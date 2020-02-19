Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Dreaming about your vacation already? Do you have warmer temperatures on the mind — and are you obsessing over every ‘fit you’ll be rocking under the sun? We’re right there with you! Though the summer season may feel so far away, here’s hoping you’re lucky enough to have a getaway on the calendar.

While there’s nothing like a relaxing trip, what to wear is always a Hollywood-level production! Luckily, boohoo understands the struggle — and they’ve just launched their boohoo in Paradise shop to get your spring break and summertime style game rolling. Check out some of our favorite picks below, and shop the entire collection here!

This Romantic Dress

This dress is ideal for a warm night out, and would even work for a fancier daytime event! It looks incredibly comfortable and flattering, and it also comes in three stunning colors. We have a particular crush on the adorable pink version, but the black and bright blue choices are just as strong.

Get the Kimono Sleeve Belted Ruffle Skater Dress (originally $52) on sale for just $26, available from boohoo!

This Flirty Crop Top

Off-the-shoulder tops are everything! We love how they show just the right amount of skin and give off an incredibly sophisticated vibe. This version has billowy sleeves that ruche and accentuate the waist to perfection!

Get the Woven Volume Sleeve Ruched Bardot Top (originally $33) on sale for just $17, available from boohoo!

This Funky Denim Jacket

This flashy jacket is definitely made for the fashion risk-taker. boohoo’s take on the classic denim jacket includes an eye-catching tassel that runs along the sleeves. Naturally, it’s completely made from sequins, so it’s the dream pièce de résistance for any music festival ensemble!

Get the Rhinestone Sequin Tassle Denim Jacket (originally $79) on sale for just $40, available from boohoo!

These Flowy Wide-Leg Pants

Wide-leg pants are a summer staple, and this pair features an interesting pattern that’s sure to make a statement. Whether you’re sporting these on the beach as a cover-up or styling them with a chic top for a hot date night, these will take your look to the next level!

Get the Mixed Chain Print Beach Trousers (originally $16) on sale for just $8, available from boohoo!

These Essential High-Waist Shorts

Everyone needs high-waisted shorts for the warm weather. Their flattering fit is sought after by so many, and we love this relaxed version from boohoo. They’re not tight in the legs but are made to expertly fit your waist, which is a look we can’t wait to channel when it’s time to hit the boardwalk.

Get the High Waist Dad Denim Short (originally $21) on sale for just $11, available from boohoo!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the boohoo in Paradise summer styles here!

