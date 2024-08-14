Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It doesn’t matter how often you go to the gym — once you hit your mid-40s, your body starts to break down muscle at a faster rate, making it harder to maintain your gym gains. This fact of biology only becomes more rapid as you age, but you don’t have to lose faith! With thoughtful diet and supplement intake, you can still sustain the body of your dreams well into your later years. The key is in BioTrust Ageless Muscle Powder.

The main ingredient in BioTrust is creatine, which may surprise you. While creatine has become known as a must-have for bodybuilders and gym rats, it can also help simply maintain your muscles and support them as you age. (So no, you won’t all of a suddenly look like Arnold Schwarzenegger.) Instead, regularly taking creatine could give you the independence to continue living your life without assistance. Being self-sufficient as you age is a blessing, and you’re more likely to achieve that with BioTrust by your side.

Get BioTrust Ageless Muscle along with a free Blender Bottle ($69 value) for $29 at BioTrust!

Along with creatine, you’ll also find betaine, vitamin D3 and HMB in the BioTrust Ageless Muscle Powder. On their own, these ingredients can provide immense muscular health benefits: Betaine draws water into muscle cells to keep them properly hydrated; vitamin d3 helps to improve muscle strength and size and actually harnesses the power of HMB, which is an amino acid that stimulates muscle protein synthesis and prevents breakdowns. Pretty scientific stuff, if you ask Us!

By mixing a scoop of this flavorless (or fruit-punch-flavored!) powder into your smoothie or beverage of choice every morning, you’re looking out for your future self. Consider it a little self-care ritual that’s incredibly easy and affordable to follow through with. Plus, the results speak for themselves. “I’m totally hooked on this supplement, can’t go a day without it,” one happy customer says. “Energy is through the roof, I walk 4.5 miles a day and work with weights 3 days a week. I love it!! 62 years old!!”

What are you waiting for? For a limited time you can get BioTrust Ageless Muscle for 41% off. It’s never too early to look out for your future self. Try it out today!

