For your next vacation or a day trip to the beach, you want to wear a swimsuit that flatters your figure and holds the girls up nicely. However, no matter how often you go to your favorite store and try a variety of swimwear, nothing meets your expectations. Summer is (literally) around the corner and we’re all figuring out ways to get our wardrobes in check before the big day is here. Amazon gives you the best deals, even on bestsellers. Amazon shoppers cannot stop adding this item to their carts: the Eomenie Women’s One-Piece Swimsuit.

Get the Eomenie Women’s One-Piece Swimsuit for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Eomenie Women’s One-Piece Swimsuit is made of spandex and nylon. It features a cutout design on both the front and back. This swimsuit not only adds class and sophistication to your wardrobe, but it also has a back tie knot and adjustable straps to flatter your figure.

Thanks to its ruched, high-waisted design, this one-piece covers your stomach and makes your legs look like they belong on the runway. You can pair this nicely with a straw hat and sandals for a day at the beach. The swimsuit comes in 28 colors and ranges from sizes XS to XXL, in addition to plus sizes.

This bestselling swimsuit has over 8,600 five-star reviews. One five-star reviewer raved about the swimsuit’s fit, saying it’s “well made” and “accentuates curves.” Another five-star shopper shared how they wanted to keep the girls in place and swimsuit shopping was a struggle until they found this swimsuit, saying it “really gives the girls a nice shape and holds them in place.” They continued: “I really love the little peep in the front and the way the back straps cross and tie. The adjustable straps are amazing as well.” One final shopper notes that they love the swimsuit so much they “bought another one.”

Don’t mind Us; we’re silently adding this to our carts.

