10 Major Black Friday Vacuum Deals on Dyson, Roomba and More

We’ve obviously been all about the best fashion and beauty deals for Black Friday and Cyber Week this year, but there is absolutely no way we’re letting the best in all home essentials pass Us by. We’re going to need some help cleaning up the glitter from our holiday crafting or the mess we’ll inevitably make when baking gingerbread cookies. Plus, sometimes the packing materials from our other Black Friday orders get everywhere. And what about the rest of the year? This is exactly why every home needs a good vacuum cleaner!

Whether you’re hoping to upgrade your regular vacuum to a Dyson, see what robot vacuums like Roombas are all about, grab a new handheld vacuum for quick cleanups or simply find one you love the look of, there are so many fantastic deals out there for Black Friday right now. Vacuums can be pretty pricy, but this is the time to buy if you want some great savings — and a spotless home!

10 Best Black Friday Vacuum Deals on Dyson, Roomba and More

1. Best luxury vacuum deal: Dyson Big Ball Multifloor Vacuum Cleaner

Yes, vacuums can be luxury, and if we were to choose one brand to demonstrate why, then Dyson would obviously be the one. This futuristic vacuum is nearly effortless to use, and — whoa — it even picks itself up when it falls!

Get the Dyson Big Ball Multifloor Vacuum Cleaner (originally $476) for just $399.99 at Wayfair with free shipping!

2. Best robot vacuum deal: iRobot – Roomba i3+

Robot vacuums are practically synonymous with Roomba. The i3+ is the ultimate pick for those who don’t want to bother with vacuuming, like, at all. Not only does it clean your home on its own, but it can even empty itself, meaning you might not even need to touch it for 60 days. DJ Roomba, drop the beat!

Get the iRobot – Roomba i3+ (originally $600) for just $399.99 at Best Buy with free shipping!

3. Best vacuum deal for pet owners: Shark APEX AZ1002

This DuoClean vacuum has a dual brushroll system so it can clean both carpet and hard floors equally well. We recommend it for pet owners, specifically — or anyone who tends to shed — because the brushroll is self-cleaning to keep hair from getting wrapped around it!

Get the Shark APEX AZ1002 (originally $400) for up to 38% off at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

4. Best lightweight vacuum deal: HONiTURE Cordless Vacuum

This vacuum may be lightweight and easy to maneuver — it’s under four pounds — but it’s still heavy duty when it comes to cleaning up dust, dirt, hair and more!

Get the HONiTURE Cordless Vacuum (originally $160) for just to 58% off at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

5. Best hybrid vacuum/mop deal: Shark VM252 VACMOP

Why vacuum your whole home only to go over the entire floor again with a mop when you could do it all in one step instead? This vacuum sucks up dirt while spray mopping the floor for a quicker, easier and actually fun clean!

Get the Shark VM252 VACMOP (originally $100) for up to 20% off at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

6. Best robot vacuum deal under $200: GOOVI 1600PA Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

This is a more affordable option than most, and with the sale price, you’re saving so, so much. This slim robot vacuum automatically returns to charging base and has four side brushes, plus one main brush to really make sure very bit of debris gets picked up!

Get the GOOVI 1600PA Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (originally $269) for up to 37% off at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

7. Best handheld vacuum deal: Black + Decker Cordless Lithium Bagless Handheld Vacuum

The battery of this Black + Decker vacuum lasts over a year, and that’s just one of many impressive things about it. It has a long reach for tight spaces, a rotating nozzle and a bagless dirt bowl that makes it easy to see and empty dirt. It actually looks pretty cool too, which is a pretty rare compliment when it comes to vacuums!

Get the Black + Decker Cordless Lithium Bagless Handheld Vacuum (originally $133) for just $77 at Wayfair with free shipping!

8. Best ultra-mini vacuum deal: Imperial Home Mushroom Handheld Vacuum

Sometimes even a dustbuster isn’t small enough. If you’re looking for a quick (and cute) way to clean up your desk, nightstand or perhaps the seat or dashboard of your car, this little mushroom vacuum will come in handy so often. We totally think it makes for a great gift or stocking stuffer too!

Get the Imperial Home Mushroom Handheld Vacuum (originally $20) for just $12 at Wayfair!

9. Best wet/dry vacuum deal: Hoover – ONEPWR Wet/Dry Canister Vacuum

If your basement tends to flood or if you’re simply prone to spilling the tea (literally), a wet/dry vacuum is a great option, able to suck up anything from dry dirt and dust to puddles of spilled liquid. This could be another great choice for a pet owner, especially with a new puppy. We love that it’s handheld and cordless too, so you can get up on countertops!

Get the Hoover – ONEPWR Wet/Dry Canister Vacuum (originally $150) for just $130 at Best Buy with free shipping!

10. Best vacuum deal for thick carpets and rugs: Kenmore Allergenseal Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Shag rugs and carpets are fun…until it comes time to clean them. With this Kenmore vacuum, however, that won’t be a problem. Its “2-motor system that can tackle all of your cleaning needs.” It’s great if you’re dealing with allergies too, since it claims to filter out 99.97% of the dust and particles it picks up!

Get the Kenmore Allergenseal Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner (originally $140) for just $112 at Wayfair with free shipping!

