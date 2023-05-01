Keep Your Hair Color Vibrant With This Top-Rated Treatment Mask

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s absolutely remarkable how much a salon visit can cost if you’re getting your hair dyed — whether it’s a simple single process, bleach and tone situation or a more intricate balayage treatment. When you’re shelling out that much of your hard-earned cash, you want to make sure the color lasts for as long as humanly possible.

But even if you’re budget-conscious and using box dyes at home, you don’t want that color to fade and over-stress strands with more frequent chemical exposure. To keep hair color and health on point, a mask like this one from Biolage is designed to keep your hue looking bright and fresh! It’s a top-rated treatment which shoppers are calling “amazing” — read on for the scoop!

To lay it out for you, this is a deep conditioning mask designed to reverse at least some of the damage color treatments leave on hair, plus keep your color appearing brand new for far longer. If your hair has suffered the consequences from color processing or excessive hot tool exposure, reviewers say this mask is a must! You use the product like you would any other similar deep conditioning treatment; after your regular wash routine, apply the mask from roots to ends and leave it on for at least five minutes, then wash it out. Shoppers say that each pouch has enough product to give you at least four applications, so if you use the mask weekly, you’re getting a month’s supply in one order. Not too shabby!

After using the mask just once, one satisfied shopper claims their hair “no longer feels like hay,” which can happen following an intensive color treatment — especially if it involves bleach. That said, even if you don’t dye your hair and just want to make your locks feel stronger, this mask may seriously come in clutch. In a study, hair has shown to be three times stronger with this mask added to a regular regimen. Strengthening plus prolonged color vibrancy sounds like a win-win to Us!

