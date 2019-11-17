11 Secret Santa or White Elephant Gifts Bound to Be a Huge Hit

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We have to say, we find few things more rewarding and fun than gift-giving. At the same time, however, it can be so difficult and frustrating — especially when it comes to Secret Santas and White Elephants. Not everyone is going to like everything, and yet…we still need to find something that everyone will like!

Challenge accepted. Whether your multitude of cousins has taken on one of the gift-giving traditions or the gift exchange at your office’s holiday party is going to be a big moment, you want to make sure to come prepared. That’s why you need to check out these 11 gifts — all under $100!