Dark spots often appear after acne disappears. Many people try to get rid of them by using serums and creams, but it’s hard to find a product that leads straight to your skincare goals. To directly target dark spots and hyperpigmentation, you may want to try a vitamin C product. Vitamin C serums can help fight off blemishes, soften texture and brighten your skin. Amazon shoppers are adding the Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C & Tri-Peptide Face Serum to their carts, and it’s even on sale.

Get the Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C & Tri-Peptide Face Serum for $18 (originally $28) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you’re a Real Housewives fan, then you know the “girls that get it, get it.” Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel threw away a $160 vitamin C serum in favor of this $18 product, which she calls “one of my favorites.” Frankel shared a video on Facebook in July featuring the vitamin C serum.“I don’t drink my orange juice, but I put on vitamin C serum every day,” Frankel said in the video.“Not all vitamin C is created equal, okay? It should function as your serum and hydrate and plump and brighten and it shouldn’t cost you $160, which is what we’ve been paying for good quality vitamin C.”

The Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C & Tri-Peptide Face Serum has ingredients like glycolic acid, vitamin B5, retinol, antioxidants and, of course, vitamin C to boost collagen and treat dark spots and hyperpigmentation. You can use this serum twice a day, daily, on clean skin. The serum works for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone. Over 4,700 shoppers have given the vitamin C serum five-star ratings. One shopper shared how her dark spots “are nearly gone.” Another shopper noted that the serum “makes your skin feel refreshed.”

Grab this serum while it’s still on sale.

