoo will volumize without weighing you down, so there’s nothing but goodness!

L’Oréal Paris is a much-loved brand, and for good reason. L’Oréal has been creating top-notch hair care products for many years now, and their foray into the thickening realm of shampoos hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The L’Oreal Elvive Thickening Shampoo will create body and density for those with thin or fine hair and won’t cause it to feel too heavy or weighed down. When paired with their Volume Filler Conditioner, you’re sure to get the exact results you want.

This shampoo was created specifically for those with thin hair, so if your hair isn’t thin then it may not be the product for you.

Ouai Fine Hair Shampoo is one of the best shampoos available on the market today, and once you’ve tried it, you’ll be able to see why.

This product will help you turn the volume up on your hair, giving a fuller look and feel after just one wash. It will also clean your hair of course to ensure your scalp is happy, creating an environment that encourages healthy hair.

This shampoo is ideal for those with thin hair, but it also excels at addressing dryness and damaged hair that is prone to breakages or split ends.

You can’t go wrong with Ouai, and you can’t go wrong with their volumizing shampoo either.

Biotin has been mentioned a few times in this list of the best volumizing shampoos in 2023, but OGX have done something special and combined it with collagen and a few other ingredients to create one of the most effective thickening shampoos on the market.

Biotin, collagen, vitamin B7, and hydrolyzed wheat protein all provide their hair care powers to give you the thickest and fullest hair you’ve ever had. Free of sulfate-based surfactants, this thickening shampoo works a treat and smells amazing too.

The nutrient-rich formula will plump up each strand of hair, giving you hair that looks and feels fuller. Bergamot, jasmine, and vanilla scents all make the cleansing process a pleasurable one, their gentle fragrances wafting over you as you shower.

If you need a good shampoo to volumize your hair, this may just be the one for you.

Redken’s Volume Injection Shampoo has been carefully constructed to give you the volumizing effects of a thickening shampoo along with the effective cleaning action that Redken is known for.

This shampoo has a siloxane-based thickening system, which helps to provide instant volume for fine, flat, or color-treated hair. Your scalp and hair will both be taken care of as the thoughtfully-selected ingredients all work together to repair your hair, soothe your scalp, and volumize your look.

Redken Volume Injection Shampoo will leave your hair soft, manageable, and visibly fuller than before. The polished finish it provides will give you shine and body, without weighing it down in the slightest.

Silicone has been included for its hair care properties, so if this is an ingredient you would tend to avoid, it may be best to choose another option from our list.

Silicone-free hair care is here to help volumize your hair and give you a look that you can really be happy with. Pantene Pro-V Volume and Body Shampoo has been created to employ a system of volume- and body-boosting effects, able to make your hair look and feel fuller, while still cleaning and giving you that sought after shine.

Hydration is the key for this volumizing shampoo, and once you’ve washed with this one, you’ll see why. Each wash will cleanse your scalp of sebum, skin cells, and excess oils that build up during the day, leaving only happy and gorgeous hair that you’ll be delighted with.

R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo is here to save the day for anyone with thin or brittle hair. This shampoo will help to give you voluminous locks, the biotin in it working to effectively boost hair body.

Fine and flat hair stands no chance against R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo as the biotin coats each and every strand of hair. The keratin structure in your hair will also be improved, thereby giving you fuller-looking hair that is also much stronger.

Thickening or volumizing shampoo isn’t new, but Amika’s 3D Volume and Thickening Shampoo is. This weightless shampoo will thoroughly cleanse your hair from root to tip, plumping up each strand with its premium blend of hair-thickening ingredients.

Amika’s shampoo is entirely without gluten, sulfates, or parabens, and doesn’t rely on harmful mineral oils either. This shampoo will provide instant lift for those with droopy or thin hair, helping to give it a thicker look and feel.

This choice will help clean your hair without drying it out or weighing it down, setting the stage for a long-term boost in volume. Because of the potent hair-thickening effects, Amika 3D Volume and Thickening Shampoo is best suited for those with limp or fine hair, or hair that tends to be very flat.

One of the common challenges faced by those with thin or flat hair is breakages. Thin hair isn’t as strong as thicker hair, so it tends to break much more easily. However, you don’t have to accept it as unavoidable.

Klorane Strengthening Shampoo with Quinine and Edelweiss is here to help out, the exclusive formula working to effectively fight against thin and flat hair.

This shampoo is plant-powered, so you know the goodness of nature is present whenever you take a shower. Enriched with quinine and B vitamins, this shampoo will tackle even the thinnest of hair, helping to bulk it up and give a more voluminous look.

Biotin and caffeine are also included in the special formulation, helping to respectively strengthen and stimulate your scalp and hair

Organic edelweiss from the Swiss Alps has also been added to this volumizing shampoo for its hair-stimulating effects. Visibly thicker and fuller hair is a simple shower away when you have Klorane Strengthening Shampoo with Quinine and Edelweiss on-hand.

Matrix High Amplify Volumizing Shampoo is relatively new to the scene when compared to some other companies that make volumizing shampoos, but by no means has it been left in the dust.

Following on from the success and research of other hair care brands, Matrix have utilized all the expertise they could find to develop one of the best volumizing shampoos in 2023 on the market.

This shampoo will gently rinse away built-up pollutants, skin cells, excess oil, and sebum to leave your hair clean, fresh, and comfortable, all while also adding volume.

Find out what Matrix High Amplify Volumizing Shampoo could do for your hair.

Thin hair can be a struggle, but Kenra Professional hair care has really outdone themselves when they created their Thickening Shampoo. This full-bodied shampoo will help to increase the thickness of each and every strand of hair, providing weightless lift and dimension that makes your hair look more voluminous.

