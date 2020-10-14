Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The Hembrow Sisters are back, baby! Not that they ever left, but we’re talking specifically about at Boohoo. The model sisters, sometimes known as Australia’s Kardashians, just launched their second capsule collection with the brand, and we’re blown away by the brilliance — not that we’d expect any less from Tammy, Emilee, Starlette and Amy!

The Hembrows wanted this collection to include pieces that look stunning on all body types, along with their favorite trends. They’re super into pastels, tie-dyes and lilac shades right now, all of which are reflected in the clothing. That’s not all you’ll find though. You’ll spot denim, utility-inspired pieces, swimwear and even some unique silhouettes and accents that scream high fashion. And the best part? Everything is 40% off at Boohoo right now!

We know, we know — you’re sick of waiting! Let’s see the clothes, already! Your wish is our command. We’ve picked out some of our favorites below, but you can also check out the whole collection at Boohoo right now!

Chocolate Denim Cargo Jean

Is this shade not the most perfect color you’ve ever seen for fall? We’re so in love with these hybrid bottoms — part jean, part cargo. They’re made of 95% cotton, have a tapered ankle and a flattering high-rise waist. And pockets you can actually fit things in? We’re not passing these up!

Get the Chocolate Denim Cargo Jean (originally $45) for just $27 at Boohoo!

Rib Tie Dye Open Back Crop Top

This long-sleeve top is already cool enough from the front with its grungy tie-dye design and mock neckline, but the back is where the magic really happens. It’s almost totally open, with the exception of the very top and the tie detail that horizontally crosses the middle, the loose ends hanging down. Can you believe this piece is currently under $15?

Get the Rib Tie Dye Open Back Crop Top (originally $22) for just $13 at Boohoo!

Recycled Seam Detail Ribbed Bralet

It’s a top, it’s a bra and it’s the Hembrow-favorite lilac (though it also comes in other colors). This ribbed bralette has beautiful seaming detail that lifts and shapes, and the versatility is out of this world. Wear it on its own, under a flannel, under a leather jacket or even over a bodysuit!

Get the Recycled Seam Detail Ribbed Bralet (originally $15) for just $9 at Boohoo!

Woven Volume Sleeve Wrap Top

See what we meant about those higher fashion vibes? This breezy crop top is just gorgeous with its surplice neckline and bishop sleeves. This is the kind of top that can span all seasons depending on how you style it. It can also go from casual to fancy in a second. You might wear it with your cargo jeans and sneakers one day and with a satin skirt and heels the next!

Get the Woven Volume Sleeve Wrap Top (originally $30) for just $18 at Boohoo!

Tie Cuff Detail Denim Jacket

It’s a denim jacket, but it’s so much more than that — and denim jackets are already the best. Not only is the mid-wash blue the perfect shade, but we could not be more in love with those circular buckle details hanging off the cuffs of the sleeves. This piece is edgy and unexpected, but so easy to wear. A must for any wardrobe!

Get the Tie Cuff Detail Denim Jacket (originally $35) for just $21 at Boohoo!

