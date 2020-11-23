Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Black Friday is finally here — and it’s here early! As the weather gets colder, it’s time to turn up the heat on your coziest home decor essentials, including pillows and blankets, without piling on the price.

At Shop With Us, we’re all about getting the most bang for our buck — and these 13 interior design deals will bring a new sense of comfort to your home without burning through your bank account. Take a look at some of the best blankets and memory foam deals that the internet has to offer below — and don’t miss out on the major sales!

Our Absolute Favorite Self-Gift Pick:

This Hypoallergenic Cooling Pillow

Nothing says “self-care” like a good night’s sleep — and this pillow could be the solution for all of those restless nights. This breathable memory foam pillow offers up luxe bamboo material and powerful cooling capabilities. Swoon!

Get the Shredded Memory Foam Cooling Pillow for up to 15% off, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Our Absolute Favorite Gift Pick:

This Ultra-Cozy Weighted Blanket With Duvet Cover

Quility’s premium cotton weighted blanket provides “the warmth and comfort of a hug” in a fluffy fleece package. The 15-pound, seven-layer blanket — up to 59% off at Amazon — was designed with durability in mind and comes with an easy-to-remove duvet cover.

Get the Quility Premium Weighted Blanket for up to 59% off, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

When it comes to finding the comfiest set-up, the deals don’t stop there! Scroll down to take a look at some of our other favorite fluffy pillows and weighted blankets — get ready for great sales!

11 Best Memory Foam and Blanket Deals for Black Friday

1. Tempur-Cloud Memory Foam Plush Support Pillow

More than 30% off at Wayfair, this extra-soft memory foam pillow will learn the shape of your head, neck and shoulders to give you the best night’s sleep money can buy. The plush, durable design will leave you falling asleep with a smile for years to come!

Shop all Tempur-Pedic pillows at Wayfair here!

2. OMYSTYLE’s Reversible Weighted Blanket With Carry Bag Included

This dreamy, double-sided blanket will guarantee comfort from all angles — and it’s nearly 50% off! Its innovative design offers cooling Tencel fabric on one side with microfiber material on the reverse, offering versatility for all seasons.

3. TEMPUR-Cloud Sleeping Pillow

Marked down as low as $46, this ultra-soft pillow is the ideal gift for sleepers of all shapes and sizes.

4. Ourea Breathable Weighted Blanket

This cozy cotton blanket aims to “reduce your tossing and turning at least 92%” to help you fall into a deep sleep quickly. Marked down as low as $64 at Amazon, Ourea’s breathable blanket feels like a calming hug.

5. Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow

This memory foam pillow — up to 31% off at Amazon — has a traditional, flat side for stomach and side sleepers, along with a gently curved side for back sleepers. You’ll wake up feeling relieved and refreshed!

6. OMYSTYLE’s Queen-Sized Weighted Blanket

With this machine-washable and double-sided cover-up, you can get all the comfort of a weighted blanket year-round! Find it for up to 43% off at Amazon — marked down to prices starting at just $64.

7. EnerPlex Luxury Queen Memory Foam Pillow

This dreamy memory foam pillow — available for as low as $33 at Amazon — will never go flat. Its breathable material and plush design will give you the perfect alignment in any sleeping position.

8. Velvet To Berber Blanket

Available in blush pink, teal, charcoal, light gray and navy, this chic velvet blanket is soft-to-the-touch. Find it marked down to $58 at Wayfair!

Shop all weighted blankets and comforters at Wayfair here!

9. QUEEN ROSE Pregnancy Pillow With Cotton Cover

If you know someone who’s expecting a little gift of their own, help them destress before the big arrival with this comfy maternity pillow, marked down as low as $40 at Amazon.

10. Groff Personal Sensory 100% Cotton Blanket

Available in four different weights and colors, this soothing blanket will keep you calm, cozy and warm through the coldest nights. Find it (and more!) marked down to $51 at Wayfair.

Shop all weighted blankets and comforters at Wayfair here!

11. Cooling Memory Foam Body Pillow

Full-body comfort doesn’t have to come in the form of a blanket! With this supportive and breathable body pillow — 65% off at Wayfair — you’ll always be on “the cool side” of comfy.

Shop all memory foam pillows on sale at Wayfair here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

