Dazzle All Holiday Season Long in These Sparkly Betsey Johnson Heels

We like to sparkle all year long — but there’s something about the holiday season that warrants some extra shine! And as such, we introduce more items into our wardrobes that dazzle and make us twinkle a little more than we normally do.

It could just be the spirit of the holidays that makes us want to don flashier pieces — or it could just be the fact that we can’t help but love anything that glitters. Either way, we’re going to be loving this pair of sparkling heels from Betsey Johnson all season long. They’re the perfect shoe to make a statement in any room that you walk in!

Get the Blue by Betsey Johnson Mari Heeled Sandal for prices starting at just $68 available from Zappos!

We instantly fell in love with the Mari Heeled Sandal from the moment that we laid our eyes on them. They are a truly unique heel that’s going to be a hit time and time again. The design of these heels is fairly basic. They are outfitted with a single strap across the top of the toes as well as an ankle strap, plus a modest block heel.

But the true standout feature happens to be the rhinestones that cover this entire shoe — from the very front of the foot to the very back of the heel. And yes, that rhinestone detailing also wraps all the way around the inside of the heel — which is a nice touch that only enhances their sparkle. There are two rhinestones of different sizes that create a textured pattern on the shoe, and the color of the stones match the fabric beneath them for a monochromatic moment.

There are six uniform colors to choose from — navy blue, black, green, gold, hot pink and purple. If you don’t exactly like the matching look and want a dynamic feel to your footwear, there are two other options to choose from. You can grab the silver rhinestone pair that have a soft pink fabric beneath it, or a hot pink fabric option that feature multicolored rhinestones.

Shoppers are calling these heels “so blingy and beautiful” and say that they “are good with black tie or for dressing up jeans and a blazer.” These Betsey Johnson heels are clearly a showstopper of a shoe — and we can’t wait to turn heads whenever we wear them!

