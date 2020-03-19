Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

A fashion pick-me-up is always welcome in our books — and right now, we’re seriously crushing on luxe loungewear. Who doesn’t love to feel a little lavish as they go about their daily lives?

Right now boohoo is giving everyone a little treat by offering Us 60% off their entire site. Yes, you read the correctly — 60% off every single item! You can certainly shop for spring and summer fashions that you plan to wear down the line, but we’re particularly excited about getting our hands on some seriously cute sweat-sets and silky pajamas to make our time at home more enjoyable! As an added bonus, boohoo is now offering a 60-day return period, so you can try these gems on at your leisure! Check out our top picks, and shop all of the fashion available at boohoo right now!

This Stylish Camo Set

We are loving the camo stripe detail on this sweatsuit set — available in three different colors!

Get the Camo Side Stripe Sweater Tracksuit (originally $50) on sale for just $20, available at Boohoo! Use Afterpay to pay for your purchases over four equal installments, interest free!

This Amazing 3-Piece Set

What’s better than a two-piece set? A three-piece that comes with a cozy robe, of course!

Get the 3 Piece Legging & Robe Lounge Set (originally $50) on sale for just $20, available at Boohoo! Use Afterpay to pay for your purchases over four equal installments, interest free!

This Luxe Robe

Everyone needs a silky robe in their wardrobes, and this midnight blue version is outstanding.

Get the Satin Kimono Robe (originally $30) on sale for just $12, available at Boohoo! Use Afterpay to pay for your purchases over four equal installments, interest free!

This Silky PJ Set

How adorable are these blush pink jammies? We’re never going to want to take this set off!

Get the Satin PJ Short Set With Contrast Piping (originally $32) on sale for just $13, available at Boohoo! Use Afterpay to pay for your purchases over four equal installments, interest free!

This Knit Lounge Set

This sweat set is athleisure at its finest. We’re getting total model-off-duty vibes from it!

Get the Tall Slash Neck Knitted Lounge Set (originally $70) on sale for just $28, available at Boohoo! Use Afterpay to pay for your purchases over four equal installments, interest free!

This Plus-Size Jogger Set

boohoo has an amazing range of plus-size fashion and loungewear available on their site. We love their simple casual sets like this one!

Get the Plus Hoody & Jogger Set (originally $50) on sale for just $20, available at Boohoo! Use Afterpay to pay for your purchases over four equal installments, interest free!

This Luxurious Cami Set

This is the absolute perfect set for a stay-at-home spa day. Self-care is always important. So why not amp up your experience by wearing something extra chic?

Get the Eyelash Lace Trim Cami & Short Set (originally $25) on sale for just $10, available from Boohoo! Use Afterpay to pay for your purchases over four equal installments, interest free!