Buildup from the day, excessive oils, and pollutants are all washed away with ease to leave you with hair that feels light, looks full, and has a healthy shine to it. Formulated without the use of any sulfates, parabens, or salts, this shampoo will give you the happiest locks of your life.

Biolage Volume Bloom Shampoo is free of parabens that might weigh your hair down, and is packed full of volume-boosting ingredients you’ll adore. Gentle enough for color-treated hair, and strong enough for hair that is oil-prone, this volumizing shampoo is sure to tick all of your boxes.

Give extra fine hair a volume boost with Biolage Volume Bloom Shampoo, including a proprietary formula which works effectively to boost hair volume and leave your scalp feeling clean and refreshed.

The rich lather of this shampoo is able to gently remove dirt and grime that accumulates throughout the day. For the best results, use this shampoo in partnership with Biolage’s Volume Bloom Conditioner.

Fight against flat or thin hair with Kérastase Densifique Bain Densité Shampoo. This shampoo is able to awaken dormant hair follicles, stimulating them to begin growing again and giving you a fuller-looking head of hair.

Improve texture, bounce, and body all at once, with the special blend of hyaluronic acid, peptides, and ceramides working together to improve the look of your hair. Hyaluronic acid helps to plump your hair, each strand becoming stronger and thicker, and able to fight against breakages more easily.

Peptides have been included to increase hair strength, penetrating deep into each strand to fortify and revitalize. Ceramaides will enhance hair shine, promote elasticity, and lock in the moisture that your hair needs to look good and stay healthy.

This shampoo does use sulfates, so if you’re sensitive to them, one of the other products we’ve included may be a better option for you.

Formulated with absolutely no silicones, paraffins, colorants, or mineral oils, Pantene Pro-V Sheer Volume Shampoo is one of the most popular and effective volumizing shampoos out there today.

Your tresses will get a good amount of body when you use this shampoo, the nutrients and additives working to thicken and clean simultaneously. Fresh and clean hair is a must for all of us, and when you pair this shampoo’s cleansing ability with its potent volumizing effect, you get a truly effective combination.

If you’re wanting hair that is visibly fuller, then Garnier Fructis Full & Plush Fortifying Shampoo is just the answer for you. This shampoo is packed full of active fruit proteins that will work to effectively plump up and boost your hair volume, giving you the fuller look you’re after.

No parabens here, only the goodness of nature as picked by the hair care professionals at Garnier. This shampoo will provide long-lasting volume-boosting effects that you’ll be able to see right away, the fruit proteins infusing into your hair to thicken after only one wash.

Garnier Fructis Full & Plush Fortifying Shampoo not only volumizes your hair effectively, it’s also known for its incredible smell. The fruit extracts work wonders on your hair and smell spectacular while doing so.

Sachajuan Thickening Shampoo is understated in its packaging, but not in its effects. This thickening shampoo has been expertly designed to harness the power of nature to give you the fuller head of hair you’ve been after.

The nourishing formula includes red algae and has been proven to thicken hair, protect against UV damage from the sun, hydrate each and every strand, and do so without any animal products or parabens.

For the best results, pair Sachajuan Thickening Shampoo with their Thickening Conditioner.

Davines Volu Shampoo may appear a little understated in its packaging, but don’t let that put you off this selection. This shampoo has been made for those with fine or limp hair, each ingredient being carefully selected for its nourishing effects.

This shampoo will gently cleanse your hair, softening it and giving it a lasting boost of volume and body after the very first wash. The formula is light and foamy and will leave your hair feeling great.

Natural active ingredients work to thicken each strand of hair and give your hair a fuller look throughout the day. You can also use this shampoo as often as you’d like with no worries about stripping your hair.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I thicken my fine hair?

There are a number of ways to thicken your hair. Depending on your individual situation, the ideal option may differ slightly.

First off, get a set of shampoo and conditioner that is specifically designed to thicken your hair. These products contain a range of hair-thickening ingredients that will help to improve your hair’s body, volume, and overall look.

Keeping your hair and scalp healthy will go a long way to having a fuller look, so make sure you listen to your scalp if it complains about a product or process you’re using (like drying with a hot hair dryer).

Eating well can also help to boost the volume of your hair. Unhealthy hair tends to be thinner and break more easily, so if you’re getting the right nutrition then you may find your hair improves.

If all else fails, speak to a dermatologist. As mentioned above, healthy and thick hair begins with a healthy scalp, so if your scalp is unhappy then that’s the best place to start.

Why is my hair so thin with no volume?

Thin or flat-looking hair can be the result of a few different things, such as diet, genetics, how you treat your hair, and skin conditions that affect how easily you can grow hair.

Many people with thin hair find that volumizing shampoos can help, but some also report their hair appears so thin because it is oily or weighed-down by hair care products.

Evaluate what you’re doing to your hair and what products you are using. Some products may weigh your hair down and make it look thinner than it really is. You can also try using different volumizing shampoos or conditioners to find one that works for you.

Don’t stress! There are lots of ways to give your hair more volume and the above list has a good number of products you can try.

Do volumizing shampoos really work?

Yes, thickening and volumizing shampoos and conditioners do work. There is some variation in how successful a volumizing shampoo is for each individual, but there are plenty of different products to try out.

If one product doesn’t suit you, try browsing around a little to find something else that appeals.

It’s also a good idea to have a hair care regime. Dirty hair can become unhealthy as it upsets your scalp, so be sure to keep your head clean and healthy.

A gentle head massage can also help to stimulate proper hair growth, so give it a try next time you’re in the shower. A head massage fits in nicely with a hair wash, so find a product you like and gently massage it in. You’re sure to find something that works for you!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!